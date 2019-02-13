Hardy scores 24 to lift UNLV over Air Force 77-72
LAS VEGAS (AP) Amauri Hardy had a career-high 24 points as UNLV narrowly beat Air Force 77-72 on Tuesday night.
Nick Blair had 13 points for UNLV (13-11, 7-5 Mountain West Conference). Noah Robotham added 12 points. Cheikh Mbacke Diong had nine rebounds for the home team.
Lavelle Scottie had 25 points for the Falcons (10-14, 5-7). Ryan Swan added 17 points and 16 rebounds. A.J. Walker had 14 points.
The Runnin' Rebels leveled the season series against the Falcons with the win. Air Force defeated UNLV 106-88 on Jan. 16. UNLV faces San Jose State on the road on Saturday. Air Force plays Utah State at home on Saturday.
|30.1
|Min. Per Game
|30.1
|8.3
|Pts. Per Game
|8.3
|5.1
|Ast. Per Game
|5.1
|1.6
|Reb. Per Game
|1.6
|51.2
|Field Goal %
|35.1
|27.6
|Three Point %
|33.6
|62.7
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|+ 1
|Noah Robotham made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Noah Robotham made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Chris Joyce
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Nick Blair
|1.0
|Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Personal foul on Noah Robotham
|12.0
|+ 1
|Nick Blair made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Nick Blair made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Lavelle Scottie
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Nick Blair
|17.0
|A.J. Walker missed driving layup
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|77
|Field Goals
|30-59 (50.8%)
|29-58 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-18 (44.4%)
|10-28 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|4-7 (57.1%)
|9-13 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|29
|Offensive
|11
|9
|Defensive
|19
|19
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|15
|12
|Steals
|5
|10
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|12
|Fouls
|13
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
12
|L. Scottie F
|15.1 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|1.4 APG
|51.2 FG%
|
3
|A. Hardy G
|13.2 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|3.6 APG
|45.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Scottie F
|25 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|A. Hardy G
|24 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|50.8
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Scottie
|25
|3
|1
|12/18
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|35
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|R. Swan
|17
|16
|4
|7/11
|1/2
|2/3
|0
|36
|0
|0
|4
|5
|11
|A. Walker
|14
|2
|3
|5/9
|2/3
|2/4
|4
|34
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|C. Morris
|5
|3
|2
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|K. Van Soelen
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Blair
|13
|5
|1
|5/10
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|30
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|B. Hamilton
|8
|1
|0
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|B. Coupet Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sljivancanin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Beck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Juiston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bangai
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Woodbury
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|28
|12
|29/58
|10/28
|9/13
|11
|200
|10
|3
|12
|9
|19
