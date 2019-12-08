NWEST
Purdue tops Northwestern 58-44 in Big Ten opener

  • AP
  • Dec 08, 2019

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 points and Matt Haarms added 12 points to lead Purdue to a 58-44 victory over Northwestern in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Sunday.

The Boilermakers (6-3) led 49-42 with 4:01 to go before reeling off nine straight points to take command.

Stefanovic scored 10 points in the second half including a 3-pointer that capped the 9-0 run and ignited the crowd.

Jahaad Proctor added 10 points for Purdue, which won its seventh in a row over Northwestern.

Pete Nance led Northwestern (4-4) with 14 points. He was the only Wildcat in double figures.

Haarms, Trevion Williams and Eric Hunter Jr. each had seven rebounds as Purdue held a 38-31 edge.

Purdue took a 45-32 edge with 7:21 left in the game on a driving layup by Stefanovic.

After Northwestern reeled off five consecutive points, Haarms answered with a layup.

Purdue, which shot 39% overall, held a 22-16 lead after an ugly first half as both teams suffered long scoring droughts.

After A.J. Turner hit a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 14-13 with 7:44 left before the break, the Wildcats managed just one field goal the rest of the half.

Northwestern shot just 27 percent in the first half and 34% overall.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern will look to get its offense in gear and avoid another stumble against SIU-Edwardsville. The Wildcats already have suffered disappointing home losses to Merrimack and Radford.

Fresh from Wednesday's 69-40 rout of No. 5 Virginia, Purdue began defense of its Big Ten title with a lackluster victory.

UP NEXT

Northwestern faces SIU-Edwardsville in a nonconference home game on Sunday.

Purdue is at Big Ten opponent Nebraska on Sunday. The Boilermakers follow that with a nonconference game at Ohio on Dec. 17 and No. 24 Butler at the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis on Dec. 21.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
P. Nance
E. Hunter Jr.
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
10.3 Pts. Per Game 10.3
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
39.7 Field Goal % 42.3
33.3 Three Point % 34.4
90.9 Free Throw % 86.7
+ 2 Miller Kopp made driving layup, assist by Boo Buie 1.0
  Bad pass turnover on Eric Hunter Jr. 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms 34.0
  Miller Kopp missed turnaround jump shot 36.0
+ 3 Sasha Stefanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 51.0
  Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr. 1:10
  Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:12
  Personal foul on Jahaad Proctor 1:19
+ 2 Matt Haarms made dunk 1:26
  Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms 1:27
  Nojel Eastern missed reverse layup 1:29
Team Stats
Points 44 58
Field Goals 18-53 (34.0%) 23-59 (39.0%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 5-22 (22.7%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 31 38
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 25 28
Team 3 3
Assists 10 14
Steals 3 5
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 12 6
Fouls 15 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
P. Nance F
14 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
55
S. Stefanovic G
14 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Northwestern 4-4 162844
home team logo Purdue 6-3 223658
Mackey Arena West Lafayette, IN
Mackey Arena West Lafayette, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Northwestern 4-4 68.3 PPG 39.7 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo Purdue 6-3 70.3 PPG 42.9 RPG 14.9 APG
Key Players
22
P. Nance F 11.6 PPG 7.7 RPG 1.6 APG 39.4 FG%
55
S. Stefanovic G 8.6 PPG 1.9 RPG 0.7 APG 42.2 FG%
Top Scorers
22
P. Nance F 14 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
55
S. Stefanovic G 14 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
34.0 FG% 39.0
29.4 3PT FG% 22.7
75.0 FT% 77.8
Northwestern
Starters
P. Nance
M. Kopp
R. Young
A. Gaines
P. Spencer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Nance 14 6 1 6/12 2/7 0/0 3 32 0 0 0 0 6
M. Kopp 9 3 1 4/10 1/3 0/0 0 34 0 0 2 0 3
R. Young 3 7 3 1/7 0/3 1/2 4 27 1 2 3 2 5
A. Gaines 0 4 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 20 0 0 2 0 4
P. Spencer 0 2 2 0/4 0/0 0/0 1 17 0 0 3 0 2
Purdue
Starters
S. Stefanovic
M. Haarms
J. Proctor
E. Hunter Jr.
T. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Stefanovic 14 1 1 5/10 2/5 2/2 1 34 1 0 0 0 1
M. Haarms 12 7 3 5/9 0/3 2/3 3 26 0 2 0 3 4
J. Proctor 10 2 1 4/10 1/3 1/2 1 37 2 0 1 1 1
E. Hunter Jr. 8 7 3 3/9 2/4 0/0 0 26 1 0 2 0 7
T. Williams 8 7 3 3/4 0/0 2/2 2 18 0 0 0 1 6
NCAA BB Scores