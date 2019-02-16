Barrett has triple-double, No. 2 Duke beats NC State, 94-78
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) RJ Barrett always seems to do it all for No. 2 Duke. This time, it showed up on the stat sheet.
The freshman had the program's first triple-double in 13 years, finishing with 23 points, 11 rebounds and a season-high 10 assists in the Blue Devils' 94-78 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday night.
Zion Williamson scored 32 points on 12-of-16 shooting and Tre Jones added 13 to help the Blue Devils (23-2, 11-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their ninth straight.
''My teammates were obviously finishing, and it was great to play with them, especially Zion especially at the end, just grabbing everything, finishing everything,'' Barrett said.
Barrett became the fourth Duke player with a triple-double and the first since Shelden Williams in January 2006. He completed it in the final minute, hitting Williamson for a layup that put Duke up 90-74.
''I wouldn't say satisfying, but I'm glad I could help, because he is my brother,'' Williamson said with a smile. ''If it was anybody, I'm glad it was me.''
Duke overcame 19 percent shooting from 3-point range by building a 44-26 rebounding advantage and scoring 22 points off N.C. State's 12 turnovers.
Markell Johnson had 16 points and 10 assists, Torin Dorn scored 17 points and C.J. Bryce added 13 points for the Wolfpack (18-8, 6-7), who had their two-game winning streak snapped.
BIG PICTURE
N.C. State: The Wolfpack played like a team that believed it could beat Duke - because they had, winning each of the last two meetings - and kept coming up with an answer when the Blue Devils tried to pull away. But their struggles to keep Duke from scoring in the paint - the Blue Devils had 58 points there - kept them from their first three-game winning streak in the series since 1987-88.
''You've got to cut down on your mistakes and you've got to be able to rebound the basketball,'' N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. ''But I like my team. We've fought and competed against every team in this league.''
Duke: The Blue Devils didn't need a rally in this one, unlike their victory at Louisville four nights earlier in which they stormed back after trailing by 23 with less than 10 minutes left. They kept one neighborhood rival at arm's length all night - though they never really delivered a knockout blow - and now they can focus on a bigger one: No. 8 North Carolina, which comes in Wednesday night.
STAR WATCH
Barrett did everything for Duke except turn the ball over - this was his first game with zero turnovers. ''I've been having so many turnovers lately, so I'm really happy for that,'' he said. He'd flirted with triple-doubles twice before, finishing three assists shy of one against Stetson in December and was one assist short of one last month in the home loss to Syracuse.
IN THE SEATS
There was even more buzz inside Cameron Indoor Stadium for this one, with boxer Floyd Mayweather sitting directly behind the Duke bench and next to former Blue Devils guard Quinn Cook. Among the handful of other NBA players in attendance was Minnesota's Tyus Jones, the older brother of the current Duke point guard, and Phoenix's T.J. Warren, a Durham native and former N.C. State star who was in the stands with NBA All-Star Weekend taking place 2 hours away in Charlotte.
''I think that's just the Duke effect,'' Williamson said. ''You've got to understand, (Mike Krzyzewski) is the greatest coach of all time, so a lot of people want to just come and experience Cameron. We appreciate Floyd and especially the former players who came back, because you know, they're part of the brotherhood.''
HE SAID IT
''Why are they talking about me? Oh my gosh. I guess it's dope. I mean, those are two of the best players in the league. But I mean, I'm hoping to be there competing against them next year,'' - Williamson, when he was told that LeBron James and Stephen Curry were talking about him at NBA All-Star media day. Williamson has not formally announced his plans for next season.
''He's very advanced, and he's very young, and he's going to be here a very short time,'' Krzyzewski, on Barrett.
UP NEXT
N.C. State: Plays host to Boston College on Wednesday night.
Duke: Plays host to the Tar Heels on Wednesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Jordan Goldwire made layup, assist by Tre Jones
|3.0
|Lost ball turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Tre Jones
|3.0
|+ 2
|Tre Jones made dunk
|11.0
|Offensive rebound by Tre Jones
|16.0
|RJ Barrett missed driving layup, blocked by Jericole Hellems
|18.0
|+ 2
|Markell Johnson made driving layup
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems
|56.0
|Zion Williamson missed free throw
|56.0
|Shooting foul on Markell Johnson
|56.0
|+ 2
|Zion Williamson made layup, assist by RJ Barrett
|56.0
|+ 3
|Jericole Hellems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Torin Dorn
|1:26
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|94
|Field Goals
|33-66 (50.0%)
|35-66 (53.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|3-16 (18.8%)
|Free Throws
|6-11 (54.5%)
|21-28 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|44
|Offensive
|4
|14
|Defensive
|19
|29
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|16
|21
|Steals
|8
|9
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|12
|12
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|T. Dorn G
|13.7 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|1.4 APG
|47.6 FG%
|
1
|Z. Williamson F
|22.0 PPG
|9.3 RPG
|2.3 APG
|68.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Dorn G
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|Z. Williamson F
|32 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|53.0
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|18.8
|
|
|54.5
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Dorn
|17
|4
|1
|8/13
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. Johnson
|16
|2
|10
|6/15
|1/4
|3/3
|4
|38
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|C. Bryce
|13
|5
|3
|5/10
|2/2
|1/1
|1
|25
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|B. Beverly
|8
|3
|2
|3/6
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|36
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|W. Walker
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Dorn
|17
|4
|1
|8/13
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. Johnson
|16
|2
|10
|6/15
|1/4
|3/3
|4
|38
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|C. Bryce
|13
|5
|3
|5/10
|2/2
|1/1
|1
|25
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|B. Beverly
|8
|3
|2
|3/6
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|36
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|W. Walker
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hellems
|9
|3
|0
|4/8
|1/3
|0/1
|2
|21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|D. Funderburk
|7
|1
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|1/2
|5
|17
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|D. Daniels
|4
|4
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|0/2
|2
|21
|2
|1
|2
|0
|4
|E. Lockett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Killeya-Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|23
|16
|33/66
|6/19
|6/11
|19
|200
|8
|3
|12
|4
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Williamson
|32
|6
|1
|12/16
|0/1
|8/13
|4
|30
|3
|0
|4
|3
|3
|R. Barrett
|23
|11
|10
|8/17
|1/4
|6/6
|1
|37
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|T. Jones
|13
|3
|5
|6/9
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|40
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. Bolden
|9
|8
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|22
|4
|3
|2
|3
|5
|C. Reddish
|9
|7
|4
|2/15
|1/7
|4/5
|1
|36
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Williamson
|32
|6
|1
|12/16
|0/1
|8/13
|4
|30
|3
|0
|4
|3
|3
|R. Barrett
|23
|11
|10
|8/17
|1/4
|6/6
|1
|37
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|T. Jones
|13
|3
|5
|6/9
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|40
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. Bolden
|9
|8
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|22
|4
|3
|2
|3
|5
|C. Reddish
|9
|7
|4
|2/15
|1/7
|4/5
|1
|36
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. White
|6
|1
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J. Goldwire
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. DeLaurier
|0
|6
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|A. O'Connell
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Besser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Vrankovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Buckmire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|94
|43
|21
|35/66
|3/16
|21/28
|16
|200
|9
|7
|12
|14
|29
-
TNST
JAXST58
76
2nd 3:49 ESP+
-
SEATTLE
NMEXST47
45
2nd 7:28
-
MONST
WEBER82
94
2nd 0.0
-
UOP
SNCLRA57
60
2nd 53.0
-
MNTNA
IDST80
68
2nd 0.0
-
ARIZST
UTAH40
33
1st 4:29 FS1
-
UCLA
STNFRD40
47
1st 1:28 ESP2
-
3GONZAG
USD30
30
1st 34.0 ESPN
-
LNGBCH
UCDAV37
28
1st 3:41
-
OREG
OREGST14
10
1st 12:52 PACN
-
CSFULL
CSN38
34
1st 3.0
-
SUTAH
PORTST26
28
1st 5.0
-
7NEVADA
WYO36
20
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
NAU
SACST31
25
1st 0.0
-
SANFRAN
PORT24
24
1st 0.0 ATSN
-
OKLA
TCU71
62
Final
-
SILL
INDST79
57
Final
-
24MD
6MICH52
65
Final
-
CLEM
16LVILLE55
56
Final
-
GWASH
DUQ69
85
Final
-
8UNC
WAKE95
57
Final
-
AUBURN
VANDY64
53
Final
-
BUCK
HOLY71
72
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC66
70
Final
-
OKLAST
TEXAS57
69
Final
-
DTROIT
WISGB73
82
Final
-
TEXAM
SC77
84
Final
-
STNYBRK
NH66
64
Final
-
NTEXAS
FIU59
69
Final
-
DREXEL
TOWSON77
92
Final
-
FLA
BAMA71
53
Final
-
CIT
WCAR82
103
Final
-
RICE
FAU41
60
Final
-
17FSU
GATECH69
47
Final
-
IND
MINN63
84
Final
-
ND
4UVA54
60
Final
-
CHARLO
ODU60
73
Final
-
CSTCAR
APPST79
88
Final
-
AKRON
BALLST56
57
Final
-
SACHRT
LIU84
92
Final
-
MTSU
MRSHL93
98
Final
-
XAVIER
PROV75
61
Final
-
FORD
RI66
63
Final/OT
-
MIAOH
WMICH79
84
Final/OT
-
BAYLOR
15TXTECH61
86
Final
-
ARMY
NAVY68
79
Final
-
TXSA
LATECH67
72
Final
-
USCUP
LONGWD79
83
Final/OT
-
UTEP
USM47
77
Final
-
VALPO
DRAKE79
84
Final
-
SDAK
WILL80
67
Final
-
UAB
WKY68
60
Final
-
TNMART
SIUE73
69
Final
-
GC
CHIST90
59
Final
-
MIZZOU
MISS65
75
Final
-
UTAHST
AF76
62
Final
-
PSU
12PURDUE64
76
Final
-
23IOWAST
18KSTATE78
64
Final
-
CCTST
STFRAN79
90
Final
-
FGC
STETSON55
67
Final
-
NCAT
HOW85
81
Final
-
UNF
NJTECH64
63
Final
-
VCU
DAYTON69
68
Final
-
NEAST
CHARLS79
88
Final/OT
-
WAGNER
MOUNT58
56
Final
-
MERCER
ETNST69
88
Final
-
BYU
LOYMRY70
62
Final
-
COLG
AMER83
81
Final/OT
-
TEXST
ARKLR67
60
Final
-
WVU
14KANSAS53
78
Final
-
SEMO
EILL88
79
Final
-
ABIL
UIW68
48
Final
-
LIB
NALAB80
70
Final
-
COPPST
UMES58
55
Final
-
BGREEN
NILL87
67
Final
-
OHIO
CMICH80
87
Final
-
BRYANT
FDU84
97
Final
-
LEHIGH
BU84
79
Final
-
LPSCMB
KENSAW83
67
Final
-
SFA
NWST72
87
Final
-
22VATECH
PITT70
64
Final
-
BCU
SCST98
73
Final
-
PEAY
MOREHD73
70
Final
-
VMI
FURMAN62
96
Final
-
CAMP
PRESBY71
76
Final
-
WINTHR
GWEBB60
64
Final
-
MCNSE
SELOU52
88
Final
-
UVM
HARTFD77
75
Final
-
SDAKST
NDAKST78
77
Final
-
TXARL
ARKST79
83
Final
-
LSALLE
STLOU49
62
Final
-
CHATT
SAMFORD76
80
Final/OT
-
UNLV
SJST71
64
Final
-
NCOLO
EWASH78
88
Final/OT
-
TXAMCC
NORL58
68
Final
-
IPFW
NEBOM71
74
Final
-
RADFRD
CHARSO52
53
Final
-
SAMHOU
LAMAR72
75
Final
-
ALCORN
MVSU68
76
Final
-
TEMPLE
SFLA70
69
Final/OT
-
21IOWA
RUT71
69
Final
-
MEMP
UCF72
79
Final
-
TEXSO
GRAM86
85
Final
-
19LSU
UGA83
79
Final
-
NCST
2DUKE78
94
Final
-
ILLCHI
YOUNG73
81
Final
-
FAMU
SAV78
74
Final
-
PVAM
JACKST79
66
Final
-
NCCU
NORFLK71
75
Final/OT
-
ALAM
ALST62
68
Final
-
HIGHPT
HAMP86
81
Final/OT
-
CSBAK
UMKC67
75
Final
-
OAK
MILW89
73
Final
-
FRESNO
NMEX81
73
Final
-
ROBERT
SFTRPA69
72
Final
-
HARV
PENN75
68
Final/OT
-
BROWN
CLMB65
63
Final
-
EMICH
KENTST58
71
Final
-
YALE
CORN98
92
Final
-
MURYST
EKY102
70
Final
-
NCGRN
WOFF50
80
Final
-
BOISE
SDGST65
71
Final
-
HOFSTRA
NCWILM79
87
Final
-
WMMARY
ELON84
74
Final
-
DART
PRINCE68
69
Final
-
IUPUI
CLEVST86
89
Final
-
DEPAUL
BUTLER78
91
Final
-
DEL
JMAD61
68
Final
-
LAMON
LALAF76
83
Final
-
NICHST
HOUBP82
88
Final
-
BRAD
ILLST65
59
Final
-
1TENN
5UK69
86
Final
-
USC
CAL89
66
Final
-
UTVALL
TEXPA76
64
Final
-
ORAL
NDAK73
85
Final
-
WASH
WASHST72
70
Final
-
MISSST
ARK77
67
Final
-
NWEST
NEB50
59
Final
-
BELMONT
TNTECH93
65
Final
-
STHRN
ARKPB45
61
Final
-
PEPPER
MARYCA0
0145 O/U
-14
11:00pm
-
UCSB
UCIRV0
0127.5 O/U
-6
12:00am
-
UCRIV
HAWAII0
0133 O/U
-10.5
1:00am