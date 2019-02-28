Marshall scores 31 to lift Xavier over St. John's 84-73
JAMAICA, N.Y. (AP) Naji Marshall had a career-high 31 points as Xavier got past St. John's 84-73 on Thursday night.
Marshall hit 10 of 12 from the free throw line.
Quentin Goodin had 13 points for Xavier (16-13, 8-8 Big East Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Zach Hankins added 11 points and seven rebounds. Tyrique Jones had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the visitors.
LJ Figueroa had 23 points for the Red Storm (20-9, 8-8). Shamorie Ponds added 13 points and six assists. Marvin Clark II had 11 points.
Xavier plays Butler on the road on Tuesday. St. John's takes on DePaul on the road on Sunday.
|35.0
|Min. Per Game
|35.0
|19.7
|Pts. Per Game
|19.7
|5.1
|Ast. Per Game
|5.1
|4.6
|Reb. Per Game
|4.6
|41.7
|Field Goal %
|45.5
|29.4
|Three Point %
|34.5
|71.8
|Free Throw %
|84.3
|Bad pass turnover on Marvin Clark II
|9.0
|+ 1
|Naji Marshall made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Naji Marshall made free throw
|16.0
|Personal foul on Greg Williams Jr.
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall
|17.0
|Marvin Clark II missed dunk
|19.0
|Offensive rebound by Marvin Clark II
|20.0
|LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|22.0
|+ 1
|Naji Marshall made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|+ 1
|Naji Marshall made 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Personal foul on LJ Figueroa
|30.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|73
|Field Goals
|25-49 (51.0%)
|29-61 (47.5%)
|3-Pointers
|9-24 (37.5%)
|11-26 (42.3%)
|Free Throws
|25-33 (75.8%)
|4-5 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|22
|Offensive
|12
|7
|Defensive
|22
|14
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|13
|14
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|9
|Fouls
|10
|21
|Technicals
|1
|3
|Team Stats
|Xavier 16-13
|71.8 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|14.7 APG
|St. John's 20-9
|78.5 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|N. Marshall F
|14.4 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|3.5 APG
|41.6 FG%
|
30
|L. Figueroa G
|14.2 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|1.8 APG
|50.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Marshall F
|31 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|L. Figueroa G
|23 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|
|51.0
|FG%
|47.5
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|42.3
|
|
|75.8
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Marshall
|31
|6
|1
|8/19
|5/12
|10/12
|1
|37
|3
|0
|3
|0
|6
|Q. Goodin
|13
|4
|3
|4/8
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|40
|2
|0
|5
|2
|2
|T. Jones
|11
|10
|4
|4/5
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|35
|0
|2
|3
|6
|4
|Z. Hankins
|11
|7
|2
|4/6
|0/0
|3/5
|0
|23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|P. Scruggs
|6
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|28
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
