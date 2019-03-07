Cohen, Tejada lift Lehigh past Army 75-70
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) Jordan Cohen had 18 points as Lehigh edged past Army 75-70 in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Conference Tourney on Thursday night. Lance Tejada added 16 points for the Mountain Hawks, while James Karnik chipped in 15. Karnik also had nine rebounds for the Mountain Hawks.
Jeameril Wilson had 11 points for Lehigh (20-10).
Tommy Funk had 22 points for the Black Knights (13-19). Matt Wilson added 17 points. John Emezie had 10 points.
---
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|13.8
|Pts. Per Game
|13.8
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|5.3
|Reb. Per Game
|5.3
|43.0
|Field Goal %
|47.5
|36.1
|Three Point %
|44.7
|75.7
|Free Throw %
|90.6
|+ 1
|Kyle Leufroy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Kyle Leufroy made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Tommy Funk
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Leufroy
|2.0
|Jordan Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Jeameril Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Jeameril Wilson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Aaron Duhart
|11.0
|+ 1
|Tommy Funk made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Tommy Funk made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Shooting foul on Kyle Leufroy
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|75
|Field Goals
|25-61 (41.0%)
|21-57 (36.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-27 (18.5%)
|4-23 (17.4%)
|Free Throws
|15-25 (60.0%)
|29-33 (87.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|44
|Offensive
|3
|9
|Defensive
|25
|30
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|12
|8
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|16
|Fouls
|24
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Army West Point 13-19
|70.9 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Lehigh 20-10
|80.3 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|15.6 APG
|
|41.0
|FG%
|36.8
|
|
|18.5
|3PT FG%
|17.4
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|87.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Funk
|22
|5
|1
|7/18
|1/7
|7/9
|3
|38
|2
|0
|3
|0
|5
|M. Wilson
|17
|3
|0
|7/8
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|30
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|J. Fox
|9
|6
|4
|3/10
|1/6
|2/3
|3
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|A. King
|2
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|J. Kessler
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cohen
|18
|6
|2
|5/12
|0/5
|8/8
|3
|34
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|L. Tejada
|16
|5
|1
|5/14
|0/6
|6/7
|3
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Karnik
|15
|9
|0
|6/11
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|32
|1
|0
|4
|5
|4
|K. Leufroy
|9
|7
|2
|1/6
|1/3
|6/6
|2
|35
|2
|1
|5
|0
|7
|P. Andree
|6
|5
|0
|2/7
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|28
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wilson
|11
|3
|1
|2/6
|1/2
|6/8
|4
|22
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|E. Porter
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Lynch
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Foley
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Lieb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Acoveno
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bennett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Roelke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Farrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|39
|8
|21/57
|4/23
|29/33
|22
|200
|5
|5
|16
|9
|30
-
EVAN
ILLST43
44
2nd 8:07 ESP+
-
CSBAK
SEATTLE32
37
2nd 15:14
-
UCIRV
CPOLY76
40
2nd 14:28
-
HAWAII
UCDAV38
42
2nd 14:32
-
UCSB
CSN54
44
2nd 15:07 ESP3
-
MNTNA
PORTST30
48
2nd 15:51
-
MONST
SACST36
38
2nd 15:04
-
TNMART
JAXST49
48
2nd 14:08 ESP+
-
NIAGARA
MNMTH40
37
2nd 17:14 ESP3
-
CAL
STNFRD19
2
1st 13:01 ESPU
-
USC
UTAH36
42
1st 0.0 FS1
-
PORT
USD0
0
Delay
-
PRESBY
RADFRD76
84
Final
-
CHARSO
WINTHR77
63
Final
-
STPETE
MARIST71
68
Final/OT
-
HAMP
CAMP77
86
Final
-
UNF
LIB63
71
Final
-
IOWA
21WISC45
65
Final
-
TEMPLE
UCONN78
71
Final
-
20CINCY
25UCF55
58
Final
-
TROY
APPST64
72
Final
-
SALAB
CSTCAR70
92
Final
-
VALPO
INDST77
55
Final
-
BU
COLG69
81
Final
-
ARMY
LEHIGH70
75
Final
-
NAVY
AMER60
56
Final
-
HOLY
BUCK65
77
Final
-
LALAF
ARKLR77
72
Final
-
MOREHD
PEAY81
95
Final
-
FAIR
MANH53
57
Final
-
SAV
SCST90
87
Final
-
FAMU
BCU64
56
Final
-
DELST
UMES64
70
Final
-
NCCU
NCAT52
74
Final
-
CALBPTST
TEXPA82
79
Final/OT
-
NJTECH
LPSCMB55
78
Final
-
IND
ILL92
74
Final
-
HOW
NORFLK98
95
Final
-
LAMON
ARKST72
73
Final
-
HIGHPT
GWEBB69
75
Final
-
NCOLO
SUTAH70
53
Final
-
ALST
GRAM66
93
Final
-
STHRN
PVAM55
73
Final
-
ALAM
JACKST47
66
Final
-
ALCORN
TEXSO72
99
Final
-
GC
UTVALL70
82
Final
-
SMU
12HOU79
90
Final
-
UCLA
COLO68
93
Final
-
UOP
PEPPER53
61
Final
-
IDAHO
WEBER59
93
Final
-
EWASH
IDST91
62
Final
-
COPPST
MORGAN83
69
Final