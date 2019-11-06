Thornton leads BC past Wake Forest 77-70 in schools' opener
BOSTON (AP) Boston College turned up the speed and handled the pressure of their season-opening conference test with some tough defense.
Derryck Thornton scored a career-high 23 points and Nik Popovic had 19 to lead BC to a 77-70 victory over Wake Forest Wednesday night in the season opener for both schools.
Jay Heath, a 6-foot-3 freshman guard, added 18 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Eagles.
''We talked about it all preseason that we've got to create offense from defense,'' BC coach Jim Christian said. ''I think in the first half we did a good job with that.''
The Eagles turned 17 Wake Forest turnovers to an 18-2 advantage in points-off-turnovers.
''They understand that this is a very, very good league and every night is very competitive,'' Christian said. ''They fully got it that this (was) going to be an important game just to determine who we are.''
Brandon Childress had 24 points, and Isaiah Mucius 18 for the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest shot just 32.4% in the first half, missing 23 of 34 attempts from the floor.
But it was the turnovers that hurt the Demon Deacons most.
''They put us in some tough situations as far as taking care of the basketball,'' Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said. ''The points that they were able to score off our turnovers was a huge difference for us. We also have to do a better job on transition defense.''
Committed to running the floor on nearly every opportunity, combined with that tough man-to-man defense, helped BC open a 42-27 lead at halftime.
The Eagles went on a 20-3 run during a 6:47 stretch of the opening half to make it 27-12. Popovic, Jared Hamilton and CJ Felder each nailed a 3 during the spree.
After Wake Forest sliced its deficit to eight late in the half, Heath sparked a quick 10-0 spurt, scoring eight of his points during the spree.
Wake Forest, opening a season with its first true road game since 1993, sliced it to six with just under two minutes to play, but BC held on.
BIG PICTURE
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons returned 77% of their scoring from last season, but they looked rattled, at times, offensively and turned the ball over way too much. They'll needed to clean that up before they get to ACC play.
''All those guys know coming into practice those spots are open,'' Manning said. ''There's no guaranteed spots. They'll be some changes if we don't see something more to our liking in terms of taking care of the basketball, getting to the free-throw line.''
Boston College: Thornton, a graduate transfer from USC who started his collegiate career as a highly touted player at Duke before transferring, looked poised and ran the offense effectively. Certainly, having experience at the point should help a lot when things get tight, and with the addition of Heath and Felder, the Eagles look like they can be more balanced offensively this season.
''My supporting cast on this team is helping me be the leader,'' Thornton said. ''I've still got a long way to go. It's my first game back playing in (the ACC) a little while.''
SPLITS
Thornton made a quick cut near the foul line driving toward the lane and split the bottom of his left sneaker during the first half.
When the 6-foot-3 guard backed out and dribbled near midcourt, he looked down and the bottom of his sneaker was slightly hanging off. During a timeout, he took off the white sneakers and put on a pair of maroon ones. He wasn't injured.
''Yeah, I was surprised,'' he said. ''I thought it was something with my foot. It didn't hurt. I looked down and saw the shoe was messed up. I told the ref: `My shoe's messed up.'''
INJURY
BC sophomore forward Jairus Hamilton came down awkwardly trying to make a steal in front of his team's bench in the first half. He limped to the bench, was looked at by a trainer before walking slowly favoring the leg heading to the locker room. He didn't return. . His brother, Jared, a senior, also went down hard in the final two minutes, favoring his left leg.
Christian didn't have an update.
UP NEXT
Wake Forest: Hosts Columbia on Sunday.
Boston College: At South Florida on Sunday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Isaiah Mucius made layup
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by Sharone Wright Jr.
|12.0
|Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius
|23.0
|Derryck Thornton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Ody Oguama
|23.0
|+ 1
|Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Turnover on Torry Johnson
|27.0
|Offensive foul on Torry Johnson
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown
|36.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|77
|Field Goals
|26-62 (41.9%)
|27-62 (43.5%)
|3-Pointers
|5-14 (35.7%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-17 (76.5%)
|17-27 (63.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|45
|34
|Offensive
|11
|7
|Defensive
|29
|23
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|12
|13
|Steals
|2
|9
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|17
|6
|Fouls
|23
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wake Forest 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Boston College 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
00
|B. Childress G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|
00
|D. Thornton G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Childress G
|24 PTS
|3 REB
|7 AST
|D. Thornton G
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.9
|FG%
|43.5
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|76.5
|FT%
|63.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Childress
|24
|3
|7
|7/16
|2/6
|8/9
|2
|39
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|I. Mucius
|18
|4
|0
|8/13
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|C. Brown
|8
|12
|1
|4/12
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|12
|O. Sarr
|4
|5
|0
|1/7
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|19
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2
|A. White
|1
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|16
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Childress
|24
|3
|7
|7/16
|2/6
|8/9
|2
|39
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|I. Mucius
|18
|4
|0
|8/13
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|C. Brown
|8
|12
|1
|4/12
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|12
|O. Sarr
|4
|5
|0
|1/7
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|19
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2
|A. White
|1
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|16
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Oguama
|10
|7
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|S. Wright Jr.
|5
|2
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|T. Johnson
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Okeke
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Wynn
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|I. Massoud
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|J. Neath
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Lester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Buchanan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ingraham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. van Beveren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|40
|12
|26/62
|5/14
|13/17
|23
|200
|2
|1
|17
|11
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Thornton
|23
|4
|2
|7/14
|2/3
|7/12
|4
|34
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|N. Popovic
|19
|3
|0
|7/13
|1/4
|4/6
|4
|28
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|J. Heath
|18
|5
|4
|7/11
|1/2
|3/5
|1
|31
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Ja. Hamilton
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Mitchell
|1
|9
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|34
|2
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Thornton
|23
|4
|2
|7/14
|2/3
|7/12
|4
|34
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|N. Popovic
|19
|3
|0
|7/13
|1/4
|4/6
|4
|28
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|J. Heath
|18
|5
|4
|7/11
|1/2
|3/5
|1
|31
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Ja. Hamilton
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Mitchell
|1
|9
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|34
|2
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ja. Hamilton
|5
|3
|1
|2/9
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|C. Felder
|5
|5
|0
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|15
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|J. Rishwain
|4
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|16
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Herren Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. DiLuccio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kraljevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ashton-Langford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Holtze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Jackowitz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Tabbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kenny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|30
|13
|27/62
|6/18
|17/27
|20
|200
|9
|3
|6
|7
|23
-
LNGBCH
UCLA47
43
2nd 9:08 PACN
-
WAKE
BC70
77
Final
-
MERCER
STJOHN79
109
Final
-
IUPUI
BUTLER47
80
Final
-
MACUM
HAMP52
112
Final
-
NEWB
ETNST50
79
Final
-
MERMAK
MAINE64
84
Final
-
ND
9UNC65
76
Final
-
BREW
GAST35
104
Final
-
FCC
BCU68
110
Final
-
NALAB
SC55
77
Final
-
SJST
HOFSTRA79
71
Final
-
NJTECH
COLG75
80
Final
-
HIRAM
KENTST58
97
Final
-
CPENN
MORGAN44
71
Final
-
MCNSE
WMICH65
75
Final
-
WISGB
23PURDUE57
79
Final
-
MOUNT
GTOWN68
81
Final
-
LOYNO
STHRN70
87
Final
-
CHARLO
JMAD74
79
Final
-
LETOURN
SFA70
89
Final
-
LATECH
TXAMCC82
49
Final
-
ORAL
OKLAST75
80
Final
-
SEMO
VANDY65
83
Final
-
FSU
PITT61
63
Final
-
BELMONT
ILLST72
79
Final
-
UIW
MIZZOU42
82
Final
-
PIKE
SALAB51
82
Final
-
SELOU
TULANE55
76
Final
-
NWST
TEXAM63
77
Final
-
CHIC
DEPAUL55
84
Final
-
ETB
GRAM70
102
Final
-
CINCY
18OHIOST56
64
Final
-
ARKM
ARKST49
65
Final
-
11UVA
CUSE48
34
Final
-
ENM
NMEX71
92
Final
-
NAU
21ARIZ52
91
Final
-
JACKST
UCSB62
83
Final
-
MNTNA
STNFRD62
73
Final