Brown scores 20 to lead St. Joseph's over Fordham 66-52
NEW YORK (AP) Charlie Brown had 20 points as Saint Joseph's snapped its eight-game road losing streak, topping Fordham 66-52 on Wednesday night.
Lorenzo Edwards had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Saint Joseph's (12-16, 5-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). Lamarr Kimble added 14 points. Jared Bynum had six rebounds for the road team.
The Hawks were in trouble after the first half, entering halftime trailing 34-23. But the road team mounted a serious rally in the second half to coast to the 14-point victory. The Rams' 18 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.
Ty Perry had 12 points for the Rams (11-17, 2-13). Nick Honor added 10 points. Jesse Bunting had seven rebounds.
Antwon Portley, who was second on the Rams in scoring entering the matchup with 12 points per game, had only 5 points (1 of 11).
Saint Joseph's plays La Salle at home on Saturday. Fordham faces Davidson on the road on Saturday.
|37.2
|Min. Per Game
|37.2
|16.7
|Pts. Per Game
|16.7
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|2.1
|Reb. Per Game
|2.1
|38.3
|Field Goal %
|37.4
|28.8
|Three Point %
|36.3
|66.3
|Free Throw %
|78.5
|Defensive rebound by Charlie Brown
|2.0
|Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
|9.0
|Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|34.0
|Jesse Bunting missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|37.0
|+ 1
|Jesse Bunting made 1st of 2 free throws
|37.0
|Shooting foul on Jared Bynum
|38.0
|Offensive rebound by Jesse Bunting
|36.0
|Jesse Bunting missed layup
|38.0
|Offensive rebound by Jesse Bunting
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|52
|Field Goals
|23-59 (39.0%)
|19-63 (30.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-30 (16.7%)
|7-28 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-20 (75.0%)
|7-10 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|38
|Offensive
|13
|11
|Defensive
|30
|25
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|16
|10
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|12
|20
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Saint Joseph's 12-16
|70.0 PPG
|37 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Fordham 11-17
|67.8 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|11.5 APG
|
|39.0
|FG%
|30.2
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Brown
|20
|9
|4
|8/16
|2/7
|2/2
|3
|40
|0
|3
|3
|1
|8
|L. Edwards
|18
|11
|0
|7/12
|2/4
|2/3
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|3
|8
|J. Bynum
|6
|6
|2
|2/9
|0/5
|2/3
|2
|37
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|C. Clover
|5
|6
|2
|2/8
|0/3
|1/2
|5
|31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|T. Funk
|3
|4
|2
|1/4
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Brown
|20
|9
|4
|8/16
|2/7
|2/2
|3
|40
|0
|3
|3
|1
|8
|L. Edwards
|18
|11
|0
|7/12
|2/4
|2/3
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|3
|8
|J. Bynum
|6
|6
|2
|2/9
|0/5
|2/3
|2
|37
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|C. Clover
|5
|6
|2
|2/8
|0/3
|1/2
|5
|31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|T. Funk
|3
|4
|2
|1/4
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Kimble
|14
|5
|5
|3/10
|1/8
|7/8
|0
|36
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|T. Holston
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Longpre
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Lodge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Oliva
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Daly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Muggeo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|43
|16
|23/59
|5/30
|15/20
|12
|200
|6
|3
|11
|13
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Honor
|10
|4
|2
|4/13
|1/6
|1/1
|2
|37
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|C. Ohams
|9
|6
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|27
|1
|0
|4
|1
|5
|J. Bunting
|8
|7
|0
|3/8
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|32
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|J. Cobb
|6
|4
|4
|2/8
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|29
|3
|1
|3
|0
|4
|A. Portley
|5
|5
|2
|1/11
|0/5
|3/4
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Honor
|10
|4
|2
|4/13
|1/6
|1/1
|2
|37
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|C. Ohams
|9
|6
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|27
|1
|0
|4
|1
|5
|J. Bunting
|8
|7
|0
|3/8
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|32
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|J. Cobb
|6
|4
|4
|2/8
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|29
|3
|1
|3
|0
|4
|A. Portley
|5
|5
|2
|1/11
|0/5
|3/4
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Perry
|12
|2
|0
|4/9
|4/9
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|O. Eyisi
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|8
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|I. Raut
|0
|5
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|E. Gazi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Pekarek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Downing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Slanina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Burquest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Austin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Radovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Skoric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|36
|10
|19/63
|7/28
|7/10
|20
|200
|5
|1
|12
|11
|25
