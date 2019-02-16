OKLA
Oklahoma
Sooners
16-10
away team logo
71
TF 5
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Sat Feb. 16
12:00pm
BONUS
62
TF 10
home team logo
TCU
TCU
Horned Frogs
17-8
ML: +192
TCU -5.5, O/U 144.5
ML: -231
OKLA
TCU

No Text

Doolittle helps OU stop 5-game skid in 71-62 win over TCU

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 16, 2019

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Kristian Doolittle was on his way to just his second 20-point outing of the season when the Oklahoma forward made one of his biggest plays of the game.

Doolittle's career high-tying fifth assist led to an easy layup after TCU had whittled a 10-point deficit to four for the second time in the last eight minutes, and the Sooners went on to end a five-game losing streak with a 71-62 victory over the Horned Frogs on Saturday.

''I thought he was patient offensively, attacked when he needed to, got some big rebounds for us,'' coach Lon Kruger said after Doolittle finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds to go with the five assists. ''Pretty much did everything you'd want a guy to do.''

Brady Manek had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Sooners (16-10, 4-9 Big 12), who surged to their first lead during a 20-5 run late in the first half and now have half of their conference wins against the Horned Frogs after beating them at home last month.

Doolittle scored six straight points during the spurt that started with five in a row from Matt Freeman after TCU had taken its biggest lead at eight points.

Freshman point guard Kendric Davis scored 14 points in his first start for TCU (17-8, 5-7) but had a critical turnover with the Horned Frogs down six in the final four minutes. JD Miller also had 14 for the Horned Frogs, and RJ Nembhard scored 12.

''We got careless with the ball late in the game,'' Davis said. ''When we were getting stops, we gave away like I want to say three of them to either a bad shot or a turnover.''

The Horned Frogs were down 59-55 after a 3-pointer and a 3-point play from Rembhard on consecutive possessions when Doolittle saw through a crowd in the lane and spotted a cutting Miles Reynolds along the baseline. Reynolds' layup was followed by a steal that led to a dunk for Manek.

Christian James scored 14 for the Sooners, capped by a jumper for a seven-point lead with a minute remaining. Doolittle was 8 of 11 from the field as Oklahoma shot 50 percent to 35 percent for TCU.

''Feels really good. We haven't had one in a while,'' said James, who matched Doolittle with five assists. ''It was just another starting point for us to get better and grow. The goal is just to get better every day as a team and just come together long term and try and get hot.''

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners avoided what would have been their second six-game losing streak in as many seasons. While it appears too late to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons since going to the Final Four, Kruger's team could get back in the picture with a late-season surge or a surprising run to the Big 12 Tournament title.

TCU: After erasing a 12-point deficit in the second half to force overtime against No. 14 Kansas, the Horned Frogs were positioned for a win that would have been a huge boost to their NCAA hopes. But TCU couldn't finish that comeback and now has consecutive home losses following eight straight Big 12 wins at home.

This defeat was particularly damaging in coach Jamie Dixon's bid for a second straight NCAA bid after his alma mater endured a 20-year drought. ''As I've made clear here, all home losses are problematic,'' Dixon said.

NO NOI

The Horned Frogs were without leading 3-point shooter Kouat Noi, who was on the bench with a boot on his left ankle. Dixon hopes to have him back soon. Without Noi, TCU made just nine of a season-high 32 attempts from long range (28 percent) as OU played predominantly zone defense.

''We knew they were going to play it and we obviously didn't get to practice against it much because of our situation with our numbers,'' Dixon said. ''Still got to find a way and we didn't.''

DOUBLING UP

Doolittle had his second double-double of the season - both against TCU and both in his only 20-point games. The junior had 24 points and 10 rebounds in the Sooners' 76-74 win in Norman.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Texas at home next Saturday.

TCU: At Oklahoma State on Monday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. James
0 G
A. Robinson
25 G
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
7.3 Ast. Per Game 7.3
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
41.9 Field Goal % 44.0
32.7 Three Point % 35.5
77.3 Free Throw % 67.3
+ 2 Alex Robinson made driving layup 8.0
+ 1 Kristian Doolittle made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Kristian Doolittle made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Desmond Bane 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Oklahoma 26.0
  Alex Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
+ 1 Kristian Doolittle made 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
+ 1 Kristian Doolittle made 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Personal foul on Desmond Bane 35.0
  Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle 35.0
  RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
Team Stats
Points 71 62
Field Goals 27-54 (50.0%) 23-65 (35.4%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 9-32 (28.1%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 33 35
Offensive 5 12
Defensive 25 19
Team 3 4
Assists 18 14
Steals 5 9
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 9 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
K. Doolittle F
21 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
15
J. Miller F
14 PTS, 11 REB
12T
away team logo Oklahoma 16-10 323971
home team logo TCU 17-8 303262
TCU -5.5, O/U 144.5
Schollmaier Arena Fort Worth, TX
TCU -5.5, O/U 144.5
Schollmaier Arena Fort Worth, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Oklahoma 16-10 71.2 PPG 43 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo TCU 17-8 76.3 PPG 39.3 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
21
K. Doolittle F 9.4 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.1 APG 50.0 FG%
5
K. Davis G 6.5 PPG 1.6 RPG 2.0 APG 44.0 FG%
Top Scorers
21
K. Doolittle F 21 PTS 10 REB 5 AST
5
K. Davis G 14 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
50.0 FG% 35.4
43.8 3PT FG% 28.1
76.9 FT% 87.5
Oklahoma
Starters
K. Doolittle
C. James
B. Manek
R. Odomes
J. Bieniemy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Doolittle 21 10 5 8/11 0/0 5/6 0 33 0 1 2 0 10
C. James 14 1 5 6/10 2/5 0/0 1 39 3 0 1 0 1
B. Manek 14 7 4 5/12 2/4 2/2 1 29 1 1 1 2 5
R. Odomes 4 3 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 1 17 1 0 0 2 1
J. Bieniemy 3 2 3 1/4 1/3 0/0 3 28 0 0 4 0 2
Starters
K. Doolittle
C. James
B. Manek
R. Odomes
J. Bieniemy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Doolittle 21 10 5 8/11 0/0 5/6 0 33 0 1 2 0 10
C. James 14 1 5 6/10 2/5 0/0 1 39 3 0 1 0 1
B. Manek 14 7 4 5/12 2/4 2/2 1 29 1 1 1 2 5
R. Odomes 4 3 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 1 17 1 0 0 2 1
J. Bieniemy 3 2 3 1/4 1/3 0/0 3 28 0 0 4 0 2
Bench
M. Reynolds
M. Freeman
J. McNeace
A. Calixte
A. Reaves
P. Geha
T. Lazenby
H. Polla
R. Streller
K. Kuath
L. Stephenson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Reynolds 7 1 0 3/6 0/0 1/3 1 24 0 0 1 0 1
M. Freeman 6 3 0 2/5 2/4 0/0 0 11 0 1 0 0 3
J. McNeace 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 1 1
A. Calixte 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 2 0 1
A. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Geha - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lazenby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Polla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Streller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kuath - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stephenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 30 18 27/54 7/16 10/13 9 200 5 3 11 5 25
TCU
Starters
J. Miller
K. Davis
A. Robinson
D. Bane
K. Samuel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Miller 14 11 0 6/15 2/8 0/0 0 38 1 0 3 4 7
K. Davis 14 2 4 5/10 2/2 2/2 0 33 6 0 3 0 2
A. Robinson 10 1 4 3/11 1/5 3/4 1 38 1 0 3 1 0
D. Bane 8 8 4 3/12 1/6 1/1 5 36 1 0 1 4 4
K. Samuel 4 9 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 27 0 4 2 3 6
Starters
J. Miller
K. Davis
A. Robinson
D. Bane
K. Samuel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Miller 14 11 0 6/15 2/8 0/0 0 38 1 0 3 4 7
K. Davis 14 2 4 5/10 2/2 2/2 0 33 6 0 3 0 2
A. Robinson 10 1 4 3/11 1/5 3/4 1 38 1 0 3 1 0
D. Bane 8 8 4 3/12 1/6 1/1 5 36 1 0 1 4 4
K. Samuel 4 9 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 27 0 4 2 3 6
Bench
R. Nembhard
O. Aschieris
R. Barlow
K. Noi
L. Mayen
A. McWilliam
D. Arnette
K. Archie
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Nembhard 12 0 2 4/13 3/11 1/1 4 26 0 0 1 0 0
O. Aschieris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Barlow 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
K. Noi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Mayen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McWilliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arnette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Archie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 31 14 23/65 9/32 7/8 15 200 9 4 13 12 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores