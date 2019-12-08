WICHST
OKLAST

No Text

Etienne, hot shooting leads Wichita St. over Okla. St. 80-61

  • AP
  • Dec 08, 2019

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Tyson Etienne scored 19 points and had four assists to help lead Wichita State to an 80-61 victory over Oklahoma State on Sunday.

Erik Stevenson had 13 points and six rebounds, while Jaime Echenique also scored 13 points for Wichita State (8-1). Jamarius Burton contributed seven points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.

The Shockers shot 82.4% from the floor (14 of 17) over the first 12-plus minutes of the second half, extending a 38-31 halftime lead to 29 points, before putting in their reserves down the stretch.

Lindy Waters scored 11 points to lead Oklahoma State (7-2), one game after he connected for a career-high 30 points in an 81-74 loss to Georgetown. Cam McGriff added 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Cowboys have now lost two in a row without starting point guard Isaac Likekele, who averages 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.9 steals per game, but sat out again due to illness.

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: Picking up right where they left off in their dominating 95-69 victory over Central Arkansas on Thursday night, the Shockers started off strong. Wichita State surged to an early 17-6 lead, as Etienne capped off a 16-2 run with his second straight 3-pointer, just 5:02 into the contest. After connecting on 7 of 11 shots (63.6%) in those opening five-plus minutes, though, the Shockers shots just 6 of 23 (26.1%) the remainder of the half, including 1 of 11 over the final six minutes. They still managed to keep their advantage at least five points the rest of the opening half, taking a 38-31 lead into halftime.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys entered the day ranking eighth in the nation in 3-point defense (25.4%) and overall field-goal defense (35.8%), but Wichita State significantly exceeded both of those figures in this one. Oklahoma State held the Shockers to 38.2% shooting (13 for 34) in the first half, including 6 for 17 from the arc (35.3%), but in the opening nine minutes of the second half, they allowed Wichita State to connect on 12 of 14 shots (85.7%), including 4-for-4 from 3-point range. That pushed the Shockers' lead over 20 points and prompted OSU coach Mike Boynton to begin playing his backups a lot more over the final 10 minutes.

UP NEXT

Wichita State: The Shockers take on Oklahoma at Intrust Bank Arena in downtown Wichita next Saturday.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys are off for a week before traveling to Houston to face the 5-2 Cougars next Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Chris Harris Jr. made layup 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone 7.0
  Tyson Etienne missed layup 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Asbjorn Midtgaard 39.0
  Dee Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
  Offensive rebound by Hidde Roessink 54.0
  Chris Harris Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 56.0
+ 2 DeAntoni Gordon made jump shot, assist by Noah Fernandes 1:22
  Lost ball turnover on Keylan Boone 1:32
  Lost ball turnover on Noah Fernandes 1:33
+ 2 Hidde Roessink made dunk, assist by Chris Harris Jr. 1:33
Team Stats
Points 80 61
Field Goals 28-63 (44.4%) 20-52 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 11-26 (42.3%) 3-16 (18.8%)
Free Throws 13-20 (65.0%) 18-26 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 42 31
Offensive 12 10
Defensive 27 20
Team 3 1
Assists 18 9
Steals 10 6
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 16 18
Fouls 20 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
T. Etienne G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
21
L. Waters III G
11 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Wichita State 8-1 384280
home team logo Oklahoma State 7-2 313061
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Wichita State 8-1 76.3 PPG 42 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo Oklahoma State 7-2 74.3 PPG 41.9 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
1
T. Etienne G 10.5 PPG 1.4 RPG 1.5 APG 44.8 FG%
21
L. Waters III G 14.0 PPG 5.4 RPG 2.6 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
1
T. Etienne G 19 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
21
L. Waters III G 11 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
44.4 FG% 38.5
42.3 3PT FG% 18.8
65.0 FT% 69.2
Wichita State
Starters
T. Etienne
E. Stevenson
J. Echenique
T. Wade
J. Burton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Etienne 19 3 4 7/14 5/8 0/0 3 29 1 0 3 2 1
E. Stevenson 13 6 0 5/10 3/7 0/0 2 32 1 0 1 1 5
J. Echenique 13 2 0 5/7 1/2 2/4 3 10 0 1 2 1 1
T. Wade 8 6 0 3/7 1/3 1/2 2 22 3 0 3 3 3
J. Burton 7 8 11 2/5 0/1 3/4 2 26 3 0 1 2 6
Starters
T. Etienne
E. Stevenson
J. Echenique
T. Wade
J. Burton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Etienne 19 3 4 7/14 5/8 0/0 3 29 1 0 3 2 1
E. Stevenson 13 6 0 5/10 3/7 0/0 2 32 1 0 1 1 5
J. Echenique 13 2 0 5/7 1/2 2/4 3 10 0 1 2 1 1
T. Wade 8 6 0 3/7 1/3 1/2 2 22 3 0 3 3 3
J. Burton 7 8 11 2/5 0/1 3/4 2 26 3 0 1 2 6
Bench
G. Sherfield
A. Midtgaard
I. Bear-Chandler
D. Gordon
N. Fernandes
M. Udeze
D. Dennis
B. Bush
J. Herrs
T. Busse
J. Bilau
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Sherfield 7 0 1 1/6 1/2 4/4 0 13 0 0 2 0 0
A. Midtgaard 5 5 1 2/4 0/0 1/2 1 16 1 2 0 2 3
I. Bear-Chandler 5 4 1 2/2 0/0 1/2 3 14 0 1 0 1 3
D. Gordon 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
N. Fernandes 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 9 1 0 2 0 0
M. Udeze 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 1 0 0 1 0 1
D. Dennis 0 4 0 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 21 0 0 1 0 4
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bilau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 39 18 28/63 11/26 13/20 20 200 10 4 16 12 27
Oklahoma State
Starters
L. Waters III
C. McGriff
Y. Anei
C. Harris Jr.
T. Dziagwa
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Waters III 11 1 1 4/11 1/3 2/2 2 22 1 0 2 0 1
C. McGriff 10 7 1 4/8 0/3 2/2 3 29 0 0 5 4 3
Y. Anei 9 2 0 1/3 0/0 7/8 5 13 0 1 0 1 1
C. Harris Jr. 6 2 2 3/9 0/2 0/2 2 29 3 0 1 0 2
T. Dziagwa 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 22 0 0 2 0 1
Starters
L. Waters III
C. McGriff
Y. Anei
C. Harris Jr.
T. Dziagwa
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Waters III 11 1 1 4/11 1/3 2/2 2 22 1 0 2 0 1
C. McGriff 10 7 1 4/8 0/3 2/2 3 29 0 0 5 4 3
Y. Anei 9 2 0 1/3 0/0 7/8 5 13 0 1 0 1 1
C. Harris Jr. 6 2 2 3/9 0/2 0/2 2 29 3 0 1 0 2
T. Dziagwa 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 22 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
A. Anderson III
H. Roessink
Ka. Boone
Ke. Boone
D. Mitchell
J. Laurent
T. Reeves
I. Likekele
J. Hadlock
M. Watson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Anderson III 6 2 2 1/4 0/1 4/5 3 16 2 0 3 0 2
H. Roessink 6 2 0 2/5 1/3 1/2 0 15 0 0 1 1 1
Ka. Boone 5 5 1 2/2 0/0 1/2 0 9 0 1 1 0 5
Ke. Boone 4 5 1 2/6 0/2 0/1 0 20 0 0 1 2 3
D. Mitchell 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 0
J. Laurent 1 3 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 15 0 0 2 2 1
T. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Likekele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hadlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 30 9 20/52 3/16 18/26 19 200 6 2 18 10 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores