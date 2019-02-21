Ferrari scores 23 to lead San Francisco past BYU 77-71
PROVO, Utah (AP) Frankie Ferrari had a career-high 23 points as San Francisco defeated BYU 77-71 on Thursday night.
Ferrari hit 9 of 12 shots. He added seven assists and six rebounds.
Jordan Ratinho had 11 points for San Francisco (21-6, 9-4 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Matt McCarthy added 10 points.
Yoeli Childs had 28 points and 14 rebounds for the Cougars (18-11, 10-4), whose five-game winning streak was broken. TJ Haws added 25 points. Gavin Baxter had 8 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
The Dons improve to 2-0 against the Cougars for the season. San Francisco defeated BYU 82-63 on Jan. 19. San Francisco matches up against Santa Clara on the road on Saturday. BYU takes on Gonzaga on the road on Saturday.
|33.6
|Min. Per Game
|33.6
|17.5
|Pts. Per Game
|17.5
|5.2
|Ast. Per Game
|5.2
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|45.0
|Field Goal %
|46.6
|41.5
|Three Point %
|35.1
|86.3
|Free Throw %
|87.1
|Defensive rebound by Matt McCarthy
|1.0
|TJ Haws missed layup
|3.0
|+ 1
|Matt McCarthy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Matt McCarthy made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Gavin Baxter
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt McCarthy
|9.0
|Yoeli Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Yoeli Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Yoeli Childs missed 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Shooting foul on Jordan Ratinho
|9.0
|Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|13.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|71
|Field Goals
|27-63 (42.9%)
|23-49 (46.9%)
|3-Pointers
|12-29 (41.4%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|11-18 (61.1%)
|19-26 (73.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|36
|Offensive
|8
|7
|Defensive
|21
|27
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|14
|12
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|2
|7
|Turnovers
|7
|14
|Fouls
|23
|19
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|San Francisco 21-6
|76.3 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Brigham Young 18-11
|80.1 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|15.6 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|F. Ferrari G
|14.3 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|5.4 APG
|42.6 FG%
|
23
|Y. Childs F
|21.1 PPG
|9.6 RPG
|2.2 APG
|51.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|F. Ferrari G
|23 PTS
|6 REB
|7 AST
|Y. Childs F
|28 PTS
|14 REB
|3 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|46.9
|
|
|41.4
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|61.1
|FT%
|73.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Ferrari
|23
|6
|7
|9/12
|5/5
|0/0
|2
|38
|4
|0
|2
|0
|6
|J. Ratinho
|11
|3
|0
|3/12
|3/11
|2/2
|4
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Minlend
|9
|2
|4
|3/14
|0/4
|3/4
|1
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|N. Renfro
|8
|4
|1
|3/7
|1/1
|1/4
|4
|19
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|J. Lull
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|13
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McCarthy
|10
|6
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|21
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|R. Raitanen
|8
|1
|1
|3/7
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Bouyea
|6
|2
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|18
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Jurkatamm
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Anderson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Orlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Krill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Belquist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Shabazz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ryuny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|29
|14
|27/63
|12/29
|11/18
|23
|200
|8
|2
|7
|8
|21
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Seljaas
|8
|3
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Harding
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|L. Worthington
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hardnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Bergersen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Troy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Maughan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|34
|12
|23/49
|6/19
|19/26
|19
|200
|4
|7
|14
|7
|27
