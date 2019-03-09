USD
Wright scores 23 to lead San Diego past Santa Clara 62-45

  • Mar 09, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Isaiah Wright had 23 points as San Diego topped Santa Clara 62-45 in the West Coast Conference Tourney second round on Friday night.

Wright hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added eight assists and six rebounds.

Isaiah Pineiro had 15 points and nine rebounds for San Diego (20-13). Olin Carter III added six rebounds.

The Broncos' 27.8 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a San Diego opponent this season.

Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first half. After leading 25-16 heading to halftime, San Diego kept it up in the second half to earn the victory. The Broncos' 16 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Trey Wertz had 12 points for the Broncos (16-15). Keshawn Justice added eight rebounds. Josip Vrankic had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Key Players
I. Wright
T. Wertz
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
11.6 Pts. Per Game 11.6
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
43.8 Field Goal % 43.9
30.8 Three Point % 30.4
78.0 Free Throw % 73.1
Team Stats
Points 62 45
Field Goals 22-51 (43.1%) 15-54 (27.8%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 7-24 (29.2%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 8-15 (53.3%)
Total Rebounds 42 35
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 32 23
Team 3 1
Assists 15 4
Steals 3 6
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 15 16
Technicals 0 0
22
I. Wright G
23 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
1
T. Wertz G
12 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo San Diego 20-13 253762
home team logo Santa Clara 16-15 162945
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Team Stats
away team logo San Diego 20-13 72.4 PPG 36.9 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo Santa Clara 16-15 68.2 PPG 35.2 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
22
I. Wright G 13.5 PPG 4.1 RPG 5.0 APG 43.8 FG%
1
T. Wertz G 12.2 PPG 2.9 RPG 4.7 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
22
I. Wright G 23 PTS 6 REB 8 AST
1
T. Wertz G 12 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
43.1 FG% 27.8
41.7 3PT FG% 29.2
66.7 FT% 53.3
San Diego
Starters
I. Wright
I. Pineiro
T. Williams
O. Carter III
A. Floresca
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Wright 23 6 8 8/11 4/6 3/6 2 37 0 0 4 1 5
I. Pineiro 15 9 2 5/12 1/5 4/5 4 38 1 1 4 2 7
T. Williams 9 2 2 3/7 3/6 0/0 0 34 2 0 0 0 2
O. Carter III 8 6 2 3/9 1/3 1/1 3 34 0 0 2 1 5
A. Floresca 0 5 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 3 18 0 0 0 2 3
Bench
F. Sullivan
Y. Massalski
J. Martinez
J. Calcaterra
A. Ferguson
S. Stringer
D. Moss
B. Hartfield
M. Schafer
A. Nelson
J. Gilliam
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Sullivan 5 5 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 5
Y. Massalski 2 4 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 1 3
J. Martinez 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Calcaterra 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
A. Ferguson 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 2
S. Stringer 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Moss 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Hartfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Schafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gilliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 39 15 22/51 10/24 8/12 15 200 3 1 12 7 32
Santa Clara
Starters
T. Wertz
G. Caruso
T. Eaddy
J. Vrankic
J. Martin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Wertz 12 3 3 4/10 2/4 2/2 1 36 2 0 1 0 3
G. Caruso 9 4 1 2/6 2/3 3/4 5 20 0 1 1 2 2
T. Eaddy 8 1 0 3/12 2/8 0/0 1 37 1 0 1 0 1
J. Vrankic 6 7 0 2/9 0/2 2/6 3 29 2 3 5 4 3
J. Martin 1 9 0 0/4 0/1 1/2 1 18 0 0 2 2 7
Bench
K. Justice
H. Jadersten
F. Ndoye
E. Richards
K. Feagin
D. Mitchell
J. Sawyer
J. Ducasse
M. Dorward
M. Hayes
N. Lack
L. Martin-Resnick
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Justice 7 8 0 3/9 1/5 0/0 1 30 1 0 1 1 7
H. Jadersten 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/1 3 15 0 1 1 1 0
F. Ndoye 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
E. Richards 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 1 1 1 0
K. Feagin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sawyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ducasse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dorward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hayes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Lack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Martin-Resnick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 45 34 4 15/54 7/24 8/15 16 200 6 6 13 11 23
