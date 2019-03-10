GWEBB
Gardner-Webb
Bulldogs
23-11
away team logo
76
TF 6
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPN
Sun Mar. 10
1:00pm
BONUS
65
TF 14
home team logo
RADFRD
Radford
Highlanders
22-11
ML: +257
RADFRD -7, O/U 135
ML: -314
GWEBB
RADFRD

No Text

Gardner-Webb beats Radford 76-65, makes NCAA Tournament

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2019

RADFORD, Va. (AP) DJ Laster scored a career-best 32 points and Gardner-Webb beat Radford 76-65 on Sunday to win the Big South Tournament championship and earn its first trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Laster had 30 of the Runnin' Bulldogs' first 44 points, including seven during a 13-5 second-half run that gave them a 46-33 lead. Gardner-Webb (23-11) twice saw its lead shrink to five, but each time answered with the next points to hold off the Highlanders.

David Efianayi added 15 points, all in the second half, and Jose Perez had 11 for Gardner-Webb.

Donald Hicks had 17 points, Ed Polite Jr. 15 and Carlik Jones 14 for Radford (22-11), which was trying to win its fourth conference title and seeking a repeat of last season, when it won its first NCAA Tournament game.

The Highlanders never fully recovered after going scoreless for 8:08 in the first half as the Bulldogs ran off 11 consecutive points and built a 20-7 lead. They closed to within five by halftime and twice down the stretch, but couldn't stop the fourth-seeded Bulldogs, who earned their spot in the championship by knocking off top-seeded Campbell on Friday night.

Radford won the only regular-season meeting, 75-58, also at the Dedmon Center.

Gardner-Webb led 27-22 at halftime and was up 33-28 before Laster led a 13-5 run with seven points, including one of his two 3-pointers and a dunk.

BIG PICTURE

Gardner-Webb: Laster's huge day helped the Runnin' Bulldogs overcome the absence of scoring leader David Efianayi (18.5 points per game) from the score sheet until he made a pair of free throws with 12:18 remaining. Efianayi followed shortly thereafter with a dunk and carried the scoring down the stretch.

Radford: The game may have been the last at home for Ed Polite Jr. a first-team All-Big South selection who fouled out with 31.6 seconds left. Polite had 15 points and five rebounds and is the only player in league history with 1,500 points, 1,000 rebounds, 175 steals, 175 assists and 150 blocks.

UP NEXT

Gardner-Webb: Will play in the NCAA Tournament.

Radford: Will hope for a postseason invitation.

---

Follow Hank Kurz Jr. on Twitter: https://twitter.com/hankkurzjr

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Efianayi
11 G
C. Jones
1 G
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
49.2 Field Goal % 47.7
42.5 Three Point % 25.6
74.3 Free Throw % 74.8
  Defensive rebound by Jose Perez 23.0
  Donald Hicks missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
+ 1 Jose Perez made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
  Jose Perez missed 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on Ed Polite Jr. 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Jose Perez 33.0
  Carlik Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
+ 1 Jose Perez made 2nd of 2 free throws 40.0
+ 1 Jose Perez made 1st of 2 free throws 40.0
  Personal foul on Donald Hicks 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Jose Perez 42.0
Team Stats
Points 76 65
Field Goals 25-48 (52.1%) 28-68 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 21-28 (75.0%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 35 31
Offensive 9 13
Defensive 26 17
Team 0 1
Assists 13 11
Steals 3 5
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 8 5
Fouls 11 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
D. Laster F
32 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
5
D. Hicks G
17 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo Gardner-Webb 23-11 274976
home team logo Radford 22-11 224365
RADFRD -7, O/U 135
John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center Buies Creek, NC
RADFRD -7, O/U 135
John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center Buies Creek, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Gardner-Webb 23-11 78.4 PPG 37.6 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Radford 22-11 74.2 PPG 38.2 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
25
D. Laster F 13.1 PPG 5.5 RPG 0.5 APG 54.6 FG%
5
D. Hicks G 8.4 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.3 APG 37.1 FG%
Top Scorers
25
D. Laster F 32 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
5
D. Hicks G 17 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
52.1 FG% 41.2
29.4 3PT FG% 30.4
75.0 FT% 66.7
Gardner-Webb
Starters
D. Laster
D. Efianayi
J. Perez
N. Johnson
J. Cornwall
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Laster 32 6 0 14/17 2/3 2/2 2 32 0 0 1 2 4
D. Efianayi 15 3 5 3/9 1/4 8/8 4 37 2 1 2 0 3
J. Perez 11 7 4 2/7 1/4 6/10 0 35 0 0 1 2 5
N. Johnson 4 9 1 1/3 1/3 1/2 1 28 1 0 1 2 7
J. Cornwall 2 5 1 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 30 0 0 2 0 5
Starters
D. Laster
D. Efianayi
J. Perez
N. Johnson
J. Cornwall
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Laster 32 6 0 14/17 2/3 2/2 2 32 0 0 1 2 4
D. Efianayi 15 3 5 3/9 1/4 8/8 4 37 2 1 2 0 3
J. Perez 11 7 4 2/7 1/4 6/10 0 35 0 0 1 2 5
N. Johnson 4 9 1 1/3 1/3 1/2 1 28 1 0 1 2 7
J. Cornwall 2 5 1 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 30 0 0 2 0 5
Bench
E. Jamison Jr.
B. Miller
C. Turner
J. Jenkins
E. Valdez
G. Bryant
L. Dufeal
K. Kincaid
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Jamison Jr. 8 2 0 3/4 0/0 2/4 1 18 0 0 0 1 1
B. Miller 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 1 1
C. Turner 2 1 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 14 0 0 0 1 0
J. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Valdez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Dufeal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kincaid - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 35 13 25/48 5/17 21/28 11 200 3 1 8 9 26
Radford
Starters
D. Hicks
E. Polite Jr.
C. Jones
M. Sallah
T. Fields Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hicks 17 3 0 6/8 5/6 0/0 4 31 0 0 0 1 2
E. Polite Jr. 15 5 1 6/13 1/5 2/2 5 38 0 3 1 2 3
C. Jones 14 4 4 7/17 0/3 0/1 3 37 2 0 2 1 3
M. Sallah 6 7 0 3/8 0/0 0/0 0 18 1 0 0 4 3
T. Fields Jr. 5 0 4 2/12 1/6 0/0 4 35 2 0 1 0 0
Starters
D. Hicks
E. Polite Jr.
C. Jones
M. Sallah
T. Fields Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hicks 17 3 0 6/8 5/6 0/0 4 31 0 0 0 1 2
E. Polite Jr. 15 5 1 6/13 1/5 2/2 5 38 0 3 1 2 3
C. Jones 14 4 4 7/17 0/3 0/1 3 37 2 0 2 1 3
M. Sallah 6 7 0 3/8 0/0 0/0 0 18 1 0 0 4 3
T. Fields Jr. 5 0 4 2/12 1/6 0/0 4 35 2 0 1 0 0
Bench
D. Holland
C. Tanner
L. Butts IV
D. Hutchinson
J. Caldwell
T. Owens
A. Saunders
L. Djonkam
C. Greene
J. Jeffers
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Holland 6 9 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 5 4
C. Tanner 2 1 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 17 0 0 0 0 1
L. Butts IV 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Hutchinson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Djonkam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jeffers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 30 11 28/68 7/23 2/3 19 200 5 3 5 13 17
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores