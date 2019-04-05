SFLA
Collins scores 19, South Florida beats DePaul for CBI title

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 05, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) David Collins had 19 points and eight rebounds as South Florida beat DePaul 77-65 on Friday night for the College Basketball Invitational championship.

USF made three 3-pointers in a four-minute span to take the first double-digit lead of the second half at 57-47, and extended it to a 14-point advantage after an 8-0 run. The Bulls led by double figures for five-plus minutes until Max Strus made three free throws at 1:06 to pull to 71-64. Xavier Castaneda sealed it with two free throws at 40.4.

Justin Brown had 12 points for South Florida (24-14), which was picked to finish last in the preseason American Athletics Conference coaches' poll. Laquincy Rideau added 10 points. Antun Maricevic had seven rebounds for the visitors.

South Florida led by 17 points, 37-20, with 6:15 remaining in the first half but didn't score again until Rideau beat the halftime buzzer with a layup for a 39-34 lead. DePaul went on a 14-0 run during USF's drought to get within three points with 25.7 seconds left.

Devin Gage had 19 points for the Blue Demons (19-17), who never led in the game. Strus added 16 points. Femi Olujobi had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
L. Rideau
M. Strus
37.3 Min. Per Game 37.3
20.3 Pts. Per Game 20.3
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
40.9 Field Goal % 42.9
33.8 Three Point % 36.3
54.9 Free Throw % 84.2
+ 1 Femi Olujobi made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
  Femi Olujobi missed 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Shooting foul on Laquincy Rideau 10.0
+ 2 David Collins made layup 14.0
  Lost ball turnover on Devin Gage, stolen by David Collins 18.0
  Offensive rebound by DePaul 23.0
  Max Strus missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
+ 1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
  Max Strus missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
  David Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on Femi Olujobi 27.0
Team Stats
Points 77 65
Field Goals 28-58 (48.3%) 18-56 (32.1%)
3-Pointers 10-26 (38.5%) 4-20 (20.0%)
Free Throws 11-18 (61.1%) 25-38 (65.8%)
Total Rebounds 43 35
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 30 19
Team 4 5
Assists 12 6
Steals 7 9
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 25 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
D. Collins G
19 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
3
D. Gage G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo South Florida 24-14 393877
home team logo DePaul 19-17 343165
McGrath-Phillips Arena Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo South Florida 24-14 72.3 PPG 43.3 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo DePaul 19-17 78.7 PPG 40.5 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
0
D. Collins G 15.9 PPG 3.8 RPG 3.1 APG 40.0 FG%
3
D. Gage G 9.1 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.9 APG 40.5 FG%
Top Scorers
0
D. Collins G 19 PTS 8 REB 5 AST
3
D. Gage G 19 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
48.3 FG% 32.1
38.5 3PT FG% 20.0
61.1 FT% 65.8
South Florida
Starters
D. Collins
J. Brown
L. Rideau
A. Yetna
M. Durr
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Collins 19 8 5 6/11 2/4 5/12 2 35 2 0 4 1 7
J. Brown 12 1 0 5/11 2/8 0/0 0 22 0 0 0 1 0
L. Rideau 10 5 5 4/13 2/7 0/0 4 39 3 0 3 2 3
A. Yetna 8 6 2 2/3 2/2 2/2 4 27 1 1 2 2 4
M. Durr 8 5 0 3/4 0/0 2/2 4 20 0 0 0 0 5
Bench
T. Lang
M. Kiir
A. Maricevic
X. Castaneda
R. Williams
N. Scekic
E. Dawson III
R. Lubin
M. Akec
M. Calleja
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Lang 8 1 0 3/4 2/3 0/0 4 18 0 0 0 0 1
M. Kiir 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 10 1 1 1 0 2
A. Maricevic 4 7 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 19 0 0 3 2 5
X. Castaneda 4 3 0 1/4 0/1 2/2 2 7 0 0 0 0 3
R. Williams 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 1 0
N. Scekic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dawson III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lubin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Akec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 39 12 28/58 10/26 11/18 25 200 7 2 14 9 30
DePaul
Starters
D. Gage
M. Strus
F. Olujobi
P. Reed
J. Butz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Gage 19 3 1 5/11 2/4 7/7 4 36 2 0 2 1 2
M. Strus 16 6 0 2/16 1/10 11/14 3 40 1 1 3 0 6
F. Olujobi 14 10 1 4/10 0/0 6/11 3 38 2 1 0 5 5
P. Reed 11 8 1 5/9 0/1 1/4 4 39 3 2 4 4 4
J. Butz 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/2 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
L. Shreiner
F. Cameron
E. Cain
J. Coleman-Lands
D. Hall
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
C. Gordon
G. Maslennikov
M. Sullivan
J. Diener
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Shreiner 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 0
F. Cameron 2 3 3 1/6 0/4 0/0 2 24 1 0 2 1 2
E. Cain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Coleman-Lands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Maslennikov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Diener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 30 6 18/56 4/20 25/38 17 200 9 4 12 11 19
NCAA BB Scores