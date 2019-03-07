ARMY
LEHIGH

No Text

Cohen, Tejada lift Lehigh past Army 75-70

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2019

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) Jordan Cohen had 18 points as Lehigh edged past Army 75-70 in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Conference Tourney on Thursday night. Lance Tejada added 16 points for the Mountain Hawks, while James Karnik chipped in 15. Karnik also had nine rebounds for the Mountain Hawks.

Jeameril Wilson had 11 points for Lehigh (20-10).

Tommy Funk had 22 points for the Black Knights (13-19). Matt Wilson added 17 points. John Emezie had 10 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Funk
K. Leufroy
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
43.0 Field Goal % 47.5
36.1 Three Point % 44.7
75.7 Free Throw % 90.6
+ 1 Kyle Leufroy made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Kyle Leufroy made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Tommy Funk 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Leufroy 2.0
  Jordan Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Jeameril Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
  Jeameril Wilson missed 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Aaron Duhart 11.0
+ 1 Tommy Funk made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Tommy Funk made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Shooting foul on Kyle Leufroy 16.0
Team Stats
Points 70 75
Field Goals 25-61 (41.0%) 21-57 (36.8%)
3-Pointers 5-27 (18.5%) 4-23 (17.4%)
Free Throws 15-25 (60.0%) 29-33 (87.9%)
Total Rebounds 32 44
Offensive 3 9
Defensive 25 30
Team 4 5
Assists 12 8
Steals 6 5
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 13 16
Fouls 24 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
T. Funk G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
J. Cohen G
18 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Army West Point 13-19 412970
home team logo Lehigh 20-10 294675
Stabler Arena Bethlehem, PA
Stabler Arena Bethlehem, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Army West Point 13-19 70.9 PPG 38.4 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo Lehigh 20-10 80.3 PPG 38.4 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
3
T. Funk G 12.3 PPG 3.9 RPG 6.1 APG 43.1 FG%
11
J. Cohen G 13.1 PPG 3.9 RPG 3.7 APG 52.5 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Funk G 22 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
11
J. Cohen G 18 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
41.0 FG% 36.8
18.5 3PT FG% 17.4
60.0 FT% 87.9
Army West Point
Starters
T. Funk
M. Wilson
J. Fox
A. King
J. Kessler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Funk 22 5 1 7/18 1/7 7/9 3 38 2 0 3 0 5
M. Wilson 17 3 0 7/8 0/0 3/5 3 30 1 0 2 2 1
J. Fox 9 6 4 3/10 1/6 2/3 3 33 0 0 2 0 6
A. King 2 0 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 3 0 0
J. Kessler 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 0
Starters
T. Funk
M. Wilson
J. Fox
A. King
J. Kessler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Funk 22 5 1 7/18 1/7 7/9 3 38 2 0 3 0 5
M. Wilson 17 3 0 7/8 0/0 3/5 3 30 1 0 2 2 1
J. Fox 9 6 4 3/10 1/6 2/3 3 33 0 0 2 0 6
A. King 2 0 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 3 0 0
J. Kessler 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
J. Emezie
L. Grayson
C. Edwards
T. Blackwell
A. Duhart
P. Fennema
J. Houle
J. Miller
A. Roe
W. Culliton
L. Lawson
K. Smith
N. Finke
M. Madden
C. Fuller
B. Thiele
J. Coleman
J. Scully
J. Caldwell
B. Kinker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Emezie 10 4 3 4/8 1/3 1/5 2 29 2 2 0 0 4
L. Grayson 7 7 1 2/7 2/7 1/2 4 24 1 0 1 0 7
C. Edwards 3 2 0 1/3 0/0 1/1 3 10 0 1 1 1 1
T. Blackwell 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
A. Duhart 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 8 0 0 1 0 0
P. Fennema - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Houle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Culliton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Lawson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Finke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Madden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Fuller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Thiele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Scully - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Kinker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 28 12 25/61 5/27 15/25 24 200 6 3 13 3 25
Lehigh
Starters
J. Cohen
L. Tejada
J. Karnik
K. Leufroy
P. Andree
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cohen 18 6 2 5/12 0/5 8/8 3 34 1 1 2 3 3
L. Tejada 16 5 1 5/14 0/6 6/7 3 35 0 0 1 0 5
J. Karnik 15 9 0 6/11 0/0 3/4 5 32 1 0 4 5 4
K. Leufroy 9 7 2 1/6 1/3 6/6 2 35 2 1 5 0 7
P. Andree 6 5 0 2/7 2/7 0/0 3 28 1 1 0 0 5
Starters
J. Cohen
L. Tejada
J. Karnik
K. Leufroy
P. Andree
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cohen 18 6 2 5/12 0/5 8/8 3 34 1 1 2 3 3
L. Tejada 16 5 1 5/14 0/6 6/7 3 35 0 0 1 0 5
J. Karnik 15 9 0 6/11 0/0 3/4 5 32 1 0 4 5 4
K. Leufroy 9 7 2 1/6 1/3 6/6 2 35 2 1 5 0 7
P. Andree 6 5 0 2/7 2/7 0/0 3 28 1 1 0 0 5
Bench
J. Wilson
E. Porter
N. Lynch
J. Foley
J. Lieb
S. Acoveno
C. Bennett
M. Wilson
D. Roelke
Z. Farrell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Wilson 11 3 1 2/6 1/2 6/8 4 22 0 2 1 0 3
E. Porter 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
N. Lynch 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 2 0 1
J. Foley 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 1 1
J. Lieb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Acoveno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bennett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Roelke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Farrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 39 8 21/57 4/23 29/33 22 200 5 5 16 9 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores