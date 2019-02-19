Santos-Silva leads VCU over Rhode Island 76-42
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Marcus Santos-Silva tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds to lift VCU to a 76-42 win over Rhode Island on Tuesday night, the team's seventh consecutive victory.
Santos-Silva shot 9 for 12 from the floor.
De'Riante Jenkins had 14 points for VCU (20-6, 11-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Marcus Evans added nine assists.
Rhode Island totaled 20 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Jeff Dowtin had 14 points for Rhode Island (12-13, 5-8), which has now lost four straight games. Jermaine Harris added 11 points. Cyril Langevine had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
VCU leveled the season series against Rhode Island with the win. Rhode Island defeated VCU 71-65 on Jan. 23. VCU matches up against George Washington at home on Saturday. Rhode Island plays Davidson at home on Friday.
|27.2
|Min. Per Game
|27.2
|13.4
|Pts. Per Game
|13.4
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|3.1
|Reb. Per Game
|3.1
|46.6
|Field Goal %
|40.9
|29.9
|Three Point %
|24.1
|75.9
|Free Throw %
|77.7
|Defensive rebound by P.J. Byrd
|19.0
|Omar Silverio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 2
|Michael Gilmore made layup, assist by Dylan Sheehy-Guiseppi
|35.0
|Lost ball turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by Xavier Jackson
|44.0
|Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|48.0
|Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot
|50.0
|Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris
|58.0
|P.J. Byrd missed jump shot
|1:00
|Turnover on Cyril Langevine
|1:12
|Offensive foul on Cyril Langevine
|1:12
|Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
|1:25
|Team Stats
|Points
|42
|76
|Field Goals
|13-43 (30.2%)
|31-62 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-11 (18.2%)
|11-27 (40.7%)
|Free Throws
|14-18 (77.8%)
|3-4 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|33
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|21
|23
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|8
|23
|Steals
|3
|10
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|19
|6
|Fouls
|15
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Rhode Island 12-13
|68.8 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|11.9 APG
|VCU 20-6
|70.8 PPG
|40 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|J. Dowtin G
|15.3 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|3.8 APG
|46.2 FG%
|
14
|M. Santos-Silva F
|9.3 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|0.6 APG
|59.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Dowtin G
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|M. Santos-Silva F
|19 PTS
|12 REB
|2 AST
|
|30.2
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|18.2
|3PT FG%
|40.7
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dowtin
|14
|4
|4
|5/8
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|37
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|J. Harris
|11
|5
|0
|3/8
|0/0
|5/5
|4
|26
|2
|2
|3
|0
|5
|C. Langevine
|10
|11
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|4/6
|4
|33
|0
|0
|5
|5
|6
|T. Martin
|2
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|F. Russell
|1
|2
|2
|0/7
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|29
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Silverio
|4
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Thompson
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W. Leviton
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Tate
|0
|3
|0
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|M. Tertsea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Preston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|42
|30
|8
|13/43
|2/11
|14/18
|15
|200
|3
|2
|19
|9
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Santos-Silva
|19
|12
|2
|9/12
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|D. Jenkins
|14
|5
|3
|5/9
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|24
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|M. Evans
|9
|2
|9
|3/7
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|24
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|I. Vann
|9
|0
|3
|4/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Mobley
|3
|3
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Williams
|8
|2
|0
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|5
|12
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|M. Gilmore
|7
|2
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Crowfield
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Douglas
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|K. Curry
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|X. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Simms
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. Byrd
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Total
|76
|30
|23
|31/62
|11/27
|3/4
|19
|200
|10
|1
|6
|7
|23
