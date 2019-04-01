DEPAUL
SFLA

No Text

Collins scores 23 to carry South Florida past DePaul in CBI

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 01, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) David Collins made a game-winning runner with 1.6 seconds left and finished with 23 points as South Florida edged past DePaul 63-61 in the first game of the best-of-three College Basketball Invitational championship series on Monday night.

DePaul tied it at 61 with 7.3 seconds left on Eli Cain's 3-pointer. Collins split two defenders on a high screen to get into the lane and sank a runner near the free-throw line. DePaul got it past midcourt but Cain's shot didn't hit the rim.

Laquincy Rideau had 15 points for South Florida (23-13). Alexis Yetna added 10 points and seven rebounds.

DePaul scored 25 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Cain had 19 points for the Blue Demons (18-16). Max Strus added 17 points. Femi Olujobi had 11 points.

DePaul will host South Florida on Wednesday night.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Strus
L. Rideau
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
43.9 Field Goal % 39.9
37.6 Three Point % 30.8
82.9 Free Throw % 54.2
+ 2 David Collins made floating jump shot 2.0
+ 3 Eli Cain made 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Femi Olujobi 23.0
  David Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Eli Cain 23.0
+ 1 Eli Cain made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
+ 1 Eli Cain made 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on David Collins 24.0
+ 1 Alexis Yetna made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
+ 1 Alexis Yetna made 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
Team Stats
Points 61 63
Field Goals 20-52 (38.5%) 22-52 (42.3%)
3-Pointers 6-15 (40.0%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 15-21 (71.4%) 9-17 (52.9%)
Total Rebounds 33 38
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 24 24
Team 3 6
Assists 10 12
Steals 6 2
Blocks 7 4
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 20 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
E. Cain G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
0
D. Collins G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo DePaul 18-16 253661
home team logo South Florida 23-13 313263
SFLA -1.5, O/U 151.5
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
SFLA -1.5, O/U 151.5
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Team Stats
away team logo DePaul 18-16 78.1 PPG 40.4 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo South Florida 23-13 71.6 PPG 43.2 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
11
E. Cain G 13.2 PPG 3.2 RPG 3.5 APG 42.5 FG%
0
D. Collins G 15.7 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.9 APG 39.7 FG%
Top Scorers
11
E. Cain G 19 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
0
D. Collins G 23 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
38.5 FG% 42.3
40.0 3PT FG% 45.5
71.4 FT% 52.9
DePaul
Starters
E. Cain
M. Strus
F. Olujobi
P. Reed
L. Shreiner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Cain 19 3 3 6/14 4/5 3/4 3 38 1 0 0 0 3
M. Strus 17 5 0 8/19 1/6 0/0 3 39 1 0 4 1 4
F. Olujobi 11 4 0 3/9 0/1 5/9 3 32 0 1 1 1 3
P. Reed 7 12 1 2/7 1/3 2/2 1 35 3 3 1 1 11
L. Shreiner 2 3 3 0/0 0/0 2/2 4 22 0 0 1 2 1
Starters
E. Cain
M. Strus
F. Olujobi
P. Reed
L. Shreiner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Cain 19 3 3 6/14 4/5 3/4 3 38 1 0 0 0 3
M. Strus 17 5 0 8/19 1/6 0/0 3 39 1 0 4 1 4
F. Olujobi 11 4 0 3/9 0/1 5/9 3 32 0 1 1 1 3
P. Reed 7 12 1 2/7 1/3 2/2 1 35 3 3 1 1 11
L. Shreiner 2 3 3 0/0 0/0 2/2 4 22 0 0 1 2 1
Bench
J. Butz
F. Cameron
J. Coleman-Lands
D. Gage
D. Hall
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
C. Gordon
G. Maslennikov
M. Sullivan
J. Diener
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Butz 3 3 0 0/2 0/0 3/4 3 23 0 3 1 1 2
F. Cameron 2 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 11 1 0 2 0 0
J. Coleman-Lands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Maslennikov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Diener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 30 10 20/52 6/15 15/21 20 200 6 7 10 6 24
South Florida
Starters
D. Collins
L. Rideau
A. Yetna
J. Brown
M. Durr
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Collins 23 3 6 8/13 4/7 3/7 3 39 1 0 3 0 3
L. Rideau 15 4 2 5/12 2/5 3/5 2 29 1 1 1 1 3
A. Yetna 10 8 0 3/5 2/2 2/2 3 21 0 2 0 4 4
J. Brown 7 1 1 3/7 1/4 0/0 1 24 0 0 0 1 0
M. Durr 0 8 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 5 27 0 0 2 0 8
Starters
D. Collins
L. Rideau
A. Yetna
J. Brown
M. Durr
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Collins 23 3 6 8/13 4/7 3/7 3 39 1 0 3 0 3
L. Rideau 15 4 2 5/12 2/5 3/5 2 29 1 1 1 1 3
A. Yetna 10 8 0 3/5 2/2 2/2 3 21 0 2 0 4 4
J. Brown 7 1 1 3/7 1/4 0/0 1 24 0 0 0 1 0
M. Durr 0 8 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 5 27 0 0 2 0 8
Bench
X. Castaneda
M. Kiir
T. Lang
A. Maricevic
N. Scekic
E. Dawson III
R. Lubin
R. Williams
M. Akec
M. Calleja
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Castaneda 7 1 1 3/6 1/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 1
M. Kiir 1 5 0 0/4 0/0 1/2 2 15 0 1 3 1 4
T. Lang 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/1 2 16 0 0 0 0 1
A. Maricevic 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 16 0 0 2 1 0
N. Scekic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dawson III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lubin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Akec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 32 12 22/52 10/22 9/17 21 200 2 4 12 8 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores