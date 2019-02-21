OREG
Boatwright, Rakocevic lead USC past Oregon, 66-49

  • Feb 21, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Bennie Boatwright scored 20 points and Nick Rakocevic had 17, both adding six rebounds, to lead USC to a 66-49 victory over Oregon on Thursday night.

The Trojans (15-12, 8-6 Pac-12) held the Ducks (15-11, 6-7) to 33.3 percent shooting from the floor.

The victory reversed an 81-60 USC loss at Oregon last month.

Freshman Louis King led Oregon with 16 points and Victor Bailey Jr. had 10 points off the bench.

The Ducks never could track USC's zone defense, going long stretches where they struggled to find the basket. Oregon went 1 for 12 in one stretch in the second half when the Trojans pushed their lead to 16 points (60-44).

Oregon went without a point during a 5:08 stretch to end the first half and start the second.

USC shot 62.5 from the field in the second half and outrebounded the Ducks 15-8.

Boatwright, who hit 10 3-pointers in USC's last game, went 6 of 9 from the 3-point line against Oregon.

USC outscored Oregon 9-2 to close the first half and take a 30-25 at the break, holding the Ducks to 31.3 percent shooting. Boatwright already had 11 points for the Trojans.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks thought they had turned things around after winning four of five games but have now lost two straight.

USC: After losing four of five games, the Trojans have won consecutive conference games.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Travels across town to play UCLA on Saturday.

USC: Remains home to play Oregon State on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

Key Players
P. Pritchard
B. Boatwright
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
18.4 Pts. Per Game 18.4
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
38.8 Field Goal % 48.6
32.9 Three Point % 44.2
87.7 Free Throw % 74.0
  Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro 1.0
  Derryck Thornton missed driving layup 2.0
  Lost ball turnover on Ehab Amin, stolen by Elijah Weaver 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Louis King 19.0
  Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
  Bad pass turnover on Kenny Wooten, stolen by Shaqquan Aaron 28.0
+ 2 Elijah Weaver made driving layup 46.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver 1:03
  Louis King missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:07
+ 1 Louis King made 1st of 2 free throws 1:07
  Shooting foul on Nick Rakocevic 1:07
Team Stats
Points 49 66
Field Goals 18-54 (33.3%) 27-54 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 4-21 (19.0%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 3-5 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 35
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 18 26
Team 2 2
Assists 10 20
Steals 6 5
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 9 13
Fouls 12 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
L. King F
16 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
25
B. Boatwright F
20 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Oregon 15-11 252449
home team logo USC 15-12 303666
USC -2, O/U 137.5
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
USC -2, O/U 137.5
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Oregon 15-11 70.4 PPG 36.9 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo USC 15-12 77.2 PPG 39.4 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
2
L. King F 12.9 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.2 APG 42.8 FG%
25
B. Boatwright F 18.4 PPG 6.5 RPG 2.3 APG 48.6 FG%
Top Scorers
2
L. King F 16 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
25
B. Boatwright F 20 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
33.3 FG% 50.0
19.0 3PT FG% 37.5
81.8 FT% 60.0
Oregon
Starters
L. King
P. White
P. Pritchard
K. Wooten
W. Richardson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. King 16 6 3 6/13 1/4 3/4 2 37 1 0 2 1 5
P. White 9 4 2 4/9 1/2 0/0 0 30 1 0 0 2 2
P. Pritchard 5 1 0 2/10 1/7 0/0 2 35 3 0 0 0 1
K. Wooten 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 21 0 1 4 0 2
W. Richardson 0 4 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 19 1 0 2 2 2
Bench
V. Bailey Jr.
M. Norris
F. Okoro
E. Amin
W. Johnson
B. Bol
L. Osborn
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Bailey Jr. 10 2 1 3/8 1/4 3/3 2 24 0 0 0 0 2
M. Norris 4 2 1 1/4 0/2 2/2 1 14 0 0 0 0 2
F. Okoro 3 4 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 2 15 0 0 0 3 1
E. Amin 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 1
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Osborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 26 10 18/54 4/21 9/11 12 200 6 1 9 8 18
USC
Starters
B. Boatwright
N. Rakocevic
D. Thornton
S. Aaron
J. Mathews
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Boatwright 20 6 3 7/14 6/9 0/0 1 39 1 0 3 3 3
N. Rakocevic 17 6 2 8/11 0/0 1/2 4 34 0 2 1 2 4
D. Thornton 10 0 4 4/8 1/3 1/1 0 23 0 0 2 0 0
S. Aaron 5 5 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 2 25 1 0 3 0 5
J. Mathews 5 4 4 2/9 1/6 0/0 0 34 2 0 2 1 3
Bench
K. Porter Jr.
E. Weaver
V. Uyaelunmo
J. Brooks
M. Anderson
D. Fleming
C. O'Bannon Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Porter Jr. 5 6 2 2/5 0/2 1/2 1 19 0 0 1 1 5
E. Weaver 4 5 3 2/4 0/2 0/0 1 18 1 0 1 0 5
V. Uyaelunmo 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
J. Brooks 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Bannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 33 20 27/54 9/24 3/5 10 200 5 2 13 7 26
