Marshall scores 31 to lift Xavier over St. John's 84-73

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 28, 2019

JAMAICA, N.Y. (AP) Naji Marshall had a career-high 31 points as Xavier got past St. John's 84-73 on Thursday night.

Marshall hit 10 of 12 from the free throw line.

Quentin Goodin had 13 points for Xavier (16-13, 8-8 Big East Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Zach Hankins added 11 points and seven rebounds. Tyrique Jones had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the visitors.

LJ Figueroa had 23 points for the Red Storm (20-9, 8-8). Shamorie Ponds added 13 points and six assists. Marvin Clark II had 11 points.

Xavier plays Butler on the road on Tuesday. St. John's takes on DePaul on the road on Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

  Bad pass turnover on Marvin Clark II 9.0
+ 1 Naji Marshall made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Naji Marshall made free throw 16.0
  Personal foul on Greg Williams Jr. 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall 17.0
  Marvin Clark II missed dunk 19.0
  Offensive rebound by Marvin Clark II 20.0
  LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
+ 1 Naji Marshall made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Naji Marshall made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on LJ Figueroa 30.0
Key Players
13
N. Marshall F 14.4 PPG 6.7 RPG 3.5 APG 41.6 FG%
30
L. Figueroa G 14.2 PPG 6.4 RPG 1.8 APG 50.5 FG%
Top Scorers
13
N. Marshall F 31 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
30
L. Figueroa G 23 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
51.0 FG% 47.5
37.5 3PT FG% 42.3
75.8 FT% 80.0
Xavier
Starters
N. Marshall
Q. Goodin
T. Jones
Z. Hankins
P. Scruggs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Marshall 31 6 1 8/19 5/12 10/12 1 37 3 0 3 0 6
Q. Goodin 13 4 3 4/8 2/5 3/4 0 40 2 0 5 2 2
T. Jones 11 10 4 4/5 0/0 3/6 3 35 0 2 3 6 4
Z. Hankins 11 7 2 4/6 0/0 3/5 0 23 0 0 0 2 5
P. Scruggs 6 1 2 2/4 0/2 2/2 3 28 1 0 4 0 1
St. John's
Starters
L. Figueroa
S. Ponds
M. Clark II
J. Simon
S. Keita
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Figueroa 23 5 4 10/16 1/5 2/2 1 32 1 0 1 2 3
S. Ponds 13 0 6 5/16 2/6 1/1 4 37 4 0 1 0 0
M. Clark II 11 4 3 4/11 3/8 0/0 4 36 0 1 1 1 3
J. Simon 6 7 1 2/4 1/1 1/2 3 35 2 2 6 1 6
S. Keita 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 0 0
