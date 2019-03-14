Washington holds off USC 78-75 in Pac-12 quarterfinals
LAS VEGAS (AP) Washington played well at both ends, yet couldn't shake Southern California.
No matter what the Huskies did, even while building a double-digit lead, the Trojans kept coming back.
Jaylen Nowell scored 24 points, David Crisp added 18 and Washington held off a late charge to beat Southern California 78-75 in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.
''USC just kept coming back. You have to give them a lot of credit. They kept fighting back, fighting back,'' Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. ''Our guys showed a lot of resiliency.''
The top-seeded Huskies (25-7) led by 10 before the Trojans made a run, pulling with 72-71 on Jonah Mathews' 3-pointer with 1:10 left.
Dominic Green answered with a 3-pointer and Matisse Thybulle turned his fifth steal into a breakaway dunk that put Washington up six.
The eighth-seeded Trojans (16-17) still kept fighting, pulling within 77-75 on Nick Rakocevic's putback. Nowell hit 1 of 2 free throws to give USC hope, but Rakocevic threw the ball away as the Trojans tried to set up a tying shot.
''We realized that our defense was the thing that was keeping us in the game,'' Nowell said. ''They hit a couple of big shots, but we just made sure that we kept everything going as far as the defensive end and let the offense flow.''
Washington hit 13 of 28 from the 3-point arc and moves on to face the winner between Colorado and Oregon State in Friday's semifinals
Rakocevic, Mathews and Kevin Porter Jr. each had 17 points.
''We obviously made a few mistakes in the last two and a half, three minutes, like we have many times this season,'' USC coach Andy Enfield said.
USC earned a spot in the quarterfinals by pulling away from Arizona for a 78-65 victory.
Washington earned a first-round bye by winning the regular-season title, but stumbled down the stretch. The Huskies lost to California, which was previously winless in Pac-12 play, and scored 47 points in a loss to Oregon in the finale.
Washington won the lone meeting with USC this season by 13 after getting 14 steals - seven by Thybulle.
The Huskies were sharp in the rematch, using their defense get baskets in transition and hitting 9 of 18 from the 3-point line to lead 43-38 at halftime.
The Trojans played well, too, hitting 15 of 28 shots from the floor to keep Washington within reach.
Both team downshifted into chaos to start the second half, trading turnovers and clanked shots.
Washington started to settle down a bit and stretched its lead to 64-54 midway through the second half.
USC answered behind its defense, holding the Huskies scoreless for more than three minutes to pull within three with two minutes left.
But in a season of near misses, the Trojans again couldn't make the big plays when they needed to.
''The last couple of minutes was kind of a microcosm of our season,'' Enfield said. ''We're good enough and talented enough to compete. Our players play hard. But our margin of error is so small that those crucial moments, whether it's a turnover, defensive stop, made shot, free throw or last second shot haven't gone our way this year."
BIG PICTURE
USC put up a fight after being down double digits, but couldn't make the plays down the stretch to make it all the way back.
Washington followed the blueprint that led to the Pac-12 regular-season championship, shooting well and clamping down on defense when the Huskies needed it.
UP NEXT
USC awaits word if it will be invited to a postseason tournament.
Washington faces the Colorado-Oregon State winner on Friday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.2
|Min. Per Game
|34.2
|16.3
|Pts. Per Game
|16.3
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|5.4
|Reb. Per Game
|5.4
|47.4
|Field Goal %
|50.8
|42.9
|Three Point %
|44.9
|70.2
|Free Throw %
|75.7
|Defensive rebound by Southern California
|1.0
|David Crisp missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|David Crisp missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Jonah Mathews
|1.0
|Bad pass turnover on Nick Rakocevic
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic
|8.0
|Jaylen Nowell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Jaylen Nowell made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Jonah Mathews
|8.0
|+ 2
|Nick Rakocevic made dunk
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic
|7.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|78
|Field Goals
|27-60 (45.0%)
|29-60 (48.3%)
|3-Pointers
|11-27 (40.7%)
|13-28 (46.4%)
|Free Throws
|10-12 (83.3%)
|7-15 (46.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|30
|Offensive
|10
|8
|Defensive
|26
|21
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|17
|19
|Steals
|10
|10
|Blocks
|6
|5
|Turnovers
|17
|13
|Fouls
|15
|15
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|USC 16-17
|76.3 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|16.2 APG
|Washington 25-7
|70.4 PPG
|35.4 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|K. Porter Jr. G
|9.2 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|1.5 APG
|45.6 FG%
|
5
|J. Nowell G
|16.3 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|3.1 APG
|50.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Porter Jr. G
|17 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|J. Nowell G
|24 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|
|45.0
|FG%
|48.3
|
|
|40.7
|3PT FG%
|46.4
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|46.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mathews
|17
|2
|2
|6/12
|4/9
|1/1
|4
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Rakocevic
|17
|17
|1
|8/16
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|40
|2
|3
|4
|8
|9
|B. Boatwright
|16
|7
|7
|5/14
|4/10
|2/2
|3
|38
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|S. Aaron
|6
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|E. Weaver
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mathews
|17
|2
|2
|6/12
|4/9
|1/1
|4
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Rakocevic
|17
|17
|1
|8/16
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|40
|2
|3
|4
|8
|9
|B. Boatwright
|16
|7
|7
|5/14
|4/10
|2/2
|3
|38
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|S. Aaron
|6
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|E. Weaver
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Porter Jr.
|17
|6
|0
|6/8
|2/4
|3/3
|1
|34
|2
|1
|4
|2
|4
|D. Thornton
|2
|1
|5
|0/3
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|27
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|M. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fleming
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Uyaelunmo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|36
|17
|27/60
|11/27
|10/12
|15
|200
|10
|6
|17
|10
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nowell
|24
|8
|3
|8/13
|4/4
|4/6
|1
|37
|1
|1
|4
|1
|7
|D. Crisp
|18
|1
|6
|7/12
|3/6
|1/4
|3
|35
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|H. Wright
|8
|0
|1
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|21
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|M. Thybulle
|4
|4
|2
|2/8
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|34
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|N. Dickerson
|2
|11
|3
|1/7
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|34
|0
|1
|3
|4
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nowell
|24
|8
|3
|8/13
|4/4
|4/6
|1
|37
|1
|1
|4
|1
|7
|D. Crisp
|18
|1
|6
|7/12
|3/6
|1/4
|3
|35
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|H. Wright
|8
|0
|1
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|21
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|M. Thybulle
|4
|4
|2
|2/8
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|34
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|N. Dickerson
|2
|11
|3
|1/7
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|34
|0
|1
|3
|4
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Carter
|13
|4
|1
|5/9
|1/4
|2/4
|4
|19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|D. Green
|9
|1
|3
|3/6
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Timmins
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Barnard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Crandall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Sorn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Hardy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Penn-Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Geron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Neubauer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lundeen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|29
|19
|29/60
|13/28
|7/15
|15
|200
|10
|5
|13
|8
|21
-
CSBAK
TEXPA58
74
2nd 4:37 ESP+
-
COLO
OREGST53
45
2nd 6:55 PACN
-
UCDAV
CSFULL63
59
2nd 3:15 ESP3
-
SDGST
UNLV47
44
2nd 4:49 CBSSN
-
SALAB
LALAF48
48
2nd 11:55 ESP+
-
DELST
NCCU37
52
2nd 14:01
-
LAMAR
NORL53
56
2nd 13:14 ESP+
-
BAMA
MISS6
16
1st 11:22 SECN
-
WVU
7TXTECH14
9
1st 13:35 ESP2
-
LATECH
ODU4
9
1st 14:04 STAD
-
PSU
MINN10
7
1st 15:16 BTN
-
LVILLE
3UNC8
13
1st 14:10 ESPN
-
STJOHN
23MARQET9
9
1st 14:50 FS1
-
STJOES
DUQ49
43
1st 0.0 NBCS
-
NILL
TOLEDO41
39
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
LSALLE
RI57
76
Final
-
PROV
25NOVA62
73
Final
-
AKRON
18BUFF46
82
Final
-
NCST
2UVA56
76
Final
-
IND
OHIOST75
79
Final
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR83
66
Final
-
UCONN
SFLA80
73
Final
-
ARK
FLA50
66
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA73
79
Final
-
CMICH
KENTST89
81
Final
-
GWASH
GMASON57
61
Final
-
CREIGH
XAVIER61
63
Final
-
TCU
15KSTATE61
70
Final
-
USC
WASH75
78
Final
-
BOISE
14NEVADA69
77
Final
-
CSN
UCSB68
71
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST49
86
Final
-
16VATECH
12FSU63
65
Final/OT
-
NEB
21MD69
61
Final
-
MIZZOU
22AUBURN71
81
Final
-
TULANE
MEMP68
83
Final
-
PORTST
WEBER71
81
Final
-
UAB
TXSA0
0143.5 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm
-
SUTAH
NCOLO0
0141 O/U
-8.5
7:30pm
-
SMU
TULSA0
0140.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESPU
-
BCU
HOW0
0156.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
CARK
SELOU0
0141 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
RICH
STLOU0
0135 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm NBCS
-
LAMON
CSTCAR0
0152 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
NMEX
UTAHST0
0148 O/U
-13
9:00pm CBSSN
-
CUSE
5DUKE0
0144 O/U
-12
9:00pm ESPN
-
BALLST
BGREEN0
0143.5 O/U
PK
9:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
ARIZST0
0156 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UCRIV
UCIRV0
0127.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
TEXAS
17KANSAS0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UMKC
UTVALL0
0142 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESP+
-
TEXAM
MISSST0
0142 O/U
-8.5
9:30pm SECN
-
NTEXAS
WKY0
0129 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm STAD
-
ILL
IOWA0
0154 O/U
-4.5
9:30pm BTN
-
GTOWN
SETON0
0151.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm FS1
-
MONST
EWASH0
0152.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
MRSHL
USM0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm FBOOK
-
ECU
WICHST0
0138.5 O/U
-11
10:00pm ESPU
-
OREG
UTAH0
0137 O/U
+4.5
11:30pm ESPN
-
AF
FRESNO0
0139 O/U
-10.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII0
0145.5 O/U
-2
11:30pm ESP3
-
SEATTLE
GC0
0137.5 O/U
-6
11:30pm ESP+