No. 13 Ducks stop a 2-game slide with 89-64 win over Hawaii

  • AP
  • Dec 07, 2019

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Payton Pritchard had 20 points and a season-high 11 assists, and No. 13 Oregon snapped a two-game losing streak with an 89-64 victory over Hawaii on Saturday.

The teams were tied at 34 at the break but Oregon (7-2) opened the second half with a 20-1 run to pull away. The Ducks led by as many as 27 points down the stretch.

Eddie Stansberry led Hawaii (6-3) with 24 points, including a career-high seven 3-pointers. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Rainbow Warriors.

The victory snapped a five-game Hawaii winning streak over the Ducks in the all-time series. The last win for Oregon came in the 1974-75 season.

Oregon had dropped its last two games, against No. 8 Gonzaga on Nov. 28 and No. 6 North Carolina the next day at the Battle for Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Oregon was without starting forward Shakur Juiston because of a lower leg injury. He was averaging 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds a game.

Freshman C.J. Walker started in Juiston's place. He finished with a career-high 18 points. Will Richardson added 16 for Oregon.

The Rainbow Warriors had won three straight and were coming off a 58-41 victory over Hawaii Pacific.

Hawaii jumped out to a 13-5 lead over the Ducks early after Stansberry's 3-pointer. Payton Pritchrd's 3 midway through the opening half pulled the Ducks into a 17-all tie, but Oregon was not able to go ahead until Anthony Mathis' 3-pointer made it 22-20.

Oregon's lead was short-lived, though. Stansberry answered with a 3 of his own to put Hawaii back in front.

Pritchard's layup and free throw put Oregon ahead 32-28 with a little more than two minutes left in the half, but the teams went into the break knotted at 34.

Stansberry had 14 of his points, including four 3-pointers, to lead all scorers at the half. The senior guard went into the game averaging 18.8 points.

Pritchard opened the second half with a pair of 3s to kick off the Ducks' big run that gave them a commanding 53-35 lead.

Hawaii has been led this season by Chris Gerlufsen while coach Eran Ganot is out on medical leave. Ganot stepped away before the season opener.

BIG PICTURE:

Hawaii: It was Hawaii's first game against a ranked opponent in two years. ... The Rainbow Warriors play their next five games at home.

Oregon: Oregon says Juiston is week-to-week. ... The Ducks have played the most difficult schedule in the nation thus far this season, with four opponents in the top 15. ... Portland Trail Blazer Nassir Little was at the game.

UP NEXT

Hawaii:The Rainbow Warriors host Samford on Dec. 15.

Oregon: The Ducks play at Michigan on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Z. Raimo
14 F
P. Pritchard
3 G
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
18.6 Pts. Per Game 18.6
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
45.3 Field Goal % 50.0
25.0 Three Point % 39.3
75.0 Free Throw % 71.1
  Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro 19.0
  Kameron Ng missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 1 Justin Webster made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
  Justin Webster missed 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Addison Patterson 23.0
+ 2 Addison Patterson made dunk 23.0
+ 3 Justin Webster made 3-pt. jump shot 48.0
  Turnover on Luke Osborn 1:16
  Offensive foul on Luke Osborn 1:16
  Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson 1:16
  Justin Hemsley missed hook shot 1:18
Team Stats
Points 64 89
Field Goals 22-57 (38.6%) 32-51 (62.7%)
3-Pointers 12-30 (40.0%) 10-19 (52.6%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 15-17 (88.2%)
Total Rebounds 19 31
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 9 24
Team 3 1
Assists 14 20
Steals 4 5
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
3
E. Stansberry G
24 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
P. Pritchard G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 11 AST
12T
away team logo Hawaii 6-3 343064
home team logo 13 Oregon 7-2 345589
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Hawaii 6-3 71.3 PPG 34.6 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo 13 Oregon 7-2 77.6 PPG 42 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
3
E. Stansberry G 18.8 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.6 APG 48.5 FG%
3
P. Pritchard G 18.6 PPG 4.4 RPG 5.5 APG 47.7 FG%
Top Scorers
3
E. Stansberry G 24 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
3
P. Pritchard G 20 PTS 3 REB 11 AST
38.6 FG% 62.7
40.0 3PT FG% 52.6
66.7 FT% 88.2
Hawaii
Starters
E. Stansberry
D. Carper
S. Avea
Z. Raimo
D. Buggs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Stansberry 24 3 1 8/17 7/14 1/1 1 37 2 0 1 1 2
D. Carper 11 5 0 5/7 0/0 1/1 3 24 0 0 1 3 2
S. Avea 6 2 0 2/9 2/6 0/0 2 22 1 0 0 0 2
Z. Raimo 3 5 4 1/3 0/0 1/2 2 32 0 0 1 3 2
D. Buggs 0 0 8 0/8 0/2 0/0 2 35 1 0 5 0 0
Bench
J. Webster
M. Colina
B. da Silva
J. Hemsley
Z. Nedd
K. Ng
O. Hulland
G. Cason
J. Villa
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Webster 12 1 0 4/8 3/7 1/2 2 24 0 0 1 0 1
M. Colina 5 0 0 2/2 0/0 1/1 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
B. da Silva 3 0 0 0/1 0/0 3/5 2 9 0 0 1 0 0
J. Hemsley 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
Z. Nedd 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
K. Ng 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
O. Hulland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Cason - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Villa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 16 14 22/57 12/30 8/12 16 200 4 0 11 7 9
Oregon
Starters
P. Pritchard
C. Walker
A. Mathis
C. Duarte
F. Okoro
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Pritchard 20 3 11 8/11 3/6 1/1 2 35 0 0 3 0 3
C. Walker 18 2 1 8/10 2/3 0/0 4 22 0 1 1 0 2
A. Mathis 11 6 1 3/6 3/4 2/2 0 28 1 0 0 3 3
C. Duarte 5 4 0 1/6 0/3 3/4 1 26 2 0 2 1 3
F. Okoro 3 7 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 3 23 0 1 0 1 6
Bench
W. Richardson
A. Patterson
C. Lawson
L. Osborn
E. Omoruyi
E. Williams Jr.
W. Johnson
S. Juiston
L. Wur
N. Dante
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Richardson 16 2 3 5/7 2/2 4/4 1 27 2 0 1 0 2
A. Patterson 10 1 0 5/7 0/1 0/0 4 15 0 0 3 1 0
C. Lawson 6 5 2 1/3 0/0 4/4 0 21 0 0 1 0 5
L. Osborn 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
E. Omoruyi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Williams Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Juiston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wur - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Dante - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 30 20 32/51 10/19 15/17 16 199 5 2 12 6 24
