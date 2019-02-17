GONZAG
Hachimura, Gonzaga use strong 2nd half to beat USD 79-67

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 17, 2019

SAN DIEGO (AP) For the first 20 minutes Saturday night, Rui Hachimura and the Gonzaga Bulldogs looked pretty average.

Once they got warmed up, there was no doubt they're one of the nation's best teams.

Hachimura scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half and had 10 rebounds and No. 3 Gonzaga tightened its defense and pulled away in the second half to beat San Diego 79-67 for its 16th straight victory.

Zach Norvell Jr. added 18 points, Josh Perkins 15 and Brandon Clarke 14 for the Bulldogs (25-2, 12-0 West Coast). The nation's highest scoring team, Gonzaga had only 30 points in the first half, but then scored 31 points in the first 9:59 of the second half to take control.

''We came back with a good energy from the beginning of the second half and we definitely had a good defense,'' Hachimura said.

Gonzaga shot 69 percent (20 of 29) in the second half to finish at 58.2 percent (32 of 55).

Coach Mark Few said the difference for Hachimura was that ''he started playing harder and being more assertive and not settling. He's really, really good when he does that. When he goes back to settling and not playing as hard, he's not very good. That's kind of true for all players.''

Gonzaga took the lead for good during an 8-0 run early in the second half, getting a jumper from Perkins, a reverse layup by Hachimura and two baskets by Clarke for a 45-37 lead that forced Toreros coach Sam Scholl to call a timeout.

The Zags, who have won 10 straight against the Toreros, continued to pour it on behind Hachimura and Brandon Clarke. Their biggest lead was 15 points with 8:29 to play.

''We were getting stops,'' Few said. ''If you're taking the ball out of the net, you can't run. You've got to get stops. When we get stops, this team runs as good as any we've ever had. That's a big key.''

Norvell agreed.

''We knew our defense can get on pace better than offense,'' Norvell said.

''We just had a different mindset starting the second half,'' he added. ''We were more in attack mode. They were more aggressive in the first half so in the second half we wanted to bring the fight to them and I think we did that pretty well.''

Isaiah Pineiro scored 20 points, Olin Carter III 14 and Tyler Williams 12 for San Diego (16-11, 5-7), which lost its third straight game. The Toreros dropped to 22-73 in the series with Gonzaga, including 13-31 in San Diego.

Gonzaga was coming off a 73-60 win at Loyola Marymount in which it trailed midway through the second half before closing with a 20-6 run.

San Diego managed to tie it at 30 at halftime even though Pineiro, their leading scorer, had only two points and committed three fouls. Carter had 12 points in the first half but only two in the second.

''San Diego did a good job of disrupting our rhythm. They're a tough out for us,'' Few said. ''They're one of the hardest teams for us to play in the league. Sam's done a great job. They're extremely difficult for us to guard. We spend more time breaking their stuff down than anybody.''

Scholl was pleased with his team's resilience in the first half, which it couldn't sustain.

''But unfortunately, a team that's going to have every opportunity to win a national championship came out and showed all the reasons why. They got us on our heels and came with a full-fledged attack that our defensive identity wasn't ready for,'' Scholl said.

''The thing that doesn't get talked about enough with Gonzaga is that they play for each other, as good if not better than anybody they play against,'' Scholl added. ''You can see it in everything they do, the way they celebrate for each other's baskets, the way they talk to each other on the floor, the way they come in and out on timeouts, the way they huddle. That for me is the most impressive thing. They've got an unbelievable amount of talent, but man do they play for each other, more than a lot of people.''

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: Twenty-five representatives from 19 NBA teams were credentialed for the game. The Zags are 44-4 against USD under Few.

San Diego: The Toreros have never beaten a top-10 team.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: Hosts Pepperdine on Thursday night.

San Diego: Hosts Portland on Thursday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

  Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke 22.0
  Tyler Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
+ 1 Josh Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
+ 1 Josh Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Wright 35.0
  Defensive rebound by Gonzaga 38.0
  Olin Carter III missed 3-pt. jump shot 39.0
  Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski 39.0
  Yauhen Massalski missed dunk 46.0
  Offensive rebound by Yauhen Massalski 48.0
  Isaiah Wright missed layup 50.0
Points 79 67
Field Goals 32-55 (58.2%) 23-58 (39.7%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 12-15 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 26
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 26 17
Team 4 3
Assists 13 14
Steals 5 6
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 9 8
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 1
Gonzaga
Starters
R. Hachimura
Z. Norvell Jr.
J. Perkins
B. Clarke
C. Kispert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Hachimura 22 10 0 10/15 0/1 2/2 2 38 1 0 3 2 8
Z. Norvell Jr. 18 3 0 7/11 1/4 3/3 1 37 0 0 1 0 3
J. Perkins 15 4 9 6/12 1/6 2/4 3 34 2 0 1 0 4
B. Clarke 14 8 2 6/7 0/0 2/2 4 28 0 2 1 3 5
C. Kispert 8 4 0 3/4 1/2 1/1 1 19 0 0 1 0 4
San Diego
Starters
I. Pineiro
O. Carter III
T. Williams
I. Wright
Y. Massalski
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Pineiro 20 5 3 7/18 1/7 5/6 3 31 1 1 2 0 5
O. Carter III 14 2 1 6/14 2/6 0/0 1 38 1 0 1 1 1
T. Williams 12 2 4 4/7 4/6 0/0 2 34 2 0 1 1 1
I. Wright 9 2 4 2/10 1/6 4/5 4 38 1 0 1 0 2
Y. Massalski 2 8 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 25 1 3 2 4 4
NCAA BB Scores