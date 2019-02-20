FORD
Fordham
Rams
11-15
away team logo
69
TF 7
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP+
Wed Feb. 20
7:00pm
BONUS
72
TF 6
home team logo
RICH
Richmond
Spiders
11-15
ML: +242
RICH -6.5, O/U 133.5
ML: -294
FORD
RICH

No Text

Golden and Gilyard lead Richmond past Fordham 72-69

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 20, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Grant Golden scored 16 points that included a jumper with 20 seconds left to put Richmond ahead for good in a 72-69 victory over Fordham on Wednesday night.

The Spiders (11-15, 5-8 Atlantic 10 Conference) led by as many as 18 points in the second half before Fordham (11-15, 2-11) tied it twice late, with Jesse Bunting's layup putting the Rams ahead 69-68 with 38 seconds remaining. Golden scored, the Rams' Nick Honor missed a 3 on the next possession and Jake Wojcik ended it with two free throws.

Jacob Gilyard posted 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Richmond. Andre Gustavson added 13 points.

Richmond posted a season-high 22 assists.

Honor had 23 points for the Rams. Antwon Portley added 13 points, and Bunting finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Richmond faces La Salle on the road on Saturday. Fordham plays Saint Bonaventure at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Honor
J. Gilyard
36.6 Min. Per Game 36.6
16.9 Pts. Per Game 16.9
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
38.5 Field Goal % 49.5
37.4 Three Point % 37.7
78.3 Free Throw % 76.0
  Lost ball turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Nathan Cayo 0.0
+ 1 Jake Wojcik made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Jake Wojcik made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Jalen Cobb 1.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Antwon Portley 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Antwon Portley 3.0
  Nick Honor missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 2 Grant Golden made turnaround jump shot, assist by Andre Gustavson 21.0
+ 2 Jesse Bunting made reverse layup 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Chuba Ohams 43.0
  Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot 43.0
Team Stats
Points 69 72
Field Goals 25-63 (39.7%) 27-57 (47.4%)
3-Pointers 10-34 (29.4%) 10-24 (41.7%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 39 31
Offensive 8 0
Defensive 31 30
Team 0 1
Assists 5 22
Steals 4 8
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 14 8
Fouls 12 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
N. Honor G
23 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
33
G. Golden F
16 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Fordham 11-15 264369
home team logo Richmond 11-15 383472
RICH -6.5, O/U 133.5
Robins Center Richmond, VA
RICH -6.5, O/U 133.5
Robins Center Richmond, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Fordham 11-15 68.3 PPG 36.2 RPG 11.9 APG
home team logo Richmond 11-15 70.4 PPG 32 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
3
N. Honor G 16.0 PPG 2.2 RPG 3.1 APG 38.7 FG%
33
G. Golden F 17.6 PPG 6.8 RPG 3.1 APG 51.8 FG%
Top Scorers
3
N. Honor G 23 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
33
G. Golden F 16 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
39.7 FG% 47.4
29.4 3PT FG% 41.7
81.8 FT% 66.7
Fordham
Starters
N. Honor
J. Bunting
A. Portley
J. Cobb
C. Ohams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Honor 23 2 1 7/19 5/13 4/4 1 38 1 0 1 0 2
J. Bunting 13 8 1 6/10 0/1 1/1 2 30 0 0 1 4 4
A. Portley 13 5 1 5/11 2/7 1/1 2 32 1 1 4 1 4
J. Cobb 9 2 1 3/9 0/4 3/3 2 26 0 0 2 0 2
C. Ohams 2 13 0 1/5 0/1 0/2 2 32 1 1 3 2 11
Starters
N. Honor
J. Bunting
A. Portley
J. Cobb
C. Ohams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Honor 23 2 1 7/19 5/13 4/4 1 38 1 0 1 0 2
J. Bunting 13 8 1 6/10 0/1 1/1 2 30 0 0 1 4 4
A. Portley 13 5 1 5/11 2/7 1/1 2 32 1 1 4 1 4
J. Cobb 9 2 1 3/9 0/4 3/3 2 26 0 0 2 0 2
C. Ohams 2 13 0 1/5 0/1 0/2 2 32 1 1 3 2 11
Bench
T. Perry
I. Raut
O. Eyisi
E. Gazi
D. Pekarek
C. Downing
P. Slanina
P. Burquest
M. Williams
C. Austin
L. Radovich
L. Skoric
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Perry 6 2 1 2/5 2/5 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 2
I. Raut 3 4 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 0 4
O. Eyisi 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 1 0 2 1 2
E. Gazi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Pekarek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Downing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Slanina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Burquest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Radovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Skoric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 39 5 25/63 10/34 9/11 12 200 4 2 14 8 31
Richmond
Starters
G. Golden
A. Gustavson
J. Gilyard
N. Cayo
J. Wojcik
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Golden 16 6 3 7/13 1/1 1/2 0 32 0 2 3 0 6
A. Gustavson 13 2 4 5/10 3/8 0/0 0 32 0 0 0 0 2
J. Gilyard 10 8 8 4/6 0/1 2/2 2 40 2 0 1 0 8
N. Cayo 9 5 4 4/11 0/0 1/2 3 30 3 0 2 0 5
J. Wojcik 6 2 1 1/3 1/3 3/4 3 22 1 0 1 0 2
Starters
G. Golden
A. Gustavson
J. Gilyard
N. Cayo
J. Wojcik
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Golden 16 6 3 7/13 1/1 1/2 0 32 0 2 3 0 6
A. Gustavson 13 2 4 5/10 3/8 0/0 0 32 0 0 0 0 2
J. Gilyard 10 8 8 4/6 0/1 2/2 2 40 2 0 1 0 8
N. Cayo 9 5 4 4/11 0/0 1/2 3 30 3 0 2 0 5
J. Wojcik 6 2 1 1/3 1/3 3/4 3 22 1 0 1 0 2
Bench
N. Yates
M. Grace
S. Koureissi
J. Johnson
K. Oddo
N. Sherod
B. Francis
J. Gaitley
S. Kulju
T. Verbinskis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Yates 9 2 1 3/9 3/8 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 0 2
M. Grace 6 1 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 1
S. Koureissi 3 2 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 7 1 0 0 0 2
J. Johnson 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 2
K. Oddo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Sherod - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Francis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gaitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kulju - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Verbinskis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 30 22 27/57 10/24 8/12 10 200 8 2 8 0 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores