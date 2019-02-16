USC
Boatwright sets USC record for 3s in 89-66 win over Cal

  Feb 16, 2019

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Bennie Boatwright scored 36 points and set a USC school record with 10 3-pointers in an 89-66 win over California on Saturday night.

Nick Rakocevic added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Kevin Porter Jr. scored 14 to help the Trojans (14-12, 7-6 Pac-12) end a three-game losing streak.

Boatwright was stellar all night and shot 12 of 19 while finishing one point shy of his career high set earlier this season. He went 10 of 13 beyond the arc to break the previous USC record of nine shared by Anthony Pendleton (1987) and Katin Reinhardt (2015).

Trojans coach Andy Enfield initially pulled Boatwright with 12:07 left in the second half with the senior having made nine 3s. But Boatwright checked back in with 8:07 remaining and missed one 3 before nailing the record-setting shot four minutes later to put USC ahead 87-56.

Boatwright went back to the bench moments later and exchanged high-fives with coaches and teammates.

Justice Sueing scored 17 points and Matt Bradley added 14 for California (5-20, 0-13). The Golden Bears have lost 14 straight and are headed for back-to-back 20-loss seasons for the first time in school history. Both have come under coach Wyking Jones.

Coming off a 79-76 loss at Stanford when they were outscored 7-0 in the final 44.2 seconds, the Trojans never trailed and led by 31 to complete the season sweep of Cal. USC's win was its second in eight conference road games this season.

BIG PICTURE

USC: Boatwright was phenomenal and made his big night look relatively easy against a Cal defense that repeatedly left him open for uncontested shots. Porter followed Boatwright's lead while helping anchor the Trojans' perimeter attack. It was also a big win for USC, which entered the day in a four-way tie for sixth place in the Pac-12.

California: The Bears were coming off a gritty effort in a loss to UCLA three days earlier but showed none of that in another lopsided loss. Sueing has been fairly consistent most of the season and had another solid night, but Cal's offense mostly sputtered. The Bears five wins so far are their fewest since 1913-14 when Cal was an independent and played only two games, winning both.

UP NEXT

USC: Hosts Oregon on Thursday. The Trojans had won three straight against the Ducks before losing in Eugene, 81-60, on Jan. 13.

California: Plays at Arizona on Thursday.

Team Stats
Points 89 66
Field Goals 30-57 (52.6%) 26-65 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 19-31 (61.3%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 10-20 (50.0%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Total Rebounds 42 35
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 30 21
Team 4 5
Assists 24 11
Steals 3 6
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 0 0
25
B. Boatwright F
36 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
10
J. Sueing F
17 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
USC 14-12
California 5-20
Haas Pavilion Berkeley, CA
Haas Pavilion Berkeley, CA
USC 14-12 76.8 PPG 39.1 RPG 16.0 APG
California 5-20 69.9 PPG 30.7 RPG 10.8 APG
25
B. Boatwright F 17.7 PPG 6.6 RPG 2.3 APG 47.6 FG%
10
J. Sueing F 14.9 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.7 APG 43.4 FG%
25
B. Boatwright F 36 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
10
J. Sueing F 17 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
52.6 FG% 40.0
61.3 3PT FG% 34.6
50.0 FT% 33.3
Starters
B. Boatwright
J. Mathews
S. Aaron
D. Thornton
V. Uyaelunmo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Boatwright 36 5 2 12/19 10/13 2/3 2 29 1 1 3 0 5
J. Mathews 9 2 2 3/8 3/7 0/0 1 23 1 1 1 0 2
S. Aaron 6 4 5 2/3 2/3 0/2 1 25 0 1 1 0 4
D. Thornton 2 3 7 0/1 0/1 2/2 3 23 0 0 0 0 3
V. Uyaelunmo 2 4 1 1/1 0/0 0/2 4 19 0 1 1 2 2
Bench
K. Porter Jr.
N. Rakocevic
E. Weaver
J. Brooks
M. Anderson
D. Fleming
C. O'Bannon Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Porter Jr. 14 3 4 3/5 3/4 5/7 1 23 0 0 3 0 3
N. Rakocevic 12 11 0 6/10 0/0 0/2 3 22 0 0 0 4 7
E. Weaver 6 3 3 2/4 1/2 1/2 1 22 1 0 3 1 2
J. Brooks 2 2 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 2 0 2
M. Anderson 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
D. Fleming 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. O'Bannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 38 24 30/57 19/31 10/20 17 200 3 4 14 8 30
Starters
J. Sueing
P. Austin
D. McNeill
C. Vanover
J. Harris-Dyson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Sueing 17 5 3 7/15 2/6 1/3 1 38 5 1 1 2 3
P. Austin 10 2 3 4/11 0/1 2/3 1 24 0 0 1 1 1
D. McNeill 9 0 1 3/10 3/7 0/0 2 35 0 0 3 0 0
C. Vanover 8 8 0 3/8 1/3 1/2 3 30 0 1 0 2 6
J. Harris-Dyson 2 4 1 1/4 0/2 0/2 2 18 1 0 3 2 2
Bench
M. Bradley
J. Orender
R. Davis
A. Kelly
G. Anticevich
J. Erving
J. Gordon
D. Serge
B. Welle
J. Zhao
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Bradley 14 5 2 6/11 2/4 0/0 4 24 0 0 1 2 3
J. Orender 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Davis 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/3 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
A. Kelly 1 1 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 1 10 0 0 0 0 1
G. Anticevich 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 3
J. Erving 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Gordon 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Serge 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Welle 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
J. Zhao - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 30 11 26/65 9/26 5/15 15 200 6 2 10 9 21
