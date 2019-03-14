Nebraska surprises No. 21 Maryland 69-61 in Big 10 tourney
CHICAGO (AP) Once James Palmer Jr. pulled on his crisp red Nebraska jersey, it was mostly smooth sailing for the Cornhuskers.
Palmer scored 24 points after a late wardrobe change, and Nebraska shut down No. 21 Maryland 69-61 on Thursday for the first big surprise of the Big Ten Tournament.
Using a seven-man rotation because of injuries and backup guard Nana Akenten's suspension, the Cornhuskers harassed the Terrapins into 36 percent (18 for 50) shooting and 11 turnovers. Glynn Watson Jr. added 19 points, and Isaiah Roby finished with 15.
''We believe in each other. That's the main thing,'' Watson said.
Palmer went 8 for 13 from the field after he matched a career high with 34 points in Wednesday's tournament-opening victory over Rutgers. He played 40 minutes for the second straight day after realizing right before tip-off that he wasn't wearing his game jersey.
''Oh man. I was shocked because I've never done that before,'' Palmer said. ''First time for everything. Lucky for me our manager Pat (Norris) got it to me in time.''
Nebraska (18-15) earned a second win in the Big Ten tourney for the first time since 2016 and will face fourth-seeded Wisconsin on Friday afternoon. The Cornhuskers lost 62-51 to the Badgers on Jan. 29 in their only meeting of the season.
''A lot of teams would just say, we've got seven guys, there's no way, and they'd quit,'' coach Tim Miles said. ''Not just say I quit, but they just wouldn't do those things. So I think that is probably that mentality is the thing I'm most proud of.''
Maryland (22-10) swept Nebraska during the regular season, including a 60-45 win in Lincoln on Feb. 6. But the Terrapins - one of the youngest teams in the country - struggled offensively in their third loss in their last four games.
Bruno Fernando, who entered with averages of 14 points and 10.5 rebounds, was held to three points and eight boards. Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17 of his 18 points in the second half, and Darryl Morsell finished with 14.
''I knew they were gonna double team me the whole time,'' Fernando said. ''I just think they did a really good job of that and we got stagnant. I think we could have moved a lot more.''
The Terrapins trailed by as many as 13 in the first half, but they closed to 35-30 on Morsell's jam with 14:49 left. The Cornhuskers responded with a 9-0 run, capped by Watson's 3-pointer with 11:59 to go.
Coach Mark Turgeon was whistled for a technical foul with 8:25 left after no foul was called as Morsell drove up the court on a fast break. Watson then made two foul shots and Roby converted a three-point play, extending Nebraska's lead to 51-37 with 8:12 left.
''We've overcome a lot. We'll overcome this,'' Turgeon said. ''We just didn't play well today. We'll get ourselves ready to go and hopefully play better in the NCAA Tournament.''
ON THE GLASS
Nebraska's Tanner Borchardt had nine rebounds as the Cornhuskers matched Maryland on the glass at 33 apiece. The Terrapins entered with one of the best rebounding margins in the nation at plus-8.8 per game.
BIG PICTURE
Nebraska: A third game in three days is one tough order for the Cornhuskers, but they feel a lot better about themselves than they did a week ago. They have won three in a row since a stretch of 11 losses in 13 games.
Maryland: The Terrapins showed some fight in the second half, but they had to chase the Cornhuskers after a shaky start. They had just 20 points in the first half on 29 percent shooting.
UP NEXT
Nebraska struggled offensively in its January loss to Wisconsin, shooting 28.3 percent from the field. The Badgers have won three in a row.
Maryland waits to see where it's going in the NCAA Tournament.
---
Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.9
|Min. Per Game
|33.9
|15.4
|Pts. Per Game
|15.4
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|37.5
|Field Goal %
|40.4
|32.1
|Three Point %
|34.4
|75.7
|Free Throw %
|82.0
|Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|22.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Roby made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Isaiah Roby missed 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Personal foul on Darryl Morsell
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Roby
|34.0
|Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Personal foul on Glynn Watson Jr.
|34.0
|+ 1
|James Palmer Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|38.0
|James Palmer Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|38.0
|Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.
|38.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|61
|Field Goals
|24-55 (43.6%)
|18-50 (36.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|19-23 (82.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|34
|Offensive
|8
|5
|Defensive
|25
|24
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|12
|13
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|7
|11
|Fouls
|21
|18
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
0
|J. Palmer Jr. G
|19.6 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|3.0 APG
|36.9 FG%
|
1
|A. Cowan Jr. G
|15.9 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|4.3 APG
|40.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Palmer Jr. G
|24 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|A. Cowan Jr. G
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|43.6
|FG%
|36.0
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|82.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Palmer Jr.
|24
|5
|3
|8/13
|3/6
|5/8
|1
|40
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|G. Watson Jr.
|19
|4
|3
|6/12
|3/5
|4/6
|4
|40
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|I. Roby
|15
|6
|3
|6/17
|1/5
|2/3
|3
|37
|0
|3
|0
|1
|5
|T. Thorbjarnarson
|4
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|26
|5
|0
|1
|0
|4
|T. Borchardt
|2
|9
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|26
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Palmer Jr.
|24
|5
|3
|8/13
|3/6
|5/8
|1
|40
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|G. Watson Jr.
|19
|4
|3
|6/12
|3/5
|4/6
|4
|40
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|I. Roby
|15
|6
|3
|6/17
|1/5
|2/3
|3
|37
|0
|3
|0
|1
|5
|T. Thorbjarnarson
|4
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|26
|5
|0
|1
|0
|4
|T. Borchardt
|2
|9
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|26
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Trueblood
|5
|4
|2
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|B. Heiman
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|I. Copeland Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Akenten
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Costello
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|33
|12
|24/55
|8/22
|13/19
|21
|200
|8
|4
|7
|8
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Cowan Jr.
|18
|4
|4
|4/10
|3/7
|7/10
|4
|34
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|D. Morsell
|14
|3
|5
|6/13
|1/3
|1/1
|3
|33
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|E. Ayala
|12
|4
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|7/7
|2
|35
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|J. Smith
|8
|5
|0
|3/8
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|B. Fernando
|3
|8
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|35
|0
|3
|3
|0
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Cowan Jr.
|18
|4
|4
|4/10
|3/7
|7/10
|4
|34
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|D. Morsell
|14
|3
|5
|6/13
|1/3
|1/1
|3
|33
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|E. Ayala
|12
|4
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|7/7
|2
|35
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|J. Smith
|8
|5
|0
|3/8
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|B. Fernando
|3
|8
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|35
|0
|3
|3
|0
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Wiggins
|6
|2
|1
|2/7
|1/4
|1/2
|4
|23
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|I. Bender
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|S. Smith Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Lindo
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Terrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tomaic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Valmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ramsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|29
|13
|18/50
|6/20
|19/23
|18
|201
|4
|5
|11
|5
|24
-
CSBAK
TEXPA60
76
2nd 3:39 ESP+
-
COLO
OREGST59
49
2nd 3:57 PACN
-
UCDAV
CSFULL63
60
2nd 2:07 ESP3
-
SDGST
UNLV52
47
2nd 2:48 CBSSN
-
LAMAR
NORL57
62
2nd 10:20 ESP+
-
STJOES
DUQ52
52
2nd 16:10 NBCS
-
SALAB
LALAF57
51
2nd 8:58 ESP+
-
DELST
NCCU41
54
2nd 11:54
-
BAMA
MISS8
16
1st 9:04 SECN
-
STJOHN
23MARQET13
17
1st 11:58 FS1
-
WVU
7TXTECH21
11
1st 11:21 ESP2
-
LATECH
ODU7
15
1st 10:46 STAD
-
LVILLE
3UNC15
23
1st 11:55 ESPN
-
PSU
MINN15
11
1st 11:55 BTN
-
NILL
TOLEDO41
39
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
LSALLE
RI57
76
Final
-
PROV
25NOVA62
73
Final
-
AKRON
18BUFF46
82
Final
-
NCST
2UVA56
76
Final
-
IND
OHIOST75
79
Final
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR83
66
Final
-
UCONN
SFLA80
73
Final
-
ARK
FLA50
66
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA73
79
Final
-
CMICH
KENTST89
81
Final
-
GWASH
GMASON57
61
Final
-
CREIGH
XAVIER61
63
Final
-
TCU
15KSTATE61
70
Final
-
USC
WASH75
78
Final
-
BOISE
14NEVADA69
77
Final
-
CSN
UCSB68
71
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST49
86
Final
-
16VATECH
12FSU63
65
Final/OT
-
NEB
21MD69
61
Final
-
MIZZOU
22AUBURN71
81
Final
-
TULANE
MEMP68
83
Final
-
PORTST
WEBER71
81
Final
-
UAB
TXSA0
0143.5 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
SUTAH
NCOLO0
0141 O/U
-8.5
7:30pm
-
SMU
TULSA0
0140.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESPU
-
BCU
HOW0
0156.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
CARK
SELOU0
0141 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
RICH
STLOU0
0135 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm NBCS
-
LAMON
CSTCAR0
0152 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
NMEX
UTAHST0
0148 O/U
-13
9:00pm CBSSN
-
CUSE
5DUKE0
0144 O/U
-12
9:00pm ESPN
-
BALLST
BGREEN0
0143.5 O/U
PK
9:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
ARIZST0
0156 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UCRIV
UCIRV0
0127.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
TEXAS
17KANSAS0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UMKC
UTVALL0
0142 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESP+
-
TEXAM
MISSST0
0142 O/U
-8.5
9:30pm SECN
-
NTEXAS
WKY0
0129 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm STAD
-
ILL
IOWA0
0154 O/U
-4.5
9:30pm BTN
-
GTOWN
SETON0
0151.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm FS1
-
MONST
EWASH0
0152.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
MRSHL
USM0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm FBOOK
-
ECU
WICHST0
0138.5 O/U
-11
10:00pm ESPU
-
OREG
UTAH0
0137 O/U
+4.5
11:30pm ESPN
-
AF
FRESNO0
0139 O/U
-10.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII0
0145.5 O/U
-2
11:30pm ESP3
-
SEATTLE
GC0
0137.5 O/U
-6
11:30pm ESP+