Sharpe lifts N. Kentucky by Detroit 99-88 in Horizon tourney
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) Tyler Sharpe had 25 points as Northern Kentucky beat Detroit 99-88 in the Horizon Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Wednesday night. Trevon Faulkner added 20 points for the Norse.
Drew McDonald had 19 points for Northern Kentucky (24-8). Chris Vogt added 16 points.
Northern Kentucky entered the locker room at the half trailing 47-40, but the Norse were able to outscore the Titans 59-41 in the second half to pull away for the victory. The Norse's 59 second-half points marked a season high for the team.
Antoine Davis had 30 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Titans (11-20). Josh McFolley added 24 points. Willy Isiani had 14 points.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.4
|Min. Per Game
|30.4
|19.3
|Pts. Per Game
|19.3
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|9.6
|Reb. Per Game
|9.6
|33.0
|Field Goal %
|49.5
|26.5
|Three Point %
|42.6
|90.9
|Free Throw %
|80.7
|+ 2
|Josh McFolley made layup
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Josh McFolley
|7.0
|Cole Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 2
|Dantez Walton made dunk, assist by Tyler Sharpe
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt
|22.0
|Josh McFolley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|24.0
|Offensive rebound by Antoine Davis
|28.0
|Antoine Davis missed jump shot
|30.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Tate made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Antoine Davis missed jump shot
|30.0
|Jalen Tate missed 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|88
|99
|Field Goals
|30-65 (46.2%)
|34-67 (50.7%)
|3-Pointers
|14-35 (40.0%)
|11-26 (42.3%)
|Free Throws
|14-17 (82.4%)
|20-25 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|38
|Offensive
|10
|12
|Defensive
|20
|22
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|15
|28
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|6
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|8
|Fouls
|21
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Detroit 11-20
|73.0 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|10.1 APG
|N. Kentucky 24-8
|79.0 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|16.6 APG
|
|46.2
|FG%
|50.7
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|42.3
|
|
|82.4
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Davis
|30
|6
|8
|11/29
|4/13
|4/4
|3
|39
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|W. Isiani
|14
|2
|1
|4/10
|2/7
|4/4
|3
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Moore
|12
|8
|0
|4/5
|3/4
|1/1
|3
|37
|2
|1
|0
|3
|5
|C. Long
|5
|8
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|38
|0
|5
|3
|3
|5
|L. Hamrick
|3
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Davis
|30
|6
|8
|11/29
|4/13
|4/4
|3
|39
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|W. Isiani
|14
|2
|1
|4/10
|2/7
|4/4
|3
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Moore
|12
|8
|0
|4/5
|3/4
|1/1
|3
|37
|2
|1
|0
|3
|5
|C. Long
|5
|8
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|38
|0
|5
|3
|3
|5
|L. Hamrick
|3
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McFolley
|24
|1
|3
|8/13
|4/7
|4/6
|4
|31
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|B. Nguidjol
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|G. Blackshear Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Holland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Riley Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gjysma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Brandon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Parrilla Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gorman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|30
|15
|30/65
|14/35
|14/17
|21
|200
|6
|6
|11
|10
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Sharpe
|25
|6
|3
|7/13
|6/12
|5/7
|2
|38
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|T. Faulkner
|20
|4
|1
|8/13
|1/2
|3/3
|3
|27
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|D. McDonald
|19
|5
|3
|7/15
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|J. Tate
|8
|4
|10
|0/4
|0/1
|8/10
|4
|32
|2
|0
|4
|0
|4
|D. Walton
|6
|6
|5
|3/9
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|31
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Sharpe
|25
|6
|3
|7/13
|6/12
|5/7
|2
|38
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|T. Faulkner
|20
|4
|1
|8/13
|1/2
|3/3
|3
|27
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|D. McDonald
|19
|5
|3
|7/15
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|J. Tate
|8
|4
|10
|0/4
|0/1
|8/10
|4
|32
|2
|0
|4
|0
|4
|D. Walton
|6
|6
|5
|3/9
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|31
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Vogt
|16
|8
|2
|7/10
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|20
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Z. Robinson
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Djoko
|2
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S. Adheke
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Cobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Mocaby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ely
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Gray Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wassler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|99
|34
|28
|34/67
|11/26
|20/25
|15
|200
|7
|3
|8
|12
|22
-
OREG
WASHST63
48
2nd 4:59 FS1
-
LIU
SACHRT71
62
Final
-
MIZZOU
UGA64
39
Final
-
16MARQET
SETON64
73
Final
-
YOUNG
OAK84
88
Final
-
DTROIT
NKY88
99
Final
-
USM
ODU59
52
Final
-
STFRAN
ROBERT65
69
Final/OT
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA63
67
Final
-
RICE
CHARLO79
70
Final
-
WAGNER
FDU46
84
Final
-
LATECH
FAU72
69
Final
-
GWASH
FORD56
67
Final
-
10LSU
FLA79
78
Final/OT
-
LSALLE
DAYTON39
70
Final
-
FIU
MRSHL78
94
Final
-
STBON
DAVID46
64
Final
-
IOWAST
WVU75
90
Final
-
PSU
RUT66
65
Final
-
RICH
UMASS79
87
Final
-
SIUE
MOREHD68
72
Final
-
TXSA
WKY81
76
Final/OT
-
TXAMCC
MCNSE59
50
Final
-
CARK
SAMHOU91
87
Final
-
NORL
SELOU67
81
Final
-
NWST
NICHST60
83
Final
-
DUQ
STLOU75
85
Final
-
PROV
CREIGH70
76
Final/OT
-
SFLA
TULANE75
70
Final
-
UIW
HOUBP111
118
Final
-
GTOWN
DEPAUL69
101
Final
-
ARK
VANDY84
48
Final
-
MTSU
UTEP69
53
Final
-
BOISE
NMEX72
73
Final
-
OKLAST
BAYLOR67
64
Final
-
CLEM
ND64
62
Final
-
GATECH
NCST63
61
Final
-
OHIOST
NWEST50
68
Final
-
TNMART
EILL78
71
Final
-
OREGST
WASH76
81
Final/OT
-
UCRIV
LNGBCH57
70
Final
-
WYO
SJST81
71
Final
-
FRESNO
SDGST76
74
Final