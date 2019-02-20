XAVIER
Xavier
Musketeers
14-13
away team logo
70
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Wed Feb. 20
7:00pm
BONUS
69
TF 8
home team logo
SETON
Seton Hall
Pirates
16-10
ML: +193
SETON -5, O/U 141.5
ML: -232
XAVIER
SETON

Xavier holds on to beat Seton Hall 70-69

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 20, 2019

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Naji Marshall scored a career-high 28 points with six rebounds and five assists as Xavier held on late to beat Seton Hall 70-69 on Wednesday night.

The Musketeers (14-13, 6-8 Big East Conference) were up 68-52 in the second half with 6:23 to play but Seton Hall finished on a 17-2 rally led by Myles Cale with eight points in the surge to close to a point with 52 seconds remaining. Xavier held on after that as Seton Hall's Shavar Reynolds missed a 3-point attempt with three seconds left.

Marshall was 11 of 23 from the field including five 3-pointers for the Musketeers. Tyrique Jones added 18 points and 15 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. Zach Hankins chipped in 10 points and four rebounds.

Cale led the Pirates (16-10, 7-7) with 21 points. Myles Powell added 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals and Sandro Mamukelashvili had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Marshall
M. Powell
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
21.9 Pts. Per Game 21.9
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
41.3 Field Goal % 44.4
28.5 Three Point % 35.5
71.7 Free Throw % 86.1
  Offensive rebound by Myles Cale 1.0
  Shavar Reynolds missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Myles Cale 20.0
  Tyrique Jones missed free throw 20.0
  Personal foul on Shavar Reynolds 20.0
  Offensive rebound by Xavier 25.0
  Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
+ 1 Shavar Reynolds made 2nd of 2 free throws 53.0
+ 1 Shavar Reynolds made 1st of 2 free throws 53.0
  Shooting foul on Elias Harden 53.0
  Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili 1:12
Team Stats
Points 70 69
Field Goals 27-57 (47.4%) 27-65 (41.5%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 6-26 (23.1%)
Free Throws 9-16 (56.3%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 41 35
Offensive 10 12
Defensive 27 22
Team 4 1
Assists 18 14
Steals 3 9
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 16 9
Fouls 19 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
N. Marshall F
28 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
22
M. Cale G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Xavier 14-13 462470
home team logo Seton Hall 16-10 383169
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Team Stats
away team logo Xavier 14-13 72.1 PPG 38.4 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo Seton Hall 16-10 74.1 PPG 37.4 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
13
N. Marshall F 13.8 PPG 6.7 RPG 3.4 APG 40.8 FG%
22
M. Cale G 10.1 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.3 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
13
N. Marshall F 28 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
22
M. Cale G 21 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
47.4 FG% 41.5
36.8 3PT FG% 23.1
56.3 FT% 64.3
Xavier
Starters
N. Marshall
T. Jones
Z. Hankins
Q. Goodin
P. Scruggs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Marshall 28 6 5 11/23 5/12 1/4 3 39 1 0 4 1 5
T. Jones 18 15 2 7/14 0/0 4/5 2 30 1 2 2 6 9
Z. Hankins 10 4 3 5/8 0/0 0/0 2 23 0 1 1 1 3
Q. Goodin 7 2 3 2/5 1/4 2/2 3 37 0 0 5 0 2
P. Scruggs 1 4 3 0/3 0/1 1/2 2 21 0 1 4 1 3
Starters
N. Marshall
T. Jones
Z. Hankins
Q. Goodin
P. Scruggs
Bench
R. Welage
E. Harden
K. Castlin
L. Schrand
M. Hanson
K. Kennedy
D. James
Z. Swetye
R. Singh
A. Frazier
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Welage 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
E. Harden 3 2 1 1/1 0/0 1/3 3 20 1 1 0 0 2
K. Castlin 0 4 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 22 0 0 0 1 3
L. Schrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hanson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Swetye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Singh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 37 18 27/57 7/19 9/16 19 200 3 5 16 10 27
Seton Hall
Starters
M. Cale
M. Powell
S. Mamukelashvili
Q. McKnight
R. Gill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Cale 21 5 2 9/16 3/8 0/1 4 34 1 0 1 2 3
M. Powell 17 8 2 6/16 2/7 3/5 0 40 4 0 1 2 6
S. Mamukelashvili 10 8 2 4/8 0/2 2/3 4 27 1 1 2 3 5
Q. McKnight 9 3 4 4/13 1/5 0/0 2 31 1 0 3 1 2
R. Gill 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 2 0
Starters
M. Cale
M. Powell
S. Mamukelashvili
Q. McKnight
R. Gill
Bench
M. Nzei
T. Thompson
S. Reynolds
J. Rhoden
A. Nelson
I. Obiagu
D. Brodie
A. Avent
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Nzei 4 3 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 4 26 0 1 1 0 3
T. Thompson 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/1 0 11 1 0 0 2 1
S. Reynolds 4 0 1 1/3 0/2 2/2 1 9 0 0 0 0 0
J. Rhoden 0 2 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 0 2
A. Nelson 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
I. Obiagu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brodie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 34 14 27/65 6/26 9/14 16 200 9 2 9 12 22
