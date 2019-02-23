OKLAST
Oklahoma State
Cowboys
10-17
46
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Sat Feb. 23
4:00pm
BONUS
85
TF 6
home team logo
KSTATE
23 Kansas State
Wildcats
21-6
ML: +412
KSTATE -9.5, O/U 123
ML: -540
OKLAST
KSTATE

No. 23 K-State dominates Oklahoma State 85-46

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 23, 2019

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) There was a possibility of Kansas State overlooking Oklahoma State on Saturday with a huge matchup with Kansas looming Monday night.

The Wildcats were ready to play overmatching the Cowboys from the opening tip in an 85-46 victory.

''I got on our guys this morning because our shoot around didn't have great emotion,'' coach Bruce Weber said. ''We did some good things and got some layups early and moved the basketball. It all goes back to defense and defense gives you a chance and defense wins championships.''

The Wildcats scored the first 15 points of the game, forcing five turnovers.

Xavier Sneed and Austin Trice led Kansas State with 12 points each and Kamau Stokes had 11. K-State had 10 players score. Trice had his best game of the season and went 6 for 6 from the free throw line after struggling in that area early in the season.

''We keep talking about trust and he definitely helped his trust today,'' Weber said. ''Xavier was fighting the flu and you just have to give him credit to play and be one of our leading scorers is great.''

The Wildcats (21-6, 11-3 in Big 12 play) shot 62 percent and held the Cowboys to 31 percent.

Yor Anei, who had 12 points for Oklahoma State (10-17, 3-11).

''K-State dominated us for 40 minutes and we never had a response,'' coach Mike Boynton said. ''I don't have enough time to say all the things we could've done better. They've got size, experience and are well coached and they just have everything it takes to play for a national title.''

It was largest margin of victory for the Wildcats in Big 12 play since 1998 when they beat Missouri by 55.

BIG PICTURE

The Wildcats will need to play at this level again Monday night when they take on Kansas with a chance to sweep the regular-season series for the first time in 36 years. K-State is in control to win the Big 12 title with four games to go.

This was the beginning of a stretch of playing the top three teams in the conference for Oklahoma State, which must perform better to have any chance at victory.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: At Texas Tech on Wednesday night.

Kansas State: At Kansas on Monday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. McGriff
12 F
B. Brown Jr.
5 G
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
15.9 Pts. Per Game 15.9
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
38.3 Field Goal % 46.0
31.8 Three Point % 32.1
75.0 Free Throw % 69.5
+ 2 Oklahoma State made dunk 9.0
  Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State 13.0
  Oklahoma State missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 2 Nigel Shadd made alley-oop shot, assist by Shaun Neal-Williams 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Nigel Shadd 38.0
  Gabe Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
+ 2 Shaun Neal-Williams made driving layup 1:01
  Offensive rebound by Patrick Muldoon 1:24
  Nigel Shadd missed hook shot 1:26
  Defensive rebound by Pierson McAtee 1:47
  Gabe Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:49
Team Stats
Points 46 85
Field Goals 16-51 (31.4%) 32-52 (61.5%)
3-Pointers 4-24 (16.7%) 10-20 (50.0%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 23 36
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 16 30
Team 3 1
Assists 9 18
Steals 6 6
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 9 8
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 1 1
14
Y. Anei F
12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
20
X. Sneed F
12 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
Oklahoma State
Starters
Y. Anei
I. Likekele
T. Dziagwa
C. McGriff
L. Waters III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Y. Anei 12 3 2 5/7 0/0 2/3 3 31 0 2 0 1 2
I. Likekele 10 4 3 3/7 0/0 4/6 2 26 1 0 4 1 3
T. Dziagwa 8 1 0 2/11 2/9 2/2 2 34 1 0 1 0 1
C. McGriff 2 4 0 1/5 0/2 0/2 3 30 1 0 1 0 4
L. Waters III 2 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 5 19 1 0 2 0 0
Bench
C. Jones
D. Mitchell
D. Demuth
G. Simpson
T. Taylor
C. Wagner
T. Reeves
L. Major
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jones 8 5 2 3/11 2/6 0/0 1 29 0 0 1 1 4
D. Mitchell 2 0 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
D. Demuth 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 14 2 0 0 0 2
G. Simpson 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Taylor 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Wagner 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Major - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 20 9 16/51 4/24 10/15 17 199 6 2 9 4 16
Kansas State
Starters
X. Sneed
K. Stokes
B. Brown Jr.
M. Mawien
D. Wade
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Sneed 12 1 1 5/8 2/5 0/2 2 19 0 1 1 0 1
K. Stokes 11 4 2 4/6 3/4 0/0 1 18 0 0 2 0 4
B. Brown Jr. 10 7 3 3/6 0/1 4/5 1 26 3 0 2 0 7
M. Mawien 8 4 0 4/5 0/0 0/2 0 23 2 1 0 1 3
D. Wade 6 2 1 2/3 1/1 1/2 3 11 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
A. Trice
S. Neal-Williams
L. Stockard III
M. McGuirl
N. Shadd
P. McAtee
P. Muldoon
J. Love III
C. Diarra
G. Kpegeol
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Trice 12 5 1 3/4 0/0 6/6 0 18 0 1 0 1 4
S. Neal-Williams 10 2 6 4/8 2/5 0/0 1 27 1 0 1 1 1
L. Stockard III 8 1 0 4/5 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1
M. McGuirl 6 5 4 2/4 2/3 0/0 3 28 0 0 1 0 5
N. Shadd 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
P. McAtee 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 1
P. Muldoon 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
J. Love III 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 1
C. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Kpegeol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 35 18 32/52 10/20 11/17 15 200 6 3 8 5 30
