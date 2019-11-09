PORT
USC

No Text

Okongwu's double-double leads USC past Portland 76-65

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Fouls were the only thing that stopped Onyeka Okongwu. Portland's defense couldn't do it.

He had 20 points and 10 rebounds to help Southern California pull away to a 76-65 victory over Portland on Friday night.

Okongwu had 20 points, 13 rebounds and a school-record-tying eight blocks in a season-opening win over Florida A&M, becoming the first freshman to post a double-double in his debut since Taj Gibson in 2006.

He only played six minutes in the first half and scored six points after getting two fouls.

After picking up his third foul early in the second half, Okongwu was dynamic down the stretch for the Trojans (2-0), who found themselves in a 48-all tie. They never gave up the lead, but the Pilots (1-1) stayed within two until Okongwu took over.

''He's what we call TC - a tough cover,'' Pilots coach Terry Porter said. ''His size, his motor, his athleticism. He's so quick to the ball. He just never quits.''

Okongwu scored six points in a 9-0 spurt that extended USC's lead to 63-52. His best move was a dunk after teammate Quinton Adlesh got blocked, USC controlled the rebound and got the ball to Okongwu to finish with a flourish.

In all, Okongwu scored 12 of USC's final 19 points. He helped the Trojans dominate the boards, 42-27.

''Sometimes he didn't even get it,'' Porter said. ''He kept it alive and one of the other guys got it.''

Okongwu was one of four USC starters in double figures. Freshman Ethan Anderson had 10 assists.

Grad transfer Isaiah White led the Pilots with 22 points, making six of their 13 3-pointers.

White hit consecutive 3-pointers to open the second half. Malcolm Porter's left-handed drive across the lane tied the game 48-all, but the Pilots' shooting cooled off over the final minutes.

''They're deep, they're big and they're athletic,'' White said. ''The name of the game was rebounding, and we weren't able to keep them off.''

MESSY PLAY

The Trojans had 20 turnovers and the Pilots had 17. All but two players on each team had at least one miscue. Okongwu had four for USC, as did Jacob Tryon for Portland.

''We made some uncharacteristic passes and poor decisions,'' USC coach Andy Enfield said.

BIG PICTURE

Portland: The Pilots are getting offense from nearly everyone in their lineup. They return two starters, nine lettermen and have added five newcomers to a team that was picked to finish 10th in the West Coast Conference. Among their top scorers is Michael Porter, whose father is the Pilots coach and a former NBA player.

USC: The Trojans started slowly before putting together a big second-half that resulted in a 29-point, season-opening win against Florida A&M. Okongwu didn't come close to matching the near-triple-double he put up in his debut, but he is already living up to the hype that accompanied him from high school. Fellow freshman Isaiah Mobley has been impressive in the early going, too, and the Trojans are showing depth and versatility that should take them far. ''That's a very good basketball team with a lot of talent,'' Porter said. ''They're going to surprise a lot of people in the Pac-12.''

UP NEXT

Portland: Visits San Jose State on Sunday in the second of three road games among their first five contests.

USC: Hosts South Dakota State on Tuesday in third straight home game to open season.

---

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 JoJo Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 2 Daniel Utomi made layup, assist by Ethan Anderson 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson 15.0
  Chase Adams missed layup 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Chase Adams 23.0
  Chase Adams missed layup 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn 32.0
  Elijah Weaver missed 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
+ 1 Elijah Weaver made 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Personal foul on JoJo Walker 32.0
  Turnover on Takiula Fahrensohn 32.0
Team Stats
Points 65 76
Field Goals 23-56 (41.1%) 30-61 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 13-28 (46.4%) 10-20 (50.0%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 42
Offensive 8 16
Defensive 18 24
Team 1 2
Assists 12 21
Steals 11 8
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 16 20
Fouls 12 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
I. White G
22 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
21
O. Okongwu F
20 PTS, 10 REB
12T
away team logo Portland 1-1 353065
home team logo USC 2-0 413576
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Portland 1-1 86.0 PPG 48 RPG 22.0 APG
home team logo USC 2-0 77.0 PPG 51 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
3
I. White G 11.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 0.0 APG 71.4 FG%
21
O. Okongwu F 20.0 PPG 13.0 RPG 0.0 APG 69.2 FG%
Top Scorers
3
I. White G 22 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
21
O. Okongwu F 20 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
41.1 FG% 49.2
46.4 3PT FG% 50.0
66.7 FT% 60.0
Portland
Starters
I. White
J. Walker
T. Diabate
M. Porter
J. Tryon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. White 22 4 0 7/15 6/10 2/2 3 30 3 0 0 1 3
J. Walker 10 1 3 4/9 2/6 0/2 2 27 0 0 0 0 1
T. Diabate 6 2 1 2/8 0/0 2/2 3 17 0 0 2 2 0
M. Porter 5 1 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 23 2 0 2 0 1
J. Tryon 3 7 1 1/7 1/3 0/0 0 30 0 2 4 3 4
Starters
I. White
J. Walker
T. Diabate
M. Porter
J. Tryon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. White 22 4 0 7/15 6/10 2/2 3 30 3 0 0 1 3
J. Walker 10 1 3 4/9 2/6 0/2 2 27 0 0 0 0 1
T. Diabate 6 2 1 2/8 0/0 2/2 3 17 0 0 2 2 0
M. Porter 5 1 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 23 2 0 2 0 1
J. Tryon 3 7 1 1/7 1/3 0/0 0 30 0 2 4 3 4
Bench
T. Fahrensohn
C. Adams
L. Harewood
Q. Ferebee
H. Hogland
W. Watson
M. Turner
T. Akwuba
J. Phillips
C. Collinsworth
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Fahrensohn 10 6 0 3/5 2/4 2/2 1 27 2 1 2 0 6
C. Adams 6 5 4 3/7 0/1 0/0 1 31 4 0 2 2 3
L. Harewood 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/1 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
Q. Ferebee 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 3 0 0
H. Hogland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Akwuba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Collinsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 26 12 23/56 13/28 6/9 12 200 11 3 16 8 18
USC
Starters
O. Okongwu
J. Mathews
E. Weaver
N. Rakocevic
I. Mobley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Okongwu 20 10 0 10/13 0/0 0/0 3 22 2 1 4 5 5
J. Mathews 12 3 3 4/15 4/9 0/0 2 31 0 0 3 1 2
E. Weaver 12 0 4 4/7 3/4 1/2 3 25 1 0 2 0 0
N. Rakocevic 11 8 2 5/8 0/1 1/1 0 25 3 1 3 3 5
I. Mobley 5 7 1 2/3 0/0 1/1 1 22 1 0 2 1 6
Starters
O. Okongwu
J. Mathews
E. Weaver
N. Rakocevic
I. Mobley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Okongwu 20 10 0 10/13 0/0 0/0 3 22 2 1 4 5 5
J. Mathews 12 3 3 4/15 4/9 0/0 2 31 0 0 3 1 2
E. Weaver 12 0 4 4/7 3/4 1/2 3 25 1 0 2 0 0
N. Rakocevic 11 8 2 5/8 0/1 1/1 0 25 3 1 3 3 5
I. Mobley 5 7 1 2/3 0/0 1/1 1 22 1 0 2 1 6
Bench
Q. Adlesh
E. Anderson
D. Utomi
C. O'Bannon Jr.
M. Agbonkpolo
K. Sturdivant
M. Anderson
N. Baumann
T. Lewis
D. London
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Adlesh 9 4 0 3/4 3/3 0/0 1 21 1 0 2 1 3
E. Anderson 4 4 10 1/6 0/0 2/4 2 21 0 0 2 2 2
D. Utomi 3 4 0 1/4 0/2 1/2 0 24 0 0 0 3 1
C. O'Bannon Jr. 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
M. Agbonkpolo 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
K. Sturdivant 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
M. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Baumann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. London - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 40 21 30/61 10/20 6/10 13 200 8 2 20 16 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores