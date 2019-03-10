WISC
21 Wisconsin
Badgers
22-9
73
TF 2
FINAL/OT
End
OT
Sun Mar. 10
4:30pm
67
TF 7
home team logo
OHIOST
Ohio State
Buckeyes
18-13
No. 21 Wisconsin survives Ohio State rally for 73-67 OT win

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Khalil Iverson had a career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds as No. 21 Wisconsin survived Ohio State's second-half rally and won 73-67 in overtime on Sunday.

Wisconsin (22-9, 14-6) led by as many as 23 points early in the second half. But Ohio State (18-13, 8-12) outscored the Badgers 27-5 over the last seven minutes of regulation to force overtime.

Wisconsin's defense held tough as the Badgers outscored the Buckeyes 10-4 in the extra period to win it.

Iverson was 10 of 14 from the floor. Ethan Happ, despite being routinely double-teamed, added 16 points, 14 boards and eight assists for the Badgers, who secured the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament later this week in Chicago.

Ohio State played its third consecutive game without top scorer and rebounder Kaleb Wesson, who is suspended for violating athletic department policy. It's unclear when Wesson will return.

C.J. Jackson, a senior playing his last scheduled game at Value City Arena, led the Buckeyes with 22 points.

After missing its first 13 attempts from the floor in a loss at Northwestern on Wednesday, Ohio State missed its first 11 shots in this game. Wisconsin led 26-16 at the half, holding the Buckeyes to their lowest first-half point total of the season.

The Badgers then roared out in the second half with an 18-5 run to go up 44-21 with 16 minutes left, but Ohio State surged to tie it, and Jackson missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes' NCAA Tournament hopes were on life support coming into the game. But if they can get Wesson back for the Big Ten Tournament, they might be able to make some noise in Chicago and earn an at-large bid.

Wisconsin: The Badgers go into the conference tournament having won five of six to end the regular season. This was a good game for Wisconsin to find other scoring threats to complement Happ.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes will be the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and play ninth-seeded Indiana on Thursday.

Wisconsin: The win gives the Badgers a double bye in the tournament. They will open play Friday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Happ
22 F
C. Jackson
3 G
30.1 Min. Per Game 30.1
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
53.2 Field Goal % 41.4
0.0 Three Point % 38.4
46.8 Free Throw % 76.3
  Bad pass turnover on Justin Ahrens 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin Ahrens 6.0
  Ethan Happ missed 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
  Ethan Happ missed 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on C.J. Jackson 6.0
  Turnover on Duane Washington Jr. 8.0
  Offensive foul on Duane Washington Jr. 8.0
+ 1 D'Mitrik Trice made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 D'Mitrik Trice made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Keyshawn Woods 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Wisconsin 18.0
Team Stats
Points 73 67
Field Goals 27-65 (41.5%) 25-66 (37.9%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 12-20 (60.0%) 8-15 (53.3%)
Total Rebounds 46 41
Offensive 10 7
Defensive 33 31
Team 3 3
Assists 13 15
Steals 1 5
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 12 22
Technicals 0 0
21
K. Iverson G
22 PTS, 14 REB, 1 AST
3
C. Jackson G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
away team logo 21 Wisconsin 22-9 26371073
home team logo Ohio State 18-13 1647467
Value City Arena Columbus, OH
Wisconsin
Starters
K. Iverson
E. Happ
B. Davison
D. Trice
N. Reuvers
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Iverson 22 14 1 10/14 0/0 2/3 2 35 0 0 1 4 10
E. Happ 16 14 8 6/14 0/0 4/9 2 39 1 1 4 2 12
B. Davison 14 4 1 4/9 3/6 3/4 2 37 0 0 2 0 4
D. Trice 8 1 0 2/11 2/8 2/2 4 40 0 0 0 0 1
N. Reuvers 2 4 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 16 0 1 1 3 1
Bench
B. Pritzl
A. Ford
K. King
C. Thomas IV
M. Potter
M. Ballard
T. Anderson
O. Hamilton
W. McGrory
T. Currie
T. Strickland
C. Higginbottom
J. Hedstrom
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Pritzl 6 4 0 2/4 1/2 1/2 1 28 0 1 0 0 4
A. Ford 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
K. King 2 2 2 1/6 0/2 0/0 1 19 0 0 0 1 1
C. Thomas IV 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Potter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. McGrory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Currie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hedstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 43 13 27/65 7/21 12/20 12 225 1 3 8 10 33
Ohio State
Starters
C. Jackson
K. Woods
K. Young
A. Wesson
J. Lane
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jackson 22 5 5 7/12 2/5 6/11 2 40 2 0 1 0 5
K. Woods 9 5 4 4/11 1/3 0/0 5 34 2 0 1 1 4
K. Young 6 8 0 3/8 0/0 0/0 2 33 1 1 0 1 7
A. Wesson 5 3 0 2/9 1/3 0/0 5 23 0 0 2 2 1
J. Lane 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
J. Ahrens
D. Washington Jr.
M. Jallow
L. Muhammad
J. LeDee
D. Hummer
C. Walker
K. Wesson
H. Hookfin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ahrens 9 7 1 3/6 3/5 0/0 3 20 0 2 1 0 7
D. Washington Jr. 7 1 1 3/9 1/5 0/0 1 20 0 0 1 0 1
M. Jallow 4 6 4 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 31 0 0 1 1 5
L. Muhammad 3 2 0 1/4 1/3 0/2 1 16 0 0 0 1 1
J. LeDee 2 1 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 0 5 0 0 0 1 0
D. Hummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wesson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hookfin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 38 15 25/66 9/25 8/15 22 225 5 3 7 7 31
NCAA BB Scores