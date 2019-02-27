AUBURN
Okeke hits 3-pointer to lead Auburn past Georgia 78-75

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2019

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Chuma Okeke hit a 3-pointer with 26 seconds remaining and Auburn pulled out a 78-75 victory over Georgia, handing the Bulldogs their 13th straight Southeastern Conference loss on Wednesday night.

Auburn (19-9, 8-7 SEC) bounced back from a 27-point loss at Kentucky, though it sure was a struggle.

Georgia rallied from a 14-point deficit, only to take another heartbreaking loss in a dismal debut season for coach Tom Crean. The Bulldogs (10-18, 1-14) have lost nine straight overall - the last four by a total of nine points.

Nicolas Claxton tied the game at 75 on a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 54 seconds to go in overtime. With the crowd roaring, Georgia buckled down at the defensive end, blocking two straight Auburn shots.

The Tigers retained possession both times, calling timeout with three seconds left on the shot clock to set up a play off an inbounds pass. It wasn't very imaginative - Samir Doughty lofted a pass over Okeke's head out beyond the arc - but it worked out just fine. The sophomore forward turned and swished the winning shot.

Georgia had time to set up a tying basket, but the Bulldogs never got a good look. A desperation shot at the buzzer didn't hit anything.

Jared Harper led Auburn with 22 points, including five 3-pointers, and Okeke added 13 points. Jordan Harris scored 18 points to pace the Bulldogs.

After trailing 50-40 at the half, Georgia rallied with a 13-0 spurt that was highlighted by some ferocious work on the boards. After grabbing three straight offensive rebounds, the Bulldogs finally scored when E'Torrion Wilridge laid one in on the fourth shot of the possession.

Derek Ogbeide capped the run with a shot that put Georgia ahead 58-57 - its first lead since early in the opening period.

The teams went back and forth after that, the lead changing hands seven times in the next five minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers desperately needed a victory after last Saturday's debacle in Lexington, and they got it. They did a good job with the ball, finishing with only seven turnovers compared to 14 for Georgia.

Georgia: The Bulldogs extended their school record for consecutive SEC losses and matched their most defeats in conference play since going 2-14 in 2004-05. With two of their last three regular-season games on the road, the Bulldogs are making a run at the worst SEC record in school history - a 2-16 mark in 1973-74.

UP NEXT

Auburn: Returns home to face Mississippi State on Saturday.

Georgia: Hits the road to take on Florida on Saturday.

---

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry

---

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Harper
1 G
N. Claxton
33 F
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
12.7 Pts. Per Game 12.7
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
8.9 Reb. Per Game 8.9
40.1 Field Goal % 44.8
39.9 Three Point % 25.9
81.4 Free Throw % 64.6
  Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 3 Chuma Okeke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 26.0
  Offensive rebound by Auburn 25.0
  Anfernee McLemore missed jump shot, blocked by Nicolas Claxton 25.0
  Offensive rebound by Auburn 28.0
  Jared Harper missed jump shot, blocked by Derek Ogbeide 30.0
+ 3 Nicolas Claxton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by William Jackson II 55.0
+ 2 Bryce Brown made jump shot 1:19
  Offensive rebound by Samir Doughty 1:34
  Jared Harper missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:36
+ 2 Derek Ogbeide made dunk, assist by William Jackson II 1:55
Team Stats
Points 78 75
Field Goals 29-64 (45.3%) 27-51 (52.9%)
3-Pointers 11-31 (35.5%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 31
Offensive 11 9
Defensive 12 20
Team 5 2
Assists 13 14
Steals 8 6
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 7 12
Fouls 16 10
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
1
J. Harper G
22 PTS, 5 AST
home team logo
2
J. Harris G
18 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Auburn 19-9 502878
home team logo Georgia 10-18 403575
Stegeman Coliseum Athens, GA
Stegeman Coliseum Athens, GA
Auburn
Starters
J. Harper
C. Okeke
B. Brown
S. Doughty
A. McLemore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harper 22 0 5 7/15 5/10 3/4 1 38 2 0 1 0 0
C. Okeke 13 6 0 5/11 2/4 1/1 3 27 1 2 2 4 2
B. Brown 9 2 2 3/12 1/9 2/2 1 32 0 0 1 0 2
S. Doughty 7 5 4 3/7 0/2 1/2 1 35 2 0 3 2 3
A. McLemore 7 2 0 3/6 1/2 0/0 4 21 1 1 0 0 2
Starters
J. Harper
C. Okeke
B. Brown
S. Doughty
A. McLemore
Georgia
Starters
J. Harris
N. Claxton
W. Jackson II
D. Ogbeide
C. Harrison
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harris 18 6 2 7/9 2/2 2/2 3 28 1 0 2 3 3
N. Claxton 14 7 1 5/7 1/2 3/4 3 31 0 2 1 1 6
W. Jackson II 13 4 5 5/10 3/6 0/0 1 37 0 1 2 1 3
D. Ogbeide 13 6 2 4/8 0/0 5/6 0 27 3 2 1 1 5
C. Harrison 2 3 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 14 2 0 2 2 1
Starters
J. Harris
N. Claxton
W. Jackson II
D. Ogbeide
C. Harrison
NCAA BB Scores