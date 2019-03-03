TULANE
Tulane
Green Wave
4-24
away team logo
69
TF 8
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPU
Sun Mar. 3
2:00pm
BONUS
80
TF 6
home team logo
TEMPLE
Temple
Owls
21-8
ML: +1283
TEMPLE -17, O/U 148
ML: -2340
TULANE
TEMPLE

No Text

Rose lifts Temple over Tulane 80-69

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 03, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Quinton Rose had a career-high 29 points as Temple topped Tulane 80-69 on Sunday for its fourth win in five games.

Shizz Alston Jr. added 22 points for the Owls. Alston Jr. also had nine assists for the Owls.

Damion Moore had 10 points for Temple (21-8, 11-5 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Nate Pierre-Louis added six rebounds.

Samir Sehic had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Green Wave (4-24, 0-16), whose losing streak stretched to 18 games. Caleb Daniels added 18 points and seven rebounds. He also had four assists but committed seven turnovers. Jordan Cornish had nine assists.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave for the season. Temple defeated Tulane 75-67 on Feb. 2. Temple plays Connecticut on the road on Thursday. Tulane plays South Florida at home on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Daniels
S. Alston Jr.
36.7 Min. Per Game 36.7
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
43.4 Field Goal % 39.2
33.3 Three Point % 34.6
66.4 Free Throw % 90.5
+ 2 Samir Sehic made layup, assist by Kevin Zhang 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Kevin Zhang 11.0
  Caleb Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 2 Quinton Rose made driving layup 18.0
+ 2 Samir Sehic made layup, assist by Jordan Cornish 46.0
  Personal foul on J.P. Moorman II 47.0
  Offensive rebound by Tulane 47.0
  Caleb Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot 49.0
+ 1 Shizz Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
+ 1 Shizz Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 1:01
  Personal foul on Blake Paul 1:01
Team Stats
Points 69 80
Field Goals 26-69 (37.7%) 32-68 (47.1%)
3-Pointers 9-25 (36.0%) 7-29 (24.1%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 49 35
Offensive 16 7
Defensive 27 25
Team 6 3
Assists 18 15
Steals 4 8
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 14 7
Fouls 12 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
S. Sehic F
24 PTS, 11 REB
home team logo
1
Q. Rose G
29 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Tulane 4-24 303969
home team logo Temple 21-8 433780
TEMPLE -17, O/U 148
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
TEMPLE -17, O/U 148
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Tulane 4-24 66.5 PPG 40.6 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Temple 21-8 74.9 PPG 38 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
21
S. Sehic F 11.6 PPG 7.7 RPG 0.8 APG 42.7 FG%
1
Q. Rose G 16.1 PPG 3.6 RPG 2.6 APG 40.3 FG%
Top Scorers
21
S. Sehic F 24 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
1
Q. Rose G 29 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
37.7 FG% 47.1
36.0 3PT FG% 24.1
61.5 FT% 69.2
Tulane
Starters
S. Sehic
C. Daniels
J. Cornish
C. Crabtree
M. Wood
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Sehic 24 11 0 10/16 3/5 1/3 2 33 0 0 0 5 6
C. Daniels 18 7 3 6/17 3/10 3/5 0 40 0 0 8 2 5
J. Cornish 8 3 10 3/9 0/3 2/2 3 29 0 0 4 0 3
C. Crabtree 5 2 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 23 1 0 0 1 1
M. Wood 0 6 3 0/4 0/1 0/0 4 19 0 1 0 3 3
Bench
S. Barrett
K. Zhang
B. Paul
G. Quinn
R. Ona Embo
J. Walker
B. Ajang
B. Koka
C. Galic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Barrett 5 2 1 2/5 1/1 0/1 0 17 1 0 2 1 1
K. Zhang 5 1 1 1/7 1/2 2/2 0 16 1 0 0 1 0
B. Paul 4 11 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 23 1 2 0 3 8
G. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ona Embo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ajang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Koka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 43 18 26/69 9/25 8/13 12 200 4 3 14 16 27
Temple
Starters
Q. Rose
S. Alston Jr.
D. Moore
J. Moorman II
N. Pierre-Louis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Rose 29 4 4 13/21 2/7 1/2 2 37 1 0 2 0 4
S. Alston Jr. 22 2 8 7/17 2/9 6/6 0 37 1 0 2 1 1
D. Moore 10 4 1 5/6 0/0 0/1 0 14 2 2 0 1 3
J. Moorman II 7 6 0 2/9 2/8 1/2 2 32 0 1 0 0 6
N. Pierre-Louis 3 6 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 2 32 1 0 0 2 4
Bench
A. Moore II
J. Hamilton
E. Aflakpui
D. Perry
T. Lowe
Q. Jackson Jr.
M. Scott
A. Parks
A. Keshgegian
T. Waddington
J. West
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Moore II 5 2 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 0 2
J. Hamilton 4 6 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 23 2 0 0 2 4
E. Aflakpui 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 1 1 1
D. Perry 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 8 1 1 1 0 0
T. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Keshgegian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waddington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 32 15 32/68 7/29 9/13 14 200 8 4 7 7 25
