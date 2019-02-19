DAYTON
Cunningham scores 21 to lift Dayton over Davidson 74-73

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 19, 2019

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Josh Cunningham scored 21 points, including the game-winning free throw with 2.2 seconds left, and Dayton beat Davidson 74-73 on Tuesday night, snapping the Wildcats' 17-game home win streak.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson's layup tied it at 73 with 11 seconds left, capping a 25-7 Davidson run, but Cunningham made 1 of 2 free throws to win it.

Cunningham shot 9 for 10 from the line.

Obi Toppin had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Dayton (17-9, 9-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jordan Davis added 15 points and Ryan Mikesell had 10.

Gudmundsson had 26 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (19-7, 10-3). Kellan Grady added 18 points and KiShawn Pritchett had 13.

Dayton takes on Saint Louis at home on Saturday. Davidson faces Rhode Island on the road on Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Crutcher
J. Gudmundsson
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
41.4 Field Goal % 46.0
36.7 Three Point % 33.1
67.7 Free Throw % 82.4
  Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Josh Cunningham made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
  Josh Cunningham missed 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Full timeout called 2.0
  Shooting foul on Kellan Grady 2.0
+ 2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup, assist by Luke Frampton 11.0
  Offensive rebound by Dusan Kovacevic 17.0
  Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
+ 2 Obi Toppin made dunk 35.0
  Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin 35.0
  Obi Toppin missed layup 37.0
Team Stats
Points 74 73
Field Goals 24-50 (48.0%) 25-57 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 19-26 (73.1%) 17-20 (85.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 36
Offensive 4 9
Defensive 23 24
Team 2 3
Assists 12 13
Steals 3 5
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 19 20
Technicals 0 0
J. Cunningham F
21 PTS, 3 REB
J. Gudmundsson G
26 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Dayton 17-9 73.8 PPG 38 RPG 16.7 APG
home team logo Davidson 19-7 71.3 PPG 37.7 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
J. Cunningham F 13.9 PPG 6.8 RPG 1.8 APG 61.7 FG%
J. Gudmundsson G 16.5 PPG 6.8 RPG 4.4 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Cunningham F 21 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
J. Gudmundsson G 26 PTS 8 REB 5 AST
48.0 FG% 43.9
35.0 3PT FG% 28.6
73.1 FT% 85.0
Dayton
Starters
J. Cunningham
O. Toppin
J. Davis
R. Mikesell
J. Crutcher
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cunningham 21 3 0 6/6 0/0 9/10 3 26 0 0 2 1 2
O. Toppin 18 12 3 6/10 1/1 5/8 1 34 0 0 2 2 10
J. Davis 15 4 1 5/10 4/7 1/2 3 38 2 0 1 1 3
R. Mikesell 10 3 3 4/8 2/6 0/0 1 36 1 1 1 0 3
J. Crutcher 8 4 4 2/10 0/5 4/6 4 39 0 0 3 0 4
Bench
D. Cohill
T. Landers
J. Westerfield
R. Chatman
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
C. Johnson
C. Greer
F. Policelli
J. Matos
J. Leonard
C. Wilson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Cohill 2 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 18 0 0 0 0 0
T. Landers 0 1 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 4 9 0 0 0 0 1
J. Westerfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Policelli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Matos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 27 12 24/50 7/20 19/26 19 200 3 1 9 4 23
Davidson
Starters
J. Gudmundsson
K. Grady
K. Pritchett
L. Frampton
L. Brajkovic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gudmundsson 26 8 5 9/18 1/5 7/9 2 38 1 0 1 1 7
K. Grady 18 4 1 6/14 0/2 6/7 1 37 2 0 2 0 4
K. Pritchett 13 2 2 3/7 3/6 4/4 1 36 1 1 1 1 1
L. Frampton 6 4 2 2/7 2/7 0/0 3 33 0 0 2 2 2
L. Brajkovic 2 5 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 12 0 1 3 0 5
Bench
D. Kovacevic
C. Collins
B. Jones
N. Ekwu
C. Freundlich
M. Wynter
D. Czerapowicz
P. Casey
N. Boachie-Yiadom
M. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Kovacevic 6 5 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 18 0 0 0 3 2
C. Collins 2 5 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 20 1 0 0 2 3
B. Jones 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 5 6 0 0 0 0 0
N. Ekwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wynter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Czerapowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Boachie-Yiadom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 33 13 25/57 6/21 17/20 20 200 5 2 9 9 24
NCAA BB Scores