Wilkins, Jackson lift Drake over Kennesaw State 86-55
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) D.J. Wilkins had 19 points to lead five Drake players in double figures as the Bulldogs routed Kennesaw State 86-55 on Thursday night.
Jonah Jackson added 15 points for the Bulldogs. Garrett Sturtz chipped in 14, Anthony Murphy scored 11 and Roman Penn had 10. Sturtz also had six rebounds for the Bulldogs, while Murphy posted seven rebounds.
Tyler Hooker had 12 points for the Owls (0-2). Armani Harris added 10 points and seven rebounds. Terrell Burden had 10 points.
Danny Lewis, who led the Owls in scoring coming into the contest with 15 points per game, scored only 2 points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 5). Bryson Lockley, whose 12 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Owls, shot only 14% in the game (1 of 7).
Drake (1-0) matches up against Cincinnati on the road on Monday. Kennesaw State takes on Mercer on the road on Monday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bad pass turnover on Bobby Miller, stolen by Garrett Sturtz
|26.0
|+ 2
|Connor Gholson made jump shot
|39.0
|+ 2
|Pietro Agostini made hook shot
|1:05
|Defensive rebound by Adili Kuerban
|1:21
|Antonio Pilipovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:23
|+ 2
|Bobby Miller made jump shot
|1:39
|Lost ball turnover on Connor Gholson, stolen by Adili Kuerban
|1:39
|Defensive rebound by Connor Gholson
|1:45
|Adili Kuerban missed layup
|1:47
|Defensive rebound by Armani Harris
|1:52
|Noah Thomas missed layup, blocked by Armani Harris
|1:54
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|86
|Field Goals
|19-55 (34.5%)
|34-59 (57.6%)
|3-Pointers
|4-16 (25.0%)
|17-29 (58.6%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|35
|Offensive
|8
|5
|Defensive
|19
|26
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|9
|24
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|12
|13
|Fouls
|9
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Kennesaw State 0-2
|55.0 PPG
|32 RPG
|9.0 APG
|Drake 1-0
|86.0 PPG
|39 RPG
|24.0 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|T. Hooker G
|11.0 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|0.5 APG
|31.6 FG%
|
0
|D. Wilkins G
|19.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|4.0 APG
|63.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Hooker G
|12 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|D. Wilkins G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|34.5
|FG%
|57.6
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|58.6
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hooker
|12
|3
|1
|4/10
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|A. Kuerban
|7
|3
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Lockley
|4
|3
|0
|1/7
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|A. Spencer
|4
|7
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|3
|2
|2
|5
|C. Washington
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hooker
|12
|3
|1
|4/10
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|A. Kuerban
|7
|3
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Lockley
|4
|3
|0
|1/7
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|A. Spencer
|4
|7
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|3
|2
|2
|5
|C. Washington
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Burden
|10
|4
|2
|4/9
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|23
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|A. Harris
|10
|7
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|6/8
|0
|18
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3
|P. Agostini
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Lewis
|2
|0
|1
|1/9
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Miller
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Romich
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Ogwuche
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Obineke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Robinson II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Leonce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|27
|9
|19/55
|4/16
|13/16
|9
|200
|8
|4
|12
|8
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wilkins
|19
|4
|4
|7/11
|4/7
|1/1
|1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|G. Sturtz
|14
|6
|3
|6/6
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|A. Murphy
|11
|7
|2
|4/11
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|25
|2
|1
|3
|1
|6
|R. Penn
|10
|4
|7
|5/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|L. Robbins
|5
|3
|1
|2/10
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wilkins
|19
|4
|4
|7/11
|4/7
|1/1
|1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|G. Sturtz
|14
|6
|3
|6/6
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|A. Murphy
|11
|7
|2
|4/11
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|25
|2
|1
|3
|1
|6
|R. Penn
|10
|4
|7
|5/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|L. Robbins
|5
|3
|1
|2/10
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jackson
|15
|1
|0
|5/8
|5/8
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|N. Thomas
|7
|2
|1
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. Pilipovic
|3
|1
|6
|1/3
|1/3
|0/1
|1
|15
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C. Gholson
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|S. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Barrett
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Ernst
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Djamgouz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Samake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Yesufu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|86
|31
|24
|34/59
|17/29
|1/2
|13
|205
|7
|4
|13
|5
|26
-
MLC
NEBOM53
72
Final
-
SPALD
MOREHD44
92
Final
-
MANCH
IPFW80
91
Final
-
FNU
UNF81
89
Final
-
BRYANT
RUT71
73
Final
-
WINTHR
HARTFD67
57
Final
-
FERRUM
APPST56
83
Final
-
PRESBY
CLEM45
79
Final
-
ROBERT
MRSHL60
67
Final
-
KWESL
SAMFORD42
68
Final
-
SWESTERN
TCU62
83
Final
-
CRWN
NDAK61
86
Final
-
KENSAW
DRAKE55
86
Final
-
PERU
SDAKST58
86
Final
-
MAVLST
NDAKST53
93
Final
-
UAB
TROY76
75
Final
-
HNDRX
CARK51
71
Final
-
SEATTLE
WASHST54
85
Final
-
IDST
AF89
79
Final
-
WILLJES
UCDAV63
109
Final