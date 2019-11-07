KENSAW
Wilkins, Jackson lift Drake over Kennesaw State 86-55

  • AP
  • Nov 07, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) D.J. Wilkins had 19 points to lead five Drake players in double figures as the Bulldogs routed Kennesaw State 86-55 on Thursday night.

Jonah Jackson added 15 points for the Bulldogs. Garrett Sturtz chipped in 14, Anthony Murphy scored 11 and Roman Penn had 10. Sturtz also had six rebounds for the Bulldogs, while Murphy posted seven rebounds.

Tyler Hooker had 12 points for the Owls (0-2). Armani Harris added 10 points and seven rebounds. Terrell Burden had 10 points.

Danny Lewis, who led the Owls in scoring coming into the contest with 15 points per game, scored only 2 points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 5). Bryson Lockley, whose 12 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Owls, shot only 14% in the game (1 of 7).

Drake (1-0) matches up against Cincinnati on the road on Monday. Kennesaw State takes on Mercer on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Team Stats
Points 55 86
Field Goals 19-55 (34.5%) 34-59 (57.6%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 17-29 (58.6%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 35
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 19 26
Team 1 4
Assists 9 24
Steals 8 7
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 9 13
Technicals 0 0
4
T. Hooker G
12 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
0
D. Wilkins G
19 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
away team logo Kennesaw State 0-2 193655
home team logo Drake 1-0 394786
Knapp Center Des Moines, IA
away team logo Kennesaw State 0-2 55.0 PPG 32 RPG 9.0 APG
home team logo Drake 1-0 86.0 PPG 39 RPG 24.0 APG
Key Players
4
T. Hooker G 11.0 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.5 APG 31.6 FG%
0
D. Wilkins G 19.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.0 APG 63.6 FG%
Top Scorers
4
T. Hooker G 12 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
0
D. Wilkins G 19 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
34.5 FG% 57.6
25.0 3PT FG% 58.6
81.3 FT% 50.0
T. Hooker
A. Kuerban
B. Lockley
A. Spencer
C. Washington
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Hooker 12 3 1 4/10 2/4 2/2 1 28 1 0 2 0 3
A. Kuerban 7 3 1 2/4 1/2 2/2 0 29 1 0 0 0 3
B. Lockley 4 3 0 1/7 0/3 2/2 2 26 0 0 3 0 3
A. Spencer 4 7 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 27 1 3 2 2 5
C. Washington 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 14 2 0 3 0 0
T. Burden
A. Harris
P. Agostini
D. Lewis
B. Miller
D. Romich
J. Ogwuche
U. Obineke
J. Lewis
G. Robinson II
J. Leonce
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Burden 10 4 2 4/9 1/2 1/2 1 23 2 0 1 2 2
A. Harris 10 7 1 2/5 0/0 6/8 0 18 0 1 0 4 3
P. Agostini 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
D. Lewis 2 0 1 1/9 0/5 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 0 0
B. Miller 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 0 1 0 0
D. Romich 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Ogwuche - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Obineke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leonce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 27 9 19/55 4/16 13/16 9 200 8 4 12 8 19
D. Wilkins
G. Sturtz
A. Murphy
R. Penn
L. Robbins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Wilkins 19 4 4 7/11 4/7 1/1 1 26 0 0 1 0 4
G. Sturtz 14 6 3 6/6 2/2 0/0 1 30 1 0 1 2 4
A. Murphy 11 7 2 4/11 3/6 0/0 2 25 2 1 3 1 6
R. Penn 10 4 7 5/5 0/0 0/0 3 25 2 0 2 0 4
L. Robbins 5 3 1 2/10 1/2 0/0 1 24 0 2 1 1 2
J. Jackson
N. Thomas
A. Pilipovic
C. Gholson
S. Jones
A. Barrett
B. Ernst
T. Murphy
O. Djamgouz
N. Ferguson
I. Samake
J. Yesufu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Jackson 15 1 0 5/8 5/8 0/0 2 22 0 0 0 1 0
N. Thomas 7 2 1 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 20 0 0 2 0 2
A. Pilipovic 3 1 6 1/3 1/3 0/1 1 15 2 1 0 0 1
C. Gholson 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 2 0 3
S. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 0
A. Barrett 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
B. Ernst - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Djamgouz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Samake - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Yesufu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 31 24 34/59 17/29 1/2 13 205 7 4 13 5 26
NCAA BB Scores