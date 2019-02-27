HOU
ECU

No Text

Davis, No. 8 Houston beat East Carolina 99-65 to reach 27-1

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2019

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Corey Davis Jr. matched his career high with 26 points to help eighth-ranked Houston beat East Carolina 99-65 on Wednesday night in a game that included multiple technical fouls against the Pirates and three ejections after halftime.

Fabian White Jr. added 16 points for the Cougars (27-1, 14-1 American Athletic Conference), who shot 60 percent. They made 13 of 28 3-pointers, which followed a 16-for-24 effort during last month's 44-point rout in the first meeting.

Seth LeDay had 17 points for the Pirates (10-17, 3-12), who trailed 45-31 by the break and never recovered.

Things got away from them during an ugly sequence early in the second half filled with technical fouls, all involving ECU. Coach Joe Dooley and sophomore guard Shawn Williams were ejected along with a fan during a stretch that had the home crowd irate with officials - and some throwing trash toward the court.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars are rolling through the AAC with 12 straight wins and the program's highest ranking since Hakeem Olajuwon was starring for Houston in 1984. They have matched last year's win total with three games left in the regular season.

ECU: The Pirates had trouble slowing down the Cougars in the first half, then saw a double-digit deficit balloon amid all the free throws during the technical-heavy stretch that basically stalled the game around the 17-minute mark. ECU has lost eight straight against top-10 opponents as well as in the series against Houston.

UP NEXT

Houston: Returns home to face UCF on Saturday.

ECU: Plays at Tulsa on Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Robinson Jr.
25 G
J. Gardner
1 F
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
7.9 Reb. Per Game 7.9
42.5 Field Goal % 48.5
33.3 Three Point % 22.2
65.7 Free Throw % 75.2
  Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham 12.0
  Jayden Gardner missed jump shot 14.0
+ 2 Landon Goesling made layup, assist by Dejon Jarreau 30.0
+ 3 Tae Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Addison Hill 55.0
+ 1 Landon Goesling made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:22
  Landon Goesling missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:22
  Shooting foul on Dimitrije Spasojevic 1:22
  Defensive rebound by Landon Goesling 1:34
  Isaac Fleming missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:36
+ 2 Dejon Jarreau made dunk 1:47
  Bad pass turnover on Dimitrije Spasojevic, stolen by Dejon Jarreau 1:54
Team Stats
Points 99 65
Field Goals 35-58 (60.3%) 23-47 (48.9%)
3-Pointers 13-28 (46.4%) 5-13 (38.5%)
Free Throws 16-24 (66.7%) 14-21 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 19
Offensive 5 1
Defensive 25 14
Team 3 4
Assists 26 13
Steals 9 5
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 12 17
Fouls 19 20
Technicals 0 3
away team logo
5
C. Davis Jr. G
26 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
S. LeDay F
17 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 8 Houston 27-1 455499
home team logo East Carolina 10-17 313465
ECU +14.5, O/U 135
Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
ECU +14.5, O/U 135
Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Houston 27-1 75.2 PPG 45.6 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo East Carolina 10-17 67.7 PPG 38.9 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
5
C. Davis Jr. G 15.7 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.9 APG 42.1 FG%
3
S. LeDay F 10.8 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.6 APG 52.3 FG%
Top Scorers
5
C. Davis Jr. G 26 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
3
S. LeDay F 17 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
60.3 FG% 48.9
46.4 3PT FG% 38.5
66.7 FT% 66.7
Houston
Starters
C. Davis Jr.
F. White Jr.
A. Brooks
B. Brady
G. Robinson Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Davis Jr. 26 3 1 7/13 6/11 6/8 2 30 1 0 3 0 3
F. White Jr. 16 3 0 7/10 0/0 2/4 4 24 0 0 0 2 1
A. Brooks 12 4 1 4/9 4/8 0/0 2 23 0 0 0 0 4
B. Brady 6 1 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 3 11 1 0 0 0 1
G. Robinson Jr. 4 0 9 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 23 1 0 4 0 0
Starters
C. Davis Jr.
F. White Jr.
A. Brooks
B. Brady
G. Robinson Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Davis Jr. 26 3 1 7/13 6/11 6/8 2 30 1 0 3 0 3
F. White Jr. 16 3 0 7/10 0/0 2/4 4 24 0 0 0 2 1
A. Brooks 12 4 1 4/9 4/8 0/0 2 23 0 0 0 0 4
B. Brady 6 1 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 3 11 1 0 0 0 1
G. Robinson Jr. 4 0 9 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 23 1 0 4 0 0
Bench
N. Hinton
D. Jarreau
L. Goesling
C. Alley Jr.
B. Gresham
C. Harris Jr.
C. Broodo
J. Gorham
N. VanBeck
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Hinton 10 4 4 4/7 2/4 0/0 1 22 2 0 1 0 4
D. Jarreau 9 5 9 4/5 0/1 1/4 1 20 2 0 0 0 5
L. Goesling 5 1 0 1/3 0/1 3/4 2 5 0 0 2 0 1
C. Alley Jr. 5 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 16 1 1 1 0 0
B. Gresham 4 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 11 1 1 1 0 1
C. Harris Jr. 2 8 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 1 0 3 5
C. Broodo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Gorham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. VanBeck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 30 26 35/58 13/28 16/24 19 200 9 3 12 5 25
East Carolina
Starters
J. Gardner
K. Davis
D. Spasojevic
S. Williams
T. Foster
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gardner 14 5 0 4/9 0/0 6/7 4 29 1 0 4 0 5
K. Davis 6 1 1 2/6 2/6 0/0 3 23 0 1 2 0 1
D. Spasojevic 6 0 0 3/6 0/0 0/1 2 17 0 0 2 0 0
S. Williams 4 2 2 1/3 0/1 2/2 2 22 1 0 2 0 2
T. Foster 2 1 0 1/5 0/2 0/1 2 28 1 0 3 0 1
Starters
J. Gardner
K. Davis
D. Spasojevic
S. Williams
T. Foster
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gardner 14 5 0 4/9 0/0 6/7 4 29 1 0 4 0 5
K. Davis 6 1 1 2/6 2/6 0/0 3 23 0 1 2 0 1
D. Spasojevic 6 0 0 3/6 0/0 0/1 2 17 0 0 2 0 0
S. Williams 4 2 2 1/3 0/1 2/2 2 22 1 0 2 0 2
T. Foster 2 1 0 1/5 0/2 0/1 2 28 1 0 3 0 1
Bench
S. LeDay
I. Fleming
T. Hardy
J. Obasohan
A. Hill
D. Wade
J. Whitley
J. Whatley
S. Strickland
R. Quinton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. LeDay 17 3 2 7/9 0/0 3/5 1 33 0 0 1 1 2
I. Fleming 13 3 7 4/8 2/3 3/5 3 34 1 0 3 0 3
T. Hardy 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Obasohan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Hill 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 0 0
D. Wade 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whatley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Quinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 15 13 23/47 5/13 14/21 20 200 5 1 17 1 14
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores