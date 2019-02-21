NWEST
Wesson, Ohio State shake off slow start to beat Northwestern

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 21, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State badly needed a win over Northwestern to stay teetering on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

The Buckeyes overcame a sluggish start and found their footing in the second half to pull away from Northwestern 63-49 on Wednesday night behind Kaleb Wesson's 22 points and eight rebounds.

Kyle Young and Duane Washington Jr. each added eight points off the bench for the Buckeyes (17-9, 7-8 Big Ten), who snapped a two-game losing streak and stayed on the bubble for now with five regular-season games remaining - four against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

''I think we knew we really needed this game,'' Washington said.

Northwestern (12-14, 3-12) lost its seventh in a row and hasn't managed a win since the middle of January.

After an ugly first half by both sides, Ohio State made seven of its first 10 shots to start the second half. The Wildcats kept it close with decent defense until C.J. Jackson and Wesson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Ohio State up by 10 with nearly nine minutes left, and the Buckeyes cruised from there.

Vic Law led Northwestern with 10 points, and A.J. Turner added nine.

TALES OF TWO HALVES

The teams combined for just three points in the first four minutes of the game, and the first half ended with Ohio State holding on to a 24-20 lead. Northwestern shot just 29.2 percent for the half, and the Buckeyes weren't much better (37.5 percent).

Ohio State made 53 percent of its shots in the second half to open up the lead, finishing at 46 percent for the game compared with 31.6 for Northwestern.

BIG PICTURE:

Northwestern: The Wildcats are bad and aren't getting any better. They've won just three Big Ten games, beating Indiana, Rutgers and Illinois.

''We're going through a tough time right now,'' Wildcats coach Chris Collins said. ''We're really struggling offensively. We're just having a hard time manufacturing enough points to give ourselves a chance to win.''

Ohio State: After struggling to score in losses to Michigan State and Illinois, the Buckeyes won one they were supposed to win.

''We're probably where we are right now because of our team defense,'' Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. ''That has kept us in games and given us a chance this season.''

WESSON'S COMPLETE GAME

Wesson had his best game since he played 38 minutes and scored 27 in a win over Rutgers on Feb. 2.

Northwestern double-teamed him in the first half but took it off in the second when he exploited it with some sharp passing.

His conditioning had come into question, too, but he looked good in his 33 minutes Wednesday night and stayed out of foul trouble.

''It's getting to that time where everybody is tired,'' Wesson said. ''We're banging every night, playing a tournament team every night. Anybody in the league is going to be fatigued.''

TIP-INS

Ohio State got 27 points from its bench. ... Both teams were off the mark from beyond the 3-point line. Ohio State was 4 for 20, and Northwestern finished 5 for 29. ... Freshman Justin Ahrens started the second half for the Buckeyes and scored four points ... Ohio State plays Northwestern again March 6.

UP NEXT:

Northwestern: Hosts No. 22 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Ohio State: At No. 24 Maryland on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Key Players
V. Law
C. Jackson
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
39.4 Field Goal % 41.9
32.9 Three Point % 40.3
79.0 Free Throw % 79.3
+ 3 Ryan Greer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Barret Benson 27.0
  Offensive rebound by Barret Benson 31.0
  Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp 39.0
  Joey Lane missed layup 41.0
+ 2 Miller Kopp made dunk 58.0
  Offensive rebound by Miller Kopp 59.0
  Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Ryan Greer 1:16
  Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:18
  Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson 1:41
Team Stats
Points 49 63
Field Goals 18-57 (31.6%) 25-54 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 5-29 (17.2%) 4-20 (20.0%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 35
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 25 29
Team 3 1
Assists 8 18
Steals 4 3
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 15 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
V. Law F
10 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
34
K. Wesson F
22 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
12T
Northwestern
Starters
V. Law
D. Pardon
A. Gaines
R. Taylor
B. Benson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Law 10 7 2 3/8 1/3 3/6 1 35 0 0 1 0 7
D. Pardon 8 9 2 4/9 0/2 0/0 3 31 0 0 1 4 5
A. Gaines 7 2 0 2/4 1/2 2/2 2 25 2 0 0 0 2
R. Taylor 4 1 0 1/6 0/4 2/2 2 20 2 0 0 0 1
B. Benson 1 5 2 0/3 0/1 1/2 2 17 0 0 2 2 3
Bench
A. Turner
A. Falzon
R. Greer
M. Kopp
J. Ash
C. Hall
T. Malnati
P. Nance
R. Young
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Turner 9 1 0 4/9 1/5 0/0 2 27 0 0 1 0 1
A. Falzon 5 4 1 2/9 1/7 0/0 1 23 0 0 1 1 3
R. Greer 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
M. Kopp 2 3 1 1/7 0/4 0/0 2 18 0 0 1 1 2
J. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Malnati - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Nance - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 33 8 18/57 5/29 8/12 15 200 4 0 7 8 25
Ohio State
Starters
K. Wesson
A. Wesson
C. Jackson
L. Muhammad
M. Jallow
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Wesson 22 8 4 8/14 1/4 5/5 1 33 1 2 2 2 6
A. Wesson 7 5 1 3/6 0/2 1/2 1 31 0 0 2 0 5
C. Jackson 5 2 2 2/8 1/5 0/0 4 18 0 0 1 0 2
L. Muhammad 2 3 3 0/4 0/2 2/2 2 31 1 0 0 0 3
M. Jallow 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 1 0 0 2
Bench
K. Young
D. Washington Jr.
K. Woods
J. Ahrens
D. Hummer
J. Lane
J. LeDee
C. Walker
H. Hookfin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Young 8 4 2 4/5 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 0 0 2 2
D. Washington Jr. 8 5 2 3/7 2/5 0/0 0 28 1 0 0 0 5
K. Woods 7 3 3 3/7 0/2 1/1 1 30 0 1 3 1 2
J. Ahrens 4 2 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 2
D. Hummer 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Lane 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. LeDee 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hookfin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 34 18 25/54 4/20 9/10 12 200 3 4 8 5 29
