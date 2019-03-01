LMU erases 20 point deficit, tops Santa Clara 72-70
LOS ANGELES (AP) James Batemon scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half and Loyola Marymount overcame a 20-point deficit to defeat Santa Clara 72-70 on Thursday night.
The Lions (19-10, 7-8 West Coast Conference) closed the game on a 7-0 run, all from the foul line, over the final 2:06. Bateman was 5 of 6 and Eli Scott hit a pair.
Santa Clara (15-15, 7-8), which led 51-31 when Tahj Eaddy opened the second half with a 3-pointer, missed its last four shots with two turnovers and was just 1 of its last 12 in the final 10 1/2 minutes with six turnovers.
LMU won despite missing its last eight shots. The Lions were 17 of 21 from the foul line in the second half and 30 of 36 for the game. Santa Clara was 21 of 22 but just 6 of 7 in the second half.
Zafir Williams added 10 points for the Lions, who won the first game 69-61.
Eaddy had 28 points and Josip Vrankic 22 for the Broncos.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.1
|Min. Per Game
|35.1
|17.0
|Pts. Per Game
|17.0
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|3.1
|Reb. Per Game
|3.1
|39.8
|Field Goal %
|42.7
|36.6
|Three Point %
|28.9
|81.0
|Free Throw %
|84.6
|Defensive rebound by Loyola Marymount
|1.0
|Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|James Batemon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|James Batemon missed 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Guglielmo Caruso
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Dameane Douglas
|8.0
|Jeffery McClendon missed layup
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by Jeffery McClendon
|10.0
|Dameane Douglas missed jump shot
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Zafir Williams
|39.0
|Guglielmo Caruso missed jump shot
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|72
|Field Goals
|20-47 (42.6%)
|21-48 (43.8%)
|3-Pointers
|9-24 (37.5%)
|0-9 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|21-22 (95.5%)
|30-37 (81.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|32
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|19
|16
|Team
|1
|6
|Assists
|16
|8
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|13
|Fouls
|29
|21
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Santa Clara 15-14
|68.7 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|13.6 APG
|LMU 19-10
|67.4 PPG
|35.2 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|T. Eaddy G
|14.9 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|3.2 APG
|39.8 FG%
|
5
|J. Batemon G
|16.9 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|3.6 APG
|42.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Eaddy G
|28 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|J. Batemon G
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|42.6
|FG%
|43.8
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|95.5
|FT%
|81.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Eaddy
|28
|3
|3
|6/13
|4/10
|12/13
|4
|39
|0
|0
|5
|2
|1
|J. Vrankic
|22
|2
|1
|7/12
|1/1
|7/7
|4
|38
|2
|1
|6
|1
|1
|T. Wertz
|7
|3
|5
|2/8
|1/5
|2/2
|5
|35
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|K. Justice
|6
|5
|6
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|37
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|G. Caruso
|2
|7
|1
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|20
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Eaddy
|28
|3
|3
|6/13
|4/10
|12/13
|4
|39
|0
|0
|5
|2
|1
|J. Vrankic
|22
|2
|1
|7/12
|1/1
|7/7
|4
|38
|2
|1
|6
|1
|1
|T. Wertz
|7
|3
|5
|2/8
|1/5
|2/2
|5
|35
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|K. Justice
|6
|5
|6
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|37
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|G. Caruso
|2
|7
|1
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|20
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Jadersten
|3
|6
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|E. Richards
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Dorward
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Ndoye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feagin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sawyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ducasse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hayes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Lack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Martin-Resnick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|26
|16
|20/47
|9/24
|21/22
|29
|200
|5
|2
|16
|7
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Batemon
|23
|4
|2
|6/14
|0/2
|11/13
|4
|36
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|D. Douglas
|9
|7
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|5/7
|3
|34
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|P. Herman
|8
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. McClendon
|6
|2
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|29
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|E. Scott
|6
|1
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|19
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Batemon
|23
|4
|2
|6/14
|0/2
|11/13
|4
|36
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|D. Douglas
|9
|7
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|5/7
|3
|34
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|P. Herman
|8
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. McClendon
|6
|2
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|29
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|E. Scott
|6
|1
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|19
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Williams
|10
|3
|0
|4/11
|0/5
|2/4
|1
|26
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|M. Markusson
|4
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|12
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|E. Johansson
|2
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Bell
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|J. Quintana
|2
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Gipson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Alipiev
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|26
|8
|21/48
|0/9
|30/37
|21
|200
|9
|2
|13
|10
|16
