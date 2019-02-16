Wieskamp hits last-second 3-pointer, helps No. 21 Iowa win
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Iowa is living by the last-second shot these days.
Joe Wieskamp banked in a 3-pointer from the corner with less than a second to play and the No. 21 Hawkeyes (20-5, 9-5 Big Ten) won their fourth straight game with a miraculous 71-69 win over Rutgers on Saturday.
The game-winning shot came less than a week after Jordan Bohannon nailed a 23-foot, 3-pointer in the final second to beat Northwestern 80-79 last Sunday.
''You are thrilled for your guys that they are competing and staying together and they are staying connected and overcoming,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey said. ''A couple of guys had off games. Last year if guys had off games we could not win. Now we can and that's great to see.''
The Scarlet Knights appeared on the verge of their second upset of a ranked team this season when Gio Baker got a friendly role on a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 3.3 seconds to play to put Rutgers (12-13, 5-10 Big Ten) ahead 69-68.
After Iowa called a time out, Connor McCaffrey threw a length of the court pass that Rutgers' Eugene Omoruyi and Iowa deflected. The ball went to Wieskamp in the corner next to the Hawkeyes' bench and his off-balance, high-arching shot hit off the top left-hand corner of the backboard and went in the basket, setting off a wild celebration on the Iowa bench.
''I wound up being in the right place at the right time,'' said Wieskamp, who finished with nine points after battling a back problem. ''I got it and knew I had to get it up quick and I was able to make it.''
With a sheepish giggle, the freshman guard said he didn't call ''bank.''
Bohannon had another good game, scoring 15 of his 18 points in final 11:49 to lead Iowa. However, he missed a free throw with 26.2 seconds left that left the Hawkeyes with a 68-66 edge.
Baker hit the last 3 of his 13 with a shot that hit the front of the rim, the backboard and the front of the rim again before rolling in.
''I knew I was going to make it,'' Baker said. ''We've got to make plays down the stretch, and we really wanted this game. I wanted to win this game, and I knew I was going to make that shot.''
The problem for Rutgers was Wieskamp topped him with an unbelievable shot.
''If he shoots that shot a million times, that's the only one that's going in,'' said guard Ron Harper Jr., who scored 16 points for Rutgers. ''He makes a bank shot over a 7-footer in the corner so, you know, it's just a lucky shot. But we'll see them again in two weeks.''
Isaiah Moss added 17 points and Tyler Cook had 12 for Iowa.
Omoruyi added 10 and Montez Mathis had eight, but his missed three free throws in the final 1:47.
Rutgers led the majority of the first half and went to the locker room with a 33-32 lead.
The Hawkeyes turned the ball over 10 times in the opening 20 minutes and were 3 of 12 from long range. Moss was the only consistent scorer for Iowa, hitting 5 of 8 for 12 points.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa: This is Fran McCaffrey's fifth 20-win season at Iowa and the Hawkeyes are headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015-16. Iowa is coming off a sub- .500 season.
Rutgers: Tough loss for Rutgers' Steve Pikiell. This would have been his sixth conference win, matching his total for his first two seasons here. They beat Ohio State earlier this season when the Buckeyes were ranked. ''They hit a bank three at the buzzer,'' Pikiell said. ''That's a tough way to lose. I love the way our team played. There are better days ahead for us. We're going to get one of these games.''
UP NEXT
Iowa: Host No. 24 Maryland on Tuesday.
Rutgers: At No. 11 Michigan State on Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Joe Wieskamp made 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 3
|Geo Baker made 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Bohannon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Jordan Bohannon missed 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Personal foul on Montez Mathis
|26.0
|+ 1
|Montez Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Montez Mathis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Shooting foul on Connor McCaffery
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Geo Baker
|37.0
|Jordan Bohannon missed jump shot
|39.0
|+ 2
|Myles Johnson made layup
|59.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|69
|Field Goals
|25-54 (46.3%)
|26-57 (45.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-21 (38.1%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|10-18 (55.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|34
|Offensive
|10
|13
|Defensive
|19
|18
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|12
|14
|Steals
|6
|10
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|15
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Bohannon G
|11.1 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|3.4 APG
|38.6 FG%
|
24
|R. Harper Jr. G
|6.5 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|1.2 APG
|35.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Bohannon G
|18 PTS
|2 REB
|5 AST
|R. Harper Jr. G
|16 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|
|46.3
|FG%
|45.6
|
|
|38.1
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|55.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bohannon
|18
|2
|5
|5/11
|3/7
|5/7
|3
|36
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|I. Moss
|17
|2
|0
|7/12
|1/2
|2/4
|2
|26
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|T. Cook
|12
|7
|4
|4/7
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|37
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|J. Wieskamp
|9
|3
|2
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|L. Garza
|7
|7
|1
|3/10
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bohannon
|18
|2
|5
|5/11
|3/7
|5/7
|3
|36
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|I. Moss
|17
|2
|0
|7/12
|1/2
|2/4
|2
|26
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|T. Cook
|12
|7
|4
|4/7
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|37
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|J. Wieskamp
|9
|3
|2
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|L. Garza
|7
|7
|1
|3/10
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Baer
|6
|4
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|C. McCaffery
|2
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Dailey
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Kriener
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|C. Pemsl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Till
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nunge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fredrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Baer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Hobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|29
|12
|25/54
|8/21
|13/18
|15
|200
|6
|5
|15
|10
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Harper Jr.
|16
|1
|2
|6/10
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|G. Baker
|13
|6
|6
|5/13
|2/8
|1/2
|3
|35
|5
|0
|2
|0
|6
|E. Omoruyi
|10
|11
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|33
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|M. Mathis
|8
|2
|0
|3/11
|1/2
|1/4
|2
|25
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|S. Doorson
|6
|3
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Harper Jr.
|16
|1
|2
|6/10
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|G. Baker
|13
|6
|6
|5/13
|2/8
|1/2
|3
|35
|5
|0
|2
|0
|6
|E. Omoruyi
|10
|11
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|33
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|M. Mathis
|8
|2
|0
|3/11
|1/2
|1/4
|2
|25
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|S. Doorson
|6
|3
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Johnson
|10
|6
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|16
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|S. Carter
|4
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. McConnell
|2
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|I. Thiam
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Kiss
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Downes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nathan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Doucoure
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|31
|14
|26/57
|7/20
|10/18
|18
|200
|10
|2
|11
|13
|18
-
TNST
JAXST58
76
2nd 3:49 ESP+
-
SEATTLE
NMEXST47
45
2nd 7:28
-
MONST
WEBER82
94
2nd 0.0
-
UOP
SNCLRA57
60
2nd 53.0
-
MNTNA
IDST80
68
2nd 32.0
-
ARIZST
UTAH38
33
1st 4:48 FS1
-
UCLA
STNFRD40
47
1st 1:28 ESP2
-
3GONZAG
USD30
30
1st 34.0 ESPN
-
LNGBCH
UCDAV37
28
1st 3:41
-
OREG
OREGST14
10
1st 13:13 PACN
-
CSFULL
CSN38
34
1st 3.0
-
SUTAH
PORTST26
28
1st 5.0
-
7NEVADA
WYO36
20
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
NAU
SACST31
25
1st 0.0
-
SANFRAN
PORT24
24
1st 0.0 ATSN
-
OKLA
TCU71
62
Final
-
SILL
INDST79
57
Final
-
24MD
6MICH52
65
Final
-
CLEM
16LVILLE55
56
Final
-
GWASH
DUQ69
85
Final
-
8UNC
WAKE95
57
Final
-
AUBURN
VANDY64
53
Final
-
BUCK
HOLY71
72
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC66
70
Final
-
OKLAST
TEXAS57
69
Final
-
DTROIT
WISGB73
82
Final
-
TEXAM
SC77
84
Final
-
STNYBRK
NH66
64
Final
-
NTEXAS
FIU59
69
Final
-
DREXEL
TOWSON77
92
Final
-
FLA
BAMA71
53
Final
-
CIT
WCAR82
103
Final
-
RICE
FAU41
60
Final
-
17FSU
GATECH69
47
Final
-
IND
MINN63
84
Final
-
ND
4UVA54
60
Final
-
CHARLO
ODU60
73
Final
-
CSTCAR
APPST79
88
Final
-
AKRON
BALLST56
57
Final
-
SACHRT
LIU84
92
Final
-
MTSU
MRSHL93
98
Final
-
XAVIER
PROV75
61
Final
-
FORD
RI66
63
Final/OT
-
MIAOH
WMICH79
84
Final/OT
-
BAYLOR
15TXTECH61
86
Final
-
ARMY
NAVY68
79
Final
-
TXSA
LATECH67
72
Final
-
USCUP
LONGWD79
83
Final/OT
-
UTEP
USM47
77
Final
-
VALPO
DRAKE79
84
Final
-
SDAK
WILL80
67
Final
-
UAB
WKY68
60
Final
-
TNMART
SIUE73
69
Final
-
GC
CHIST90
59
Final
-
MIZZOU
MISS65
75
Final
-
UTAHST
AF76
62
Final
-
PSU
12PURDUE64
76
Final
-
23IOWAST
18KSTATE78
64
Final
-
CCTST
STFRAN79
90
Final
-
FGC
STETSON55
67
Final
-
NCAT
HOW85
81
Final
-
UNF
NJTECH64
63
Final
-
VCU
DAYTON69
68
Final
-
NEAST
CHARLS79
88
Final/OT
-
WAGNER
MOUNT58
56
Final
-
MERCER
ETNST69
88
Final
-
BYU
LOYMRY70
62
Final
-
COLG
AMER83
81
Final/OT
-
TEXST
ARKLR67
60
Final
-
WVU
14KANSAS53
78
Final
-
SEMO
EILL88
79
Final
-
ABIL
UIW68
48
Final
-
LIB
NALAB80
70
Final
-
COPPST
UMES58
55
Final
-
BGREEN
NILL87
67
Final
-
OHIO
CMICH80
87
Final
-
BRYANT
FDU84
97
Final
-
LEHIGH
BU84
79
Final
-
LPSCMB
KENSAW83
67
Final
-
SFA
NWST72
87
Final
-
22VATECH
PITT70
64
Final
-
BCU
SCST98
73
Final
-
PEAY
MOREHD73
70
Final
-
VMI
FURMAN62
96
Final
-
CAMP
PRESBY71
76
Final
-
WINTHR
GWEBB60
64
Final
-
MCNSE
SELOU52
88
Final
-
UVM
HARTFD77
75
Final
-
SDAKST
NDAKST78
77
Final
-
TXARL
ARKST79
83
Final
-
LSALLE
STLOU49
62
Final
-
CHATT
SAMFORD76
80
Final/OT
-
UNLV
SJST71
64
Final
-
NCOLO
EWASH78
88
Final/OT
-
TXAMCC
NORL58
68
Final
-
IPFW
NEBOM71
74
Final
-
RADFRD
CHARSO52
53
Final
-
SAMHOU
LAMAR72
75
Final
-
ALCORN
MVSU68
76
Final
-
TEMPLE
SFLA70
69
Final/OT
-
21IOWA
RUT71
69
Final
-
MEMP
UCF72
79
Final
-
TEXSO
GRAM86
85
Final
-
19LSU
UGA83
79
Final
-
NCST
2DUKE78
94
Final
-
ILLCHI
YOUNG73
81
Final
-
FAMU
SAV78
74
Final
-
PVAM
JACKST79
66
Final
-
NCCU
NORFLK71
75
Final/OT
-
ALAM
ALST62
68
Final
-
HIGHPT
HAMP86
81
Final/OT
-
CSBAK
UMKC67
75
Final
-
OAK
MILW89
73
Final
-
FRESNO
NMEX81
73
Final
-
ROBERT
SFTRPA69
72
Final
-
HARV
PENN75
68
Final/OT
-
BROWN
CLMB65
63
Final
-
EMICH
KENTST58
71
Final
-
YALE
CORN98
92
Final
-
MURYST
EKY102
70
Final
-
NCGRN
WOFF50
80
Final
-
BOISE
SDGST65
71
Final
-
HOFSTRA
NCWILM79
87
Final
-
WMMARY
ELON84
74
Final
-
DART
PRINCE68
69
Final
-
IUPUI
CLEVST86
89
Final
-
DEPAUL
BUTLER78
91
Final
-
DEL
JMAD61
68
Final
-
LAMON
LALAF76
83
Final
-
NICHST
HOUBP82
88
Final
-
BRAD
ILLST65
59
Final
-
1TENN
5UK69
86
Final
-
USC
CAL89
66
Final
-
UTVALL
TEXPA76
64
Final
-
ORAL
NDAK73
85
Final
-
WASH
WASHST72
70
Final
-
MISSST
ARK77
67
Final
-
NWEST
NEB50
59
Final
-
BELMONT
TNTECH93
65
Final
-
STHRN
ARKPB45
61
Final
-
PEPPER
MARYCA0
0145 O/U
-14
11:00pm
-
UCSB
UCIRV0
0127.5 O/U
-6
12:00am
-
UCRIV
HAWAII0
0133 O/U
-10.5
1:00am