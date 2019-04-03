SFLA
Strus carries DePaul past South Florida to even CBI series

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 03, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Max Strus scored 20 of his 32 points in the first half to lead DePaul to a 100-96 overtime win over South Florida in the second game of the best-of-three College Basketball Invitational championship on Wednesday night.

Paul Reed scored a career-high 28 points plus 16 rebounds and three blocks for DePaul (19-16). Femi Olujobi added 14 points.

Reed sank a 3-pointer to give DePaul an 82-79 lead, but he missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 57.4 seconds left in regulation. USF worked the ball around the arc and Alexis Yetna made a 3-pointer to tie it at 29.6. After a timeout, Strus dribbled down the clock but nearly turned it over as time expired.

Lyrik Shreiner got into the lane and made a contested layup to extend DePaul's lead to 94-88 with 1:41 left in overtime and the Blue Demons made just enough free throws down the stretch to hold off USF.

DePaul is undefeated (4-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Laquincy Rideau had a career-high 35 points and eight assists in the losing effort for the visitors. Yetna had 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls (23-14). Justin Brown added 13 points.

Key Players
L. Rideau
M. Strus
37.1 Min. Per Game 37.1
19.9 Pts. Per Game 19.9
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
41.3 Field Goal % 43.8
34.0 Three Point % 37.2
54.9 Free Throw % 84.8
Team Stats
Points 96 100
Field Goals 34-73 (46.6%) 36-72 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 13-34 (38.2%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 21-27 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 43 38
Offensive 13 11
Defensive 27 21
Team 3 6
Assists 17 17
Steals 8 4
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 25 15
Technicals 1 3
3
L. Rideau G
35 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
31
M. Strus G
32 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
away team logo South Florida 23-14 35471496
home team logo DePaul 19-16 463618100
Team Stats
away team logo South Florida 23-14 71.6 PPG 43.2 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo DePaul 19-16 78.1 PPG 40.4 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
3
L. Rideau G 12.8 PPG 3.7 RPG 5.3 APG 40.2 FG%
31
M. Strus G 19.9 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.3 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
L. Rideau G 35 PTS 3 REB 8 AST
31
M. Strus G 32 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
46.6 FG% 50.0
38.2 3PT FG% 31.8
78.9 FT% 77.8
DePaul
Starters
M. Strus
P. Reed
F. Olujobi
J. Butz
E. Cain
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Strus 32 3 2 11/26 6/14 4/4 3 45 0 0 2 1 2
P. Reed 28 16 2 11/14 1/2 5/8 3 42 3 3 2 7 9
F. Olujobi 14 4 2 4/7 0/2 6/7 2 42 0 1 4 0 4
J. Butz 8 4 2 3/8 0/0 2/2 2 34 1 0 0 2 2
E. Cain 2 1 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 13 0 0 2 0 1
Starters
M. Strus
P. Reed
F. Olujobi
J. Butz
E. Cain
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Strus 32 3 2 11/26 6/14 4/4 3 45 0 0 2 1 2
P. Reed 28 16 2 11/14 1/2 5/8 3 42 3 3 2 7 9
F. Olujobi 14 4 2 4/7 0/2 6/7 2 42 0 1 4 0 4
J. Butz 8 4 2 3/8 0/0 2/2 2 34 1 0 0 2 2
E. Cain 2 1 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 13 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
F. Cameron
L. Shreiner
J. Coleman-Lands
D. Gage
D. Hall
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
C. Gordon
G. Maslennikov
M. Sullivan
J. Diener
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Cameron 9 3 0 4/6 0/1 1/2 0 21 0 0 0 0 3
L. Shreiner 7 1 7 2/7 0/1 3/4 4 28 0 0 2 1 0
J. Coleman-Lands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Maslennikov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Diener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 32 17 36/72 7/22 21/27 15 225 4 4 12 11 21
NCAA BB Scores