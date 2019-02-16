Boatwright sets USC record for 3s in 89-66 win over Cal
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Bennie Boatwright scored 36 points and set a USC school record with 10 3-pointers in an 89-66 win over California on Saturday night.
Nick Rakocevic added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Kevin Porter Jr. scored 14 to help the Trojans (14-12, 7-6 Pac-12) end a three-game losing streak.
Boatwright was stellar all night and shot 12 of 19 while finishing one point shy of his career high set earlier this season. He went 10 of 13 beyond the arc to break the previous USC record of nine shared by Anthony Pendleton (1987) and Katin Reinhardt (2015).
Trojans coach Andy Enfield initially pulled Boatwright with 12:07 left in the second half with the senior having made nine 3s. But Boatwright checked back in with 8:07 remaining and missed one 3 before nailing the record-setting shot four minutes later to put USC ahead 87-56.
Boatwright went back to the bench moments later and exchanged high-fives with coaches and teammates.
Justice Sueing scored 17 points and Matt Bradley added 14 for California (5-20, 0-13). The Golden Bears have lost 14 straight and are headed for back-to-back 20-loss seasons for the first time in school history. Both have come under coach Wyking Jones.
Coming off a 79-76 loss at Stanford when they were outscored 7-0 in the final 44.2 seconds, the Trojans never trailed and led by 31 to complete the season sweep of Cal. USC's win was its second in eight conference road games this season.
BIG PICTURE
USC: Boatwright was phenomenal and made his big night look relatively easy against a Cal defense that repeatedly left him open for uncontested shots. Porter followed Boatwright's lead while helping anchor the Trojans' perimeter attack. It was also a big win for USC, which entered the day in a four-way tie for sixth place in the Pac-12.
California: The Bears were coming off a gritty effort in a loss to UCLA three days earlier but showed none of that in another lopsided loss. Sueing has been fairly consistent most of the season and had another solid night, but Cal's offense mostly sputtered. The Bears five wins so far are their fewest since 1913-14 when Cal was an independent and played only two games, winning both.
UP NEXT
USC: Hosts Oregon on Thursday. The Trojans had won three straight against the Ducks before losing in Eugene, 81-60, on Jan. 13.
California: Plays at Arizona on Thursday.
--
More AP college basketball:�https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball�and�https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|J'Raan Brooks made layup
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver
|10.0
|Jacob Orender missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Blake Welle
|17.0
|Devin Fleming missed jump shot
|19.0
|+ 3
|Jacob Orender made 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Connor Vanover
|50.0
|McKay Anderson missed tip-in
|52.0
|Offensive rebound by McKay Anderson
|57.0
|Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|59.0
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter Jr.
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|66
|Field Goals
|30-57 (52.6%)
|26-65 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|19-31 (61.3%)
|9-26 (34.6%)
|Free Throws
|10-20 (50.0%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|35
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|30
|21
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|24
|11
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|14
|10
|Fouls
|17
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|USC 14-12
|76.8 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|16.0 APG
|California 5-20
|69.9 PPG
|30.7 RPG
|10.8 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|B. Boatwright F
|17.7 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|2.3 APG
|47.6 FG%
|
10
|J. Sueing F
|14.9 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|1.7 APG
|43.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Boatwright F
|36 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|J. Sueing F
|17 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|52.6
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|61.3
|3PT FG%
|34.6
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|33.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Boatwright
|36
|5
|2
|12/19
|10/13
|2/3
|2
|29
|1
|1
|3
|0
|5
|J. Mathews
|9
|2
|2
|3/8
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|S. Aaron
|6
|4
|5
|2/3
|2/3
|0/2
|1
|25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|D. Thornton
|2
|3
|7
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|V. Uyaelunmo
|2
|4
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Boatwright
|36
|5
|2
|12/19
|10/13
|2/3
|2
|29
|1
|1
|3
|0
|5
|J. Mathews
|9
|2
|2
|3/8
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|S. Aaron
|6
|4
|5
|2/3
|2/3
|0/2
|1
|25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|D. Thornton
|2
|3
|7
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|V. Uyaelunmo
|2
|4
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Porter Jr.
|14
|3
|4
|3/5
|3/4
|5/7
|1
|23
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|N. Rakocevic
|12
|11
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|E. Weaver
|6
|3
|3
|2/4
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|22
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Brooks
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Anderson
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Fleming
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|38
|24
|30/57
|19/31
|10/20
|17
|200
|3
|4
|14
|8
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sueing
|17
|5
|3
|7/15
|2/6
|1/3
|1
|38
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|P. Austin
|10
|2
|3
|4/11
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. McNeill
|9
|0
|1
|3/10
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|C. Vanover
|8
|8
|0
|3/8
|1/3
|1/2
|3
|30
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6
|J. Harris-Dyson
|2
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/2
|2
|18
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sueing
|17
|5
|3
|7/15
|2/6
|1/3
|1
|38
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|P. Austin
|10
|2
|3
|4/11
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. McNeill
|9
|0
|1
|3/10
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|C. Vanover
|8
|8
|0
|3/8
|1/3
|1/2
|3
|30
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6
|J. Harris-Dyson
|2
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/2
|2
|18
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bradley
|14
|5
|2
|6/11
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|24
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Orender
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Davis
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/3
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Anticevich
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Erving
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Gordon
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Serge
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Welle
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Zhao
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|30
|11
|26/65
|9/26
|5/15
|15
|200
|6
|2
|10
|9
|21
-
TNST
JAXST58
76
2nd 3:49 ESP+
-
SEATTLE
NMEXST47
45
2nd 7:28
-
MONST
WEBER82
93
2nd 22.0
-
UOP
SNCLRA57
60
2nd 53.0
-
MNTNA
IDST80
68
2nd 32.0
-
UCLA
STNFRD40
47
1st 1:28 ESP2
-
ARIZST
UTAH38
33
1st 4:52 FS1
-
7NEVADA
WYO36
20
1st 7.0 ESPU
-
3GONZAG
USD30
30
1st 49.0 ESPN
-
LNGBCH
UCDAV37
28
1st 3:41
-
CSFULL
CSN38
31
1st 54.0
-
OREG
OREGST14
8
1st 13:23 PACN
-
SUTAH
PORTST26
28
1st 5.0
-
NAU
SACST31
25
1st 0.0
-
SANFRAN
PORT24
24
1st 0.0 ATSN
-
SILL
INDST79
57
Final
-
OKLA
TCU71
62
Final
-
24MD
6MICH52
65
Final
-
CLEM
16LVILLE55
56
Final
-
GWASH
DUQ69
85
Final
-
8UNC
WAKE95
57
Final
-
AUBURN
VANDY64
53
Final
-
BUCK
HOLY71
72
Final
-
STNYBRK
NH66
64
Final
-
DTROIT
WISGB73
82
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC66
70
Final
-
OKLAST
TEXAS57
69
Final
-
TEXAM
SC77
84
Final
-
NTEXAS
FIU59
69
Final
-
DREXEL
TOWSON77
92
Final
-
FLA
BAMA71
53
Final
-
CIT
WCAR82
103
Final
-
RICE
FAU41
60
Final
-
17FSU
GATECH69
47
Final
-
IND
MINN63
84
Final
-
ND
4UVA54
60
Final
-
CHARLO
ODU60
73
Final
-
CSTCAR
APPST79
88
Final
-
AKRON
BALLST56
57
Final
-
SACHRT
LIU84
92
Final
-
MTSU
MRSHL93
98
Final
-
XAVIER
PROV75
61
Final
-
FORD
RI66
63
Final/OT
-
MIAOH
WMICH79
84
Final/OT
-
BAYLOR
15TXTECH61
86
Final
-
ARMY
NAVY68
79
Final
-
TXSA
LATECH67
72
Final
-
USCUP
LONGWD79
83
Final/OT
-
UTEP
USM47
77
Final
-
VALPO
DRAKE79
84
Final
-
SDAK
WILL80
67
Final
-
UAB
WKY68
60
Final
-
TNMART
SIUE73
69
Final
-
GC
CHIST90
59
Final
-
MIZZOU
MISS65
75
Final
-
UTAHST
AF76
62
Final
-
PSU
12PURDUE64
76
Final
-
23IOWAST
18KSTATE78
64
Final
-
CCTST
STFRAN79
90
Final
-
FGC
STETSON55
67
Final
-
NCAT
HOW85
81
Final
-
UNF
NJTECH64
63
Final
-
VCU
DAYTON69
68
Final
-
NEAST
CHARLS79
88
Final/OT
-
WAGNER
MOUNT58
56
Final
-
MERCER
ETNST69
88
Final
-
BYU
LOYMRY70
62
Final
-
COLG
AMER83
81
Final/OT
-
TEXST
ARKLR67
60
Final
-
WVU
14KANSAS53
78
Final
-
SEMO
EILL88
79
Final
-
ABIL
UIW68
48
Final
-
LIB
NALAB80
70
Final
-
COPPST
UMES58
55
Final
-
BGREEN
NILL87
67
Final
-
OHIO
CMICH80
87
Final
-
BRYANT
FDU84
97
Final
-
LEHIGH
BU84
79
Final
-
LPSCMB
KENSAW83
67
Final
-
SFA
NWST72
87
Final
-
22VATECH
PITT70
64
Final
-
BCU
SCST98
73
Final
-
PEAY
MOREHD73
70
Final
-
VMI
FURMAN62
96
Final
-
CAMP
PRESBY71
76
Final
-
WINTHR
GWEBB60
64
Final
-
MCNSE
SELOU52
88
Final
-
UVM
HARTFD77
75
Final
-
SDAKST
NDAKST78
77
Final
-
TXARL
ARKST79
83
Final
-
LSALLE
STLOU49
62
Final
-
CHATT
SAMFORD76
80
Final/OT
-
UNLV
SJST71
64
Final
-
NCOLO
EWASH78
88
Final/OT
-
TXAMCC
NORL58
68
Final
-
IPFW
NEBOM71
74
Final
-
RADFRD
CHARSO52
53
Final
-
SAMHOU
LAMAR72
75
Final
-
ALCORN
MVSU68
76
Final
-
TEMPLE
SFLA70
69
Final/OT
-
21IOWA
RUT71
69
Final
-
MEMP
UCF72
79
Final
-
TEXSO
GRAM86
85
Final
-
19LSU
UGA83
79
Final
-
NCST
2DUKE78
94
Final
-
ILLCHI
YOUNG73
81
Final
-
FAMU
SAV78
74
Final
-
PVAM
JACKST79
66
Final
-
NCCU
NORFLK71
75
Final/OT
-
ALAM
ALST62
68
Final
-
HIGHPT
HAMP86
81
Final/OT
-
CSBAK
UMKC67
75
Final
-
OAK
MILW89
73
Final
-
FRESNO
NMEX81
73
Final
-
ROBERT
SFTRPA69
72
Final
-
HARV
PENN75
68
Final/OT
-
BROWN
CLMB65
63
Final
-
EMICH
KENTST58
71
Final
-
YALE
CORN98
92
Final
-
MURYST
EKY102
70
Final
-
NCGRN
WOFF50
80
Final
-
BOISE
SDGST65
71
Final
-
HOFSTRA
NCWILM79
87
Final
-
WMMARY
ELON84
74
Final
-
DART
PRINCE68
69
Final
-
IUPUI
CLEVST86
89
Final
-
DEPAUL
BUTLER78
91
Final
-
DEL
JMAD61
68
Final
-
LAMON
LALAF76
83
Final
-
NICHST
HOUBP82
88
Final
-
BRAD
ILLST65
59
Final
-
1TENN
5UK69
86
Final
-
USC
CAL89
66
Final
-
UTVALL
TEXPA76
64
Final
-
ORAL
NDAK73
85
Final
-
WASH
WASHST72
70
Final
-
MISSST
ARK77
67
Final
-
NWEST
NEB50
59
Final
-
BELMONT
TNTECH93
65
Final
-
STHRN
ARKPB45
61
Final
-
PEPPER
MARYCA0
0145 O/U
-14
11:00pm
-
UCSB
UCIRV0
0127.5 O/U
-6
12:00am
-
UCRIV
HAWAII0
0133 O/U
-10.5
1:00am