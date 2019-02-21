Wesson, Ohio State shake off slow start to beat Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State badly needed a win over Northwestern to stay teetering on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
The Buckeyes overcame a sluggish start and found their footing in the second half to pull away from Northwestern 63-49 on Wednesday night behind Kaleb Wesson's 22 points and eight rebounds.
Kyle Young and Duane Washington Jr. each added eight points off the bench for the Buckeyes (17-9, 7-8 Big Ten), who snapped a two-game losing streak and stayed on the bubble for now with five regular-season games remaining - four against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.
''I think we knew we really needed this game,'' Washington said.
Northwestern (12-14, 3-12) lost its seventh in a row and hasn't managed a win since the middle of January.
After an ugly first half by both sides, Ohio State made seven of its first 10 shots to start the second half. The Wildcats kept it close with decent defense until C.J. Jackson and Wesson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Ohio State up by 10 with nearly nine minutes left, and the Buckeyes cruised from there.
Vic Law led Northwestern with 10 points, and A.J. Turner added nine.
TALES OF TWO HALVES
The teams combined for just three points in the first four minutes of the game, and the first half ended with Ohio State holding on to a 24-20 lead. Northwestern shot just 29.2 percent for the half, and the Buckeyes weren't much better (37.5 percent).
Ohio State made 53 percent of its shots in the second half to open up the lead, finishing at 46 percent for the game compared with 31.6 for Northwestern.
BIG PICTURE:
Northwestern: The Wildcats are bad and aren't getting any better. They've won just three Big Ten games, beating Indiana, Rutgers and Illinois.
''We're going through a tough time right now,'' Wildcats coach Chris Collins said. ''We're really struggling offensively. We're just having a hard time manufacturing enough points to give ourselves a chance to win.''
Ohio State: After struggling to score in losses to Michigan State and Illinois, the Buckeyes won one they were supposed to win.
''We're probably where we are right now because of our team defense,'' Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. ''That has kept us in games and given us a chance this season.''
WESSON'S COMPLETE GAME
Wesson had his best game since he played 38 minutes and scored 27 in a win over Rutgers on Feb. 2.
Northwestern double-teamed him in the first half but took it off in the second when he exploited it with some sharp passing.
His conditioning had come into question, too, but he looked good in his 33 minutes Wednesday night and stayed out of foul trouble.
''It's getting to that time where everybody is tired,'' Wesson said. ''We're banging every night, playing a tournament team every night. Anybody in the league is going to be fatigued.''
TIP-INS
Ohio State got 27 points from its bench. ... Both teams were off the mark from beyond the 3-point line. Ohio State was 4 for 20, and Northwestern finished 5 for 29. ... Freshman Justin Ahrens started the second half for the Buckeyes and scored four points ... Ohio State plays Northwestern again March 6.
UP NEXT:
Northwestern: Hosts No. 22 Wisconsin on Saturday.
Ohio State: At No. 24 Maryland on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.8
|Min. Per Game
|30.8
|12.8
|Pts. Per Game
|12.8
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|39.4
|Field Goal %
|41.9
|32.9
|Three Point %
|40.3
|79.0
|Free Throw %
|79.3
|+ 3
|Ryan Greer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Barret Benson
|27.0
|Offensive rebound by Barret Benson
|31.0
|Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp
|39.0
|Joey Lane missed layup
|41.0
|+ 2
|Miller Kopp made dunk
|58.0
|Offensive rebound by Miller Kopp
|59.0
|Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:01
|Defensive rebound by Ryan Greer
|1:16
|Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:18
|Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson
|1:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|49
|63
|Field Goals
|18-57 (31.6%)
|25-54 (46.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-29 (17.2%)
|4-20 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|9-10 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|35
|Offensive
|8
|5
|Defensive
|25
|29
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|8
|18
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|7
|8
|Fouls
|15
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Northwestern 12-14
|67.0 PPG
|37 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Ohio State 17-9
|70.6 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|13.8 APG
|
|31.6
|FG%
|46.3
|
|
|17.2
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Turner
|9
|1
|0
|4/9
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Falzon
|5
|4
|1
|2/9
|1/7
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|R. Greer
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Kopp
|2
|3
|1
|1/7
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Malnati
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Nance
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|49
|33
|8
|18/57
|5/29
|8/12
|15
|200
|4
|0
|7
|8
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wesson
|22
|8
|4
|8/14
|1/4
|5/5
|1
|33
|1
|2
|2
|2
|6
|A. Wesson
|7
|5
|1
|3/6
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|C. Jackson
|5
|2
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|L. Muhammad
|2
|3
|3
|0/4
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Jallow
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wesson
|22
|8
|4
|8/14
|1/4
|5/5
|1
|33
|1
|2
|2
|2
|6
|A. Wesson
|7
|5
|1
|3/6
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|C. Jackson
|5
|2
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|L. Muhammad
|2
|3
|3
|0/4
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Jallow
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Young
|8
|4
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|D. Washington Jr.
|8
|5
|2
|3/7
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|K. Woods
|7
|3
|3
|3/7
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|30
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|J. Ahrens
|4
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Hummer
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Lane
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. LeDee
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Hookfin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|34
|18
|25/54
|4/20
|9/10
|12
|200
|3
|4
|8
|5
|29
-
6NEVADA
SDGST47
58
2nd 2:55 CBSSN
-
RUT
10MICHST60
71
Final
-
MISSST
UGA68
67
Final
-
17NOVA
GTOWN73
85
Final
-
LSALLE
STBON60
62
Final
-
XAVIER
SETON70
69
Final
-
18LVILLE
CUSE49
69
Final
-
NALAB
KENSAW76
61
Final
-
BC
NCST80
89
Final/OT
-
LPSCMB
FGC61
67
Final
-
STETSON
NJTECH77
82
Final
-
ARMY
LEHIGH81
91
Final
-
EVAN
LOYCHI58
70
Final
-
FORD
RICH69
72
Final
-
ILLST
INDST50
73
Final
-
FLA
13LSU82
77
Final/OT
-
UMASS
GWASH67
79
Final
-
AMER
LAFAY68
70
Final
-
UNF
JVILLE80
73
Final/OT
-
TULANE
MEMP76
102
Final
-
NICHST
SAMHOU74
84
Final/OT
-
TXAMCC
SFA65
55
Final
-
CARK
MCNSE75
83
Final/OT
-
WILL
NEBOM63
77
Final
-
LAMAR
UIW76
58
Final
-
NIOWA
MOST63
43
Final
-
DENVER
SDAK45
72
Final
-
NWST
HOUBP54
92
Final
-
SILL
VALPO52
55
Final
-
SELOU
NORL68
89
Final
-
STJOHN
PROV59
78
Final
-
NWEST
OHIOST49
63
Final
-
ARK
AUBURN56
79
Final
-
WICHST
TULSA81
60
Final
-
BUTLER
11MARQET69
79
Final
-
STNFRD
ARIZST62
80
Final
-
CREIGH
DEPAUL79
67
Final
-
PITT
GATECH65
73
Final
-
8UNC
1DUKE88
72
Final
-
COLO
WASHST74
76
Final
-
COLOST
SJST91
70
Final
-
CSN
LNGBCH78
80
Final
-
AF
FRESNO64
61
Final
-
NMEX
UTAHST55
71
Final
-
UTAH
WASH45
62
Final
-
NAVY
LOYMD0
0
PPD