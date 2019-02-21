Washington State holds off Colorado 76-74
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Robert Franks scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds as Washington State held off Colorado 76-74 on Wednesday night.
D'Shawn Schwartz missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.
CJ Elleby added 18 points with eight rebounds and Marvin Cannon scored 13 points for Washington State (11-15, 4-9 Pac-12).
Tyler Bey had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Colorado (16-10, 7-7). Evan Battey added 13 points with seven rebounds.
Bey made two free throws to give the Buffaloes a 74-73 lead with 1:51 left. But Isaiah Wade answered with a tip-in after several Cougar misses around the rim, and he added a free throw with 10 seconds left for the final margin.
McKinley Wright IV missed a 3-pointer in transition with 0.5 seconds remaining but Colorado maintained possession, leading to a missed 3 by Schwartz to end the game.
''It is a heartbreaking loss on the road but we did it because we weren't good enough on defense, we didn't rebound when we had to rebound and offensively I thought we settled for a lot of 3's tonight,'' Colorado coach Tad Boyle said.
WSU coach Ernie Kent put an emphasis on growth over the course of the season for his young team hitting their stride at a crucial point in the season.
''We just need to keep plugging, not get too full of ourselves and just keep trying to get better and better because we still have a big ceiling for improvement individually which will allow us to improve as a team,'' coach Kent said.
BIG PICTURE:
Colorado: The loss snapped a five-game winning streak. It comes at a bad time with multiple teams competing for the top-four spots in the Pac-12.
''We had our opportunities to win this game but we didn't execute on offense, we didn't execute on defense but it goes beyond the last 1:50 to me,'' coach Boyle said.
Washington State: The Cougars have won three of their last four games.
''I know the fans can see it but I want our guys to continue to feel how much better they have become,'' coach Kent said.
UP NEXT:
Colorado: The Buffaloes will play at Washington on Saturday.
Washington State: The Cougars host Utah on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|22.3
|Pts. Per Game
|22.3
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|7.5
|Reb. Per Game
|7.5
|52.1
|Field Goal %
|51.4
|31.3
|Three Point %
|40.3
|77.5
|Free Throw %
|81.3
|Defensive rebound by Washington State
|0.0
|D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Lost ball turnover on Marvin Cannon, stolen by McKinley Wright IV
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Marvin Cannon
|4.0
|McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey
|11.0
|Isaiah Wade missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Wade made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Evan Battey
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wade
|12.0
|D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|76
|Field Goals
|25-66 (37.9%)
|25-55 (45.5%)
|3-Pointers
|9-29 (31.0%)
|10-19 (52.6%)
|Free Throws
|15-19 (78.9%)
|16-19 (84.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|37
|Offensive
|12
|6
|Defensive
|25
|27
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|16
|17
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|19
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Colorado 16-10
|75.1 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Washington St. 11-15
|77.2 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|M. Wright IV G
|13.5 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|5.0 APG
|52.1 FG%
|
3
|R. Franks F
|22.1 PPG
|7.4 RPG
|2.6 APG
|51.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Wright IV G
|13 PTS
|7 REB
|7 AST
|R. Franks F
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|37.9
|FG%
|45.5
|
|
|31.0
|3PT FG%
|52.6
|
|
|78.9
|FT%
|84.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright IV
|13
|7
|7
|5/12
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|33
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|S. Gatling
|12
|1
|2
|4/13
|4/10
|0/0
|3
|35
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|T. Bey
|12
|12
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|6/8
|3
|24
|1
|1
|0
|2
|10
|D. Schwartz
|6
|3
|2
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|L. Siewert
|3
|0
|4
|1/10
|1/7
|0/0
|2
|24
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wright IV
|13
|7
|7
|5/12
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|33
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|S. Gatling
|12
|1
|2
|4/13
|4/10
|0/0
|3
|35
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|T. Bey
|12
|12
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|6/8
|3
|24
|1
|1
|0
|2
|10
|D. Schwartz
|6
|3
|2
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|L. Siewert
|3
|0
|4
|1/10
|1/7
|0/0
|2
|24
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Battey
|13
|7
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|5/6
|5
|20
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|D. Kountz
|8
|4
|0
|3/6
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|A. Strating
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|E. Parquet
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|N. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Walton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Martinka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ersek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dombek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McQuade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|37
|16
|25/66
|9/29
|15/19
|19
|200
|7
|2
|11
|12
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Franks
|19
|6
|1
|6/19
|2/6
|5/6
|2
|38
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|M. Cannon
|13
|5
|1
|4/8
|2/4
|3/3
|2
|31
|1
|3
|4
|1
|4
|A. Ali
|11
|0
|2
|4/6
|3/3
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|V. Daniels
|2
|2
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Pollard
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Franks
|19
|6
|1
|6/19
|2/6
|5/6
|2
|38
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|M. Cannon
|13
|5
|1
|4/8
|2/4
|3/3
|2
|31
|1
|3
|4
|1
|4
|A. Ali
|11
|0
|2
|4/6
|3/3
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|V. Daniels
|2
|2
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Pollard
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Elleby
|18
|8
|4
|6/13
|2/4
|4/4
|2
|27
|1
|1
|2
|1
|7
|J. Robinson
|5
|0
|4
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|I. Wade
|4
|8
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|15
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|A. Kunc
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|D. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Skaggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Streeter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|33
|17
|25/55
|10/19
|16/19
|19
|200
|7
|5
|12
|6
|27
-
RUT
10MICHST60
71
Final
-
MISSST
UGA68
67
Final
-
17NOVA
GTOWN73
85
Final
-
LSALLE
STBON60
62
Final
-
XAVIER
SETON70
69
Final
-
BC
NCST80
89
Final/OT
-
18LVILLE
CUSE49
69
Final
-
LPSCMB
FGC61
67
Final
-
NALAB
KENSAW76
61
Final
-
TULANE
MEMP76
102
Final
-
STETSON
NJTECH77
82
Final
-
AMER
LAFAY68
70
Final
-
EVAN
LOYCHI58
70
Final
-
FORD
RICH69
72
Final
-
ILLST
INDST50
73
Final
-
FLA
13LSU82
77
Final/OT
-
UMASS
GWASH67
79
Final
-
ARMY
LEHIGH81
91
Final
-
UNF
JVILLE80
73
Final/OT
-
NICHST
SAMHOU74
84
Final/OT
-
TXAMCC
SFA65
55
Final
-
CARK
MCNSE75
83
Final/OT
-
DENVER
SDAK45
72
Final
-
LAMAR
UIW76
58
Final
-
NIOWA
MOST63
43
Final
-
WILL
NEBOM63
77
Final
-
SELOU
NORL68
89
Final
-
SILL
VALPO52
55
Final
-
NWST
HOUBP54
92
Final
-
STJOHN
PROV59
78
Final
-
NWEST
OHIOST49
63
Final
-
ARK
AUBURN56
79
Final
-
WICHST
TULSA81
60
Final
-
STNFRD
ARIZST62
80
Final
-
BUTLER
11MARQET69
79
Final
-
CREIGH
DEPAUL79
67
Final
-
PITT
GATECH65
73
Final
-
8UNC
1DUKE88
72
Final
-
COLOST
SJST91
70
Final
-
COLO
WASHST74
76
Final
-
CSN
LNGBCH78
80
Final
-
AF
FRESNO64
61
Final
-
UTAH
WASH45
62
Final
-
NMEX
UTAHST55
71
Final
-
6NEVADA
SDGST57
65
Final
-
NAVY
LOYMD0
0
PPD