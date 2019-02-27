DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Tremell Murphy recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Drake to an 80-68 win over Indiana State on Wednesday night.

Brady Ellingson had 16 points for Drake (22-8, 11-6 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Nick McGlynn added 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Anthony Murphy had 13 points for the home team.

Jordan Barnes had 21 points for the Sycamores (14-15, 6-11). Tyreke Key added 18 points. Cooper Neese had 14 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Sycamores this season. Drake defeated Indiana State 68-62 on Feb. 2. Drake finishes out the regular season against Missouri State on the road on Saturday. Indiana State finishes out the regular season against Northern Iowa at home on Saturday.

