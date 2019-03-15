OREG
Oregon
Ducks
21-12
66
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPN
Thu Mar. 14
11:39pm
BONUS
54
TF 11
home team logo
UTAH
Utah
Utes
17-14
ML: -197
UTAH 4, O/U 136.5
ML: +168
OREG
UTAH

Oregon locks down Utah in 66-54 win in Pac-12 quarterfinals

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 15, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Louis King and Payton Pritchard scored 20 points each, and Oregon grinded out a 66-54 win over Utah Thursday night in the Pac-12 quarterfinals.

The sixth-seeded Ducks (20-12) had a second straight strong defensive game in the Pac-12 tournament to get halfway to their goal of four wins in four days.

Oregon caused the Utes problems with its press even without forcing many turnovers, often making them run their offense deep into the shot clock. The Ducks had Utah's leading scorer Sedrick Barefield in foul trouble in the first half and held him to two points on 2-of-12 shooting. He was 1 for 9 from 3-point range.

Francis Okoro tied the Pac-12 tournament record with six blocked shots to help Oregon move on to face Arizona State in Friday's semifinals.

No. 3 seed Utah (17-14) struggled to find an offensive rhythm, shooting 34 percent and 2 of 23 of from the 3-point line.

Donnie Tillman led the Utes with 18 points.

The Ducks put on a defensive show in their Pac-12 opener, snagging 14 steals while holding Washington State to 31 percent shooting in the 55-47 win. It was the fifth straight game Oregon held its opponent to under 62 points, a run that began shortly after coach Dana Altman shifted to a starting lineup with four 6-foot-9 players.

That earned the Ducks a rematch with Utah, which they beat by two in last year's Pac-12 semifinals on Kenny Wooten's game-ending blocked shot. Oregon also beat the Utes in their lone meeting this season, 78-72 in Salt Lake City.

Both teams clamped down on defense in the quarterfinals, neither giving an inch.

Utah had a stretch of more than six minutes without a field goal and shot 8 for 21 in the first half. Barefield was limited to eight minutes after picking up two fouls.

Oregon had a scoreless drought of 5 1/2 minutes and went 8 for 29.

The Utes led 24-18 at halftime.

The Ducks started making shots in the second half and the Utes didn't. Oregon stretched the lead to nine with seven minutes left and never let Utah make a push.

Oregon made 17 of 28 shots in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Utah had trouble with the Ducks' constant pressure all night and missed numerous open shots when it got them.

Oregon's defense has hit its prime at just the right time.

UP NEXT

Utah waits to see if will get a postseason tournament invite.

Oregon plays Arizona State in the semifinals.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
P. Pritchard
S. Barefield
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
2.1 Reb. Per Game 2.1
41.1 Field Goal % 40.8
32.7 Three Point % 38.8
83.7 Free Throw % 82.5
  Defensive rebound by Ehab Amin 12.0
  Timmy Allen missed layup 14.0
+ 1 Victor Bailey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Victor Bailey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Jayce Johnson 22.0
+ 2 Parker Van Dyke made jump shot 28.0
+ 1 Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws 36.0
+ 1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws 36.0
  Personal foul on Timmy Allen 36.0
+ 2 Parker Van Dyke made driving layup 39.0
+ 1 Louis King made 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
Team Stats
Points 66 54
Field Goals 25-57 (43.9%) 18-53 (34.0%)
3-Pointers 4-14 (28.6%) 2-23 (8.7%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 38
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 24 22
Team 3 8
Assists 9 7
Steals 6 3
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 8 12
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 1
3
P. Pritchard G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
3
D. Tillman F
18 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
Oregon
Starters
P. Pritchard
L. King
K. Wooten
P. White
F. Okoro
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Pritchard 20 4 5 8/16 0/0 4/5 2 40 1 0 1 1 3
L. King 20 7 1 7/17 2/7 4/5 0 32 0 0 0 3 4
K. Wooten 6 6 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 23 0 0 2 1 5
P. White 5 4 1 2/7 1/3 0/0 5 24 1 0 0 1 3
F. Okoro 0 4 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 4 17 2 6 1 2 2
Bench
V. Bailey Jr.
E. Amin
M. Norris
W. Richardson
W. Johnson
B. Bol
L. Osborn
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Bailey Jr. 7 1 0 2/3 0/0 3/3 0 14 1 0 0 0 1
E. Amin 5 4 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 3 17 0 0 2 0 4
M. Norris 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 2
W. Richardson 1 0 1 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 26 1 0 2 0 0
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Osborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 32 9 25/57 4/14 12/15 18 200 6 6 8 8 24
Utah
Starters
D. Tillman
T. Allen
J. Johnson
S. Barefield
P. Van Dyke
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Tillman 18 4 1 4/12 1/6 9/11 1 36 0 0 1 3 1
T. Allen 14 7 2 4/10 0/0 6/6 4 34 0 0 4 3 4
J. Johnson 9 12 0 4/4 0/0 1/3 3 36 0 4 1 1 11
S. Barefield 5 2 3 2/12 1/9 0/0 3 28 0 0 1 0 2
P. Van Dyke 4 1 0 2/11 0/7 0/0 4 35 2 0 1 0 1
Bench
N. Topalovic
B. Gach
R. Battin
M. Reininger
B. Rydalch
B. King
C. Jones Jr.
N. Gaskin
L. Thioune
K. Kremer
B. Morley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Topalovic 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
B. Gach 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 17 0 0 2 0 1
R. Battin 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 10 1 0 2 1 2
M. Reininger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rydalch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jones Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Gaskin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thioune - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kremer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Morley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 30 7 18/53 2/23 16/20 17 200 3 4 12 8 22
NCAA BB Scores