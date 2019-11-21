White scores 21 to carry Portland past Portland St. 82-75
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Isaiah White had 21 points as Portland topped Portland State 82-75 on Wednesday night.
JoJo Walker had 13 points for Portland (4-1). Malcolm Porter added 13 points and Jacob Tryon had 12.
Holland Woods had 22 points for the Vikings (1-3). Alonzo Walker added 13 points and eight rebounds. Rashaad Goolsby had five steals.
Matt Hauser, who led the Vikings in scoring heading into the matchup with 17 points per game, scored eight points on 3-of-13 shooting.
Portland plays UC Davis at home on Saturday. Portland State plays San Jose State on the road on Saturday.
---
|35.0
|Min. Per Game
|35.0
|17.0
|Pts. Per Game
|17.0
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|2.0
|Reb. Per Game
|2.0
|31.6
|Field Goal %
|37.3
|0.0
|Three Point %
|31.6
|83.3
|Free Throw %
|85.2
|+ 2
|Holland Woods made layup
|5.0
|+ 1
|JoJo Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|JoJo Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Matt Hauser
|9.0
|+ 2
|Holland Woods made layup
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Portland State
|19.0
|JoJo Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|JoJo Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Ian Burke
|19.0
|+ 2
|Holland Woods made layup
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Greeley
|30.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|75
|Field Goals
|28-53 (52.8%)
|27-65 (41.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-16 (43.8%)
|4-18 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|19-30 (63.3%)
|17-26 (65.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|42
|Offensive
|2
|14
|Defensive
|21
|22
|Team
|9
|6
|Assists
|21
|12
|Steals
|4
|9
|Blocks
|5
|0
|Turnovers
|14
|12
|Fouls
|18
|28
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Portland 4-1
|73.5 PPG
|36 RPG
|17.5 APG
|Portland State 1-3
|81.0 PPG
|41 RPG
|8.7 APG
|
|52.8
|FG%
|41.5
|
|
|43.8
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|63.3
|FT%
|65.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. White
|21
|2
|8
|7/14
|2/3
|5/8
|4
|31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|M. Porter
|13
|4
|0
|5/8
|0/1
|3/4
|4
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Walker
|13
|4
|4
|4/9
|2/3
|3/6
|2
|39
|1
|1
|3
|0
|4
|T. Diabate
|6
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/3
|3
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|C. Adams
|2
|2
|9
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|38
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tryon
|12
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|8/8
|0
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|T. Fahrensohn
|11
|1
|0
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|H. Hogland
|4
|5
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|15
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|L. Harewood
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|W. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Akwuba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Collinsworth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Ferebee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|23
|21
|28/53
|7/16
|19/30
|18
|200
|4
|5
|14
|2
|21
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Goolsby
|9
|3
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|3/6
|2
|26
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|K. Greeley
|8
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|4/5
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Wood
|4
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Burke
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Hamrick
|1
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|C. Whitaker
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Nielsen-Skinner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Binder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|36
|12
|27/65
|4/18
|17/26
|28
|200
|9
|0
|12
|14
|22
