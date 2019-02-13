AF
Air Force
Falcons
10-14
away team logo
72
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Tue Feb. 12
10:30pm
BONUS
77
TF 6
home team logo
UNLV
UNLV
Rebels
13-11
ML: +364
UNLV -9, O/U 143.5
ML: -465
AF
UNLV

No Text

Hardy scores 24 to lift UNLV over Air Force 77-72

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 13, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Amauri Hardy had a career-high 24 points as UNLV narrowly beat Air Force 77-72 on Tuesday night.

Nick Blair had 13 points for UNLV (13-11, 7-5 Mountain West Conference). Noah Robotham added 12 points. Cheikh Mbacke Diong had nine rebounds for the home team.

Lavelle Scottie had 25 points for the Falcons (10-14, 5-7). Ryan Swan added 17 points and 16 rebounds. A.J. Walker had 14 points.

The Runnin' Rebels leveled the season series against the Falcons with the win. Air Force defeated UNLV 106-88 on Jan. 16. UNLV faces San Jose State on the road on Saturday. Air Force plays Utah State at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Scottie
N. Robotham
30.1 Min. Per Game 30.1
8.3 Pts. Per Game 8.3
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
1.6 Reb. Per Game 1.6
51.2 Field Goal % 35.1
27.6 Three Point % 33.6
62.7 Free Throw % 75.0
+ 1 Noah Robotham made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Noah Robotham made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Chris Joyce 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Nick Blair 1.0
  Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Personal foul on Noah Robotham 12.0
+ 1 Nick Blair made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Nick Blair made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Lavelle Scottie 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Nick Blair 17.0
  A.J. Walker missed driving layup 19.0
Team Stats
Points 72 77
Field Goals 30-59 (50.8%) 29-58 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 8-18 (44.4%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 4-7 (57.1%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 33 29
Offensive 11 9
Defensive 19 19
Team 3 1
Assists 15 12
Steals 5 10
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 13 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
L. Scottie F
25 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
A. Hardy G
24 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Air Force 10-14 403272
home team logo UNLV 13-11 364177
UNLV -9, O/U 143.5
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
UNLV -9, O/U 143.5
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Air Force 10-14 67.6 PPG 35.8 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo UNLV 13-11 75.1 PPG 41.8 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
12
L. Scottie F 15.1 PPG 5.2 RPG 1.4 APG 51.2 FG%
3
A. Hardy G 13.2 PPG 2.4 RPG 3.6 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
12
L. Scottie F 25 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
3
A. Hardy G 24 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
50.8 FG% 50.0
44.4 3PT FG% 35.7
57.1 FT% 69.2
Air Force
Starters
L. Scottie
R. Swan
A. Walker
C. Morris
K. Van Soelen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Scottie 25 3 1 12/18 1/1 0/0 1 35 1 0 3 2 1
R. Swan 17 16 4 7/11 1/2 2/3 0 36 0 0 4 5 11
A. Walker 14 2 3 5/9 2/3 2/4 4 34 0 0 3 1 1
C. Morris 5 3 2 2/7 1/5 0/0 3 37 1 0 3 0 3
K. Van Soelen 0 1 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 17 0 0 2 1 0
Starters
L. Scottie
R. Swan
A. Walker
C. Morris
K. Van Soelen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Scottie 25 3 1 12/18 1/1 0/0 1 35 1 0 3 2 1
R. Swan 17 16 4 7/11 1/2 2/3 0 36 0 0 4 5 11
A. Walker 14 2 3 5/9 2/3 2/4 4 34 0 0 3 1 1
C. Morris 5 3 2 2/7 1/5 0/0 3 37 1 0 3 0 3
K. Van Soelen 0 1 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 17 0 0 2 1 0
Bench
C. Joyce
S. Tomes
A. Kinrade
P. Louder
L. Brown
N. Wells
A. Akaya
J. Edwards
B. Hughes
C. O'Briant
Z. Couper
N. Rene
I. Monson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Joyce 11 5 3 4/9 3/5 0/0 3 29 3 0 0 2 3
S. Tomes 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 0
A. Kinrade 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
P. Louder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Wells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Akaya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Briant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Couper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Monson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 30 15 30/59 8/18 4/7 13 200 5 0 15 11 19
UNLV
Starters
A. Hardy
N. Robotham
K. Clyburn
C. Diong
J. Ntambwe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hardy 24 2 3 9/14 3/6 3/7 1 37 3 0 2 0 2
N. Robotham 12 3 4 3/7 2/5 4/4 3 36 2 0 6 1 2
K. Clyburn 8 5 3 3/10 2/6 0/0 0 35 1 0 0 1 4
C. Diong 6 9 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 4 31 1 1 1 4 5
J. Ntambwe 4 2 0 2/7 0/2 0/0 2 11 0 0 2 0 2
Starters
A. Hardy
N. Robotham
K. Clyburn
C. Diong
J. Ntambwe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hardy 24 2 3 9/14 3/6 3/7 1 37 3 0 2 0 2
N. Robotham 12 3 4 3/7 2/5 4/4 3 36 2 0 6 1 2
K. Clyburn 8 5 3 3/10 2/6 0/0 0 35 1 0 0 1 4
C. Diong 6 9 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 4 31 1 1 1 4 5
J. Ntambwe 4 2 0 2/7 0/2 0/0 2 11 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
N. Blair
B. Hamilton
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
B. Coupet Jr.
C. Dembele
D. Sljivancanin
T. Beck
J. Green
S. Juiston
M. Coleman
L. Bangai
T. Woodbury
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Blair 13 5 1 5/10 1/5 2/2 0 30 2 0 1 2 3
B. Hamilton 8 1 0 3/5 2/4 0/0 0 12 1 0 0 0 1
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 2 0 1 0
B. Coupet Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sljivancanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Beck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Juiston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bangai - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Woodbury - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 28 12 29/58 10/28 9/13 11 200 10 3 12 9 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores