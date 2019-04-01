Collins scores 23 to carry South Florida past DePaul in CBI
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) David Collins made a game-winning runner with 1.6 seconds left and finished with 23 points as South Florida edged past DePaul 63-61 in the first game of the best-of-three College Basketball Invitational championship series on Monday night.
DePaul tied it at 61 with 7.3 seconds left on Eli Cain's 3-pointer. Collins split two defenders on a high screen to get into the lane and sank a runner near the free-throw line. DePaul got it past midcourt but Cain's shot didn't hit the rim.
Laquincy Rideau had 15 points for South Florida (23-13). Alexis Yetna added 10 points and seven rebounds.
DePaul scored 25 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Cain had 19 points for the Blue Demons (18-16). Max Strus added 17 points. Femi Olujobi had 11 points.
DePaul will host South Florida on Wednesday night.
|31.7
|Min. Per Game
|31.7
|12.9
|Pts. Per Game
|12.9
|5.5
|Ast. Per Game
|5.5
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|43.9
|Field Goal %
|39.9
|37.6
|Three Point %
|30.8
|82.9
|Free Throw %
|54.2
|+ 2
|David Collins made floating jump shot
|2.0
|+ 3
|Eli Cain made 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Femi Olujobi
|23.0
|David Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Eli Cain
|23.0
|+ 1
|Eli Cain made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|+ 1
|Eli Cain made 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Personal foul on David Collins
|24.0
|+ 1
|Alexis Yetna made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|+ 1
|Alexis Yetna made 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|63
|Field Goals
|20-52 (38.5%)
|22-52 (42.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-15 (40.0%)
|10-22 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|15-21 (71.4%)
|9-17 (52.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|38
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|24
|24
|Team
|3
|6
|Assists
|10
|12
|Steals
|6
|2
|Blocks
|7
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|12
|Fouls
|20
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|DePaul 18-16
|78.1 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|14.4 APG
|South Florida 23-13
|71.6 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|E. Cain G
|13.2 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|3.5 APG
|42.5 FG%
|
0
|D. Collins G
|15.7 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|2.9 APG
|39.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Cain G
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|D. Collins G
|23 PTS
|3 REB
|6 AST
|
|38.5
|FG%
|42.3
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|52.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Cain
|19
|3
|3
|6/14
|4/5
|3/4
|3
|38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Strus
|17
|5
|0
|8/19
|1/6
|0/0
|3
|39
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|F. Olujobi
|11
|4
|0
|3/9
|0/1
|5/9
|3
|32
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|P. Reed
|7
|12
|1
|2/7
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|35
|3
|3
|1
|1
|11
|L. Shreiner
|2
|3
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|22
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Butz
|3
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|23
|0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|F. Cameron
|2
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Coleman-Lands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gage
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Maslennikov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Diener
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|30
|10
|20/52
|6/15
|15/21
|20
|200
|6
|7
|10
|6
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|23
|3
|6
|8/13
|4/7
|3/7
|3
|39
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|L. Rideau
|15
|4
|2
|5/12
|2/5
|3/5
|2
|29
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|A. Yetna
|10
|8
|0
|3/5
|2/2
|2/2
|3
|21
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|J. Brown
|7
|1
|1
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Durr
|0
|8
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Castaneda
|7
|1
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Kiir
|1
|5
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|15
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4
|T. Lang
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Maricevic
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|N. Scekic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dawson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lubin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Akec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Calleja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|32
|12
|22/52
|10/22
|9/17
|21
|200
|2
|4
|12
|8
|24