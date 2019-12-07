No. 13 Ducks stop a 2-game slide with 89-64 win over Hawaii
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Payton Pritchard had 20 points and a season-high 11 assists, and No. 13 Oregon snapped a two-game losing streak with an 89-64 victory over Hawaii on Saturday.
The teams were tied at 34 at the break but Oregon (7-2) opened the second half with a 20-1 run to pull away. The Ducks led by as many as 27 points down the stretch.
Eddie Stansberry led Hawaii (6-3) with 24 points, including a career-high seven 3-pointers. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Rainbow Warriors.
The victory snapped a five-game Hawaii winning streak over the Ducks in the all-time series. The last win for Oregon came in the 1974-75 season.
Oregon had dropped its last two games, against No. 8 Gonzaga on Nov. 28 and No. 6 North Carolina the next day at the Battle for Atlantis in the Bahamas.
Oregon was without starting forward Shakur Juiston because of a lower leg injury. He was averaging 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds a game.
Freshman C.J. Walker started in Juiston's place. He finished with a career-high 18 points. Will Richardson added 16 for Oregon.
The Rainbow Warriors had won three straight and were coming off a 58-41 victory over Hawaii Pacific.
Hawaii jumped out to a 13-5 lead over the Ducks early after Stansberry's 3-pointer. Payton Pritchrd's 3 midway through the opening half pulled the Ducks into a 17-all tie, but Oregon was not able to go ahead until Anthony Mathis' 3-pointer made it 22-20.
Oregon's lead was short-lived, though. Stansberry answered with a 3 of his own to put Hawaii back in front.
Pritchard's layup and free throw put Oregon ahead 32-28 with a little more than two minutes left in the half, but the teams went into the break knotted at 34.
Stansberry had 14 of his points, including four 3-pointers, to lead all scorers at the half. The senior guard went into the game averaging 18.8 points.
Pritchard opened the second half with a pair of 3s to kick off the Ducks' big run that gave them a commanding 53-35 lead.
Hawaii has been led this season by Chris Gerlufsen while coach Eran Ganot is out on medical leave. Ganot stepped away before the season opener.
BIG PICTURE:
Hawaii: It was Hawaii's first game against a ranked opponent in two years. ... The Rainbow Warriors play their next five games at home.
Oregon: Oregon says Juiston is week-to-week. ... The Ducks have played the most difficult schedule in the nation thus far this season, with four opponents in the top 15. ... Portland Trail Blazer Nassir Little was at the game.
UP NEXT
Hawaii:The Rainbow Warriors host Samford on Dec. 15.
Oregon: The Ducks play at Michigan on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.3
|Min. Per Game
|34.3
|18.6
|Pts. Per Game
|18.6
|5.5
|Ast. Per Game
|5.5
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|45.3
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|25.0
|Three Point %
|39.3
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|71.1
|Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro
|19.0
|Kameron Ng missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 1
|Justin Webster made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Justin Webster missed 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Addison Patterson
|23.0
|+ 2
|Addison Patterson made dunk
|23.0
|+ 3
|Justin Webster made 3-pt. jump shot
|48.0
|Turnover on Luke Osborn
|1:16
|Offensive foul on Luke Osborn
|1:16
|Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson
|1:16
|Justin Hemsley missed hook shot
|1:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|89
|Field Goals
|22-57 (38.6%)
|32-51 (62.7%)
|3-Pointers
|12-30 (40.0%)
|10-19 (52.6%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|15-17 (88.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|19
|31
|Offensive
|7
|6
|Defensive
|9
|24
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|14
|20
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
3
|E. Stansberry G
|18.8 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|1.6 APG
|48.5 FG%
|
3
|P. Pritchard G
|18.6 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|5.5 APG
|47.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Stansberry G
|24 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|P. Pritchard G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|11 AST
|
|38.6
|FG%
|62.7
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|52.6
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|88.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Stansberry
|24
|3
|1
|8/17
|7/14
|1/1
|1
|37
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Carper
|11
|5
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|S. Avea
|6
|2
|0
|2/9
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Z. Raimo
|3
|5
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|D. Buggs
|0
|0
|8
|0/8
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|35
|1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Stansberry
|24
|3
|1
|8/17
|7/14
|1/1
|1
|37
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Carper
|11
|5
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|S. Avea
|6
|2
|0
|2/9
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Z. Raimo
|3
|5
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|D. Buggs
|0
|0
|8
|0/8
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|35
|1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Webster
|12
|1
|0
|4/8
|3/7
|1/2
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Colina
|5
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. da Silva
|3
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|3/5
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Hemsley
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Z. Nedd
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Ng
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. Hulland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Cason
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Villa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|16
|14
|22/57
|12/30
|8/12
|16
|200
|4
|0
|11
|7
|9
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Pritchard
|20
|3
|11
|8/11
|3/6
|1/1
|2
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|C. Walker
|18
|2
|1
|8/10
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|A. Mathis
|11
|6
|1
|3/6
|3/4
|2/2
|0
|28
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|C. Duarte
|5
|4
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|3/4
|1
|26
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|F. Okoro
|3
|7
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|23
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Pritchard
|20
|3
|11
|8/11
|3/6
|1/1
|2
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|C. Walker
|18
|2
|1
|8/10
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|A. Mathis
|11
|6
|1
|3/6
|3/4
|2/2
|0
|28
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|C. Duarte
|5
|4
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|3/4
|1
|26
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|F. Okoro
|3
|7
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|23
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Richardson
|16
|2
|3
|5/7
|2/2
|4/4
|1
|27
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Patterson
|10
|1
|0
|5/7
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|15
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|C. Lawson
|6
|5
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|L. Osborn
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Omoruyi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Williams Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Juiston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wur
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Dante
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|30
|20
|32/51
|10/19
|15/17
|16
|199
|5
|2
|12
|6
|24
-
MTSU
MURYST47
82
2nd 2:55
-
COLOST
BOISE47
53
2nd 11:43
-
WCLIFF
WEBER26
49
2nd 15:30
-
SACST
CSFULL33
32
2nd 13:02
-
ARKPB
UTEP36
44
2nd 12:40
-
MARQET
KSTATE42
34
2nd 16:47 ESP2
-
LALAF
ARIZST19
29
1st 3:58 PACN
-
GTOWN
SMU42
20
1st 2:31 ESPU
-
HOLY
USD8
5
1st 14:44
-
CALBPTST
UCIRV3
7
1st 15:37
-
SIENA
CPOLY8
7
1st 14:41
-
PORT
SEATTLE9
14
1st 13:57
-
GRAM
LOYMRY7
24
1st 11:58
-
PSU
6OHIOST74
106
Final
-
NJTECH
UCF65
78
Final
-
12ARIZ
18BAYLOR58
63
Final
-
CUSE
GATECH97
63
Final
-
FLA
24BUTLER62
76
Final
-
WVU
STJOHN68
70
Final
-
STETSON
VMI61
88
Final
-
LAFAY
CORN62
59
Final
-
MAINE
CCTST66
64
Final
-
IUPUI
BALLST54
102
Final
-
LIU
ARMY85
72
Final
-
CARVER
CIT40
108
Final
-
EMICH
DTROIT55
51
Final
-
FIU
KENSAW84
81
Final
-
SFTRPA
UMBC63
60
Final
-
UMASS
HARV55
89
Final
-
STFRAN
MASLOW63
94
Final
-
NCAT
BRAD52
83
Final
-
BC
ND73
72
Final
-
MIAOH
EVAN87
101
Final
-
PRESBY
SCST68
80
Final
-
CHARLO
NCWILM76
57
Final
-
NCST
WAKE91
82
Final
-
YOUNG
WMICH64
66
Final
-
CSBAK
MISS67
83
Final
-
NEVADA
AF100
85
Final
-
BU
BING79
84
Final/OT
-
INDST
WRIGHT84
77
Final/OT
-
LONGWD
MORGAN65
73
Final
-
MANH
FORD54
53
Final/OT
-
QUIN
LOYCHI59
90
Final
-
LSALLE
DREXEL71
63
Final
-
NEB
CREIGH76
95
Final
-
HOFSTRA
STBON45
73
Final
-
RICE
LAMAR60
73
Final
-
23NOVA
STJOES78
66
Final
-
UCSB
TXARL72
68
Final
-
NMEXST
WASHST54
63
Final
-
UNLV
BYU50
83
Final
-
ARKST
TULSA66
63
Final
-
SILL
USM69
72
Final
-
UTVALL
SUTAH72
73
Final
-
DAVID
NEAST70
63
Final
-
FDU
8UK52
83
Final
-
OAK
BGREEN65
68
Final
-
NCGRN
RADFRD60
58
Final
-
NCASHV
WCAR77
78
Final
-
LOYMD
MOUNT64
48
Final
-
DEL
GWASH56
66
Final
-
NMEX
WYO79
65
Final
-
CONTX
TEXSO47
85
Final
-
IPFW
ILLCHI49
62
Final
-
WISGB
EILL80
93
Final
-
IND
WISC64
84
Final
-
GAST
MERCER73
61
Final
-
STMARYT
TXAMCC53
81
Final
-
JAXST
ALAM62
67
Final/OT
-
TXSA
TEXST77
71
Final
-
CARK
UTAH67
98
Final
-
CAL
SNCLRA52
71
Final
-
NH
QUINN67
75
Final
-
ILL
3MD58
59
Final
-
UNF
PEAY83
90
Final
-
CINCY
XAVIER66
73
Final
-
15MEMP
UAB65
57
Final
-
NCCU
CHARSO53
58
Final
-
BCU
JVILLE60
82
Final
-
SEMO
DRAKE73
78
Final
-
FRESNO
25UTAHST70
77
Final/OT
-
NORFLK
HAMP53
64
Final
-
ARKLR
NTEXAS53
76
Final
-
ROBERT
FGC64
59
Final
-
BROWN
STNYBRK63
79
Final
-
CSTCAR
WINTHR92
88
Final
-
MOREHD
ILLST50
61
Final
-
UOP
LNGBCH65
46
Final
-
MARIST
NAVY51
53
Final/OT
-
YALE
LEHIGH78
65
Final
-
ALBANY
BUCK64
65
Final
-
AMER
GMASON53
68
Final
-
CLEVST
KENTST59
81
Final
-
HAWAII
13OREG64
89
Final
-
20COLO
2KANSAS58
72
Final
-
GWEBB
WOFF77
81
Final
-
TOWSON
UVM38
55
Final
-
ARK
WKY79
86
Final/OT
-
MIZZOU
TEMPLE64
54
Final
-
ODU
VCU57
69
Final
-
DALCHRI
ABIL34
102
Final
-
SAMFORD
HOUBP113
90
Final
-
ETNST
NDAKST68
78
Final
-
NILL
UCDAV57
66
Final
-
TRNTX
UIW65
101
Final