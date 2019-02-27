Davis, No. 8 Houston beat East Carolina 99-65 to reach 27-1
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Corey Davis Jr. matched his career high with 26 points to help eighth-ranked Houston beat East Carolina 99-65 on Wednesday night in a game that included multiple technical fouls against the Pirates and three ejections after halftime.
Fabian White Jr. added 16 points for the Cougars (27-1, 14-1 American Athletic Conference), who shot 60 percent. They made 13 of 28 3-pointers, which followed a 16-for-24 effort during last month's 44-point rout in the first meeting.
Seth LeDay had 17 points for the Pirates (10-17, 3-12), who trailed 45-31 by the break and never recovered.
Things got away from them during an ugly sequence early in the second half filled with technical fouls, all involving ECU. Coach Joe Dooley and sophomore guard Shawn Williams were ejected along with a fan during a stretch that had the home crowd irate with officials - and some throwing trash toward the court.
BIG PICTURE
Houston: The Cougars are rolling through the AAC with 12 straight wins and the program's highest ranking since Hakeem Olajuwon was starring for Houston in 1984. They have matched last year's win total with three games left in the regular season.
ECU: The Pirates had trouble slowing down the Cougars in the first half, then saw a double-digit deficit balloon amid all the free throws during the technical-heavy stretch that basically stalled the game around the 17-minute mark. ECU has lost eight straight against top-10 opponents as well as in the series against Houston.
UP NEXT
Houston: Returns home to face UCF on Saturday.
ECU: Plays at Tulsa on Sunday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.8
|Min. Per Game
|30.8
|16.2
|Pts. Per Game
|16.2
|1.3
|Ast. Per Game
|1.3
|7.9
|Reb. Per Game
|7.9
|42.5
|Field Goal %
|48.5
|33.3
|Three Point %
|22.2
|65.7
|Free Throw %
|75.2
|Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham
|12.0
|Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
|14.0
|+ 2
|Landon Goesling made layup, assist by Dejon Jarreau
|30.0
|+ 3
|Tae Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Addison Hill
|55.0
|+ 1
|Landon Goesling made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:22
|Landon Goesling missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:22
|Shooting foul on Dimitrije Spasojevic
|1:22
|Defensive rebound by Landon Goesling
|1:34
|Isaac Fleming missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:36
|+ 2
|Dejon Jarreau made dunk
|1:47
|Bad pass turnover on Dimitrije Spasojevic, stolen by Dejon Jarreau
|1:54
|Team Stats
|Points
|99
|65
|Field Goals
|35-58 (60.3%)
|23-47 (48.9%)
|3-Pointers
|13-28 (46.4%)
|5-13 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|16-24 (66.7%)
|14-21 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|19
|Offensive
|5
|1
|Defensive
|25
|14
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|26
|13
|Steals
|9
|5
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|17
|Fouls
|19
|20
|Technicals
|0
|3
|Team Stats
|8 Houston 27-1
|75.2 PPG
|45.6 RPG
|15.0 APG
|East Carolina 10-17
|67.7 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|C. Davis Jr. G
|15.7 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|2.9 APG
|42.1 FG%
|
3
|S. LeDay F
|10.8 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|1.6 APG
|52.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Davis Jr. G
|26 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|S. LeDay F
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|60.3
|FG%
|48.9
|
|
|46.4
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Davis Jr.
|26
|3
|1
|7/13
|6/11
|6/8
|2
|30
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|F. White Jr.
|16
|3
|0
|7/10
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|A. Brooks
|12
|4
|1
|4/9
|4/8
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|B. Brady
|6
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Robinson Jr.
|4
|0
|9
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|23
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Davis Jr.
|26
|3
|1
|7/13
|6/11
|6/8
|2
|30
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|F. White Jr.
|16
|3
|0
|7/10
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|A. Brooks
|12
|4
|1
|4/9
|4/8
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|B. Brady
|6
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Robinson Jr.
|4
|0
|9
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|23
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Hinton
|10
|4
|4
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|22
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Jarreau
|9
|5
|9
|4/5
|0/1
|1/4
|1
|20
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|L. Goesling
|5
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Alley Jr.
|5
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|B. Gresham
|4
|1
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|C. Harris Jr.
|2
|8
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5
|C. Broodo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Gorham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. VanBeck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|99
|30
|26
|35/58
|13/28
|16/24
|19
|200
|9
|3
|12
|5
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gardner
|14
|5
|0
|4/9
|0/0
|6/7
|4
|29
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|K. Davis
|6
|1
|1
|2/6
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|D. Spasojevic
|6
|0
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|S. Williams
|4
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Foster
|2
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|28
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gardner
|14
|5
|0
|4/9
|0/0
|6/7
|4
|29
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|K. Davis
|6
|1
|1
|2/6
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|D. Spasojevic
|6
|0
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|S. Williams
|4
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Foster
|2
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|28
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. LeDay
|17
|3
|2
|7/9
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|I. Fleming
|13
|3
|7
|4/8
|2/3
|3/5
|3
|34
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|T. Hardy
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Obasohan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Hill
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Wade
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Whitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whatley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Quinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|15
|13
|23/47
|5/13
|14/21
|20
|200
|5
|1
|17
|1
|14
-
ILL
14PURDUE48
52
2nd 8:20 BTN
-
COLOST
BOISE45
34
2nd 14:05 FBOOK
-
FLA
VANDY47
32
2nd 18:08 SECN
-
LVILLE
BC29
24
2nd 16:26
-
TEXAS
BAYLOR43
29
2nd 19:08 ESP2
-
AUBURN
UGA54
43
2nd 18:53 ESPU
-
23CINCY
SMU26
28
2nd 17:22 CBSSN
-
WYO
FRESNO5
10
1st 15:35
-
UCRIV
CSN2
6
1st 16:04
-
ENM
GC35
43
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
10MARQET
NOVA28
32
1st 0.0 FS1
-
STJOES
FORD23
34
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
HOLY
COLG59
79
Final
-
17MD
PSU61
78
Final
-
OKLAST
11TXTECH80
84
Final/OT
-
GATECH
2UVA51
81
Final
-
HARTFD
BING96
76
Final
-
CAMP
USCUP85
73
Final
-
UCF
SFLA75
63
Final
-
BUCK
NAVY53
64
Final
-
PRESBY
GWEBB70
78
Final
-
RADFRD
HIGHPT72
54
Final
-
NH
ALBANY62
58
Final
-
UMBC
STNYBRK63
78
Final
-
MASLOW
MAINE70
61
Final
-
RICH
GMASON63
77
Final
-
DAVID
LSALLE69
79
Final
-
SILL
EVAN98
91
Final
-
MOST
ILLST57
65
Final
-
DEPAUL
GTOWN73
82
Final
-
BU
LAFAY84
82
Final
-
8HOU
ECU99
65
Final
-
LOYMD
ARMY69
79
Final
-
7TENN
MISS73
71
Final
-
LEHIGH
AMER80
66
Final
-
CLEM
PITT62
48
Final
-
NIAGARA
CAN86
84
Final
-
UIW
NWST60
68
Final
-
DUQ
STBON47
68
Final
-
NCASHV
CHARSO48
77
Final
-
VALPO
BRAD42
67
Final
-
INDST
DRAKE68
80
Final
-
HOUBP
LAMAR75
110
Final
-
LOYCHI
NIOWA56
55
Final
-
SFA
CARK74
92
Final
-
ABIL
TXAMCC73
64
Final
-
MCNSE
NICHST84
75
Final
-
SAMHOU
NORL71
60
Final
-
UNLV
12NEVADA0
0152.5 O/U
-17
11:00pm CBSSN