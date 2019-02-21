COLO
WASHST

No Text

Washington State holds off Colorado 76-74

  STATS AP
  Feb 21, 2019

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Robert Franks scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds as Washington State held off Colorado 76-74 on Wednesday night.

D'Shawn Schwartz missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

CJ Elleby added 18 points with eight rebounds and Marvin Cannon scored 13 points for Washington State (11-15, 4-9 Pac-12).

Tyler Bey had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Colorado (16-10, 7-7). Evan Battey added 13 points with seven rebounds.

Bey made two free throws to give the Buffaloes a 74-73 lead with 1:51 left. But Isaiah Wade answered with a tip-in after several Cougar misses around the rim, and he added a free throw with 10 seconds left for the final margin.

McKinley Wright IV missed a 3-pointer in transition with 0.5 seconds remaining but Colorado maintained possession, leading to a missed 3 by Schwartz to end the game.

''It is a heartbreaking loss on the road but we did it because we weren't good enough on defense, we didn't rebound when we had to rebound and offensively I thought we settled for a lot of 3's tonight,'' Colorado coach Tad Boyle said.

WSU coach Ernie Kent put an emphasis on growth over the course of the season for his young team hitting their stride at a crucial point in the season.

''We just need to keep plugging, not get too full of ourselves and just keep trying to get better and better because we still have a big ceiling for improvement individually which will allow us to improve as a team,'' coach Kent said.

BIG PICTURE:

Colorado: The loss snapped a five-game winning streak. It comes at a bad time with multiple teams competing for the top-four spots in the Pac-12.

''We had our opportunities to win this game but we didn't execute on offense, we didn't execute on defense but it goes beyond the last 1:50 to me,'' coach Boyle said.

Washington State: The Cougars have won three of their last four games.

''I know the fans can see it but I want our guys to continue to feel how much better they have become,'' coach Kent said.

UP NEXT:

Colorado: The Buffaloes will play at Washington on Saturday.

Washington State: The Cougars host Utah on Saturday.

Key Players
M. Wright IV
R. Franks
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
22.3 Pts. Per Game 22.3
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
52.1 Field Goal % 51.4
31.3 Three Point % 40.3
77.5 Free Throw % 81.3
  Defensive rebound by Washington State 0.0
  D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Lost ball turnover on Marvin Cannon, stolen by McKinley Wright IV 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Marvin Cannon 4.0
  McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey 11.0
  Isaiah Wade missed 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Isaiah Wade made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Evan Battey 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wade 12.0
  D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
Team Stats
Points 74 76
Field Goals 25-66 (37.9%) 25-55 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 9-29 (31.0%) 10-19 (52.6%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 16-19 (84.2%)
Total Rebounds 39 37
Offensive 12 6
Defensive 25 27
Team 2 4
Assists 16 17
Steals 7 7
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
E. Battey F
13 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
R. Franks F
19 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Colorado 16-10 363874
home team logo Washington St. 11-15 383876
WASHST +4, O/U 148.5
Beasley Coliseum Pullman, WA
WASHST +4, O/U 148.5
Beasley Coliseum Pullman, WA
Team Stats
away team logo Colorado 16-10 75.1 PPG 40.1 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Washington St. 11-15 77.2 PPG 36.2 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
25
M. Wright IV G 13.5 PPG 4.9 RPG 5.0 APG 52.1 FG%
3
R. Franks F 22.1 PPG 7.4 RPG 2.6 APG 51.4 FG%
Top Scorers
25
M. Wright IV G 13 PTS 7 REB 7 AST
3
R. Franks F 19 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
37.9 FG% 45.5
31.0 3PT FG% 52.6
78.9 FT% 84.2
Colorado
Starters
M. Wright IV
S. Gatling
T. Bey
D. Schwartz
L. Siewert
Washington St.
Starters
R. Franks
M. Cannon
A. Ali
V. Daniels
J. Pollard
