Jalen Smith's double-double helps Maryland rout Notre Dame

  • AP
  • Dec 04, 2019

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Jalen Smith had 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds as No. 3 Maryland cruised to a 72-51 victory over Notre Dame on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Eric Ayala scored 14 points and Aaron Wiggins added 11 for the Terrapins (9-0), who are off to their best start since winning 10 in a row to open the 1998-99 season.

John Mooney had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Notre Dame (6-2), which had won six in a row since opening the season with a loss at North Carolina.

It took some time for the Terps' offense to get going, but their defense was sharp for nearly the entire first half. After falling behind 9-4, Maryland allowed just four points over the next 12:31.

Ayala scored seven points in a row to turn a one-point game into a 21-13 lead, and later delivered a tomahawk slam a minute before the break. Aaron Wiggins capped the half by getting the carom from his missed 3-pointer and slamming it home for a 32-20 lead.

Notre Dame never cut the deficit to less than 10 in the second half as Maryland snapped a six-game skid in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, a streak that began when the Terps were still in the ACC.

Smith recorded his fifth double-double of the season, matching his total from all of last season.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish missed out on the first of their three chances for a noteworthy nonconference victory this month. Notre Dame will get chances at home against UCLA (Dec. 14) and in Indianapolis against Indiana (Dec. 21) for a brand-name triumph outside the ACC.

Maryland: The evidence continues to build that the Terps are an elite defensive team. Three days after holding Marquette star Markus Howard to just six points, Maryland smothered the Fighting Irish, limiting them to 29.0 percent from the floor.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Maryland, which rose to No. 3 in this week's poll after winning the Orlando Invitational, did nothing to dent its lofty ranking in the first of two games this week.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish begin a three-game homestand Saturday, facing Boston College in their first ACC game in more than a month.

Maryland: The Terps open conference play on Saturday at home against Illinois, the first of two league games in a span of four days.

---

Key Players
J. Mooney
33 F
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
17.1 Pts. Per Game 17.1
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
41.7 Field Goal % 45.0
32.1 Three Point % 40.5
48.3 Free Throw % 75.0
  Defensive rebound by Makhi Mitchell 21.0
  Dane Goodwin missed jump shot 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski 35.0
  Joshua Tomaic missed 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
+ 1 Nikola Djogo made 2nd of 2 free throws 50.0
  Nikola Djogo missed 1st of 2 free throws 50.0
  Shooting foul on Makhi Mitchell 50.0
  Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski 53.0
  Makhi Mitchell missed tip-in 55.0
  Offensive rebound by Makhi Mitchell 1:02
  Joshua Tomaic missed jump shot 1:04
Team Stats
Points 51 72
Field Goals 18-62 (29.0%) 27-67 (40.3%)
3-Pointers 7-25 (28.0%) 8-29 (27.6%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 39 48
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 30 35
Team 2 3
Assists 11 18
Steals 2 4
Blocks 2 10
Turnovers 10 7
Fouls 14 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
33
J. Mooney F
17 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
25
J. Smith F
15 PTS, 16 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Notre Dame 6-2 203151
home team logo 3 Maryland 9-0 324072
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
Team Stats
away team logo Notre Dame 6-2 75.4 PPG 44.9 RPG 17.1 APG
home team logo 3 Maryland 9-0 81.0 PPG 43.8 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
33
J. Mooney F 14.3 PPG 13.0 RPG 2.3 APG 41.7 FG%
25
J. Smith F 13.4 PPG 9.0 RPG 1.0 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
33
J. Mooney F 17 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
25
J. Smith F 15 PTS 16 REB 3 AST
29.0 FG% 40.3
28.0 3PT FG% 27.6
61.5 FT% 71.4
Notre Dame
Starters
J. Mooney
P. Hubb
J. Durham
R. Pflueger
T. Gibbs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Mooney 17 12 2 5/12 3/6 4/6 2 31 1 0 1 2 10
P. Hubb 13 5 3 5/15 3/8 0/0 2 35 0 0 1 1 4
J. Durham 9 5 1 4/7 0/0 1/2 2 21 0 2 1 2 3
R. Pflueger 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 4 24 0 0 5 0 1
T. Gibbs 0 2 1 0/11 0/4 0/0 1 29 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
D. Goodwin
R. Carmody
N. Djogo
N. Laszewski
E. Morgan
C. Ryan
C. Doherty
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Goodwin 6 3 1 2/8 1/3 1/1 1 25 0 0 0 1 2
R. Carmody 5 2 1 2/4 0/1 1/2 2 13 1 0 1 0 2
N. Djogo 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
N. Laszewski 0 6 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 0 6
E. Morgan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Ryan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Doherty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 37 11 18/62 7/25 8/13 14 200 2 2 10 7 30
Maryland
Starters
J. Smith
E. Ayala
A. Wiggins
D. Morsell
A. Cowan Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Smith 15 16 3 5/12 2/3 3/6 2 28 0 5 1 4 12
E. Ayala 14 5 5 6/9 2/5 0/0 1 32 2 0 0 1 4
A. Wiggins 11 7 0 3/11 2/6 3/4 1 29 0 3 2 2 5
D. Morsell 10 7 4 4/8 0/2 2/2 2 27 1 0 3 1 6
A. Cowan Jr. 9 2 2 3/9 1/4 2/2 1 31 0 1 1 0 2
Bench
D. Scott
H. Hart
J. Tomaic
R. Lindo Jr.
Ma. Mitchell
T. Valmon
R. Mona
S. Smith Jr.
Ma. Mitchell
W. Clark
C. Marial
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Scott 4 3 2 2/5 0/3 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 1 2
H. Hart 3 0 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0
J. Tomaic 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. Lindo Jr. 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
Ma. Mitchell 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Valmon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Mona 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Smith Jr. 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 0
Ma. Mitchell 0 4 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 1 0 1 3
W. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Marial - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 45 18 27/67 8/29 10/14 11 200 4 10 7 10 35
NCAA BB Scores