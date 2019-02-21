SANFRAN
Ferrari scores 23 to lead San Francisco past BYU 77-71

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 21, 2019

PROVO, Utah (AP) Frankie Ferrari had a career-high 23 points as San Francisco defeated BYU 77-71 on Thursday night.

Ferrari hit 9 of 12 shots. He added seven assists and six rebounds.

Jordan Ratinho had 11 points for San Francisco (21-6, 9-4 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Matt McCarthy added 10 points.

Yoeli Childs had 28 points and 14 rebounds for the Cougars (18-11, 10-4), whose five-game winning streak was broken. TJ Haws added 25 points. Gavin Baxter had 8 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

The Dons improve to 2-0 against the Cougars for the season. San Francisco defeated BYU 82-63 on Jan. 19. San Francisco matches up against Santa Clara on the road on Saturday. BYU takes on Gonzaga on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Points 77 71
Field Goals 27-63 (42.9%) 23-49 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 12-29 (41.4%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 11-18 (61.1%) 19-26 (73.1%)
Total Rebounds 33 36
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 21 27
Team 4 2
Assists 14 12
Steals 8 4
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 7 14
Fouls 23 19
Technicals 0 1
F. Ferrari G
23 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
Y. Childs F
28 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST
San Francisco
Starters
F. Ferrari
J. Ratinho
C. Minlend
N. Renfro
J. Lull
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Ferrari 23 6 7 9/12 5/5 0/0 2 38 4 0 2 0 6
J. Ratinho 11 3 0 3/12 3/11 2/2 4 32 0 0 1 0 3
C. Minlend 9 2 4 3/14 0/4 3/4 1 31 0 0 2 0 2
N. Renfro 8 4 1 3/7 1/1 1/4 4 19 2 1 1 1 3
J. Lull 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 5 13 0 0 1 2 2
Bench
M. McCarthy
R. Raitanen
J. Bouyea
T. Jurkatamm
T. Anderson
M. Orlich
N. Krill
D. Belquist
K. Shabazz
D. Ryuny
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McCarthy 10 6 0 3/4 0/0 4/6 2 21 0 1 0 3 3
R. Raitanen 8 1 1 3/7 2/6 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 1 0
J. Bouyea 6 2 1 2/3 1/2 1/2 2 18 2 0 0 1 1
T. Jurkatamm 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 1
T. Anderson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Orlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Krill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Belquist - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Shabazz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ryuny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 29 14 27/63 12/29 11/18 23 200 8 2 7 8 21
Brigham Young
Starters
Y. Childs
T. Haws
G. Baxter
N. Emery
M. Cannon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Y. Childs 28 14 3 11/17 1/3 5/9 3 38 1 2 3 3 11
T. Haws 25 1 2 6/14 3/7 10/11 4 31 1 0 5 1 0
G. Baxter 8 7 1 3/4 0/0 2/4 4 32 0 5 1 2 5
N. Emery 0 3 3 0/4 0/3 0/0 4 19 0 0 2 0 3
M. Cannon 0 2 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 33 1 0 1 0 2
Bench
Z. Seljaas
C. Harding
L. Worthington
D. Nixon
J. Hardnett
R. Bergersen
E. Troy
J. Wade
K. Lee
T. Maughan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Seljaas 8 3 0 2/5 2/4 2/2 1 31 1 0 1 0 3
C. Harding 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 1 2
L. Worthington 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
D. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bergersen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Troy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maughan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 34 12 23/49 6/19 19/26 19 200 4 7 14 7 27
