Cale scores 20 to lead Seton Hall past Creighton 81-75
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Myles Cale had 20 points as Seton Hall beat Creighton 81-75 on Sunday.
Myles Powell had 19 points and six rebounds for Seton Hall (16-9, 7-6 Big East Conference), which broke its five-game road losing streak. Sandro Mamukelashvili added 17 points and nine rebounds. Quincy McKnight had 16 points and six steals for the visitors.
After falling behind 33-30 at halftime, Seton Hall outscored Creighton 51-42 in the second half to earn the six-point victory. The Pirates' 51 points in the second half were a season best for the team.
Ty-Shon Alexander had 20 points for the Bluejays (13-13, 4-9), who have now lost four straight games. Davion Mintz added 16 points and six rebounds. Mitch Ballock had 13 points and eight rebounds.
The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Bluejays for the season. Seton Hall defeated Creighton 63-58 on Feb. 9. Seton Hall matches up against Xavier at home on Wednesday. Creighton matches up against DePaul on the road on Wednesday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.1
|Min. Per Game
|33.1
|10.0
|Pts. Per Game
|10.0
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|44.7
|Field Goal %
|43.7
|35.7
|Three Point %
|41.8
|86.9
|Free Throw %
|78.8
|Offensive rebound by Creighton
|0.0
|Davion Mintz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Davion Mintz
|5.0
|Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|+ 1
|Myles Cale made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Myles Cale missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Ty-Shon Alexander
|13.0
|+ 2
|Davion Mintz made jump shot
|14.0
|+ 1
|Myles Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Davion Mintz
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|75
|Field Goals
|30-61 (49.2%)
|25-59 (42.4%)
|3-Pointers
|12-27 (44.4%)
|10-28 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|9-14 (64.3%)
|15-20 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|35
|Offensive
|8
|8
|Defensive
|25
|22
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|15
|12
|Steals
|10
|7
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|12
|12
|Fouls
|17
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Seton Hall 16-9
|73.8 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Creighton 13-13
|79.6 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|16.2 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|M. Cale G
|9.7 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|1.3 APG
|40.5 FG%
|
5
|T. Alexander G
|16.4 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|2.7 APG
|41.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Cale G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|T. Alexander G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|49.2
|FG%
|42.4
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cale
|20
|3
|2
|8/13
|2/5
|2/4
|3
|38
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Powell
|19
|6
|4
|5/12
|5/10
|4/4
|3
|38
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|S. Mamukelashvili
|17
|9
|2
|7/12
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|35
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Q. McKnight
|16
|3
|4
|6/11
|1/2
|3/6
|2
|31
|6
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Nzei
|2
|7
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cale
|20
|3
|2
|8/13
|2/5
|2/4
|3
|38
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Powell
|19
|6
|4
|5/12
|5/10
|4/4
|3
|38
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|S. Mamukelashvili
|17
|9
|2
|7/12
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|35
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Q. McKnight
|16
|3
|4
|6/11
|1/2
|3/6
|2
|31
|6
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Nzei
|2
|7
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Nelson
|3
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T. Thompson
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Rhoden
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|R. Gill
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Reynolds
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Obiagu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brodie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Avent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|33
|15
|30/61
|12/27
|9/14
|17
|200
|10
|3
|12
|8
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Alexander
|20
|3
|0
|5/16
|5/11
|5/5
|4
|34
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|D. Mintz
|16
|6
|5
|5/10
|3/5
|3/4
|3
|32
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5
|M. Ballock
|13
|8
|3
|5/12
|2/8
|1/1
|0
|39
|0
|2
|4
|1
|7
|M. Krampelj
|11
|5
|0
|4/7
|0/1
|3/5
|3
|29
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|M. Zegarowski
|8
|1
|4
|3/6
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|35
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Alexander
|20
|3
|0
|5/16
|5/11
|5/5
|4
|34
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|D. Mintz
|16
|6
|5
|5/10
|3/5
|3/4
|3
|32
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5
|M. Ballock
|13
|8
|3
|5/12
|2/8
|1/1
|0
|39
|0
|2
|4
|1
|7
|M. Krampelj
|11
|5
|0
|4/7
|0/1
|3/5
|3
|29
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|M. Zegarowski
|8
|1
|4
|3/6
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|35
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bishop
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|K. Joseph
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Cashaw
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|D. Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Froling
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Scurry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mahoney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Epperson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Canfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|30
|12
|25/59
|10/28
|15/20
|14
|200
|7
|6
|12
|8
|22
-
13NOVA
STJOHN55
54
2nd 6:29 FS1
-
MIAMI
BC21
25
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
WICHST
CINCY62
72
Final
-
OHIOST
11MICHST44
62
Final
-
ALBANY
MAINE63
54
Final
-
QUINN
SIENA107
100
Final/3OT
-
9HOU
TULANE85
50
Final
-
GMASON
STBON56
79
Final
-
FAIR
NIAGARA73
78
Final
-
MARIST
MNMTH75
67
Final
-
LAFAY
LOYMD69
64
Final
-
MANH
CAN70
65
Final
-
TULSA
ECU77
73
Final/OT
-
RIDER
STPETE71
65
Final
-
SETON
CREIGH81
75
Final
-
NIOWA
EVAN73
58
Final
-
MOST
LOYCHI65
61
Final
-
ARIZ
COLO0
0138.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESPU