Duquesne blasts Columbia for eighth straight win
PITTSBURGH (AP) Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 25 points and Duquesne extended its season-opening win streak to eight games, romping past Columbia 90-54 on Monday night.
The win marks the program's best season start since the 1971-72 season. It also marked the longest win streak (11 games) for the Dukes since 2010-11.
Dunn-Martin shot 9 for 12 from the field. Maceo Austin scored had 18 points, Marcus Weathers and Baylee Steele.
Mike Smith had 22 points for the Lions (3-8).
Duquesne plays Radford on Saturday. Columbia faces Colgate on the road next Sunday.
|33.9
|Min. Per Game
|33.9
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|4.9
|Ast. Per Game
|4.9
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|46.7
|Field Goal %
|47.8
|45.9
|Three Point %
|41.9
|73.3
|Free Throw %
|90.5
|Turnover on Tai Bibbs
|27.0
|Lost ball turnover on Evan Buckley, stolen by Tai Bibbs
|48.0
|Defensive rebound by Evan Buckley
|48.0
|Luke Bolster missed layup, blocked by Austin Rotroff
|50.0
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Shockley-Okeke
|56.0
|James Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|58.0
|+ 2
|Cameron Shockley-Okeke made layup, assist by Luke Bolster
|1:21
|Lost ball turnover on Caleb Davis, stolen by Cameron Shockley-Okeke
|1:31
|+ 2
|Cameron Shockley-Okeke made layup
|1:52
|Defensive rebound by James Ellis
|2:01
|Jack Forrest missed layup
|2:03
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|90
|Field Goals
|18-52 (34.6%)
|38-65 (58.5%)
|3-Pointers
|5-21 (23.8%)
|10-30 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-21 (61.9%)
|4-5 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|37
|Offensive
|8
|7
|Defensive
|19
|29
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|11
|24
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|1
|9
|Turnovers
|17
|10
|Fouls
|11
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
21
|M. Smith G
|21.9 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|5.3 APG
|46.5 FG%
|
0
|T. Dunn-Martin G
|6.6 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|2.1 APG
|25.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Smith G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|T. Dunn-Martin G
|25 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|34.6
|FG%
|58.5
|
|
|23.8
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|61.9
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Smith
|22
|3
|2
|6/15
|4/9
|6/7
|0
|31
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3
|R. Brumant
|8
|4
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|25
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|J. Forrest
|5
|4
|0
|2/11
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Killingsworth
|3
|4
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|T. Bibbs
|1
|5
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|1/4
|1
|24
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Nweke
|9
|6
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|3/6
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|C. Shockley-Okeke
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Smoyer
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|L. Bolster
|0
|0
|5
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|31
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|E. Onuama
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Klores
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Stefanini
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Milstein
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Turner III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Shannon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|27
|11
|18/52
|5/21
|13/21
|11
|200
|5
|1
|17
|8
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Dunn-Martin
|25
|4
|0
|9/12
|5/8
|2/2
|1
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. Austin
|18
|7
|3
|7/11
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|26
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|M. Weathers
|16
|6
|2
|8/12
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|28
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|S. Carry
|7
|2
|5
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|24
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Hughes
|6
|10
|5
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|24
|2
|4
|1
|2
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Steele
|11
|2
|0
|5/8
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|L. Norman Jr.
|4
|1
|4
|2/6
|0/4
|0/1
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Harper
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|F. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ellis
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A. Rotroff
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|11
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|E. Buckley
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|A. Miller
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|A. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|90
|36
|24
|38/65
|10/30
|4/5
|15
|200
|7
|9
|10
|7
|29