Buie, Ray lead Hofstra to 88-78 win over UCLA
LOS ANGELES (AP) Desure Buie scored a career-high 29 points, Jalen Ray added a career-high 27 and Hofstra rallied in the second half to defeat UCLA 88-78 on Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion.
Eli Pemberton added 15 for the Pride (3-2), who made 12 3-pointers along with going 24 of 30 on free throws.
Hofstra trailed 59-51 with 13:50 remaining before scoring eight straight points, including a pair of Ray 3-pointers. The Pride led 69-68 before taking control with a 13-4 run to go up 82-72 with 2:49 left.
Jalen Hill scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for UCLA (4-1), which suffered its first loss under Mick Cronin. It is Hill's second double-double of the season and fifth of his career. Cody Riley added 12 points before fouling out with 8:22 remaining.
UCLA led by as many as 13 in the first half before Hofstra went on a 22-10 rally over the final eight minutes to get within 42-41 at halftime. Ray scored eight points and Blue added seven during that stretch.
The Bruins made 12 of their first 17 from the field to start the game but hit 4 of 15 the rest of the first half. They were 29 of 61 (47.5%) for the game but 6 of 22 from 3-point range - including 1 of 10 in the second half.
THE TAKEAWAY
Hofstra: This is the first time the Pride have defeated UCLA in three meetings.
UCLA: This is the third time the past two seasons that the Bruins have lost at home to a mid-major team.
UP NEXT
Hofstra Travels to Cal State Fullerton on Sunday.
UCLA: Faces BYU in a first-round game at the Maui Invitational on Monday.
---
|33.8
|Min. Per Game
|33.8
|10.3
|Pts. Per Game
|10.3
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|2.5
|Reb. Per Game
|2.5
|52.9
|Field Goal %
|40.6
|40.0
|Three Point %
|46.2
|95.0
|Free Throw %
|69.2
|Defensive rebound by Desure Buie
|28.0
|Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|+ 1
|Desure Buie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|+ 1
|Desure Buie made 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Personal foul on Tyger Campbell
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Eli Pemberton
|39.0
|Prince Ali missed 3-pt. jump shot
|41.0
|+ 1
|Desure Buie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47.0
|+ 1
|Desure Buie made 1st of 2 free throws
|47.0
|Personal foul on Prince Ali
|47.0
|Lost ball turnover on Chris Smith, stolen by Eli Pemberton
|53.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|88
|78
|Field Goals
|26-54 (48.1%)
|29-61 (47.5%)
|3-Pointers
|12-25 (48.0%)
|6-22 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|24-30 (80.0%)
|14-18 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|37
|Offensive
|3
|10
|Defensive
|22
|26
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|12
|22
|Steals
|8
|1
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|6
|11
|Fouls
|17
|23
|Technicals
|0
|1
|
|48.1
|FG%
|47.5
|
|
|48.0
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Buie
|29
|3
|7
|7/12
|2/4
|13/13
|0
|37
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Ray
|27
|2
|0
|8/15
|5/8
|6/7
|2
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Pemberton
|15
|4
|3
|5/12
|3/5
|2/2
|3
|38
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|T. Coburn
|10
|5
|0
|3/8
|2/5
|2/3
|3
|37
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|I. Kante
|5
|5
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|1/4
|3
|24
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Trueheart
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Schutte
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|H. Hughes
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|O. Silverio
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Miranda
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Klementowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Burgess
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Cramer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gibson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|25
|12
|26/54
|12/25
|24/30
|17
|199
|8
|3
|6
|3
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hill
|24
|12
|2
|10/14
|0/0
|4/8
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|5
|7
|C. Riley
|12
|6
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|C. Smith
|12
|4
|2
|4/6
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|25
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|P. Ali
|9
|4
|3
|4/13
|1/9
|0/0
|4
|30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|T. Campbell
|0
|0
|5
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Singleton
|8
|2
|1
|2/3
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Kyman
|6
|1
|1
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Olesinski
|5
|3
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Bernard
|2
|3
|4
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. Nwuba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. O'Neal
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Dodson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Wulff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Stong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|36
|22
|29/61
|6/22
|14/18
|23
|196
|1
|1
|11
|10
|26
