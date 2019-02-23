Mississippi players kneel during anthem in response to rally
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Eight Mississippi players kneeled during the national anthem in response to a Confederacy rally near the arena before the Rebels' 72-71 victory over Georgia on Saturday.
With the teams lined up across the court at the free throw lines, six players took a knee and bowed at the start of the ''The Star-Spangled Banner.'' Two other players later joined them.
''The majority of it was just that we saw one of our teammates doing it and didn't want him to be alone,'' Ole Miss scoring leader Breein Tyree said. ''We're just tired of these hate groups coming to our school and portraying our campus like we have these hate groups in our actual school.''
The Confederacy demonstration took place a few hundred feet from the arena. In the aftermath of violence at a similar rally in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, the Oxford community has been on alert.
Various student groups held counter-protests on campus Thursday and Friday. Saturday's march, led by Pro-Confederate groups Confederate 901 and the Hiwaymen, also drew counter-protesters. The march began at the Confederate monument on the city square and ended at another Confederate monument in the heart of the Ole Miss campus.
''This was all about the hate groups that came to our community to try spread racism and bigotry,'' Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. ''It's created a lot of tension for our campus. Our players made an emotional decision to show these people they're not welcome on our campus, and we respect our players freedom and ability to choose that.''
Tyree led Ole Miss (19-8, 9-5 Southeastern Conference) with 17 points. Devontae Shuler added 16, and Terence Davis had 13. Rayshaun Hammonds led Georgia (10-17, 1-13) with 16 points.
Georgia opened the second half on a 14-2 run, taking a 43-51 lead on Jordan Harris' layup.
''We had some defensive breakdown, but I thought Breein made some great plays down the stretch,'' Davis said.
Shuler hit a 3-pointer with 1:22 remaining to put the Rebels up 72-69. Georgia's Claxton made a jumper to finish the scoring with 1:02 to go, and Tyree Crump missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
''We knew they were very likely going to come out in zone,'' Georgia coach Tom Crean said. ''We wanted to get it isolated in that elbow and play it from there. It's a tough situation. We had the right guy with the ball and just didn't get what we wanted.''
The Bulldogs have lost eight straight.
UP NEXT
Georgia: Hosts Auburn on Wednesday night.
Ole Miss: Hosts No. 5 Tennessee on Wednesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|15.7
|Pts. Per Game
|15.7
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|6.1
|Reb. Per Game
|6.1
|44.1
|Field Goal %
|46.1
|25.0
|Three Point %
|38.1
|64.3
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|Defensive rebound by Ole Miss
|0.0
|Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds
|10.0
|Breein Tyree missed free throw
|10.0
|Personal foul on Nicolas Claxton
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler
|13.0
|William Jackson II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds
|34.0
|Devontae Shuler missed jump shot
|36.0
|+ 2
|Nicolas Claxton made jump shot, assist by Jordan Harris
|58.0
|+ 3
|Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree
|1:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|72
|Field Goals
|25-48 (52.1%)
|28-65 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|5-16 (31.3%)
|12-28 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|16-22 (72.7%)
|4-5 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|29
|Offensive
|4
|12
|Defensive
|23
|14
|Team
|7
|3
|Assists
|19
|15
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|19
|14
|Fouls
|13
|18
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
20
|R. Hammonds F
|12.4 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|1.7 APG
|48.7 FG%
|
4
|B. Tyree G
|18.4 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|2.8 APG
|48.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Hammonds F
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|B. Tyree G
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|52.1
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Hammonds
|16
|5
|1
|6/10
|1/3
|3/3
|3
|30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|J. Harris
|15
|2
|5
|5/5
|0/0
|5/5
|0
|24
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|N. Claxton
|13
|5
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|35
|0
|0
|8
|1
|4
|W. Jackson II
|6
|5
|6
|2/7
|2/7
|0/1
|1
|34
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|C. Harrison
|5
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|11
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Hammonds
|16
|5
|1
|6/10
|1/3
|3/3
|3
|30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|J. Harris
|15
|2
|5
|5/5
|0/0
|5/5
|0
|24
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|N. Claxton
|13
|5
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|35
|0
|0
|8
|1
|4
|W. Jackson II
|6
|5
|6
|2/7
|2/7
|0/1
|1
|34
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|C. Harrison
|5
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|11
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Crump
|8
|0
|2
|3/8
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Wilridge
|5
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|25
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Ogbeide
|3
|7
|2
|1/6
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|T. Hightower
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|T. Fagan
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Neill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Sargiunas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ngumezi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Toppin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|27
|19
|25/48
|5/16
|16/22
|13
|200
|7
|2
|19
|4
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Tyree
|17
|4
|2
|7/17
|3/6
|0/1
|3
|29
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|D. Shuler
|16
|3
|3
|6/14
|4/10
|0/0
|2
|36
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|T. Davis
|13
|0
|4
|5/12
|3/5
|0/0
|3
|23
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|D. Olejniczak
|6
|5
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|22
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1
|B. Hinson
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Tyree
|17
|4
|2
|7/17
|3/6
|0/1
|3
|29
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|D. Shuler
|16
|3
|3
|6/14
|4/10
|0/0
|2
|36
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|T. Davis
|13
|0
|4
|5/12
|3/5
|0/0
|3
|23
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|D. Olejniczak
|6
|5
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|22
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1
|B. Hinson
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Buffen
|8
|4
|2
|3/7
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|25
|1
|1
|3
|3
|1
|B. Stevens
|7
|5
|1
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|D. Davis
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|L. Rodriguez
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Morgano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Naylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Miller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Halums
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|26
|15
|28/65
|12/28
|4/5
|18
|200
|8
|2
|14
|12
|14
-
GRAM
JACKST60
71
2nd 0.0
-
ALST
ALCORN63
70
OT 1:03
-
KENSAW
FGC37
69
2nd 9:52 ESP+
-
CORN
PENN48
60
2nd 2:28 ESP+
-
MAINE
STNYBRK34
55
2nd 13:44 ESP3
-
CHARLS
ELON70
61
2nd 7:09
-
HARV
YALE66
71
2nd 9:00 ESP+
-
CLEVST
NKY56
58
2nd 9:00 ESP3
-
GWEBB
HIGHPT64
76
2nd 7:13 ESP+
-
UMBC
ALBANY52
70
2nd 8:41 ESP3
-
VMI
WCAR33
37
1st 2:42 ESP3
-
CLMB
PRINCE21
18
1st 6:35 ESP+
-
SETON
STJOHN14
28
1st 7:31 FS1
-
12KANSAS
14TXTECH12
26
1st 9:47 ESPN
-
NTEXAS
LATECH25
14
1st 5:55
-
UTAH
WASHST29
31
1st 6:16 PACN
-
LNGBCH
UCRIV16
19
1st 5:17
-
ORAL
WILL13
20
1st 5:54 ESP3
-
VALPO
NIOWA11
19
1st 5:05 ESP3
-
HOUBP
SAMHOU25
28
1st 7:13 ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE25
25
1st 9:26 ESPU
-
MEMP
WICHST17
28
1st 7:11 ESP2
-
FRESNO
6NEVADA23
24
1st 8:12 CBSSN
-
PORT
PEPPER19
20
1st 7:06
-
ALAM
STHRN44
55
2nd 6:35
-
TEXAM
ARK0
5
1st 18:59 SECN
-
SEMO
MURYST0
0
Delay ESP+
-
TEXAS
OKLA67
69
Final
-
3UVA
18LVILLE64
52
Final
-
PSU
ILL83
76
Final
-
BC
CLEM66
76
Final
-
5TENN
13LSU80
82
Final/OT
-
11MARQET
PROV76
58
Final
-
TULSA
TEMPLE73
84
Final
-
TOWSON
NEAST58
73
Final
-
WKY
ODU63
67
Final
-
LIU
SFTRPA69
66
Final
-
SAMFORD
CIT83
87
Final/OT
-
AUBURN
4UK53
80
Final
-
CHARSO
WINTHR78
80
Final/2OT
-
EVAN
BRAD61
63
Final
-
WYO
COLOST48
83
Final
-
WVU
BAYLOR75
82
Final
-
GWASH
VCU57
85
Final
-
RICH
LSALLE84
75
Final
-
MIAOH
AKRON58
70
Final
-
GASOU
APPST92
69
Final
-
CMICH
BALLST64
57
Final
-
NAVY
COLG71
93
Final
-
WMICH
EMICH76
77
Final/OT
-
15PURDUE
NEB75
72
Final
-
STJOES
UMASS79
80
Final
-
GAST
CSTCAR82
95
Final
-
UVM
BING69
63
Final
-
19IOWAST
TCU72
75
Final
-
OHIOST
24MD62
72
Final
-
GATECH
MIAMI65
80
Final
-
INDST
MOST61
67
Final
-
GTOWN
CREIGH69
82
Final
-
CAMP
LONGWD74
72
Final
-
LAMON
TXARL86
91
Final/2OT
-
DTROIT
OAK75
95
Final
-
YOUNG
WRIGHT54
82
Final
-
UAB
USM76
72
Final/OT
-
UGA
MISS71
72
Final
-
SACHRT
CCTST80
66
Final
-
LOYMRY
UOP63
56
Final
-
16FSU
8UNC59
77
Final
-
DUQ
GMASON79
78
Final
-
IDAHO
SUTAH76
85
Final
-
CHIST
SEATTLE57
77
Final
-
WOFF
FURMAN72
64
Final
-
JMAD
HOFSTRA104
99
Final/OT
-
EWASH
NAU86
73
Final
-
UTAHST
BOISE78
71
Final/OT
-
STLOU
DAYTON62
70
Final
-
MIZZOU
FLA60
64
Final
-
SJST
AF68
82
Final
-
FIU
FAU79
76
Final
-
OKLAST
23KSTATE46
85
Final
-
DENVER
NDAK63
81
Final
-
MOUNT
BRYANT58
81
Final
-
CHATT
MERCER69
74
Final
-
NCWILM
WMMARY63
71
Final
-
NALAB
STETSON60
63
Final
-
20VATECH
ND67
59
Final
-
NORL
MCNSE60
51
Final
-
SAV
NCCU69
78
Final
-
NORFLK
MORGAN75
74
Final
-
BCU
FAMU67
54
Final
-
LAMAR
TXAMCC63
58
Final
-
STBON
FORD74
53
Final
-
WAGNER
FDU66
74
Final
-
LOYMD
BU65
72
Final
-
PRESBY
NCASHV71
55
Final
-
CARK
NICHST57
100
Final
-
HOW
COPPST74
73
Final
-
UMES
DELST62
56
Final
-
SCST
NCAT62
63
Final
-
SELOU
ABIL75
66
Final
-
EKY
JAXST101
104
Final/2OT
-
DEL
DREXEL60
68
Final
-
TNMART
PEAY78
92
Final
-
STFRAN
ROBERT62
67
Final
-
LIB
UNF70
75
Final
-
HAMP
RADFRD74
71
Final
-
NEBOM
NDAKST58
50
Final
-
LALAF
TEXST62
64
Final
-
ARKLR
ARKST65
72
Final
-
SDAK
SDAKST89
94
Final
-
SALAB
TROY68
52
Final
-
HARTFD
MASLOW75
73
Final
-
UIW
SFA54
81
Final
-
VANDY
BAMA61
68
Final
-
NJTECH
JVILLE77
73
Final
-
SC
MISSST61
76
Final
-
CHARLO
MTSU67
86
Final
-
SIUE
BELMONT75
97
Final
-
OREGST
USC67
62
Final
-
SFLA
9HOU59
71
Final
-
TEXPA
NMEXST79
88
Final
-
1DUKE
CUSE75
65
Final
-
NILL
TOLEDO54
57
Final
-
DART
BROWN65
68
Final
-
MVSU
PVAM63
69
Final
-
MOREHD
TNTECH0
0137.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm ESP+
-
EILL
TNST0
0141.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
ARKPB
TEXSO0
0150 O/U
-10.5
8:30pm
-
22WISC
NWEST0
0120.5 O/U
+5
8:30pm BTN
-
RICE
UTEP0
0140 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
UMKC
UTVALL0
0143.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
MONST
MNTNA0
0153.5 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
MARYCA
USD0
0131 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
CSFULL
UCSB0
0138.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
OREG
UCLA0
0142 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
CALBPTST
CSBAK0
0
10:00pm ESP3
-
UCDAV
CSN0
0141.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
SDGST
UNLV0
0144 O/U
+1
10:00pm ESPU
-
HAWAII
CPOLY0
0132 O/U
+7.5
10:00pm
-
BYU
2GONZAG0
0156.5 O/U
-19.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
SACST
PORTST0
0148 O/U
-3
10:05pm
-
COLO
WASH0
0134 O/U
-8
10:30pm PACN
-
SANFRAN
SNCLRA0
0137.5 O/U
+8
11:00pm