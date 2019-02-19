Cunningham scores 21 to lift Dayton over Davidson 74-73
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Josh Cunningham scored 21 points, including the game-winning free throw with 2.2 seconds left, and Dayton beat Davidson 74-73 on Tuesday night, snapping the Wildcats' 17-game home win streak.
Jon Axel Gudmundsson's layup tied it at 73 with 11 seconds left, capping a 25-7 Davidson run, but Cunningham made 1 of 2 free throws to win it.
Cunningham shot 9 for 10 from the line.
Obi Toppin had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Dayton (17-9, 9-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jordan Davis added 15 points and Ryan Mikesell had 10.
Gudmundsson had 26 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (19-7, 10-3). Kellan Grady added 18 points and KiShawn Pritchett had 13.
Dayton takes on Saint Louis at home on Saturday. Davidson faces Rhode Island on the road on Friday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.3
|Min. Per Game
|36.3
|16.5
|Pts. Per Game
|16.5
|4.4
|Ast. Per Game
|4.4
|6.8
|Reb. Per Game
|6.8
|41.4
|Field Goal %
|46.0
|36.7
|Three Point %
|33.1
|67.7
|Free Throw %
|82.4
|Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Josh Cunningham made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Josh Cunningham missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Full timeout called
|2.0
|Shooting foul on Kellan Grady
|2.0
|+ 2
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup, assist by Luke Frampton
|11.0
|Offensive rebound by Dusan Kovacevic
|17.0
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|+ 2
|Obi Toppin made dunk
|35.0
|Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|35.0
|Obi Toppin missed layup
|37.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|73
|Field Goals
|24-50 (48.0%)
|25-57 (43.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-20 (35.0%)
|6-21 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|19-26 (73.1%)
|17-20 (85.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|36
|Offensive
|4
|9
|Defensive
|23
|24
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|12
|13
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|9
|Fouls
|19
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|J. Cunningham F
|13.9 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|1.8 APG
|61.7 FG%
|
3
|J. Gudmundsson G
|16.5 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|4.4 APG
|45.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Cunningham F
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|J. Gudmundsson G
|26 PTS
|8 REB
|5 AST
|
|48.0
|FG%
|43.9
|
|
|35.0
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|73.1
|FT%
|85.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cunningham
|21
|3
|0
|6/6
|0/0
|9/10
|3
|26
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|O. Toppin
|18
|12
|3
|6/10
|1/1
|5/8
|1
|34
|0
|0
|2
|2
|10
|J. Davis
|15
|4
|1
|5/10
|4/7
|1/2
|3
|38
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|R. Mikesell
|10
|3
|3
|4/8
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|J. Crutcher
|8
|4
|4
|2/10
|0/5
|4/6
|4
|39
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Cohill
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Landers
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Westerfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tshimanga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Greer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Policelli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Matos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Leonard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|27
|12
|24/50
|7/20
|19/26
|19
|200
|3
|1
|9
|4
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gudmundsson
|26
|8
|5
|9/18
|1/5
|7/9
|2
|38
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|K. Grady
|18
|4
|1
|6/14
|0/2
|6/7
|1
|37
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|K. Pritchett
|13
|2
|2
|3/7
|3/6
|4/4
|1
|36
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|L. Frampton
|6
|4
|2
|2/7
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|L. Brajkovic
|2
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|12
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Kovacevic
|6
|5
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|C. Collins
|2
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|B. Jones
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Ekwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Freundlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wynter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Czerapowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Casey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Boachie-Yiadom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|33
|13
|25/57
|6/21
|17/20
|20
|200
|5
|2
|9
|9
|24
