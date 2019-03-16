WEBER
Montana dumps Weber St to return to Big Sky title game

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2019

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Ahmaad Rorie scored 28 points and Bobby Moorehead scored 13 with 10 rebounds and Montana beat Weber State 78-49 in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Friday night.

The top-seeded Grizzlies (25-8) advance to the title game to face No. 3-seed Eastern Washington, a 77-61 winner over Southern Utah, on Saturday. The Eagles beat Montana 78-71 at home before Montana returned the favor with a 75-74 win on its home court. Montana beat Eastern Washington 82-65 in the conference tournament championship game last year.

Montana owns a three-game winning streak with an average margin of victory of 18.3 points. The Eagles own a five-game win streak victorious by 11.2 points per contest.

Rorie made two 3-pointers and a jumper early and Montana built a 19-7 lead and never trailed. Kendal Manuel's 3 with 62 seconds before halftime made it 42-20 contest. The Grizzlies extended the lead to 62-31 on a 3 by Moorehead with 12:03 remaining. Sayeed Pridgett added 13 points for Montana.

Brekkott Chapman led Weber State (18-15) with 16 points and Michal Kozak scored 10. The Wildcats shot just 31.5 percent (17 of 54) including 5 of 21 from 3-point range.

Key Players
B. Chapman
A. Rorie
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
48.3 Field Goal % 47.7
43.2 Three Point % 36.6
73.2 Free Throw % 79.2
Team Stats
Points 49 78
Field Goals 17-54 (31.5%) 29-61 (47.5%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 31 42
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 22 32
Team 5 2
Assists 8 15
Steals 6 5
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 10 7
Fouls 12 18
Technicals 0 0
23
B. Chapman F
16 PTS, 4 REB
14
A. Rorie G
28 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Weber State 18-15 222749
home team logo Montana 25-8 423678
CenturyLink Arena Boise Boise, ID
Team Stats
away team logo Weber State 18-15 80.3 PPG 37.8 RPG 11.7 APG
home team logo Montana 25-8 77.0 PPG 36.7 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
23
B. Chapman F 12.4 PPG 8.6 RPG 2.0 APG 48.8 FG%
14
A. Rorie G 14.8 PPG 3.9 RPG 4.0 APG 46.6 FG%
Top Scorers
23
B. Chapman F 16 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
14
A. Rorie G 28 PTS 7 REB 6 AST
31.5 FG% 47.5
23.8 3PT FG% 37.0
71.4 FT% 83.3
Montana
Starters
A. Rorie
S. Pridgett
B. Moorehead
M. Oguine
T. Falls
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Rorie 28 7 6 10/14 4/7 4/4 2 32 0 0 1 1 6
S. Pridgett 14 5 1 6/11 2/3 0/0 4 30 1 1 0 1 4
B. Moorehead 13 10 0 4/11 3/9 2/2 1 33 0 1 1 1 9
M. Oguine 8 8 3 3/9 0/2 2/2 1 30 3 1 0 2 6
T. Falls 4 1 3 2/4 0/1 0/0 5 23 1 1 2 1 0
Starters
A. Rorie
S. Pridgett
B. Moorehead
M. Oguine
T. Falls
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Rorie 28 7 6 10/14 4/7 4/4 2 32 0 0 1 1 6
S. Pridgett 14 5 1 6/11 2/3 0/0 4 30 1 1 0 1 4
B. Moorehead 13 10 0 4/11 3/9 2/2 1 33 0 1 1 1 9
M. Oguine 8 8 3 3/9 0/2 2/2 1 30 3 1 0 2 6
T. Falls 4 1 3 2/4 0/1 0/0 5 23 1 1 2 1 0
Bench
K. Manuel
M. Anderson
D. Dorsey
K. Kramer
F. Brown III
J. Akoh
P. Jones
T. Miller
E. Egun
B. Carter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Manuel 5 3 1 1/6 1/5 2/2 3 23 0 0 2 0 3
M. Anderson 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/2 2 14 0 0 0 1 1
D. Dorsey 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 2
K. Kramer 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
F. Brown III 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 1
J. Akoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Egun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 40 15 29/61 10/27 10/12 18 200 5 4 7 8 32
NCAA BB Scores