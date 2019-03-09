Wright scores 23 to lead San Diego past Santa Clara 62-45
LAS VEGAS (AP) Isaiah Wright had 23 points as San Diego topped Santa Clara 62-45 in the West Coast Conference Tourney second round on Friday night.
Wright hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added eight assists and six rebounds.
Isaiah Pineiro had 15 points and nine rebounds for San Diego (20-13). Olin Carter III added six rebounds.
The Broncos' 27.8 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a San Diego opponent this season.
Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first half. After leading 25-16 heading to halftime, San Diego kept it up in the second half to earn the victory. The Broncos' 16 first-half points were a season low for the team.
Trey Wertz had 12 points for the Broncos (16-15). Keshawn Justice added eight rebounds. Josip Vrankic had seven rebounds and three blocks.
|32.4
|Min. Per Game
|32.4
|11.6
|Pts. Per Game
|11.6
|4.7
|Ast. Per Game
|4.7
|2.9
|Reb. Per Game
|2.9
|43.8
|Field Goal %
|43.9
|30.8
|Three Point %
|30.4
|78.0
|Free Throw %
|73.1
|+ 2
|Keshawn Justice made dunk
|7.0
|Lost ball turnover on Joey Calcaterra, stolen by Keshawn Justice
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Andrew Ferguson
|21.0
|Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
|29.0
|Devin Moss missed jump shot
|31.0
|+ 3
|Trey Wertz made 3-pt. jump shot
|51.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws
|58.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Wright made 1st of 2 free throws
|58.0
|Personal foul on Josip Vrankic
|58.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wright
|1:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|45
|Field Goals
|22-51 (43.1%)
|15-54 (27.8%)
|3-Pointers
|10-24 (41.7%)
|7-24 (29.2%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|8-15 (53.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|35
|Offensive
|7
|11
|Defensive
|32
|23
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|15
|4
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|12
|13
|Fouls
|15
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|San Diego 20-13
|72.4 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Santa Clara 16-15
|68.2 PPG
|35.2 RPG
|13.4 APG
|
|43.1
|FG%
|27.8
|
|
|41.7
|3PT FG%
|29.2
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|53.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Wright
|23
|6
|8
|8/11
|4/6
|3/6
|2
|37
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|I. Pineiro
|15
|9
|2
|5/12
|1/5
|4/5
|4
|38
|1
|1
|4
|2
|7
|T. Williams
|9
|2
|2
|3/7
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|34
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|O. Carter III
|8
|6
|2
|3/9
|1/3
|1/1
|3
|34
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|A. Floresca
|0
|5
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Wright
|23
|6
|8
|8/11
|4/6
|3/6
|2
|37
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|I. Pineiro
|15
|9
|2
|5/12
|1/5
|4/5
|4
|38
|1
|1
|4
|2
|7
|T. Williams
|9
|2
|2
|3/7
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|34
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|O. Carter III
|8
|6
|2
|3/9
|1/3
|1/1
|3
|34
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|A. Floresca
|0
|5
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Sullivan
|5
|5
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Y. Massalski
|2
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Martinez
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Calcaterra
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Ferguson
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Stringer
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Moss
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Hartfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Schafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gilliam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|39
|15
|22/51
|10/24
|8/12
|15
|200
|3
|1
|12
|7
|32
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Wertz
|12
|3
|3
|4/10
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|36
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|G. Caruso
|9
|4
|1
|2/6
|2/3
|3/4
|5
|20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|T. Eaddy
|8
|1
|0
|3/12
|2/8
|0/0
|1
|37
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Vrankic
|6
|7
|0
|2/9
|0/2
|2/6
|3
|29
|2
|3
|5
|4
|3
|J. Martin
|1
|9
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|18
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Wertz
|12
|3
|3
|4/10
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|36
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|G. Caruso
|9
|4
|1
|2/6
|2/3
|3/4
|5
|20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|T. Eaddy
|8
|1
|0
|3/12
|2/8
|0/0
|1
|37
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Vrankic
|6
|7
|0
|2/9
|0/2
|2/6
|3
|29
|2
|3
|5
|4
|3
|J. Martin
|1
|9
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|18
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Justice
|7
|8
|0
|3/9
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|H. Jadersten
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/1
|3
|15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|F. Ndoye
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Richards
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|K. Feagin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sawyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ducasse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dorward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hayes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Lack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Martin-Resnick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|45
|34
|4
|15/54
|7/24
|8/15
|16
|200
|6
|6
|13
|11
|23
