Xavier holds on to beat Seton Hall 70-69
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Naji Marshall scored a career-high 28 points with six rebounds and five assists as Xavier held on late to beat Seton Hall 70-69 on Wednesday night.
The Musketeers (14-13, 6-8 Big East Conference) were up 68-52 in the second half with 6:23 to play but Seton Hall finished on a 17-2 rally led by Myles Cale with eight points in the surge to close to a point with 52 seconds remaining. Xavier held on after that as Seton Hall's Shavar Reynolds missed a 3-point attempt with three seconds left.
Marshall was 11 of 23 from the field including five 3-pointers for the Musketeers. Tyrique Jones added 18 points and 15 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. Zach Hankins chipped in 10 points and four rebounds.
Cale led the Pirates (16-10, 7-7) with 21 points. Myles Powell added 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals and Sandro Mamukelashvili had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|69
|Field Goals
|27-57 (47.4%)
|27-65 (41.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|6-26 (23.1%)
|Free Throws
|9-16 (56.3%)
|9-14 (64.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|35
|Offensive
|10
|12
|Defensive
|27
|22
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|18
|14
|Steals
|3
|9
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|9
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Xavier 14-13
|72.1 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Seton Hall 16-10
|74.1 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|N. Marshall F
|13.8 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|3.4 APG
|40.8 FG%
|
22
|M. Cale G
|10.1 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|1.3 APG
|41.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Marshall F
|28 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|M. Cale G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|47.4
|FG%
|41.5
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|23.1
|
|
|56.3
|FT%
|64.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Marshall
|28
|6
|5
|11/23
|5/12
|1/4
|3
|39
|1
|0
|4
|1
|5
|T. Jones
|18
|15
|2
|7/14
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|30
|1
|2
|2
|6
|9
|Z. Hankins
|10
|4
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Q. Goodin
|7
|2
|3
|2/5
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|37
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|P. Scruggs
|1
|4
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|21
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Marshall
|28
|6
|5
|11/23
|5/12
|1/4
|3
|39
|1
|0
|4
|1
|5
|T. Jones
|18
|15
|2
|7/14
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|30
|1
|2
|2
|6
|9
|Z. Hankins
|10
|4
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Q. Goodin
|7
|2
|3
|2/5
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|37
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|P. Scruggs
|1
|4
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|21
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Welage
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Harden
|3
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|20
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|K. Castlin
|0
|4
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|L. Schrand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hanson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kennedy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Swetye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Singh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|37
|18
|27/57
|7/19
|9/16
|19
|200
|3
|5
|16
|10
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cale
|21
|5
|2
|9/16
|3/8
|0/1
|4
|34
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|M. Powell
|17
|8
|2
|6/16
|2/7
|3/5
|0
|40
|4
|0
|1
|2
|6
|S. Mamukelashvili
|10
|8
|2
|4/8
|0/2
|2/3
|4
|27
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|Q. McKnight
|9
|3
|4
|4/13
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|R. Gill
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cale
|21
|5
|2
|9/16
|3/8
|0/1
|4
|34
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|M. Powell
|17
|8
|2
|6/16
|2/7
|3/5
|0
|40
|4
|0
|1
|2
|6
|S. Mamukelashvili
|10
|8
|2
|4/8
|0/2
|2/3
|4
|27
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|Q. McKnight
|9
|3
|4
|4/13
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|R. Gill
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Nzei
|4
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|26
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|T. Thompson
|4
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|11
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|S. Reynolds
|4
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Rhoden
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Nelson
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Obiagu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brodie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Avent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|34
|14
|27/65
|6/26
|9/14
|16
|200
|9
|2
|9
|12
|22
