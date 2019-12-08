Purdue tops Northwestern 58-44 in Big Ten opener
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 points and Matt Haarms added 12 points to lead Purdue to a 58-44 victory over Northwestern in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Sunday.
The Boilermakers (6-3) led 49-42 with 4:01 to go before reeling off nine straight points to take command.
Stefanovic scored 10 points in the second half including a 3-pointer that capped the 9-0 run and ignited the crowd.
Jahaad Proctor added 10 points for Purdue, which won its seventh in a row over Northwestern.
Pete Nance led Northwestern (4-4) with 14 points. He was the only Wildcat in double figures.
Haarms, Trevion Williams and Eric Hunter Jr. each had seven rebounds as Purdue held a 38-31 edge.
Purdue took a 45-32 edge with 7:21 left in the game on a driving layup by Stefanovic.
After Northwestern reeled off five consecutive points, Haarms answered with a layup.
Purdue, which shot 39% overall, held a 22-16 lead after an ugly first half as both teams suffered long scoring droughts.
After A.J. Turner hit a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 14-13 with 7:44 left before the break, the Wildcats managed just one field goal the rest of the half.
Northwestern shot just 27 percent in the first half and 34% overall.
BIG PICTURE
Northwestern will look to get its offense in gear and avoid another stumble against SIU-Edwardsville. The Wildcats already have suffered disappointing home losses to Merrimack and Radford.
Fresh from Wednesday's 69-40 rout of No. 5 Virginia, Purdue began defense of its Big Ten title with a lackluster victory.
UP NEXT
Northwestern faces SIU-Edwardsville in a nonconference home game on Sunday.
Purdue is at Big Ten opponent Nebraska on Sunday. The Boilermakers follow that with a nonconference game at Ohio on Dec. 17 and No. 24 Butler at the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis on Dec. 21.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|31.3
|Min. Per Game
|31.3
|10.3
|Pts. Per Game
|10.3
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|39.7
|Field Goal %
|42.3
|33.3
|Three Point %
|34.4
|90.9
|Free Throw %
|86.7
|+ 2
|Miller Kopp made driving layup, assist by Boo Buie
|1.0
|Bad pass turnover on Eric Hunter Jr.
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms
|34.0
|Miller Kopp missed turnaround jump shot
|36.0
|+ 3
|Sasha Stefanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern
|51.0
|Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.
|1:10
|Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:12
|Personal foul on Jahaad Proctor
|1:19
|+ 2
|Matt Haarms made dunk
|1:26
|Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms
|1:27
|Nojel Eastern missed reverse layup
|1:29
|Team Stats
|Points
|44
|58
|Field Goals
|18-53 (34.0%)
|23-59 (39.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-17 (29.4%)
|5-22 (22.7%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|7-9 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|38
|Offensive
|3
|7
|Defensive
|25
|28
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|10
|14
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|6
|Fouls
|15
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Northwestern 4-4
|68.3 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Purdue 6-3
|70.3 PPG
|42.9 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|P. Nance F
|11.6 PPG
|7.7 RPG
|1.6 APG
|39.4 FG%
|
55
|S. Stefanovic G
|8.6 PPG
|1.9 RPG
|0.7 APG
|42.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Nance F
|14 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|S. Stefanovic G
|14 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|34.0
|FG%
|39.0
|
|
|29.4
|3PT FG%
|22.7
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Nance
|14
|6
|1
|6/12
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|M. Kopp
|9
|3
|1
|4/10
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|R. Young
|3
|7
|3
|1/7
|0/3
|1/2
|4
|27
|1
|2
|3
|2
|5
|A. Gaines
|0
|4
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|P. Spencer
|0
|2
|2
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Stefanovic
|14
|1
|1
|5/10
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Haarms
|12
|7
|3
|5/9
|0/3
|2/3
|3
|26
|0
|2
|0
|3
|4
|J. Proctor
|10
|2
|1
|4/10
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|37
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|E. Hunter Jr.
|8
|7
|3
|3/9
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|T. Williams
|8
|7
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
