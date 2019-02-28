STJOES
Saint Joseph's
Hawks
12-16
away team logo
66
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP+
Wed Feb. 27
9:23pm
BONUS
52
TF 9
home team logo
FORD
Fordham
Rams
11-17
ML: -156
FORD +3, O/U 137.5
ML: +133
STJOES
FORD

No Text

Brown scores 20 to lead St. Joseph's over Fordham 66-52

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 28, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Charlie Brown had 20 points as Saint Joseph's snapped its eight-game road losing streak, topping Fordham 66-52 on Wednesday night.

Lorenzo Edwards had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Saint Joseph's (12-16, 5-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). Lamarr Kimble added 14 points. Jared Bynum had six rebounds for the road team.

The Hawks were in trouble after the first half, entering halftime trailing 34-23. But the road team mounted a serious rally in the second half to coast to the 14-point victory. The Rams' 18 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Ty Perry had 12 points for the Rams (11-17, 2-13). Nick Honor added 10 points. Jesse Bunting had seven rebounds.

Antwon Portley, who was second on the Rams in scoring entering the matchup with 12 points per game, had only 5 points (1 of 11).

Saint Joseph's plays La Salle at home on Saturday. Fordham faces Davidson on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Bynum
N. Honor
37.2 Min. Per Game 37.2
16.7 Pts. Per Game 16.7
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
2.1 Reb. Per Game 2.1
38.3 Field Goal % 37.4
28.8 Three Point % 36.3
66.3 Free Throw % 78.5
  Defensive rebound by Charlie Brown 2.0
  Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley 9.0
  Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards 34.0
  Jesse Bunting missed 2nd of 2 free throws 37.0
+ 1 Jesse Bunting made 1st of 2 free throws 37.0
  Shooting foul on Jared Bynum 38.0
  Offensive rebound by Jesse Bunting 36.0
  Jesse Bunting missed layup 38.0
  Offensive rebound by Jesse Bunting 41.0
Team Stats
Points 66 52
Field Goals 23-59 (39.0%) 19-63 (30.2%)
3-Pointers 5-30 (16.7%) 7-28 (25.0%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 7-10 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 46 38
Offensive 13 11
Defensive 30 25
Team 3 2
Assists 16 10
Steals 6 5
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 12 20
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
2
C. Brown F
20 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
10
T. Perry G
12 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Saint Joseph's 12-16 234366
home team logo Fordham 11-17 341852
FORD +3, O/U 137.5
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
FORD +3, O/U 137.5
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Joseph's 12-16 70.0 PPG 37 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Fordham 11-17 67.8 PPG 36.4 RPG 11.5 APG
Key Players
2
C. Brown F 19.5 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.4 APG 43.6 FG%
10
T. Perry G 5.2 PPG 1.6 RPG 0.3 APG 36.2 FG%
Top Scorers
2
C. Brown F 20 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
10
T. Perry G 12 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
39.0 FG% 30.2
16.7 3PT FG% 25.0
75.0 FT% 70.0
Saint Joseph's
Starters
C. Brown
L. Edwards
J. Bynum
C. Clover
T. Funk
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Brown 20 9 4 8/16 2/7 2/2 3 40 0 3 3 1 8
L. Edwards 18 11 0 7/12 2/4 2/3 2 29 0 0 2 3 8
J. Bynum 6 6 2 2/9 0/5 2/3 2 37 2 0 1 3 3
C. Clover 5 6 2 2/8 0/3 1/2 5 31 1 0 1 2 4
T. Funk 3 4 2 1/4 0/3 1/2 0 15 0 0 2 1 3
Bench
L. Kimble
T. Holston
A. Longpre
M. Lodge
P. Oliva
R. Daly
T. Freeman
M. Muggeo
G. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Kimble 14 5 5 3/10 1/8 7/8 0 36 2 0 2 3 2
T. Holston 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
A. Longpre 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 0 1
M. Lodge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oliva - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Daly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Muggeo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 43 16 23/59 5/30 15/20 12 200 6 3 11 13 30
Fordham
Starters
N. Honor
C. Ohams
J. Bunting
J. Cobb
A. Portley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Honor 10 4 2 4/13 1/6 1/1 2 37 0 0 2 2 2
C. Ohams 9 6 2 4/9 0/0 1/2 4 27 1 0 4 1 5
J. Bunting 8 7 0 3/8 0/0 2/3 2 32 0 0 0 4 3
J. Cobb 6 4 4 2/8 2/5 0/0 3 29 3 1 3 0 4
A. Portley 5 5 2 1/11 0/5 3/4 1 27 0 0 1 1 4
Bench
T. Perry
O. Eyisi
I. Raut
E. Gazi
D. Pekarek
C. Downing
P. Slanina
P. Burquest
M. Williams
C. Austin
L. Radovich
L. Skoric
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Perry 12 2 0 4/9 4/9 0/0 1 18 1 0 0 0 2
O. Eyisi 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 4 8 0 0 1 3 0
I. Raut 0 5 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 3 22 0 0 1 0 5
E. Gazi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Pekarek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Downing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Slanina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Burquest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Radovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Skoric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 36 10 19/63 7/28 7/10 20 200 5 1 12 11 25
