Williamson has 29 points in return, No. 5 Duke rolls in ACCs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Zion Williamson made all 13 of his shots, five on high-flying dunks, and scored 29 points in his return to lead No. 5 Duke to an 84-72 victory over Syracuse on Thursday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference quarterfinals.
RJ Barrett added 23 points and six rebounds to help Duke (27-5) set up a semifinal showdown with No. 3 North Carolina. The Tar Heels swept both games from the Blue Devils in the regular season, with Williamson injured in the first minute of the first meeting.
Williamson got off to a rousing start two minutes into the game when he stole a pass and drove the length of the floor before cocking his right hand back and throwing down a highlight-reel dunk that brought the crowd to its feet. He added three more soaring dunks in the first half - including one off an alley-oop pass from Barrett - and finished the first half with 21 points on 9-of-9 shooting and nine rebounds as Duke built a 34-28 lead.
It was Williamson's first game since his left Nike Paul George shoe broke during a Feb. 20 game against the Tar Heels, causing him to miss nearly six full games with a sprained right knee. Williamson wore modified Nike Kyrie 4's this time specifically designed to lend extra support to his 6-foot-7, 285-pound frame.
He showed no signs of any lingering knee issue and cracked a smile several times throughout the game.
Frank Howard scored 28 points, and Buddy Boeheim had 15 for Syracuse (20-13).
Despite Williamson's highlight-reel display, the Orange battled until the end without leading scorer Tyus Battle, who missed his second straight game with a back injury.
Syracuse tied it with 13 minutes remaining on back-to-back 3-pointers from Boeheim.
But Duke wore down Syracuse down the stretch between the inside game of Williamson and the shooting of Barrett, who punctuated the win with a windmill dunk with 1:14 remaining.
Tre Jones added 15 points and eight assists for Duke.
BIG PICTURE
Syracuse: Despite the emotional return of Williamson, Syracuse stayed close with one of the nation's best teams despite playing without their leading scorer which is good news for Jim Boeheim's club heading into the NCAA Tournament.
Duke: The Blue Devils are in contention for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Williamson's return looks likely to help by making the Blue Devils look more like the team that spent a national-best seven weeks at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll.
UP NEXT
Syracuse: Will await word on an NCAA Tournament berth.
Duke: Will face No. 3 North Carolina for a third time in the semifinals. The Tar Heels won the previous two games - 88-72 on the road and 79-70 at home.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.7
|Min. Per Game
|34.7
|23.4
|Pts. Per Game
|23.4
|4.2
|Ast. Per Game
|4.2
|7.5
|Reb. Per Game
|7.5
|43.2
|Field Goal %
|45.9
|31.5
|Three Point %
|31.4
|76.2
|Free Throw %
|66.5
|+ 3
|Frank Howard made 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj
|18.0
|RJ Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by RJ Barrett
|48.0
|Frank Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|50.0
|+ 1
|Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|57.0
|+ 1
|Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|57.0
|Personal foul on Buddy Boeheim
|57.0
|+ 2
|Frank Howard made jump shot
|57.0
|+ 2
|RJ Barrett made dunk, assist by Jordan Goldwire
|1:11
|Lost ball turnover on Frank Howard, stolen by Cam Reddish
|1:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|84
|Field Goals
|25-52 (48.1%)
|29-55 (52.7%)
|3-Pointers
|9-21 (42.9%)
|7-23 (30.4%)
|Free Throws
|13-22 (59.1%)
|19-28 (67.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|39
|Offensive
|9
|10
|Defensive
|18
|25
|Team
|0
|4
|Assists
|7
|17
|Steals
|8
|14
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|17
|18
|Fouls
|22
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
23
|F. Howard G
|8.2 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|2.9 APG
|34.7 FG%
|
1
|Z. Williamson F
|21.6 PPG
|8.8 RPG
|2.2 APG
|68.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|F. Howard G
|28 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|Z. Williamson F
|29 PTS
|14 REB
|2 AST
|
|48.1
|FG%
|52.7
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|30.4
|
|
|59.1
|FT%
|67.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Howard
|28
|2
|2
|11/20
|4/9
|2/2
|3
|39
|2
|0
|7
|0
|2
|B. Boeheim
|15
|2
|1
|5/9
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|35
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|O. Brissett
|14
|7
|1
|4/9
|1/2
|5/9
|4
|35
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3
|E. Hughes
|8
|5
|2
|2/8
|1/4
|3/4
|3
|40
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|P. Chukwu
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Howard
|28
|2
|2
|11/20
|4/9
|2/2
|3
|39
|2
|0
|7
|0
|2
|B. Boeheim
|15
|2
|1
|5/9
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|35
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|O. Brissett
|14
|7
|1
|4/9
|1/2
|5/9
|4
|35
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3
|E. Hughes
|8
|5
|2
|2/8
|1/4
|3/4
|3
|40
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|P. Chukwu
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Dolezaj
|2
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|24
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Carey
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Sidibe
|0
|5
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/3
|2
|14
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|A. Autry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Belbey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feldman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Battle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Featherston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Braswell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Paul
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Balandi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|27
|7
|25/52
|9/21
|13/22
|22
|200
|8
|4
|17
|9
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Williamson
|29
|14
|2
|13/13
|1/1
|2/9
|2
|35
|6
|2
|2
|7
|7
|R. Barrett
|23
|5
|2
|8/17
|2/7
|5/6
|3
|34
|1
|0
|6
|0
|5
|T. Jones
|15
|2
|8
|3/12
|1/7
|8/8
|3
|39
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|C. Reddish
|7
|2
|1
|2/7
|2/6
|1/2
|4
|28
|2
|0
|4
|1
|1
|J. DeLaurier
|2
|9
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Williamson
|29
|14
|2
|13/13
|1/1
|2/9
|2
|35
|6
|2
|2
|7
|7
|R. Barrett
|23
|5
|2
|8/17
|2/7
|5/6
|3
|34
|1
|0
|6
|0
|5
|T. Jones
|15
|2
|8
|3/12
|1/7
|8/8
|3
|39
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|C. Reddish
|7
|2
|1
|2/7
|2/6
|1/2
|4
|28
|2
|0
|4
|1
|1
|J. DeLaurier
|2
|9
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Goldwire
|5
|0
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|14
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. O'Connell
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. White
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Besser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Vrankovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bolden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Buckmire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|35
|17
|29/55
|7/23
|19/28
|17
|199
|14
|5
|18
|10
|25
-
SEATTLE
GC45
48
2nd 15:26 ESP+
-
AF
FRESNO26
40
1st 51.0 CBSSN
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII29
37
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
OREG
UTAH18
24
1st 0.0 ESPN
-
AKRON
18BUFF46
82
Final
-
LSALLE
RI57
76
Final
-
PROV
25NOVA62
73
Final
-
IND
OHIOST75
79
Final
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR83
66
Final
-
NCST
2UVA56
76
Final
-
ARK
FLA50
66
Final
-
UCONN
SFLA80
73
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA73
79
Final
-
GWASH
GMASON57
61
Final
-
CMICH
KENTST89
81
Final
-
CREIGH
XAVIER61
63
Final
-
TCU
15KSTATE61
70
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST49
86
Final
-
USC
WASH75
78
Final
-
CSN
UCSB68
71
Final
-
BOISE
14NEVADA69
77
Final
-
16VATECH
12FSU63
65
Final/OT
-
NEB
21MD69
61
Final
-
MIZZOU
22AUBURN71
81
Final
-
TULANE
MEMP68
83
Final
-
PORTST
WEBER71
81
Final
-
COLO
OREGST73
58
Final
-
UCDAV
CSFULL71
75
Final/OT
-
CSBAK
TEXPA70
85
Final
-
SDGST
UNLV63
55
Final
-
LAMAR
NORL72
76
Final
-
STJOES
DUQ92
86
Final
-
DELST
NCCU57
75
Final
-
SALAB
LALAF70
69
Final
-
NILL
TOLEDO80
76
Final
-
WVU
7TXTECH79
74
Final
-
LATECH
ODU56
57
Final
-
PSU
MINN72
77
Final/OT
-
BAMA
MISS62
57
Final
-
STJOHN
23MARQET54
86
Final
-
LVILLE
3UNC70
83
Final
-
SUTAH
NCOLO83
64
Final
-
SMU
TULSA74
65
Final
-
BCU
HOW71
80
Final
-
LAMON
CSTCAR80
50
Final
-
CARK
SELOU65
79
Final
-
RICH
STLOU68
71
Final
-
UCLA
ARIZST72
83
Final
-
NMEX
UTAHST83
91
Final
-
UMKC
UTVALL64
71
Final
-
BALLST
BGREEN86
99
Final
-
UCRIV
UCIRV44
63
Final
-
UAB
TXSA85
76
Final
-
CUSE
5DUKE72
84
Final
-
TEXAM
MISSST54
80
Final
-
GTOWN
SETON57
73
Final
-
TEXAS
17KANSAS57
65
Final
-
ILL
IOWA62
83
Final
-
MONST
EWASH84
90
Final
-
NTEXAS
WKY51
67
Final
-
MRSHL
USM73
82
Final
-
ECU
WICHST57
73
Final