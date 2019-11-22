HOFSTRA
No Text

Buie, Ray lead Hofstra to 88-78 win over UCLA

  • AP
  • Nov 22, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Desure Buie scored a career-high 29 points, Jalen Ray added a career-high 27 and Hofstra rallied in the second half to defeat UCLA 88-78 on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion.

Eli Pemberton added 15 for the Pride (3-2), who made 12 3-pointers along with going 24 of 30 on free throws.

Hofstra trailed 59-51 with 13:50 remaining before scoring eight straight points, including a pair of Ray 3-pointers. The Pride led 69-68 before taking control with a 13-4 run to go up 82-72 with 2:49 left.

Jalen Hill scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for UCLA (4-1), which suffered its first loss under Mick Cronin. It is Hill's second double-double of the season and fifth of his career. Cody Riley added 12 points before fouling out with 8:22 remaining.

UCLA led by as many as 13 in the first half before Hofstra went on a 22-10 rally over the final eight minutes to get within 42-41 at halftime. Ray scored eight points and Blue added seven during that stretch.

The Bruins made 12 of their first 17 from the field to start the game but hit 4 of 15 the rest of the first half. They were 29 of 61 (47.5%) for the game but 6 of 22 from 3-point range - including 1 of 10 in the second half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Hofstra: This is the first time the Pride have defeated UCLA in three meetings.

UCLA: This is the third time the past two seasons that the Bruins have lost at home to a mid-major team.

UP NEXT

Hofstra Travels to Cal State Fullerton on Sunday.

UCLA: Faces BYU in a first-round game at the Maui Invitational on Monday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

  Defensive rebound by Desure Buie 28.0
  Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
+ 1 Desure Buie made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Desure Buie made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on Tyger Campbell 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton 39.0
  Prince Ali missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
+ 1 Desure Buie made 2nd of 2 free throws 47.0
+ 1 Desure Buie made 1st of 2 free throws 47.0
  Personal foul on Prince Ali 47.0
  Lost ball turnover on Chris Smith, stolen by Eli Pemberton 53.0
Hofstra
Starters
D. Buie
J. Ray
E. Pemberton
T. Coburn
I. Kante
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Buie 29 3 7 7/12 2/4 13/13 0 37 3 0 1 0 3
J. Ray 27 2 0 8/15 5/8 6/7 2 37 0 0 0 0 2
E. Pemberton 15 4 3 5/12 3/5 2/2 3 38 3 0 0 2 2
T. Coburn 10 5 0 3/8 2/5 2/3 3 37 1 0 2 0 5
I. Kante 5 5 2 2/3 0/0 1/4 3 24 1 0 2 0 5
Bench
S. Trueheart
K. Schutte
H. Hughes
O. Silverio
J. Miranda
C. Klementowicz
C. Burgess
K. Cramer
C. Gibson Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Trueheart 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
K. Schutte 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 8 0 1 1 1 1
H. Hughes 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1 8 0 1 0 0 3
O. Silverio 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
J. Miranda - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Klementowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Burgess - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Cramer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gibson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 25 12 26/54 12/25 24/30 17 199 8 3 6 3 22
UCLA
Starters
J. Hill
C. Riley
C. Smith
P. Ali
T. Campbell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hill 24 12 2 10/14 0/0 4/8 2 32 0 0 1 5 7
C. Riley 12 6 3 5/8 0/0 2/2 5 17 0 0 2 1 5
C. Smith 12 4 2 4/6 0/1 4/4 1 25 0 0 2 2 2
P. Ali 9 4 3 4/13 1/9 0/0 4 30 1 1 2 1 3
T. Campbell 0 0 5 0/3 0/1 0/0 4 28 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
D. Singleton
J. Kyman
A. Olesinski
J. Bernard
K. Nwuba
S. O'Neal
J. Jaquez Jr.
A. Dodson
I. Wulff
R. Stong
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Singleton 8 2 1 2/3 2/3 2/2 2 16 0 0 0 0 2
J. Kyman 6 1 1 2/5 2/5 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 1
A. Olesinski 5 3 1 2/4 1/1 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 0 3
J. Bernard 2 3 4 0/3 0/2 2/2 1 15 0 0 0 0 3
K. Nwuba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. O'Neal 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 1 0
J. Jaquez Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Dodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Wulff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Stong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 36 22 29/61 6/22 14/18 23 196 1 1 11 10 26
