Williamson has 29 points in return, No. 5 Duke rolls in ACCs

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 14, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Zion Williamson made all 13 of his shots, five on high-flying dunks, and scored 29 points in his return to lead No. 5 Duke to an 84-72 victory over Syracuse on Thursday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference quarterfinals.

RJ Barrett added 23 points and six rebounds to help Duke (27-5) set up a semifinal showdown with No. 3 North Carolina. The Tar Heels swept both games from the Blue Devils in the regular season, with Williamson injured in the first minute of the first meeting.

Williamson got off to a rousing start two minutes into the game when he stole a pass and drove the length of the floor before cocking his right hand back and throwing down a highlight-reel dunk that brought the crowd to its feet. He added three more soaring dunks in the first half - including one off an alley-oop pass from Barrett - and finished the first half with 21 points on 9-of-9 shooting and nine rebounds as Duke built a 34-28 lead.

It was Williamson's first game since his left Nike Paul George shoe broke during a Feb. 20 game against the Tar Heels, causing him to miss nearly six full games with a sprained right knee. Williamson wore modified Nike Kyrie 4's this time specifically designed to lend extra support to his 6-foot-7, 285-pound frame.

He showed no signs of any lingering knee issue and cracked a smile several times throughout the game.

Frank Howard scored 28 points, and Buddy Boeheim had 15 for Syracuse (20-13).

Despite Williamson's highlight-reel display, the Orange battled until the end without leading scorer Tyus Battle, who missed his second straight game with a back injury.

Syracuse tied it with 13 minutes remaining on back-to-back 3-pointers from Boeheim.

But Duke wore down Syracuse down the stretch between the inside game of Williamson and the shooting of Barrett, who punctuated the win with a windmill dunk with 1:14 remaining.

Tre Jones added 15 points and eight assists for Duke.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: Despite the emotional return of Williamson, Syracuse stayed close with one of the nation's best teams despite playing without their leading scorer which is good news for Jim Boeheim's club heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Duke: The Blue Devils are in contention for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Williamson's return looks likely to help by making the Blue Devils look more like the team that spent a national-best seven weeks at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Will await word on an NCAA Tournament berth.

Duke: Will face No. 3 North Carolina for a third time in the semifinals. The Tar Heels won the previous two games - 88-72 on the road and 79-70 at home.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
T. Battle
25 G
R. Barrett
5 F
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
23.4 Pts. Per Game 23.4
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
43.2 Field Goal % 45.9
31.5 Three Point % 31.4
76.2 Free Throw % 66.5
+ 3 Frank Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj 18.0
  RJ Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
  Defensive rebound by RJ Barrett 48.0
  Frank Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot 50.0
+ 1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 57.0
+ 1 Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 57.0
  Personal foul on Buddy Boeheim 57.0
+ 2 Frank Howard made jump shot 57.0
+ 2 RJ Barrett made dunk, assist by Jordan Goldwire 1:11
  Lost ball turnover on Frank Howard, stolen by Cam Reddish 1:11
Team Stats
Points 72 84
Field Goals 25-52 (48.1%) 29-55 (52.7%)
3-Pointers 9-21 (42.9%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 13-22 (59.1%) 19-28 (67.9%)
Total Rebounds 27 39
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 18 25
Team 0 4
Assists 7 17
Steals 8 14
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 17 18
Fouls 22 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
F. Howard G
28 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
Z. Williamson F
29 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Syracuse 20-13 284472
home team logo 5 Duke 27-5 345084
DUKE -12, O/U 145.5
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
DUKE -12, O/U 145.5
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Syracuse 20-13 69.7 PPG 38.8 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo 5 Duke 27-5 84.1 PPG 44.5 RPG 16.1 APG
Key Players
23
F. Howard G 8.2 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.9 APG 34.7 FG%
1
Z. Williamson F 21.6 PPG 8.8 RPG 2.2 APG 68.3 FG%
Top Scorers
23
F. Howard G 28 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
1
Z. Williamson F 29 PTS 14 REB 2 AST
48.1 FG% 52.7
42.9 3PT FG% 30.4
59.1 FT% 67.9
Syracuse
Starters
F. Howard
B. Boeheim
O. Brissett
E. Hughes
P. Chukwu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Howard 28 2 2 11/20 4/9 2/2 3 39 2 0 7 0 2
B. Boeheim 15 2 1 5/9 3/5 2/2 1 35 0 1 2 0 2
O. Brissett 14 7 1 4/9 1/2 5/9 4 35 1 1 2 4 3
E. Hughes 8 5 2 2/8 1/4 3/4 3 40 1 2 2 2 3
P. Chukwu 3 2 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 5 7 1 0 1 0 2
Duke
Starters
Z. Williamson
R. Barrett
T. Jones
C. Reddish
J. DeLaurier
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Williamson 29 14 2 13/13 1/1 2/9 2 35 6 2 2 7 7
R. Barrett 23 5 2 8/17 2/7 5/6 3 34 1 0 6 0 5
T. Jones 15 2 8 3/12 1/7 8/8 3 39 1 0 3 1 1
C. Reddish 7 2 1 2/7 2/6 1/2 4 28 2 0 4 1 1
J. DeLaurier 2 9 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 30 1 3 1 1 8
