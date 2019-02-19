RI
Santos-Silva leads VCU over Rhode Island 76-42

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 19, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Marcus Santos-Silva tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds to lift VCU to a 76-42 win over Rhode Island on Tuesday night, the team's seventh consecutive victory.

Santos-Silva shot 9 for 12 from the floor.

De'Riante Jenkins had 14 points for VCU (20-6, 11-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Marcus Evans added nine assists.

Rhode Island totaled 20 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Jeff Dowtin had 14 points for Rhode Island (12-13, 5-8), which has now lost four straight games. Jermaine Harris added 11 points. Cyril Langevine had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

VCU leveled the season series against Rhode Island with the win. Rhode Island defeated VCU 71-65 on Jan. 23. VCU matches up against George Washington at home on Saturday. Rhode Island plays Davidson at home on Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 42 76
Field Goals 13-43 (30.2%) 31-62 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 2-11 (18.2%) 11-27 (40.7%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 33
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 21 23
Team 1 3
Assists 8 23
Steals 3 10
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 19 6
Fouls 15 19
Technicals 0 0
Rhode Island
Starters
J. Dowtin
J. Harris
C. Langevine
T. Martin
F. Russell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dowtin 14 4 4 5/8 2/3 2/2 1 37 0 0 4 1 3
J. Harris 11 5 0 3/8 0/0 5/5 4 26 2 2 3 0 5
C. Langevine 10 11 2 3/5 0/0 4/6 4 33 0 0 5 5 6
T. Martin 2 3 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 2 21 0 0 2 2 1
F. Russell 1 2 2 0/7 0/2 1/2 2 29 0 0 3 0 2
Bench
O. Silverio
C. Thompson
W. Leviton
D. Tate
M. Tertsea
E. Dadika
R. Preston
J. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Silverio 4 1 0 1/3 0/2 2/2 0 14 0 0 0 0 1
C. Thompson 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/1 2 16 1 0 0 0 1
W. Leviton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Tate 0 3 0 0/5 0/2 0/0 0 22 0 0 2 1 2
M. Tertsea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Preston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 30 8 13/43 2/11 14/18 15 200 3 2 19 9 21
VCU
Starters
M. Santos-Silva
D. Jenkins
M. Evans
I. Vann
S. Mobley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Santos-Silva 19 12 2 9/12 0/0 1/2 2 22 0 0 0 4 8
D. Jenkins 14 5 3 5/9 4/6 0/0 1 24 2 0 0 0 5
M. Evans 9 2 9 3/7 1/4 2/2 3 24 4 0 2 0 2
I. Vann 9 0 3 4/9 1/4 0/0 1 24 0 0 1 0 0
S. Mobley 3 3 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 24 1 1 0 0 3
Bench
V. Williams
M. Gilmore
M. Crowfield
C. Douglas
K. Curry
X. Jackson
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
M. Simms
P. Byrd
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Williams 8 2 0 3/5 2/3 0/0 5 12 1 0 1 1 1
M. Gilmore 7 2 0 3/4 1/2 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 2
M. Crowfield 3 1 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 1
C. Douglas 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 1 0
K. Curry 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 1 0
X. Jackson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Simms 0 0 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 0
P. Byrd 0 1 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 1
Total 76 30 23 31/62 11/27 3/4 19 200 10 1 6 7 23
