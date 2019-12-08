Etienne, hot shooting leads Wichita St. over Okla. St. 80-61
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Tyson Etienne scored 19 points and had four assists to help lead Wichita State to an 80-61 victory over Oklahoma State on Sunday.
Erik Stevenson had 13 points and six rebounds, while Jaime Echenique also scored 13 points for Wichita State (8-1). Jamarius Burton contributed seven points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.
The Shockers shot 82.4% from the floor (14 of 17) over the first 12-plus minutes of the second half, extending a 38-31 halftime lead to 29 points, before putting in their reserves down the stretch.
Lindy Waters scored 11 points to lead Oklahoma State (7-2), one game after he connected for a career-high 30 points in an 81-74 loss to Georgetown. Cam McGriff added 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Cowboys have now lost two in a row without starting point guard Isaac Likekele, who averages 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.9 steals per game, but sat out again due to illness.
BIG PICTURE
Wichita State: Picking up right where they left off in their dominating 95-69 victory over Central Arkansas on Thursday night, the Shockers started off strong. Wichita State surged to an early 17-6 lead, as Etienne capped off a 16-2 run with his second straight 3-pointer, just 5:02 into the contest. After connecting on 7 of 11 shots (63.6%) in those opening five-plus minutes, though, the Shockers shots just 6 of 23 (26.1%) the remainder of the half, including 1 of 11 over the final six minutes. They still managed to keep their advantage at least five points the rest of the opening half, taking a 38-31 lead into halftime.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys entered the day ranking eighth in the nation in 3-point defense (25.4%) and overall field-goal defense (35.8%), but Wichita State significantly exceeded both of those figures in this one. Oklahoma State held the Shockers to 38.2% shooting (13 for 34) in the first half, including 6 for 17 from the arc (35.3%), but in the opening nine minutes of the second half, they allowed Wichita State to connect on 12 of 14 shots (85.7%), including 4-for-4 from 3-point range. That pushed the Shockers' lead over 20 points and prompted OSU coach Mike Boynton to begin playing his backups a lot more over the final 10 minutes.
UP NEXT
Wichita State: The Shockers take on Oklahoma at Intrust Bank Arena in downtown Wichita next Saturday.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys are off for a week before traveling to Houston to face the 5-2 Cougars next Sunday.
---
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Chris Harris Jr. made layup
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone
|7.0
|Tyson Etienne missed layup
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Asbjorn Midtgaard
|39.0
|Dee Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|41.0
|Offensive rebound by Hidde Roessink
|54.0
|Chris Harris Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|56.0
|+ 2
|DeAntoni Gordon made jump shot, assist by Noah Fernandes
|1:22
|Lost ball turnover on Keylan Boone
|1:32
|Lost ball turnover on Noah Fernandes
|1:33
|+ 2
|Hidde Roessink made dunk, assist by Chris Harris Jr.
|1:33
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|61
|Field Goals
|28-63 (44.4%)
|20-52 (38.5%)
|3-Pointers
|11-26 (42.3%)
|3-16 (18.8%)
|Free Throws
|13-20 (65.0%)
|18-26 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|31
|Offensive
|12
|10
|Defensive
|27
|20
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|18
|9
|Steals
|10
|6
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|18
|Fouls
|20
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wichita State 8-1
|76.3 PPG
|42 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Oklahoma State 7-2
|74.3 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|T. Etienne G
|10.5 PPG
|1.4 RPG
|1.5 APG
|44.8 FG%
|
21
|L. Waters III G
|14.0 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|2.6 APG
|45.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Etienne G
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|L. Waters III G
|11 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|44.4
|FG%
|38.5
|
|
|42.3
|3PT FG%
|18.8
|
|
|65.0
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Etienne
|19
|3
|4
|7/14
|5/8
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|E. Stevenson
|13
|6
|0
|5/10
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|32
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|J. Echenique
|13
|2
|0
|5/7
|1/2
|2/4
|3
|10
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|T. Wade
|8
|6
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|22
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|J. Burton
|7
|8
|11
|2/5
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|26
|3
|0
|1
|2
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Sherfield
|7
|0
|1
|1/6
|1/2
|4/4
|0
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Midtgaard
|5
|5
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|16
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|I. Bear-Chandler
|5
|4
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|14
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|D. Gordon
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Fernandes
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|9
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|M. Udeze
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Dennis
|0
|4
|0
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|B. Bush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Herrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Busse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bilau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|39
|18
|28/63
|11/26
|13/20
|20
|200
|10
|4
|16
|12
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Waters III
|11
|1
|1
|4/11
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. McGriff
|10
|7
|1
|4/8
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|29
|0
|0
|5
|4
|3
|Y. Anei
|9
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|7/8
|5
|13
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|C. Harris Jr.
|6
|2
|2
|3/9
|0/2
|0/2
|2
|29
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Dziagwa
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Anderson III
|6
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|4/5
|3
|16
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|H. Roessink
|6
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Ka. Boone
|5
|5
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Ke. Boone
|4
|5
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|D. Mitchell
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Laurent
|1
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|15
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|T. Reeves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Likekele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hadlock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|30
|9
|20/52
|3/16
|18/26
|19
|200
|6
|2
|18
|10
|20
