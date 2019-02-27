INDST
Murphy lifts Drake over Indiana St. 80-68

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 27, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Tremell Murphy recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Drake to an 80-68 win over Indiana State on Wednesday night.

Brady Ellingson had 16 points for Drake (22-8, 11-6 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Nick McGlynn added 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Anthony Murphy had 13 points for the home team.

Jordan Barnes had 21 points for the Sycamores (14-15, 6-11). Tyreke Key added 18 points. Cooper Neese had 14 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Sycamores this season. Drake defeated Indiana State 68-62 on Feb. 2. Drake finishes out the regular season against Missouri State on the road on Saturday. Indiana State finishes out the regular season against Northern Iowa at home on Saturday.

---

Team Stats
Points 68 80
Field Goals 24-68 (35.3%) 25-50 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 5-20 (25.0%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 15-16 (93.8%) 22-28 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 32 41
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 20 33
Team 3 0
Assists 8 15
Steals 11 3
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 6 15
Fouls 23 14
Technicals 0 0
J. Barnes G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
B. Ellingson G
16 PTS, 1 AST
Indiana State 14-15
Drake 22-8
J. Barnes G 14.7 PPG 4.2 RPG 3.3 APG 37.9 FG%
B. Ellingson G 12.0 PPG 2.2 RPG 1.7 APG 50.6 FG%
J. Barnes G 21 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
B. Ellingson G 16 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
35.3 FG% 50.0
25.0 3PT FG% 38.1
93.8 FT% 78.6
Drake
Starters
B. Ellingson
N. McGlynn
T. Murphy
D. Wilkins
N. Thomas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Ellingson 16 0 1 6/11 4/8 0/0 0 38 1 0 1 0 0
N. McGlynn 15 9 2 4/7 0/0 7/10 3 29 0 3 1 1 8
T. Murphy 12 10 4 4/7 1/2 3/4 3 26 0 1 2 2 8
D. Wilkins 8 5 2 2/6 2/4 2/2 2 34 0 0 3 1 4
N. Thomas 1 2 4 0/3 0/3 1/2 2 21 2 0 4 0 2
Starters
B. Ellingson
N. McGlynn
T. Murphy
D. Wilkins
N. Thomas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Ellingson 16 0 1 6/11 4/8 0/0 0 38 1 0 1 0 0
N. McGlynn 15 9 2 4/7 0/0 7/10 3 29 0 3 1 1 8
T. Murphy 12 10 4 4/7 1/2 3/4 3 26 0 1 2 2 8
D. Wilkins 8 5 2 2/6 2/4 2/2 2 34 0 0 3 1 4
N. Thomas 1 2 4 0/3 0/3 1/2 2 21 2 0 4 0 2
Bench
A. Murphy
G. Sturtz
L. Robbins
N. Norton
C. Gholson
S. Jones
A. Pilipovic
R. Penn
M. Gray
L. Vaske
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Murphy 13 5 1 4/7 1/4 4/4 3 22 0 0 3 1 4
G. Sturtz 9 7 1 3/5 0/0 3/3 0 19 0 0 1 2 5
L. Robbins 6 3 0 2/4 0/0 2/3 1 11 0 1 0 1 2
N. Norton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gholson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pilipovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Penn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Vaske - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 41 15 25/50 8/21 22/28 14 200 3 5 15 8 33
