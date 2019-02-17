SETON
Cale scores 20 to lead Seton Hall past Creighton 81-75

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 17, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Myles Cale had 20 points as Seton Hall beat Creighton 81-75 on Sunday.

Myles Powell had 19 points and six rebounds for Seton Hall (16-9, 7-6 Big East Conference), which broke its five-game road losing streak. Sandro Mamukelashvili added 17 points and nine rebounds. Quincy McKnight had 16 points and six steals for the visitors.

After falling behind 33-30 at halftime, Seton Hall outscored Creighton 51-42 in the second half to earn the six-point victory. The Pirates' 51 points in the second half were a season best for the team.

Ty-Shon Alexander had 20 points for the Bluejays (13-13, 4-9), who have now lost four straight games. Davion Mintz added 16 points and six rebounds. Mitch Ballock had 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Bluejays for the season. Seton Hall defeated Creighton 63-58 on Feb. 9. Seton Hall matches up against Xavier at home on Wednesday. Creighton matches up against DePaul on the road on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Powell
M. Ballock
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
10.0 Pts. Per Game 10.0
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
44.7 Field Goal % 43.7
35.7 Three Point % 41.8
86.9 Free Throw % 78.8
  Offensive rebound by Creighton 0.0
  Davion Mintz missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Davion Mintz 5.0
  Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 1 Myles Cale made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Myles Cale missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Ty-Shon Alexander 13.0
+ 2 Davion Mintz made jump shot 14.0
+ 1 Myles Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Davion Mintz 19.0
Team Stats
Points 81 75
Field Goals 30-61 (49.2%) 25-59 (42.4%)
3-Pointers 12-27 (44.4%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 35
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 25 22
Team 2 5
Assists 15 12
Steals 10 7
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 17 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
M. Cale G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
T. Alexander G
20 PTS, 3 REB
12T
Bench
A. Nelson
T. Thompson
J. Rhoden
R. Gill
S. Reynolds
I. Obiagu
D. Brodie
A. Avent
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Nelson 3 1 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 8 0 1 0 0 1
T. Thompson 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 0
J. Rhoden 2 3 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 4 21 0 0 2 2 1
R. Gill 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Reynolds 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
I. Obiagu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brodie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 33 15 30/61 12/27 9/14 17 200 10 3 12 8 25
Bench
C. Bishop
K. Joseph
C. Cashaw
D. Jefferson
S. Froling
J. Scurry
D. Mahoney
J. Epperson
J. Canfield
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bishop 3 1 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 1 7 1 1 0 0 1
K. Joseph 2 3 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 15 1 0 1 1 2
C. Cashaw 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 2 1
D. Jefferson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Froling 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 0
J. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mahoney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Epperson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Canfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 30 12 25/59 10/28 15/20 14 200 7 6 12 8 22
NCAA BB Scores