McDuffie lifts Wichita St. past East Carolina 72-55

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Markis McDuffie had 16 points as Wichita State defeated East Carolina 72-55 on Tuesday night.

Asbjorn Midtgaard had 11 points and three blocks for Wichita State (16-13, 9-8 American Athletic Conference). Dexter Dennis added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Isaac Fleming had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Pirates (10-19, 3-14). Shawn Williams added 12 points. Rico Quinton had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Shockers improve to 2-0 against the Pirates for the season. Wichita State defeated East Carolina 65-49 on Feb. 6. Wichita State finishes out the regular season against Tulane on the road on Saturday. East Carolina finishes out the regular season against Connecticut at home on Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
J. Gardner
S. Haynes-Jones
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
47.1 Field Goal % 36.1
20.0 Three Point % 30.9
74.3 Free Throw % 83.7
  Defensive rebound by Tae Hardy 15.0
  Brycen Bush missed layup 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler 20.0
  Tae Hardy missed jump shot 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Rico Quinton 31.0
  Brycen Bush missed 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
+ 1 Rico Quinton made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
+ 1 Rico Quinton made 1st of 2 free throws 1:01
  Personal foul on Eli Farrakhan 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Rico Quinton 58.0
  Eli Farrakhan missed jump shot, blocked by Rico Quinton 1:00
Team Stats
Points 55 72
Field Goals 21-59 (35.6%) 25-64 (39.1%)
3-Pointers 3-15 (20.0%) 6-25 (24.0%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 37 47
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 25 29
Team 4 7
Assists 9 14
Steals 2 4
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 10 7
Fouls 19 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
I. Fleming G
17 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
1
M. McDuffie F
16 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo East Carolina 10-19 223355
home team logo Wichita State 16-13 343872
WICHST -14, O/U 138
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
Team Stats
away team logo East Carolina 10-19 67.5 PPG 38.3 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo Wichita State 16-13 70.2 PPG 41 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
0
I. Fleming G 9.5 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.7 APG 49.4 FG%
1
M. McDuffie F 18.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.0 APG 40.9 FG%
Top Scorers
0
I. Fleming G 17 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
1
M. McDuffie F 16 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
35.6 FG% 39.1
20.0 3PT FG% 24.0
66.7 FT% 72.7
East Carolina
Starters
I. Fleming
S. Williams
S. LeDay
J. Gardner
A. Hill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Fleming 17 7 4 6/15 0/2 5/7 4 35 0 0 3 3 4
S. Williams 12 2 1 5/11 2/7 0/0 3 32 0 0 0 0 2
S. LeDay 6 2 1 3/9 0/0 0/0 3 16 1 0 1 1 1
J. Gardner 5 6 1 2/6 0/0 1/3 2 35 0 1 2 2 4
A. Hill 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 22 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
R. Quinton
K. Davis
J. Obasohan
D. Spasojevic
T. Hardy
T. Foster
J. Whitley
J. Whatley
D. Wade
S. Strickland
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Quinton 11 10 0 3/8 1/3 4/5 1 27 0 3 1 2 8
K. Davis 4 2 2 2/7 0/3 0/0 1 21 0 0 2 0 2
J. Obasohan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Spasojevic 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Hardy 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
T. Foster 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 1 0 1 0 2
J. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whatley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 33 9 21/59 3/15 10/15 19 201 2 4 10 8 25
Wichita State
Starters
M. McDuffie
D. Dennis
J. Burton
S. Haynes-Jones
J. Echenique
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 16 5 3 4/11 2/8 6/9 1 31 0 0 3 3 2
D. Dennis 10 8 0 4/10 2/6 0/0 3 25 0 0 0 1 7
J. Burton 8 5 2 3/9 0/0 2/2 1 30 1 0 1 1 4
S. Haynes-Jones 7 0 4 2/11 1/6 2/2 1 32 0 0 0 0 0
J. Echenique 7 7 0 1/3 0/0 5/7 3 12 0 1 1 2 5
Bench
A. Midtgaard
R. Brown
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
E. Stevenson
R. Torres
B. Bush
J. Herrs
E. Farrakhan
T. Allen
M. Udeze
T. Busse
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Midtgaard 11 6 0 5/6 0/0 1/2 3 20 0 3 1 2 4
R. Brown 4 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 1 0
I. Poor Bear-Chandler 4 4 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 3
E. Stevenson 3 4 3 1/5 1/4 0/0 2 21 2 1 1 0 4
R. Torres 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
B. Bush 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Herrs 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
E. Farrakhan 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Udeze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 40 14 25/64 6/25 16/22 16 202 4 5 7 11 29
NCAA BB Scores