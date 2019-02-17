Hachimura, Gonzaga use strong 2nd half to beat USD 79-67
SAN DIEGO (AP) For the first 20 minutes Saturday night, Rui Hachimura and the Gonzaga Bulldogs looked pretty average.
Once they got warmed up, there was no doubt they're one of the nation's best teams.
Hachimura scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half and had 10 rebounds and No. 3 Gonzaga tightened its defense and pulled away in the second half to beat San Diego 79-67 for its 16th straight victory.
Zach Norvell Jr. added 18 points, Josh Perkins 15 and Brandon Clarke 14 for the Bulldogs (25-2, 12-0 West Coast). The nation's highest scoring team, Gonzaga had only 30 points in the first half, but then scored 31 points in the first 9:59 of the second half to take control.
''We came back with a good energy from the beginning of the second half and we definitely had a good defense,'' Hachimura said.
Gonzaga shot 69 percent (20 of 29) in the second half to finish at 58.2 percent (32 of 55).
Coach Mark Few said the difference for Hachimura was that ''he started playing harder and being more assertive and not settling. He's really, really good when he does that. When he goes back to settling and not playing as hard, he's not very good. That's kind of true for all players.''
Gonzaga took the lead for good during an 8-0 run early in the second half, getting a jumper from Perkins, a reverse layup by Hachimura and two baskets by Clarke for a 45-37 lead that forced Toreros coach Sam Scholl to call a timeout.
The Zags, who have won 10 straight against the Toreros, continued to pour it on behind Hachimura and Brandon Clarke. Their biggest lead was 15 points with 8:29 to play.
''We were getting stops,'' Few said. ''If you're taking the ball out of the net, you can't run. You've got to get stops. When we get stops, this team runs as good as any we've ever had. That's a big key.''
Norvell agreed.
''We knew our defense can get on pace better than offense,'' Norvell said.
''We just had a different mindset starting the second half,'' he added. ''We were more in attack mode. They were more aggressive in the first half so in the second half we wanted to bring the fight to them and I think we did that pretty well.''
Isaiah Pineiro scored 20 points, Olin Carter III 14 and Tyler Williams 12 for San Diego (16-11, 5-7), which lost its third straight game. The Toreros dropped to 22-73 in the series with Gonzaga, including 13-31 in San Diego.
Gonzaga was coming off a 73-60 win at Loyola Marymount in which it trailed midway through the second half before closing with a 20-6 run.
San Diego managed to tie it at 30 at halftime even though Pineiro, their leading scorer, had only two points and committed three fouls. Carter had 12 points in the first half but only two in the second.
''San Diego did a good job of disrupting our rhythm. They're a tough out for us,'' Few said. ''They're one of the hardest teams for us to play in the league. Sam's done a great job. They're extremely difficult for us to guard. We spend more time breaking their stuff down than anybody.''
Scholl was pleased with his team's resilience in the first half, which it couldn't sustain.
''But unfortunately, a team that's going to have every opportunity to win a national championship came out and showed all the reasons why. They got us on our heels and came with a full-fledged attack that our defensive identity wasn't ready for,'' Scholl said.
''The thing that doesn't get talked about enough with Gonzaga is that they play for each other, as good if not better than anybody they play against,'' Scholl added. ''You can see it in everything they do, the way they celebrate for each other's baskets, the way they talk to each other on the floor, the way they come in and out on timeouts, the way they huddle. That for me is the most impressive thing. They've got an unbelievable amount of talent, but man do they play for each other, more than a lot of people.''
BIG PICTURE
Gonzaga: Twenty-five representatives from 19 NBA teams were credentialed for the game. The Zags are 44-4 against USD under Few.
San Diego: The Toreros have never beaten a top-10 team.
UP NEXT
Gonzaga: Hosts Pepperdine on Thursday night.
San Diego: Hosts Portland on Thursday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke
|22.0
|Tyler Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|24.0
|+ 1
|Josh Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Josh Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Personal foul on Isaiah Wright
|35.0
|Defensive rebound by Gonzaga
|38.0
|Olin Carter III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|39.0
|Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski
|39.0
|Yauhen Massalski missed dunk
|46.0
|Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski
|48.0
|Isaiah Wright missed layup
|50.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|67
|Field Goals
|32-55 (58.2%)
|23-58 (39.7%)
|3-Pointers
|3-14 (21.4%)
|9-26 (34.6%)
|Free Throws
|12-14 (85.7%)
|12-15 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|26
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|26
|17
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|13
|14
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|9
|8
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
21
|R. Hachimura F
|20.2 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|1.7 APG
|59.8 FG%
|
0
|I. Pineiro F
|19.3 PPG
|9.1 RPG
|2.2 APG
|51.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Hachimura F
|22 PTS
|10 REB
|0 AST
|I. Pineiro F
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|58.2
|FG%
|39.7
|
|
|21.4
|3PT FG%
|34.6
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Hachimura
|22
|10
|0
|10/15
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|38
|1
|0
|3
|2
|8
|Z. Norvell Jr.
|18
|3
|0
|7/11
|1/4
|3/3
|1
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Perkins
|15
|4
|9
|6/12
|1/6
|2/4
|3
|34
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|B. Clarke
|14
|8
|2
|6/7
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|28
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5
|C. Kispert
|8
|4
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Hachimura
|22
|10
|0
|10/15
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|38
|1
|0
|3
|2
|8
|Z. Norvell Jr.
|18
|3
|0
|7/11
|1/4
|3/3
|1
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Perkins
|15
|4
|9
|6/12
|1/6
|2/4
|3
|34
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|B. Clarke
|14
|8
|2
|6/7
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|28
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5
|C. Kispert
|8
|4
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Crandall
|2
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Jones
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|21
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|F. Petrusev
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Beach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Tillie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ayayi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Foster Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Pennington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|31
|13
|32/55
|3/14
|12/14
|18
|200
|5
|2
|9
|5
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Pineiro
|20
|5
|3
|7/18
|1/7
|5/6
|3
|31
|1
|1
|2
|0
|5
|O. Carter III
|14
|2
|1
|6/14
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|38
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|T. Williams
|12
|2
|4
|4/7
|4/6
|0/0
|2
|34
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|I. Wright
|9
|2
|4
|2/10
|1/6
|4/5
|4
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Y. Massalski
|2
|8
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|25
|1
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Pineiro
|20
|5
|3
|7/18
|1/7
|5/6
|3
|31
|1
|1
|2
|0
|5
|O. Carter III
|14
|2
|1
|6/14
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|38
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|T. Williams
|12
|2
|4
|4/7
|4/6
|0/0
|2
|34
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|I. Wright
|9
|2
|4
|2/10
|1/6
|4/5
|4
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Y. Massalski
|2
|8
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|25
|1
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Floresca
|5
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|19
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|J. Calcaterra
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|F. Sullivan
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Martinez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hartfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Schafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gilliam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Stringer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|23
|14
|23/58
|9/26
|12/15
|16
|200
|6
|5
|8
|6
|17
-
8UNC
WAKE95
57
Final
-
SILL
INDST79
57
Final
-
OKLA
TCU71
62
Final
-
24MD
6MICH52
65
Final
-
AUBURN
VANDY64
53
Final
-
GWASH
DUQ69
85
Final
-
CLEM
16LVILLE55
56
Final
-
BUCK
HOLY71
72
Final
-
DTROIT
WISGB73
82
Final
-
OKLAST
TEXAS57
69
Final
-
TEXAM
SC77
84
Final
-
STNYBRK
NH66
64
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC66
70
Final
-
FORD
RI66
63
Final/OT
-
XAVIER
PROV75
61
Final
-
IND
MINN63
84
Final
-
BAYLOR
15TXTECH61
86
Final
-
MIAOH
WMICH79
84
Final/OT
-
NTEXAS
FIU59
69
Final
-
17FSU
GATECH69
47
Final
-
DREXEL
TOWSON77
92
Final
-
MTSU
MRSHL93
98
Final
-
SACHRT
LIU84
92
Final
-
AKRON
BALLST56
57
Final
-
CSTCAR
APPST79
88
Final
-
RICE
FAU41
60
Final
-
CHARLO
ODU60
73
Final
-
FLA
BAMA71
53
Final
-
CIT
WCAR82
103
Final
-
ND
4UVA54
60
Final
-
ARMY
NAVY68
79
Final
-
UAB
WKY68
60
Final
-
UTEP
USM47
77
Final
-
SDAK
WILL80
67
Final
-
TNMART
SIUE73
69
Final
-
VALPO
DRAKE79
84
Final
-
TXSA
LATECH67
72
Final
-
USCUP
LONGWD79
83
Final/OT
-
GC
CHIST90
59
Final
-
MIZZOU
MISS65
75
Final
-
PSU
12PURDUE64
76
Final
-
CCTST
STFRAN79
90
Final
-
23IOWAST
18KSTATE78
64
Final
-
NCAT
HOW85
81
Final
-
VCU
DAYTON69
68
Final
-
UNF
NJTECH64
63
Final
-
FGC
STETSON55
67
Final
-
WVU
14KANSAS53
78
Final
-
WAGNER
MOUNT58
56
Final
-
NEAST
CHARLS79
88
Final/OT
-
UTAHST
AF76
62
Final
-
MERCER
ETNST69
88
Final
-
TEXST
ARKLR67
60
Final
-
COLG
AMER83
81
Final/OT
-
BYU
LOYMRY70
62
Final
-
SEMO
EILL88
79
Final
-
ABIL
UIW68
48
Final
-
LEHIGH
BU84
79
Final
-
22VATECH
PITT70
64
Final
-
LPSCMB
KENSAW83
67
Final
-
SFA
NWST72
87
Final
-
COPPST
UMES58
55
Final
-
OHIO
CMICH80
87
Final
-
LIB
NALAB80
70
Final
-
BRYANT
FDU84
97
Final
-
BGREEN
NILL87
67
Final
-
BCU
SCST98
73
Final
-
PEAY
MOREHD73
70
Final
-
VMI
FURMAN62
96
Final
-
CAMP
PRESBY71
76
Final
-
SDAKST
NDAKST78
77
Final
-
TXARL
ARKST79
83
Final
-
MCNSE
SELOU52
88
Final
-
UNLV
SJST71
64
Final
-
WINTHR
GWEBB60
64
Final
-
LSALLE
STLOU49
62
Final
-
UVM
HARTFD77
75
Final
-
CHATT
SAMFORD76
80
Final/OT
-
NCOLO
EWASH78
88
Final/OT
-
TXAMCC
NORL58
68
Final
-
IPFW
NEBOM71
74
Final
-
RADFRD
CHARSO52
53
Final
-
SAMHOU
LAMAR72
75
Final
-
ALCORN
MVSU68
76
Final
-
ILLCHI
YOUNG73
81
Final
-
TEMPLE
SFLA70
69
Final/OT
-
FAMU
SAV78
74
Final
-
21IOWA
RUT71
69
Final
-
NCST
2DUKE78
94
Final
-
19LSU
UGA83
79
Final
-
MEMP
UCF72
79
Final
-
TEXSO
GRAM86
85
Final
-
PVAM
JACKST79
66
Final
-
NCCU
NORFLK71
75
Final/OT
-
ALAM
ALST62
68
Final
-
HIGHPT
HAMP86
81
Final/OT
-
WMMARY
ELON84
74
Final
-
MURYST
EKY102
70
Final
-
CSBAK
UMKC67
75
Final
-
BOISE
SDGST65
71
Final
-
YALE
CORN98
92
Final
-
HOFSTRA
NCWILM79
87
Final
-
NCGRN
WOFF50
80
Final
-
BROWN
CLMB65
63
Final
-
FRESNO
NMEX81
73
Final
-
EMICH
KENTST58
71
Final
-
HARV
PENN75
68
Final/OT
-
OAK
MILW89
73
Final
-
ROBERT
SFTRPA69
72
Final
-
IUPUI
CLEVST86
89
Final
-
DART
PRINCE68
69
Final
-
UTVALL
TEXPA76
64
Final
-
USC
CAL89
66
Final
-
WASH
WASHST72
70
Final
-
LAMON
LALAF76
83
Final
-
ORAL
NDAK73
85
Final
-
BRAD
ILLST65
59
Final
-
1TENN
5UK69
86
Final
-
TNST
JAXST65
84
Final
-
DEPAUL
BUTLER78
91
Final
-
NICHST
HOUBP82
88
Final
-
DEL
JMAD61
68
Final
-
MISSST
ARK77
67
Final
-
NWEST
NEB50
59
Final
-
BELMONT
TNTECH93
65
Final
-
STHRN
ARKPB45
61
Final
-
MONST
WEBER82
94
Final
-
UOP
SNCLRA59
64
Final
-
SEATTLE
NMEXST53
59
Final
-
MNTNA
IDST80
68
Final
-
ARIZST
UTAH98
87
Final
-
UCLA
STNFRD80
104
Final
-
7NEVADA
WYO82
49
Final
-
3GONZAG
USD79
67
Final
-
SUTAH
PORTST69
78
Final
-
OREG
OREGST57
72
Final
-
NAU
SACST78
66
Final
-
CSFULL
CSN78
71
Final
-
LNGBCH
UCDAV73
77
Final
-
SANFRAN
PORT68
63
Final/OT
-
PEPPER
MARYCA65
72
Final
-
UCSB
UCIRV70
83
Final
-
UCRIV
HAWAII64
87
Final