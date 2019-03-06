DTROIT
NKY

No Text

Sharpe lifts N. Kentucky by Detroit 99-88 in Horizon tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 06, 2019

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) Tyler Sharpe had 25 points as Northern Kentucky beat Detroit 99-88 in the Horizon Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Wednesday night. Trevon Faulkner added 20 points for the Norse.

Drew McDonald had 19 points for Northern Kentucky (24-8). Chris Vogt added 16 points.

Northern Kentucky entered the locker room at the half trailing 47-40, but the Norse were able to outscore the Titans 59-41 in the second half to pull away for the victory. The Norse's 59 second-half points marked a season high for the team.

Antoine Davis had 30 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Titans (11-20). Josh McFolley added 24 points. Willy Isiani had 14 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Davis
D. McDonald
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
19.3 Pts. Per Game 19.3
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
9.6 Reb. Per Game 9.6
33.0 Field Goal % 49.5
26.5 Three Point % 42.6
90.9 Free Throw % 80.7
+ 2 Josh McFolley made layup 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Josh McFolley 7.0
  Cole Long missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 2 Dantez Walton made dunk, assist by Tyler Sharpe 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt 22.0
  Josh McFolley missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
  Offensive rebound by Antoine Davis 28.0
  Antoine Davis missed jump shot 30.0
+ 1 Jalen Tate made 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
  Antoine Davis missed jump shot 30.0
  Jalen Tate missed 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
Team Stats
Points 88 99
Field Goals 30-65 (46.2%) 34-67 (50.7%)
3-Pointers 14-35 (40.0%) 11-26 (42.3%)
Free Throws 14-17 (82.4%) 20-25 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 38
Offensive 10 12
Defensive 20 22
Team 2 4
Assists 15 28
Steals 6 7
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 21 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
A. Davis G
30 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
15
T. Sharpe G
25 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Detroit 11-20 474188
home team logo N. Kentucky 24-8 405999
BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky Highland Heights, KY
BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky Highland Heights, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Detroit 11-20 73.0 PPG 36.1 RPG 10.1 APG
home team logo N. Kentucky 24-8 79.0 PPG 39.7 RPG 16.6 APG
Key Players
0
A. Davis G 26.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.4 APG 40.1 FG%
15
T. Sharpe G 14.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.8 APG 41.3 FG%
Top Scorers
0
A. Davis G 30 PTS 6 REB 8 AST
15
T. Sharpe G 25 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
46.2 FG% 50.7
40.0 3PT FG% 42.3
82.4 FT% 80.0
Detroit
Starters
A. Davis
W. Isiani
M. Moore
C. Long
L. Hamrick
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Davis 30 6 8 11/29 4/13 4/4 3 39 1 0 3 3 3
W. Isiani 14 2 1 4/10 2/7 4/4 3 33 0 0 0 0 2
M. Moore 12 8 0 4/5 3/4 1/1 3 37 2 1 0 3 5
C. Long 5 8 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 4 38 0 5 3 3 5
L. Hamrick 3 3 1 1/3 0/1 1/2 3 13 0 0 2 0 3
Starters
A. Davis
W. Isiani
M. Moore
C. Long
L. Hamrick
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Davis 30 6 8 11/29 4/13 4/4 3 39 1 0 3 3 3
W. Isiani 14 2 1 4/10 2/7 4/4 3 33 0 0 0 0 2
M. Moore 12 8 0 4/5 3/4 1/1 3 37 2 1 0 3 5
C. Long 5 8 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 4 38 0 5 3 3 5
L. Hamrick 3 3 1 1/3 0/1 1/2 3 13 0 0 2 0 3
Bench
J. McFolley
B. Nguidjol
G. Blackshear Jr.
D. King
J. Holland
D. Riley Jr.
M. Gjysma
H. Curry
C. Brandon
J. Parrilla Jr.
J. Gorman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McFolley 24 1 3 8/13 4/7 4/6 4 31 3 0 3 1 0
B. Nguidjol 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 2
G. Blackshear Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Holland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Riley Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gjysma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brandon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Parrilla Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gorman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 30 15 30/65 14/35 14/17 21 200 6 6 11 10 20
N. Kentucky
Starters
T. Sharpe
T. Faulkner
D. McDonald
J. Tate
D. Walton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Sharpe 25 6 3 7/13 6/12 5/7 2 38 0 0 0 1 5
T. Faulkner 20 4 1 8/13 1/2 3/3 3 27 1 1 1 3 1
D. McDonald 19 5 3 7/15 3/6 2/2 1 29 1 0 1 1 4
J. Tate 8 4 10 0/4 0/1 8/10 4 32 2 0 4 0 4
D. Walton 6 6 5 3/9 0/4 0/0 1 31 1 0 0 4 2
Starters
T. Sharpe
T. Faulkner
D. McDonald
J. Tate
D. Walton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Sharpe 25 6 3 7/13 6/12 5/7 2 38 0 0 0 1 5
T. Faulkner 20 4 1 8/13 1/2 3/3 3 27 1 1 1 3 1
D. McDonald 19 5 3 7/15 3/6 2/2 1 29 1 0 1 1 4
J. Tate 8 4 10 0/4 0/1 8/10 4 32 2 0 4 0 4
D. Walton 6 6 5 3/9 0/4 0/0 1 31 1 0 0 4 2
Bench
C. Vogt
Z. Robinson
P. Djoko
S. Adheke
T. Cobbs
A. Nelson
B. Mocaby
B. Ely
G. Gray Jr.
D. Wassler
C. Taylor
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Vogt 16 8 2 7/10 0/0 2/3 2 20 1 1 1 3 5
Z. Robinson 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 0 1
P. Djoko 2 0 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 1 0 0 0
S. Adheke 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
T. Cobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Mocaby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ely - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Gray Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wassler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 34 28 34/67 11/26 20/25 15 200 7 3 8 12 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores