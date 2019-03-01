SNCLRA
No Text

LMU erases 20 point deficit, tops Santa Clara 72-70

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 01, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) James Batemon scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half and Loyola Marymount overcame a 20-point deficit to defeat Santa Clara 72-70 on Thursday night.

The Lions (19-10, 7-8 West Coast Conference) closed the game on a 7-0 run, all from the foul line, over the final 2:06. Bateman was 5 of 6 and Eli Scott hit a pair.

Santa Clara (15-15, 7-8), which led 51-31 when Tahj Eaddy opened the second half with a 3-pointer, missed its last four shots with two turnovers and was just 1 of its last 12 in the final 10 1/2 minutes with six turnovers.

LMU won despite missing its last eight shots. The Lions were 17 of 21 from the foul line in the second half and 30 of 36 for the game. Santa Clara was 21 of 22 but just 6 of 7 in the second half.

Zafir Williams added 10 points for the Lions, who won the first game 69-61.

Eaddy had 28 points and Josip Vrankic 22 for the Broncos.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Eaddy
J. Batemon
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
39.8 Field Goal % 42.7
36.6 Three Point % 28.9
81.0 Free Throw % 84.6
  Defensive rebound by Loyola Marymount 1.0
  Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 James Batemon made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
  James Batemon missed 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Guglielmo Caruso 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Dameane Douglas 8.0
  Jeffery McClendon missed layup 10.0
  Offensive rebound by Jeffery McClendon 10.0
  Dameane Douglas missed jump shot 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Zafir Williams 39.0
  Guglielmo Caruso missed jump shot 41.0
Team Stats
Points 70 72
Field Goals 20-47 (42.6%) 21-48 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 0-9 (0.0%)
Free Throws 21-22 (95.5%) 30-37 (81.1%)
Total Rebounds 27 32
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 19 16
Team 1 6
Assists 16 8
Steals 5 9
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 16 13
Fouls 29 21
Technicals 0 1
Team Stats
away team logo Santa Clara 15-14 68.7 PPG 35.5 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo LMU 19-10 67.4 PPG 35.2 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
2
T. Eaddy G 14.9 PPG 2.7 RPG 3.2 APG 39.8 FG%
5
J. Batemon G 16.9 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.6 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
2
T. Eaddy G 28 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
5
J. Batemon G 23 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
42.6 FG% 43.8
37.5 3PT FG% 0.0
95.5 FT% 81.1
Santa Clara
Starters
T. Eaddy
J. Vrankic
T. Wertz
K. Justice
G. Caruso
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Eaddy 28 3 3 6/13 4/10 12/13 4 39 0 0 5 2 1
J. Vrankic 22 2 1 7/12 1/1 7/7 4 38 2 1 6 1 1
T. Wertz 7 3 5 2/8 1/5 2/2 5 35 2 0 4 0 3
K. Justice 6 5 6 2/4 2/4 0/0 4 37 1 0 0 1 4
G. Caruso 2 7 1 1/7 0/2 0/0 5 20 0 0 1 2 5
Bench
H. Jadersten
E. Richards
M. Dorward
F. Ndoye
J. Martin
K. Feagin
D. Mitchell
J. Sawyer
J. Ducasse
M. Hayes
N. Lack
L. Martin-Resnick
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Jadersten 3 6 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 3 17 0 1 0 1 5
E. Richards 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
M. Dorward 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 0
F. Ndoye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feagin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sawyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ducasse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hayes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Lack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Martin-Resnick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 26 16 20/47 9/24 21/22 29 200 5 2 16 7 19
LMU
Starters
J. Batemon
D. Douglas
P. Herman
J. McClendon
E. Scott
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Batemon 23 4 2 6/14 0/2 11/13 4 36 2 0 2 3 1
D. Douglas 9 7 0 2/6 0/0 5/7 3 34 2 0 0 3 4
P. Herman 8 2 0 3/4 0/0 2/2 1 17 0 0 1 1 1
J. McClendon 6 2 2 2/4 0/0 2/2 1 29 4 0 0 1 1
E. Scott 6 1 3 2/3 0/0 2/2 3 19 0 1 2 0 1
Bench
Z. Williams
M. Markusson
E. Johansson
J. Bell
J. Quintana
D. Gipson
C. Allen
I. Alipiev
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Williams 10 3 0 4/11 0/5 2/4 1 26 1 1 1 0 3
M. Markusson 4 2 0 1/3 0/0 2/3 2 12 0 0 3 1 1
E. Johansson 2 2 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 7 0 0 0 0 2
J. Bell 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 6 0 0 4 0 1
J. Quintana 2 2 0 0/2 0/2 2/2 3 14 0 0 0 1 1
D. Gipson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Alipiev - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 26 8 21/48 0/9 30/37 21 200 9 2 13 10 16
