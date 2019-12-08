Grimes leads Houston to 76-56 victory over South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Quentin Grimes scored 24 points as Houston opened fast and kept pushing for a third straight victory 76-56 over South Carolina on Sunday.
The Cougars (5-2) started with a 7-0 burst and rarely let up to win the first meeting between the schools n 29 seasons.
Grimes, the sophomore transfer from Kansas, again played a pivotal role in Houston's success. The team's leading scorer at 16.8 points a game coming in, Grimes had 16 of his points in the second half as the Cougars maintained a double-digit lead throughout.
Grimes went for 20 or more points in his second straight game and the third time in Houston's past five contests.
Hinton helped Houston build its large lead, hitting two of his three 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the opening half as the Cougars went into the break ahead 39-27.
The built the margin to 15 points just three minutes into the second half on Grimes' basket from beyond the arc.
The Gamecocks (6-4) could not respond in losing for the third time in the past five games.
Houston started with a 7-0 burst and increased that edge throughout the opening half.
The Gamecocks cut things to 14-12 on Justin Minaya's 3-pointer 10 minutes before the half. That's when the Cougars closed the period with a 25-15 surge to take a 12-point lead at the break.
Houston's relentless attack had South Carolina on its heels much of the period. The Gamecocks struggled to find points, going 10 of 33 from the field (30.3%) and just 2 of 6 on foul shots.
Nate Hinton had 17 points, all but four coming in the first half, and 11 rebounds for the Cougars.
Maik Kotsar had 12 points and A.J. Lawson had 10 for South Carolina, which has lost three of its past five games.
BIG PICTURE
Houston: The Cougars improved to 3-4 against Southeastern Conference opponents in coach Kelvin Sampson's six seasons. They face another Power Five opponent in Oklahoma State later this month before a trip to the Diamond Head Classic that features Georgia Tech of the ACC and Washington of the Pac 12.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks got off to a rough start of a very crucial stretch. They face rival Clemson next week before playing at defending national champion Virginia. South Carolina's NCAA Tournament chances have been hampered by non-conference struggles the past few seasons and they had looked to this sequence as essential to returning to the game's premiere event this March.
UP NEXT
Houston returns home to play Texas-Arlington on Wednesday night.
South Carolina will play at rival Clemson on Sunday.
---
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|29.4
|Min. Per Game
|29.4
|9.8
|Pts. Per Game
|9.8
|1.6
|Ast. Per Game
|1.6
|6.4
|Reb. Per Game
|6.4
|48.9
|Field Goal %
|50.5
|34.3
|Three Point %
|73.0
|Free Throw %
|44.4
|+ 3
|DeJon Jarreau made 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 2
|Maik Kotsar made jump shot, assist by TJ Moss
|33.0
|+ 1
|DeJon Jarreau made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45.0
|DeJon Jarreau missed 1st of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Personal foul on TJ Moss
|45.0
|Lost ball turnover on TJ Moss
|52.0
|Defensive rebound by TJ Moss
|1:01
|Nate Hinton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:01
|+ 1
|Nate Hinton made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:01
|Shooting foul on TJ Moss
|1:01
|Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham
|1:25
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|56
|Field Goals
|26-52 (50.0%)
|20-62 (32.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-17 (52.9%)
|6-25 (24.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-22 (68.2%)
|10-16 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|29
|Offensive
|12
|8
|Defensive
|26
|16
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|16
|14
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|8
|Fouls
|15
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Houston 5-2
|83.0 PPG
|45.3 RPG
|13.7 APG
|South Carolina 6-4
|72.7 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|14.6 APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|32.3
|
|
|52.9
|3PT FG%
|24.0
|
|
|68.2
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Grimes
|24
|4
|3
|9/17
|4/7
|2/2
|1
|34
|1
|0
|7
|0
|4
|N. Hinton
|17
|11
|3
|5/11
|3/4
|4/7
|1
|36
|0
|1
|1
|3
|8
|D. Jarreau
|10
|2
|4
|4/6
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|22
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|F. White Jr.
|4
|1
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Harris Jr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Grimes
|24
|4
|3
|9/17
|4/7
|2/2
|1
|34
|1
|0
|7
|0
|4
|N. Hinton
|17
|11
|3
|5/11
|3/4
|4/7
|1
|36
|0
|1
|1
|3
|8
|D. Jarreau
|10
|2
|4
|4/6
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|22
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|F. White Jr.
|4
|1
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Harris Jr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Gresham
|8
|10
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|27
|0
|2
|1
|6
|4
|J. Gorham
|8
|5
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|6/6
|0
|24
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|M. Sasser
|5
|3
|3
|1/6
|1/4
|2/4
|2
|26
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|C. Mills
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Alley Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Broodo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|38
|16
|26/52
|9/17
|15/22
|15
|200
|2
|6
|16
|12
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Kotsar
|12
|3
|1
|5/12
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|30
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|A. Lawson
|10
|2
|1
|2/10
|2/7
|4/4
|3
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Bolden
|7
|4
|0
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|J. Minaya
|7
|6
|4
|2/7
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|35
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|W. Leveque
|0
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Kotsar
|12
|3
|1
|5/12
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|30
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|A. Lawson
|10
|2
|1
|2/10
|2/7
|4/4
|3
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Bolden
|7
|4
|0
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|J. Minaya
|7
|6
|4
|2/7
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|35
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|W. Leveque
|0
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Moss
|7
|3
|3
|2/7
|2/5
|1/2
|2
|22
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|K. Bryant
|4
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Frink
|4
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J. Couisnard
|3
|1
|2
|1/11
|0/5
|1/2
|1
|22
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. McCreary
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Woods
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hannibal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|24
|14
|20/62
|6/25
|10/16
|20
|200
|4
|4
|8
|8
|16
-
MRSHL
TOLEDO43
52
2nd 10:35
-
TNTECH
OHIO42
57
2nd 11:59
-
CLEM
17FSU38
43
2nd 13:00
-
WICHST
OKLAST50
35
2nd 16:53 ESPU
-
CMICH
VALPO36
59
2nd 11:16
-
SALAB
RICH39
61
2nd 9:57
-
SACHRT
HARTFD50
52
2nd 11:37
-
WMMARY
FAIR41
37
2nd 11:52
-
USCUP
FURMAN52
62
2nd 8:33
-
STHRN
AKRON49
46
2nd 8:38
-
COKER
CHARLS35
46
2nd 12:54
-
TEXAS
TEXAM11
6
1st 11:36 ABC
-
HSKLINDN
ORAL13
13
1st 14:04
-
BIRMSO
NALAB21
26
1st 10:07
-
SJST
SDGST6
13
1st 11:14
-
HOU
SC76
56
Final
-
TENWES
CHATT51
99
Final
-
COLG
NIAGARA82
93
Final/OT
-
TULANE
STLOU62
86
Final
-
7UNC
5UVA0
0113.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm
-
19DAYTON
MARYCA0
0134.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
BBC
UMES0
0
4:00pm
-
NWST
LSU0
0147.5 O/U
-30.5
4:00pm SECN
-
DENVER
UCLA0
0136.5 O/U
-19
5:00pm PACN
-
TRVC
LPSCMB0
0
5:00pm
-
BUFF
DEPAUL0
0153 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm FS1
-
NEBOM
NAU0
0144 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm
-
NWEST
PURDUE0
0126.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm BTN
-
LATECH
SAMHOU0
0146 O/U
+5.5
5:30pm
-
NDAK
EWASH0
0152.5 O/U
-8
6:30pm
-
LIB
GC0
0124 O/U
+8.5
6:30pm ESPU
-
EKY
NKY0
0145.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
9GONZAG
22WASH0
0144 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
RUT
11MICHST0
0141.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm BTN
-
16SETON
IOWAST0
0151 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP2