Murphy lifts Drake over Indiana St. 80-68
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Tremell Murphy recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Drake to an 80-68 win over Indiana State on Wednesday night.
Brady Ellingson had 16 points for Drake (22-8, 11-6 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Nick McGlynn added 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Anthony Murphy had 13 points for the home team.
Jordan Barnes had 21 points for the Sycamores (14-15, 6-11). Tyreke Key added 18 points. Cooper Neese had 14 points.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Sycamores this season. Drake defeated Indiana State 68-62 on Feb. 2. Drake finishes out the regular season against Missouri State on the road on Saturday. Indiana State finishes out the regular season against Northern Iowa at home on Saturday.
---
---
|32.1
|Min. Per Game
|32.1
|14.0
|Pts. Per Game
|14.0
|5.9
|Ast. Per Game
|5.9
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|38.1
|Field Goal %
|47.8
|34.0
|Three Point %
|40.0
|87.0
|Free Throw %
|91.9
|30-second timeout called
|14.0
|+ 2
|Bronson Kessinger made jump shot
|17.0
|+ 2
|Brady Ellingson made layup, assist by Tremell Murphy
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Tremell Murphy
|32.0
|Tyreke Key missed layup, blocked by Nick McGlynn
|34.0
|+ 1
|D.J. Wilkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48.0
|+ 1
|D.J. Wilkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|48.0
|Personal foul on Cooper Neese
|48.0
|+ 3
|Bronson Kessinger made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyreke Key
|55.0
|Offensive rebound by Bronson Kessinger
|58.0
|Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|80
|Field Goals
|24-68 (35.3%)
|25-50 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-20 (25.0%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|15-16 (93.8%)
|22-28 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|41
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|20
|33
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|8
|15
|Steals
|11
|3
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|6
|15
|Fouls
|23
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Indiana State 14-15
|69.7 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Drake 22-8
|75.9 PPG
|39 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|J. Barnes G
|14.7 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|3.3 APG
|37.9 FG%
|
22
|B. Ellingson G
|12.0 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|1.7 APG
|50.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Barnes G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|B. Ellingson G
|16 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|
|35.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|93.8
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Barnes
|21
|2
|2
|7/17
|1/6
|6/6
|2
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Key
|18
|4
|1
|6/20
|2/6
|4/5
|2
|37
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|B. Kessinger
|7
|5
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|C. Williams
|6
|7
|1
|3/9
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|30
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5
|A. Holston
|0
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|17
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Ellingson
|16
|0
|1
|6/11
|4/8
|0/0
|0
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. McGlynn
|15
|9
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|7/10
|3
|29
|0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|T. Murphy
|12
|10
|4
|4/7
|1/2
|3/4
|3
|26
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8
|D. Wilkins
|8
|5
|2
|2/6
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|34
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|N. Thomas
|1
|2
|4
|0/3
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|21
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Murphy
|13
|5
|1
|4/7
|1/4
|4/4
|3
|22
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|G. Sturtz
|9
|7
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|19
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|L. Robbins
|6
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|11
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|N. Norton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gholson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pilipovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Penn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Vaske
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|41
|15
|25/50
|8/21
|22/28
|14
|200
|3
|5
|15
|8
|33
