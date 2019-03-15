Oregon locks down Utah in 66-54 win in Pac-12 quarterfinals
LAS VEGAS (AP) Louis King and Payton Pritchard scored 20 points each, and Oregon grinded out a 66-54 win over Utah Thursday night in the Pac-12 quarterfinals.
The sixth-seeded Ducks (20-12) had a second straight strong defensive game in the Pac-12 tournament to get halfway to their goal of four wins in four days.
Oregon caused the Utes problems with its press even without forcing many turnovers, often making them run their offense deep into the shot clock. The Ducks had Utah's leading scorer Sedrick Barefield in foul trouble in the first half and held him to two points on 2-of-12 shooting. He was 1 for 9 from 3-point range.
Francis Okoro tied the Pac-12 tournament record with six blocked shots to help Oregon move on to face Arizona State in Friday's semifinals.
No. 3 seed Utah (17-14) struggled to find an offensive rhythm, shooting 34 percent and 2 of 23 of from the 3-point line.
Donnie Tillman led the Utes with 18 points.
The Ducks put on a defensive show in their Pac-12 opener, snagging 14 steals while holding Washington State to 31 percent shooting in the 55-47 win. It was the fifth straight game Oregon held its opponent to under 62 points, a run that began shortly after coach Dana Altman shifted to a starting lineup with four 6-foot-9 players.
That earned the Ducks a rematch with Utah, which they beat by two in last year's Pac-12 semifinals on Kenny Wooten's game-ending blocked shot. Oregon also beat the Utes in their lone meeting this season, 78-72 in Salt Lake City.
Both teams clamped down on defense in the quarterfinals, neither giving an inch.
Utah had a stretch of more than six minutes without a field goal and shot 8 for 21 in the first half. Barefield was limited to eight minutes after picking up two fouls.
Oregon had a scoreless drought of 5 1/2 minutes and went 8 for 29.
The Utes led 24-18 at halftime.
The Ducks started making shots in the second half and the Utes didn't. Oregon stretched the lead to nine with seven minutes left and never let Utah make a push.
Oregon made 17 of 28 shots in the second half.
BIG PICTURE
Utah had trouble with the Ducks' constant pressure all night and missed numerous open shots when it got them.
Oregon's defense has hit its prime at just the right time.
UP NEXT
Utah waits to see if will get a postseason tournament invite.
Oregon plays Arizona State in the semifinals.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|32.4
|Min. Per Game
|32.4
|17.2
|Pts. Per Game
|17.2
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|2.1
|Reb. Per Game
|2.1
|41.1
|Field Goal %
|40.8
|32.7
|Three Point %
|38.8
|83.7
|Free Throw %
|82.5
|Defensive rebound by Ehab Amin
|12.0
|Timmy Allen missed layup
|14.0
|+ 1
|Victor Bailey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Victor Bailey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Personal foul on Jayce Johnson
|22.0
|+ 2
|Parker Van Dyke made jump shot
|28.0
|+ 1
|Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|+ 1
|Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Personal foul on Timmy Allen
|36.0
|+ 2
|Parker Van Dyke made driving layup
|39.0
|+ 1
|Louis King made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|54
|Field Goals
|25-57 (43.9%)
|18-53 (34.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-14 (28.6%)
|2-23 (8.7%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|16-20 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|38
|Offensive
|8
|8
|Defensive
|24
|22
|Team
|3
|8
|Assists
|9
|7
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|8
|12
|Fouls
|18
|17
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
2
|L. King F
|12.8 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|1.4 APG
|42.5 FG%
|
3
|D. Tillman F
|10.5 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|1.6 APG
|43.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. King F
|20 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|D. Tillman F
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|43.9
|FG%
|34.0
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|8.7
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Pritchard
|20
|4
|5
|8/16
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|40
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|L. King
|20
|7
|1
|7/17
|2/7
|4/5
|0
|32
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|K. Wooten
|6
|6
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|P. White
|5
|4
|1
|2/7
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|24
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|F. Okoro
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|17
|2
|6
|1
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Bailey Jr.
|7
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Amin
|5
|4
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|M. Norris
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|W. Richardson
|1
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Osborn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|32
|9
|25/57
|4/14
|12/15
|18
|200
|6
|6
|8
|8
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Tillman
|18
|4
|1
|4/12
|1/6
|9/11
|1
|36
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|T. Allen
|14
|7
|2
|4/10
|0/0
|6/6
|4
|34
|0
|0
|4
|3
|4
|J. Johnson
|9
|12
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|36
|0
|4
|1
|1
|11
|S. Barefield
|5
|2
|3
|2/12
|1/9
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|P. Van Dyke
|4
|1
|0
|2/11
|0/7
|0/0
|4
|35
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Topalovic
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Gach
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Battin
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|M. Reininger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rydalch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jones Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Gaskin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thioune
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kremer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Morley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|30
|7
|18/53
|2/23
|16/20
|17
|200
|3
|4
|12
|8
|22
-
LSALLE
RI57
76
Final
-
PROV
25NOVA62
73
Final
-
AKRON
18BUFF46
82
Final
-
NCST
2UVA56
76
Final
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR83
66
Final
-
IND
OHIOST75
79
Final
-
UCONN
SFLA80
73
Final
-
ARK
FLA50
66
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA73
79
Final
-
GWASH
GMASON57
61
Final
-
CMICH
KENTST89
81
Final
-
CREIGH
XAVIER61
63
Final
-
TCU
15KSTATE61
70
Final
-
USC
WASH75
78
Final
-
BOISE
14NEVADA69
77
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST49
86
Final
-
CSN
UCSB68
71
Final
-
16VATECH
12FSU63
65
Final/OT
-
NEB
21MD69
61
Final
-
MIZZOU
22AUBURN71
81
Final
-
TULANE
MEMP68
83
Final
-
PORTST
WEBER71
81
Final
-
COLO
OREGST73
58
Final
-
CSBAK
TEXPA70
85
Final
-
UCDAV
CSFULL71
75
Final/OT
-
SDGST
UNLV63
55
Final
-
LAMAR
NORL72
76
Final
-
SALAB
LALAF70
69
Final
-
STJOES
DUQ92
86
Final
-
DELST
NCCU57
75
Final
-
NILL
TOLEDO80
76
Final
-
WVU
7TXTECH79
74
Final
-
STJOHN
23MARQET54
86
Final
-
LATECH
ODU56
57
Final
-
LVILLE
3UNC70
83
Final
-
PSU
MINN72
77
Final/OT
-
BAMA
MISS62
57
Final
-
SUTAH
NCOLO83
64
Final
-
SMU
TULSA74
65
Final
-
BCU
HOW71
80
Final
-
CARK
SELOU65
79
Final
-
RICH
STLOU68
71
Final
-
LAMON
CSTCAR80
50
Final
-
BALLST
BGREEN86
99
Final
-
UCLA
ARIZST72
83
Final
-
NMEX
UTAHST83
91
Final
-
UCRIV
UCIRV44
63
Final
-
UMKC
UTVALL64
71
Final
-
UAB
TXSA85
76
Final
-
CUSE
5DUKE72
84
Final
-
TEXAM
MISSST54
80
Final
-
GTOWN
SETON57
73
Final
-
TEXAS
17KANSAS57
65
Final
-
ILL
IOWA62
83
Final
-
MONST
EWASH84
90
Final
-
MRSHL
USM73
82
Final
-
NTEXAS
WKY51
67
Final
-
ECU
WICHST57
73
Final
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII68
66
Final
-
SEATTLE
GC75
84
Final
-
OREG
UTAH66
54
Final
-
AF
FRESNO50
76
Final