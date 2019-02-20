Golden and Gilyard lead Richmond past Fordham 72-69
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Grant Golden scored 16 points that included a jumper with 20 seconds left to put Richmond ahead for good in a 72-69 victory over Fordham on Wednesday night.
The Spiders (11-15, 5-8 Atlantic 10 Conference) led by as many as 18 points in the second half before Fordham (11-15, 2-11) tied it twice late, with Jesse Bunting's layup putting the Rams ahead 69-68 with 38 seconds remaining. Golden scored, the Rams' Nick Honor missed a 3 on the next possession and Jake Wojcik ended it with two free throws.
Jacob Gilyard posted 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Richmond. Andre Gustavson added 13 points.
Richmond posted a season-high 22 assists.
Honor had 23 points for the Rams. Antwon Portley added 13 points, and Bunting finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Richmond faces La Salle on the road on Saturday. Fordham plays Saint Bonaventure at home on Saturday.
|36.6
|Min. Per Game
|36.6
|16.9
|Pts. Per Game
|16.9
|4.9
|Ast. Per Game
|4.9
|2.8
|Reb. Per Game
|2.8
|38.5
|Field Goal %
|49.5
|37.4
|Three Point %
|37.7
|78.3
|Free Throw %
|76.0
|Lost ball turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Nathan Cayo
|0.0
|+ 1
|Jake Wojcik made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Jake Wojcik made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Jalen Cobb
|1.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Antwon Portley
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Antwon Portley
|3.0
|Nick Honor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 2
|Grant Golden made turnaround jump shot, assist by Andre Gustavson
|21.0
|+ 2
|Jesse Bunting made reverse layup
|43.0
|Defensive rebound by Chuba Ohams
|43.0
|Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|72
|Field Goals
|25-63 (39.7%)
|27-57 (47.4%)
|3-Pointers
|10-34 (29.4%)
|10-24 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|9-11 (81.8%)
|8-12 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|31
|Offensive
|8
|0
|Defensive
|31
|30
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|5
|22
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|14
|8
|Fouls
|12
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|39.7
|FG%
|47.4
|
|
|29.4
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|81.8
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Honor
|23
|2
|1
|7/19
|5/13
|4/4
|1
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Bunting
|13
|8
|1
|6/10
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|30
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|A. Portley
|13
|5
|1
|5/11
|2/7
|1/1
|2
|32
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|J. Cobb
|9
|2
|1
|3/9
|0/4
|3/3
|2
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Ohams
|2
|13
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/2
|2
|32
|1
|1
|3
|2
|11
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Golden
|16
|6
|3
|7/13
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|32
|0
|2
|3
|0
|6
|A. Gustavson
|13
|2
|4
|5/10
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Gilyard
|10
|8
|8
|4/6
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|40
|2
|0
|1
|0
|8
|N. Cayo
|9
|5
|4
|4/11
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|30
|3
|0
|2
|0
|5
|J. Wojcik
|6
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|3/4
|3
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Yates
|9
|2
|1
|3/9
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Grace
|6
|1
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Koureissi
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Johnson
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Oddo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Sherod
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Francis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gaitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kulju
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Verbinskis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|30
|22
|27/57
|10/24
|8/12
|10
|200
|8
|2
|8
|0
|30
-
PITT
GATECH63
69
2nd 28.0
-
STNFRD
ARIZST60
77
2nd 1:03 ESP2
-
8UNC
1DUKE88
72
2nd 3.0 ESPN
-
BUTLER
11MARQET69
77
2nd 32.0 CBSSN
-
COLOST
SJST50
33
2nd 17:18
-
AF
FRESNO33
25
2nd 15:33 ATSN
-
CSN
LNGBCH52
39
2nd 15:42
-
UTAH
WASH3
0
1st 18:30 FS1
-
NMEX
UTAHST5
3
1st 16:59 ESPU
-
COLO
WASHST36
38
1st 0.0 PACN
-
17NOVA
GTOWN73
85
Final
-
MISSST
UGA68
67
Final
-
RUT
10MICHST60
71
Final
-
LPSCMB
FGC61
67
Final
-
STETSON
NJTECH77
82
Final
-
NALAB
KENSAW76
61
Final
-
LSALLE
STBON60
62
Final
-
FLA
13LSU82
77
Final/OT
-
UMASS
GWASH67
79
Final
-
EVAN
LOYCHI58
70
Final
-
FORD
RICH69
72
Final
-
ILLST
INDST50
73
Final
-
UNF
JVILLE80
73
Final/OT
-
AMER
LAFAY68
70
Final
-
XAVIER
SETON70
69
Final
-
BC
NCST80
89
Final/OT
-
TULANE
MEMP76
102
Final
-
ARMY
LEHIGH81
91
Final
-
18LVILLE
CUSE49
69
Final
-
TXAMCC
SFA65
55
Final
-
CARK
MCNSE75
83
Final/OT
-
NICHST
SAMHOU74
84
Final/OT
-
SELOU
NORL68
89
Final
-
NWST
HOUBP54
92
Final
-
SILL
VALPO52
55
Final
-
NIOWA
MOST63
43
Final
-
DENVER
SDAK45
72
Final
-
WILL
NEBOM63
77
Final
-
LAMAR
UIW76
58
Final
-
NWEST
OHIOST49
63
Final
-
STJOHN
PROV59
78
Final
-
ARK
AUBURN56
79
Final
-
WICHST
TULSA81
60
Final
-
CREIGH
DEPAUL79
67
Final
-
6NEVADA
SDGST0
0146.5 O/U
+8
11:00pm CBSSN
-
NAVY
LOYMD0
0
PPD