Jalen Smith's double-double helps Maryland rout Notre Dame
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Jalen Smith had 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds as No. 3 Maryland cruised to a 72-51 victory over Notre Dame on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Eric Ayala scored 14 points and Aaron Wiggins added 11 for the Terrapins (9-0), who are off to their best start since winning 10 in a row to open the 1998-99 season.
John Mooney had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Notre Dame (6-2), which had won six in a row since opening the season with a loss at North Carolina.
It took some time for the Terps' offense to get going, but their defense was sharp for nearly the entire first half. After falling behind 9-4, Maryland allowed just four points over the next 12:31.
Ayala scored seven points in a row to turn a one-point game into a 21-13 lead, and later delivered a tomahawk slam a minute before the break. Aaron Wiggins capped the half by getting the carom from his missed 3-pointer and slamming it home for a 32-20 lead.
Notre Dame never cut the deficit to less than 10 in the second half as Maryland snapped a six-game skid in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, a streak that began when the Terps were still in the ACC.
Smith recorded his fifth double-double of the season, matching his total from all of last season.
BIG PICTURE
Notre Dame: The Irish missed out on the first of their three chances for a noteworthy nonconference victory this month. Notre Dame will get chances at home against UCLA (Dec. 14) and in Indianapolis against Indiana (Dec. 21) for a brand-name triumph outside the ACC.
Maryland: The evidence continues to build that the Terps are an elite defensive team. Three days after holding Marquette star Markus Howard to just six points, Maryland smothered the Fighting Irish, limiting them to 29.0 percent from the floor.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Maryland, which rose to No. 3 in this week's poll after winning the Orlando Invitational, did nothing to dent its lofty ranking in the first of two games this week.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish begin a three-game homestand Saturday, facing Boston College in their first ACC game in more than a month.
Maryland: The Terps open conference play on Saturday at home against Illinois, the first of two league games in a span of four days.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|31.1
|Min. Per Game
|31.1
|17.1
|Pts. Per Game
|17.1
|4.5
|Ast. Per Game
|4.5
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|41.7
|Field Goal %
|45.0
|32.1
|Three Point %
|40.5
|48.3
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|Defensive rebound by Makhi Mitchell
|21.0
|Dane Goodwin missed jump shot
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski
|35.0
|Joshua Tomaic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|37.0
|+ 1
|Nikola Djogo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|50.0
|Nikola Djogo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|50.0
|Shooting foul on Makhi Mitchell
|50.0
|Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski
|53.0
|Makhi Mitchell missed tip-in
|55.0
|Offensive rebound by Makhi Mitchell
|1:02
|Joshua Tomaic missed jump shot
|1:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|72
|Field Goals
|18-62 (29.0%)
|27-67 (40.3%)
|3-Pointers
|7-25 (28.0%)
|8-29 (27.6%)
|Free Throws
|8-13 (61.5%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|48
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|30
|35
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|11
|18
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|2
|10
|Turnovers
|10
|7
|Fouls
|14
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Notre Dame 6-2
|75.4 PPG
|44.9 RPG
|17.1 APG
|3 Maryland 9-0
|81.0 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|13.4 APG
|
|29.0
|FG%
|40.3
|
|
|28.0
|3PT FG%
|27.6
|
|
|61.5
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooney
|17
|12
|2
|5/12
|3/6
|4/6
|2
|31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|10
|P. Hubb
|13
|5
|3
|5/15
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|J. Durham
|9
|5
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|21
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|R. Pflueger
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|24
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|T. Gibbs
|0
|2
|1
|0/11
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooney
|17
|12
|2
|5/12
|3/6
|4/6
|2
|31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|10
|P. Hubb
|13
|5
|3
|5/15
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|J. Durham
|9
|5
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|21
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|R. Pflueger
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|24
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|T. Gibbs
|0
|2
|1
|0/11
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Goodwin
|6
|3
|1
|2/8
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|R. Carmody
|5
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Djogo
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|N. Laszewski
|0
|6
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|E. Morgan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Ryan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Doherty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|37
|11
|18/62
|7/25
|8/13
|14
|200
|2
|2
|10
|7
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smith
|15
|16
|3
|5/12
|2/3
|3/6
|2
|28
|0
|5
|1
|4
|12
|E. Ayala
|14
|5
|5
|6/9
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|32
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|A. Wiggins
|11
|7
|0
|3/11
|2/6
|3/4
|1
|29
|0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|D. Morsell
|10
|7
|4
|4/8
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|27
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6
|A. Cowan Jr.
|9
|2
|2
|3/9
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smith
|15
|16
|3
|5/12
|2/3
|3/6
|2
|28
|0
|5
|1
|4
|12
|E. Ayala
|14
|5
|5
|6/9
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|32
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|A. Wiggins
|11
|7
|0
|3/11
|2/6
|3/4
|1
|29
|0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|D. Morsell
|10
|7
|4
|4/8
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|27
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6
|A. Cowan Jr.
|9
|2
|2
|3/9
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Scott
|4
|3
|2
|2/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|H. Hart
|3
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Tomaic
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Lindo Jr.
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ma. Mitchell
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Valmon
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Mona
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Smith Jr.
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ma. Mitchell
|0
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|W. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Marial
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|45
|18
|27/67
|8/29
|10/14
|11
|200
|4
|10
|7
|10
|35
