Duquesne blasts Columbia for eighth straight win

  • AP
  • Dec 09, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 25 points and Duquesne extended its season-opening win streak to eight games, romping past Columbia 90-54 on Monday night.

The win marks the program's best season start since the 1971-72 season. It also marked the longest win streak (11 games) for the Dukes since 2010-11.

Dunn-Martin shot 9 for 12 from the field. Maceo Austin scored had 18 points, Marcus Weathers and Baylee Steele.

Mike Smith had 22 points for the Lions (3-8).

Duquesne plays Radford on Saturday. Columbia faces Colgate on the road next Sunday.

Key Players
M. Smith
S. Carry
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
46.7 Field Goal % 47.8
45.9 Three Point % 41.9
73.3 Free Throw % 90.5
  Turnover on Tai Bibbs 27.0
  Lost ball turnover on Evan Buckley, stolen by Tai Bibbs 48.0
  Defensive rebound by Evan Buckley 48.0
  Luke Bolster missed layup, blocked by Austin Rotroff 50.0
  Defensive rebound by Cameron Shockley-Okeke 56.0
  James Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot 58.0
+ 2 Cameron Shockley-Okeke made layup, assist by Luke Bolster 1:21
  Lost ball turnover on Caleb Davis, stolen by Cameron Shockley-Okeke 1:31
+ 2 Cameron Shockley-Okeke made layup 1:52
  Defensive rebound by James Ellis 2:01
  Jack Forrest missed layup 2:03
Team Stats
Points 54 90
Field Goals 18-52 (34.6%) 38-65 (58.5%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 10-30 (33.3%)
Free Throws 13-21 (61.9%) 4-5 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 37
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 19 29
Team 2 1
Assists 11 24
Steals 5 7
Blocks 1 9
Turnovers 17 10
Fouls 11 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
M. Smith G
22 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
T. Dunn-Martin G
25 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Columbia 3-8 213354
home team logo Duquesne 8-0 454590
Kerr Fitness & Sports Center Pittsburgh,
Kerr Fitness & Sports Center Pittsburgh,
Team Stats
away team logo Columbia 3-8 66.0 PPG 37.6 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo Duquesne 8-0 71.9 PPG 37.3 RPG 12.4 APG
Key Players
21
M. Smith G 21.9 PPG 4.6 RPG 5.3 APG 46.5 FG%
0
T. Dunn-Martin G 6.6 PPG 1.7 RPG 2.1 APG 25.0 FG%
Top Scorers
21
M. Smith G 22 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
0
T. Dunn-Martin G 25 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
34.6 FG% 58.5
23.8 3PT FG% 33.3
61.9 FT% 80.0
Columbia
Starters
M. Smith
R. Brumant
J. Forrest
J. Killingsworth
T. Bibbs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Smith 22 3 2 6/15 4/9 6/7 0 31 0 0 5 0 3
R. Brumant 8 4 2 3/6 0/1 2/2 2 25 2 1 1 4 0
J. Forrest 5 4 0 2/11 0/3 1/2 1 31 0 0 0 0 4
J. Killingsworth 3 4 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 20 0 0 2 1 3
T. Bibbs 1 5 0 0/3 0/1 1/4 1 24 1 0 3 1 4
Bench
I. Nweke
C. Shockley-Okeke
J. Smoyer
L. Bolster
E. Onuama
J. Klores
G. Stefanini
B. Milstein
M. Ellis
E. Turner III
A. Shannon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Nweke 9 6 0 3/4 0/0 3/6 2 18 0 0 1 2 4
C. Shockley-Okeke 4 1 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 9 1 0 0 0 1
J. Smoyer 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 2 0 0
L. Bolster 0 0 5 0/5 0/3 0/0 3 31 1 0 3 0 0
E. Onuama 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Klores - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Stefanini - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Milstein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Turner III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Shannon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 27 11 18/52 5/21 13/21 11 200 5 1 17 8 19
Duquesne
Starters
T. Dunn-Martin
M. Austin
M. Weathers
S. Carry
M. Hughes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Dunn-Martin 25 4 0 9/12 5/8 2/2 1 24 1 0 1 0 4
M. Austin 18 7 3 7/11 2/5 2/2 0 26 0 0 1 2 5
M. Weathers 16 6 2 8/12 0/1 0/0 1 28 2 1 0 2 4
S. Carry 7 2 5 3/8 1/4 0/0 2 24 2 0 0 0 2
M. Hughes 6 10 5 3/4 0/1 0/0 3 24 2 4 1 2 8
Bench
B. Steele
L. Norman Jr.
J. Harper
C. Davis
F. Hughes
J. Ellis
A. Rotroff
E. Buckley
A. Miller
A. Kelly
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Steele 11 2 0 5/8 1/3 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 1 1
L. Norman Jr. 4 1 4 2/6 0/4 0/1 2 16 0 0 1 0 1
J. Harper 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Davis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
F. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ellis 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 2 0 0 0
A. Rotroff 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 11 0 1 2 0 1
E. Buckley 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 2 0 1
A. Miller 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 17 0 1 0 0 1
A. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 36 24 38/65 10/30 4/5 15 200 7 9 10 7 29
