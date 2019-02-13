Watson lifts San Diego St. past Colorado St. 71-60
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Devin Watson had 21 points as San Diego State beat Colorado State 71-60 on Tuesday night.
Watson shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers.
Jalen McDaniels had 18 points and 12 rebounds for San Diego State (15-9, 7-4 Mountain West Conference). Jeremy Hemsley added 12 points.
Nico Carvacho had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Rams (9-16, 4-8). J.D. Paige added 16 points. Adam Thistlewood had 11 points.
San Diego State plays Boise State at home on Saturday. Colorado State takes on San Jose State on the road next Wednesday.
---
---
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|15.8
|Pts. Per Game
|15.8
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|13.0
|Reb. Per Game
|13.0
|42.6
|Field Goal %
|59.6
|39.6
|Three Point %
|0.0
|75.8
|Free Throw %
|50.7
|+ 2
|Adam Thistlewood made layup
|20.0
|Offensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood
|23.0
|Hyron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards
|31.0
|Aguek Arop missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|+ 1
|Aguek Arop made 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Personal foul on Nico Carvacho
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Aguek Arop
|31.0
|Anthony Masinton-Bonner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|Offensive rebound by Anthony Masinton-Bonner
|36.0
|J.D. Paige missed 3-pt. jump shot
|38.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|60
|Field Goals
|27-52 (51.9%)
|25-58 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-22 (40.9%)
|7-26 (26.9%)
|Free Throws
|8-13 (61.5%)
|3-6 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|27
|Offensive
|9
|9
|Defensive
|25
|18
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|11
|14
|Steals
|8
|9
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|14
|Fouls
|12
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|San Diego State 15-9
|74.6 PPG
|38 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Colorado State 9-16
|74.6 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|D. Watson G
|16.3 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|4.5 APG
|42.6 FG%
|
32
|N. Carvacho F
|15.9 PPG
|13.0 RPG
|1.8 APG
|59.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Watson G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|N. Carvacho F
|20 PTS
|12 REB
|1 AST
|
|51.9
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|40.9
|3PT FG%
|26.9
|
|
|61.5
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Watson
|21
|2
|1
|8/14
|5/7
|0/0
|0
|34
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. McDaniels
|18
|12
|1
|7/13
|1/4
|3/4
|4
|31
|1
|0
|6
|3
|9
|J. Hemsley
|12
|1
|1
|4/8
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|32
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|N. Mensah
|4
|5
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|21
|0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|M. Mitchell
|3
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Narain
|6
|4
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|A. Arop
|4
|4
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|20
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|A. Seiko
|3
|1
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Mensah
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|M. Flynn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schakel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sohikish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Chang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Giordano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|34
|11
|27/52
|9/22
|8/13
|12
|200
|8
|5
|16
|9
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Carvacho
|20
|12
|1
|10/15
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|35
|1
|0
|3
|3
|9
|J. Paige
|16
|1
|2
|6/13
|2/8
|2/2
|1
|33
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Thistlewood
|11
|2
|1
|4/5
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|K. Martin
|3
|3
|2
|1/5
|1/4
|0/2
|1
|25
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|K. Moore
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Edwards
|6
|4
|6
|2/9
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|25
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|A. Masinton-Bonner
|4
|3
|1
|2/8
|0/5
|0/0
|2
|25
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|L. Ryan
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|R. Berwick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schoemann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Bannec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|27
|14
|25/58
|7/26
|3/6
|10
|200
|9
|2
|14
|9
|18
