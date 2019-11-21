PORT
PORTST

No Text

White scores 21 to carry Portland past Portland St. 82-75

  • AP
  • Nov 21, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Isaiah White had 21 points as Portland topped Portland State 82-75 on Wednesday night.

JoJo Walker had 13 points for Portland (4-1). Malcolm Porter added 13 points and Jacob Tryon had 12.

Holland Woods had 22 points for the Vikings (1-3). Alonzo Walker added 13 points and eight rebounds. Rashaad Goolsby had five steals.

Matt Hauser, who led the Vikings in scoring heading into the matchup with 17 points per game, scored eight points on 3-of-13 shooting.

Portland plays UC Davis at home on Saturday. Portland State plays San Jose State on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Team Stats
Points 82 75
Field Goals 28-53 (52.8%) 27-65 (41.5%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 4-18 (22.2%)
Free Throws 19-30 (63.3%) 17-26 (65.4%)
Total Rebounds 32 42
Offensive 2 14
Defensive 21 22
Team 9 6
Assists 21 12
Steals 4 9
Blocks 5 0
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 18 28
Technicals 0 0
Portland
Starters
I. White
M. Porter
J. Walker
T. Diabate
C. Adams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. White 21 2 8 7/14 2/3 5/8 4 31 0 1 1 0 2
M. Porter 13 4 0 5/8 0/1 3/4 4 24 1 0 1 0 4
J. Walker 13 4 4 4/9 2/3 3/6 2 39 1 1 3 0 4
T. Diabate 6 2 0 3/4 0/0 0/3 3 13 0 1 1 0 2
C. Adams 2 2 9 1/5 0/3 0/0 2 38 2 0 3 0 2
Bench
J. Tryon
T. Fahrensohn
H. Hogland
L. Harewood
W. Watson
M. Turner
T. Akwuba
J. Phillips
C. Collinsworth
Q. Ferebee
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tryon 12 3 0 2/2 0/0 8/8 0 16 0 1 1 0 3
T. Fahrensohn 11 1 0 4/7 3/5 0/0 3 21 0 0 0 0 1
H. Hogland 4 5 0 2/3 0/0 0/1 0 15 0 0 3 2 3
L. Harewood 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
W. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Akwuba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Collinsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Ferebee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 23 21 28/53 7/16 19/30 18 200 4 5 14 2 21
Portland State
Starters
H. Woods
A. Walker
M. Hauser
S. Nuhu
M. Golder
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Woods 22 4 5 9/16 1/4 3/3 4 33 1 0 6 1 3
A. Walker 13 8 1 6/14 0/1 1/3 4 29 2 0 0 5 3
M. Hauser 8 7 4 3/13 2/7 0/0 3 34 1 0 2 2 5
S. Nuhu 4 4 0 1/4 0/0 2/2 1 10 0 0 1 2 2
M. Golder 3 2 0 1/3 0/1 1/2 5 12 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
R. Goolsby
K. Greeley
T. Wood
I. Burke
L. Hamrick
C. Whitaker
J. Nielsen-Skinner
K. Binder
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Goolsby 9 3 1 3/6 0/0 3/6 2 26 5 0 1 1 2
K. Greeley 8 1 0 2/3 0/1 4/5 1 11 0 0 0 0 1
T. Wood 4 1 0 1/2 0/1 2/3 1 12 0 0 0 0 1
I. Burke 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 3 16 0 0 0 0 1
L. Hamrick 1 4 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 2 10 0 0 0 2 2
C. Whitaker 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 1 0 1
J. Nielsen-Skinner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Binder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 36 12 27/65 4/18 17/26 28 200 9 0 12 14 22
