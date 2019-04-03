Strus carries DePaul past South Florida to even CBI series
CHICAGO (AP) Max Strus scored 20 of his 32 points in the first half to lead DePaul to a 100-96 overtime win over South Florida in the second game of the best-of-three College Basketball Invitational championship on Wednesday night.
Paul Reed scored a career-high 28 points plus 16 rebounds and three blocks for DePaul (19-16). Femi Olujobi added 14 points.
Reed sank a 3-pointer to give DePaul an 82-79 lead, but he missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 57.4 seconds left in regulation. USF worked the ball around the arc and Alexis Yetna made a 3-pointer to tie it at 29.6. After a timeout, Strus dribbled down the clock but nearly turned it over as time expired.
Lyrik Shreiner got into the lane and made a contested layup to extend DePaul's lead to 94-88 with 1:41 left in overtime and the Blue Demons made just enough free throws down the stretch to hold off USF.
DePaul is undefeated (4-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.
Laquincy Rideau had a career-high 35 points and eight assists in the losing effort for the visitors. Yetna had 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls (23-14). Justin Brown added 13 points.
|37.1
|Min. Per Game
|37.1
|19.9
|Pts. Per Game
|19.9
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|6.0
|Reb. Per Game
|6.0
|41.3
|Field Goal %
|43.8
|34.0
|Three Point %
|37.2
|54.9
|Free Throw %
|84.8
|Offensive rebound by South Florida
|2.0
|Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Alexis Yetna
|9.0
|Paul Reed missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Paul Reed made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on T.J. Lang
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|9.0
|Justin Brown missed free throw
|9.0
|Personal foul on Paul Reed
|9.0
|+ 2
|Justin Brown made layup
|9.0
|Offensive rebound by Justin Brown
|10.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|96
|100
|Field Goals
|34-73 (46.6%)
|36-72 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|13-34 (38.2%)
|7-22 (31.8%)
|Free Throws
|15-19 (78.9%)
|21-27 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|38
|Offensive
|13
|11
|Defensive
|27
|21
|Team
|3
|6
|Assists
|17
|17
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|12
|Fouls
|25
|15
|Technicals
|1
|3
|Team Stats
|South Florida 23-14
|71.6 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|13.7 APG
|DePaul 19-16
|78.1 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|14.4 APG
|
|46.6
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|38.2
|3PT FG%
|31.8
|
|
|78.9
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Rideau
|35
|3
|8
|11/17
|7/8
|6/8
|4
|39
|4
|1
|5
|1
|2
|A. Yetna
|26
|13
|0
|11/12
|2/3
|2/2
|4
|37
|0
|0
|3
|5
|8
|J. Brown
|13
|3
|2
|5/13
|3/11
|0/1
|2
|31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|D. Collins
|12
|3
|6
|3/16
|1/8
|5/6
|4
|41
|1
|1
|4
|1
|2
|M. Durr
|6
|11
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|34
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Strus
|32
|3
|2
|11/26
|6/14
|4/4
|3
|45
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|P. Reed
|28
|16
|2
|11/14
|1/2
|5/8
|3
|42
|3
|3
|2
|7
|9
|F. Olujobi
|14
|4
|2
|4/7
|0/2
|6/7
|2
|42
|0
|1
|4
|0
|4
|J. Butz
|8
|4
|2
|3/8
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|34
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|E. Cain
|2
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
