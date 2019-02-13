SDGST
No Text

Watson lifts San Diego St. past Colorado St. 71-60

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 13, 2019

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Devin Watson had 21 points as San Diego State beat Colorado State 71-60 on Tuesday night.

Watson shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Jalen McDaniels had 18 points and 12 rebounds for San Diego State (15-9, 7-4 Mountain West Conference). Jeremy Hemsley added 12 points.

Nico Carvacho had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Rams (9-16, 4-8). J.D. Paige added 16 points. Adam Thistlewood had 11 points.

San Diego State plays Boise State at home on Saturday. Colorado State takes on San Jose State on the road next Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Watson
N. Carvacho
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
13.0 Reb. Per Game 13.0
42.6 Field Goal % 59.6
39.6 Three Point % 0.0
75.8 Free Throw % 50.7
+ 2 Adam Thistlewood made layup 20.0
  Offensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood 23.0
  Hyron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards 31.0
  Aguek Arop missed 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Aguek Arop made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on Nico Carvacho 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Aguek Arop 31.0
  Anthony Masinton-Bonner missed 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
  Offensive rebound by Anthony Masinton-Bonner 36.0
  J.D. Paige missed 3-pt. jump shot 38.0
Team Stats
Points 71 60
Field Goals 27-52 (51.9%) 25-58 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 9-22 (40.9%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 3-6 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 27
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 25 18
Team 1 0
Assists 11 14
Steals 8 9
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 16 14
Fouls 12 10
Technicals 0 0
D. Watson G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
N. Carvacho F
20 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo San Diego State 15-9 294271
home team logo Colorado State 9-16 263460
Moby Arena Fort Collins, CO
Team Stats
away team logo San Diego State 15-9 74.6 PPG 38 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo Colorado State 9-16 74.6 PPG 36.1 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
0
D. Watson G 16.3 PPG 2.8 RPG 4.5 APG 42.6 FG%
32
N. Carvacho F 15.9 PPG 13.0 RPG 1.8 APG 59.6 FG%
Top Scorers
0
D. Watson G 21 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
32
N. Carvacho F 20 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
51.9 FG% 43.1
40.9 3PT FG% 26.9
61.5 FT% 50.0
San Diego State
Starters
D. Watson
J. McDaniels
J. Hemsley
N. Mensah
M. Mitchell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Watson 21 2 1 8/14 5/7 0/0 0 34 0 0 3 0 2
J. McDaniels 18 12 1 7/13 1/4 3/4 4 31 1 0 6 3 9
J. Hemsley 12 1 1 4/8 2/6 2/2 0 32 3 1 1 0 1
N. Mensah 4 5 1 2/3 0/0 0/1 2 21 0 2 0 3 2
M. Mitchell 3 4 1 1/4 0/2 1/2 1 27 0 0 2 0 4
Bench
N. Narain
A. Arop
A. Seiko
J. Mensah
M. Flynn
J. Schakel
M. Sohikish
E. Chang
C. Giordano
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Narain 6 4 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 4 17 0 0 1 2 2
A. Arop 4 4 3 1/4 0/1 2/4 1 20 4 1 1 1 3
A. Seiko 3 1 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 17 0 0 2 0 1
J. Mensah 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1
M. Flynn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Schakel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sohikish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Chang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Giordano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 34 11 27/52 9/22 8/13 12 200 8 5 16 9 25
Colorado State
Starters
N. Carvacho
J. Paige
A. Thistlewood
K. Martin
K. Moore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Carvacho 20 12 1 10/15 0/0 0/0 1 35 1 0 3 3 9
J. Paige 16 1 2 6/13 2/8 2/2 1 33 3 0 3 0 1
A. Thistlewood 11 2 1 4/5 3/4 0/0 1 33 0 1 0 1 1
K. Martin 3 3 2 1/5 1/4 0/2 1 25 0 0 3 1 2
K. Moore 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 19 1 0 0 0 0
Bench
H. Edwards
A. Masinton-Bonner
L. Ryan
R. Berwick
D. James
Z. Tyson
J. Schoemann
S. Bannec
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Edwards 6 4 6 2/9 1/3 1/2 2 25 2 0 3 2 2
A. Masinton-Bonner 4 3 1 2/8 0/5 0/0 2 25 2 1 1 1 2
L. Ryan 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 1 1
R. Berwick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Schoemann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Bannec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 27 14 25/58 7/26 3/6 10 200 9 2 14 9 18
