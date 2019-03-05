McDuffie lifts Wichita St. past East Carolina 72-55
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Markis McDuffie had 16 points as Wichita State defeated East Carolina 72-55 on Tuesday night.
Asbjorn Midtgaard had 11 points and three blocks for Wichita State (16-13, 9-8 American Athletic Conference). Dexter Dennis added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Isaac Fleming had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Pirates (10-19, 3-14). Shawn Williams added 12 points. Rico Quinton had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
The Shockers improve to 2-0 against the Pirates for the season. Wichita State defeated East Carolina 65-49 on Feb. 6. Wichita State finishes out the regular season against Tulane on the road on Saturday. East Carolina finishes out the regular season against Connecticut at home on Sunday.
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|12.3
|Pts. Per Game
|12.3
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|2.6
|Reb. Per Game
|2.6
|47.1
|Field Goal %
|36.1
|20.0
|Three Point %
|30.9
|74.3
|Free Throw %
|83.7
|Defensive rebound by Tae Hardy
|15.0
|Brycen Bush missed layup
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler
|20.0
|Tae Hardy missed jump shot
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Rico Quinton
|31.0
|Brycen Bush missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|+ 1
|Rico Quinton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:01
|+ 1
|Rico Quinton made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:01
|Personal foul on Eli Farrakhan
|1:01
|Defensive rebound by Rico Quinton
|58.0
|Eli Farrakhan missed jump shot, blocked by Rico Quinton
|1:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|72
|Field Goals
|21-59 (35.6%)
|25-64 (39.1%)
|3-Pointers
|3-15 (20.0%)
|6-25 (24.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-15 (66.7%)
|16-22 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|47
|Offensive
|8
|11
|Defensive
|25
|29
|Team
|4
|7
|Assists
|9
|14
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|7
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|East Carolina 10-19
|67.5 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Wichita State 16-13
|70.2 PPG
|41 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|I. Fleming G
|9.5 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|3.7 APG
|49.4 FG%
|
1
|M. McDuffie F
|18.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|40.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Fleming G
|17 PTS
|7 REB
|4 AST
|M. McDuffie F
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|35.6
|FG%
|39.1
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|24.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Fleming
|17
|7
|4
|6/15
|0/2
|5/7
|4
|35
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|S. Williams
|12
|2
|1
|5/11
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. LeDay
|6
|2
|1
|3/9
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Gardner
|5
|6
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|35
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|A. Hill
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Quinton
|11
|10
|0
|3/8
|1/3
|4/5
|1
|27
|0
|3
|1
|2
|8
|K. Davis
|4
|2
|2
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Obasohan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Spasojevic
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Hardy
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Foster
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Whitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whatley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|33
|9
|21/59
|3/15
|10/15
|19
|201
|2
|4
|10
|8
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McDuffie
|16
|5
|3
|4/11
|2/8
|6/9
|1
|31
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|D. Dennis
|10
|8
|0
|4/10
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|J. Burton
|8
|5
|2
|3/9
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|S. Haynes-Jones
|7
|0
|4
|2/11
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Echenique
|7
|7
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|5/7
|3
|12
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Midtgaard
|11
|6
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|20
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|R. Brown
|4
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|I. Poor Bear-Chandler
|4
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|E. Stevenson
|3
|4
|3
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|21
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|R. Torres
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Bush
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Herrs
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Farrakhan
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Udeze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Busse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|40
|14
|25/64
|6/25
|16/22
|16
|202
|4
|5
|7
|11
|29
